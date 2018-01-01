On January 12th 2018 at 6:40pm, world renowned Jazz trumpet player Itamar Borochov will perform with his quartet, featuring Innov Gnawa (Grammy nominated), during the Winter Jazz Festival at Nublu (151 Avenue C, New York, NY 10009).

Itamar Borochov’s band will include Rob Clearfield (e.piano), Tal Mashiach (bass) and Jay Sawyer (drums), joining Innov Gnawa are Maâlem Hassan Ben Jaafer (sintir, vocals), Samir LanGus (chorus, qraqeb) and Amino Belyamani (chorus, qraqeb).

Innov Gnawa just got a Grammy Nomination: BONOBO’S BAMBRO KOYO GANDA FT. INNOV GNAWA NOMINATED FOR BEST DANCE RECORDING.

About Itamar Borochov

Israeli-born, Brooklyn-based trumpeter & composer Itamar Borochov connects lower Manhattan to North Africa, modern Israel and ancient Bukhara, celebrating traces of the divine that he finds in elegant sophistication, Middle Eastern tradition and downhome blues. Borochov brings a unique sound with him wherever he goes. Deeply immersed in the jazz tradition, Borochovʼs search for his personal roots resulted in an ever-expanding love for Arab and Pan-African musical sensibilities – a natural palette for a trumpeter-composer raised in Jaffa, an integrated Muslim-Jewish-Christian city.

After working with such legendary artists as Curtis Fuller and Candido Camero, and having served as arranger and co-producer for acclaimed world music sensation Yemen Blues, Borochov set out on his own path. His critically acclaimed debut recording Outset (2014) was included in the New York City Jazz Record’s Best of 2014 List, and his forthcoming album Boomerang was chosen as “revelation of the month” on Jazz Magazine. Audiences worldwide are falling for his enchanting sound and virtuosic expression.

Borochov has performed internationally at such prestigious venues and festivals as Lincoln Center (NY), The Kennedy Center, (Washington DC), SummerStage at Central Park (NY), Roskilde Festival (Denmark), Ethno Port Festival (Poland), Montreal Jazz Festival, Moscow Jazz Festival, and more. He has performed showcases at such important conventions as APAP, Babel Med, Womex, and Jazzahead.

Itamar Borochov, quickly gaining international recognition as a jazz innovator, continues his musical quest, offering on Boomerang a music that reflects a rich global landscape seen firsthand, through the jazz tradition.

Mr Borochov has recently released in the U.S his critically acclaimed album “Boomerang” including his own compositions: https://goo.gl/7ob4tD

About Innov Gnawa

Innov Gnawa is a young musical collective dedicated to exploring Morocco’s venerable gnawa music tradition in the heart of New York City. Formed in the summer of 2014 by Moroccan expat Samir LanGus, the group draws on the considerable talents and expertise of Hassan Ben Jaafer, a Maâlem, or master gnawa musician, originally from Fes, Morocco. Under the guidance of Ben Jaafer, Innov has delved deep into the roots and rituals of gnawa music, and made a big splash in NYC, playing some of the city’s most prestigious rooms including Lincoln Center, Music Hall of Williamsburg, Brooklyn Bowl and the storied backroom of Brooklyn’s Barbès.



For the uninitiated, gnawa music is the ritual trance music of Morocco’s black communities, originally descended from slaves and soldiers once brought to Morocco from Northern Mali and Mauritania. Often called “The Moroccan Blues”, gnawa music has a raw, hypnotic power that’s fascinated outsiders as diverse as writer/composer Paul Bowles, jazz giant Randy Weston and rock god Jimi Hendrix. The music is utterly singular, played on an array of unique instruments — from the lute-like sintir that the Maâlem uses to call the tune, to the metal qarqaba (castinets) with which the kouyos (chorus) keep time and pound out clattering, hypnotic rhythms.

Hailed by Brooklyn Magazine as one of the “5 Bands You Need to Know in Brooklyn’s Arabic Music Scene”, Innov Gnawa make great use of this traditional repertoire, and add their own, contemporary spin with additional African and Latin percussion. Taken as a whole, this exciting new outfit works hard to fuse a centuries old North African tradition with the pulse and attitude of New York City now.

