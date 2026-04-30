The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, known universally as Jazz Fest, is an annual eight-day music, culture, and food celebration held at the Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots in New Orleans, Louisiana, spanning two consecutive Thursday-to-Sunday weekends each spring. The new orleans jazz fest 2026 edition runs April 23-26 (Weekend 1) and April 30-May 3 (Weekend 2), presented once again by Shell.

This guide covers everything you need to plan your trip: the confirmed lineup, ticket prices, the stage schedule, travel logistics, where to stay, what to eat, and first-timer survival tips. Whether you’re booking flights for jazz fest new orleans 2026 or just trying to figure out which weekend to attend, you’ll find the answer here. This article is updated as new information is released by the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation.

What Is the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival?

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival is one of the most distinctive music events in the United States, combining world-class performances with the full cultural weight of Louisiana’s food, craft, and community traditions. It isn’t just a concert series. It’s a civic event that happens to have a killer lineup.

A Festival Unlike Any Other

The festival was founded in 1970 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, with its first edition held at Congo Square (now part of Louis Armstrong Park) before moving to the Fair Grounds Race Course. Eight days across two weekends, a format expanded to include Thursday opening days starting in 2024, the event celebrates not just jazz but the full cultural spectrum of New Orleans: R&B, gospel, blues, Cajun, zydeco, bounce, funk, Latin, and world music. Attendance consistently reaches 400,000-500,000 total visitors across all eight days, according to historical data from the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation. Proceeds from ticket sales support local arts education and cultural preservation programs year-round through the non-profit Foundation arm.

The Fair Grounds Venue, By the Numbers

The festival takes place at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, located at 1751 Gentilly Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70119. The site covers approximately 145 acres and operates more than 12 stages simultaneously each day. It’s also a working horse-racing track, the Fair Grounds considers 1872 its official opening year, making it the third-oldest horse racing track in America. That infield layout, with its open grass and natural sightlines, shapes the entire festival experience. Gates open daily at 11:00 AM.

Jazz Fest 2026 Dates and Schedule

Mark these dates now. The two-weekend structure is deliberate, the gap between weekends gives visitors a mid-festival week to explore New Orleans at its most energized, with Frenchmen Street and the French Quarter buzzing from the overflow crowd.

Official 2026 Festival Dates

Weekend 1: Thursday, April 23 – Sunday, April 26, 2026

Thursday, April 23 – Sunday, April 26, 2026 Weekend 2: Thursday, April 30 – Sunday, May 3, 2026

Thursday, April 30 – Sunday, May 3, 2026 Daily hours: 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM

The one-week gap between weekends isn’t dead time. It’s an opportunity. Mid-week hotel rates drop, restaurant reservations open up, and the city’s neighborhood music scene, Frenchmen Street especially, runs at full tilt for a crowd that knows exactly why it’s in town.

Weekend 1 vs. Weekend 2, Which Should You Choose?

Weekend 1 (Apr 23-26) Weekend 2 (Apr 30-May 3) Headline acts Jon Batiste, Lorde, Stevie Nicks, Nas The Eagles, T-Pain, Herbie Hancock, Earth, Wind & Fire Crowd size tendency Historically slightly smaller Often peak attendance Weather avg Warm, ~78°F Warmer, ~82°F, higher humidity Hotel availability More options remain Books fastest, reserve earliest

Weekend 1 leans pop, hip-hop, and indie-leaning headliners; Weekend 2 leans classic rock, funk, and legacy acts. Attending both is common among veterans, and honestly, it’s the move if your schedule allows.

Stage Schedule (Updated as Released)

The official daily stage-by-stage schedule is published by NOJHF closer to the festival dates. The multi-stage format includes the Acura Stage (main), Gentilly Stage, Congo Square Stage, Economy Hall Tent, Jazz & Heritage Stage, and several more specialty tents. This section will be updated when the full 2026 schedule is released. Check nojazzfest.com/music for the latest stage assignments.

Jazz Fest 2026 Confirmed Lineup

The 2026 lineup is one of the strongest in recent memory, balancing genuine jazz and New Orleans heritage acts with mainstream draws that pull first-time visitors into the fold. Here’s the full breakdown by weekend.

A classic trumpet rests on stage, embodying the soul and elegance of jazz performance.

Weekend 1 Headliners and Highlights

Jon Batiste headlines his homecoming weekend. The Metairie-born, Kenner-raised Louisiana musician has accumulated multiple Grammy wins, including Album of the Year for We Are, and his Grammy profile now spans jazz, Americana, and pop. Performing at Jazz Fest isn’t just a gig for Batiste; it’s a return to the city that made him. Lorde, the Grammy-winning New Zealand singer-songwriter behind Pure Heroine and Melodrama, brings her atmospheric pop to the Fair Grounds in what should be a striking contrast to the brass-heavy surroundings. Stevie Nicks brings decades of rock history, she and Fleetwood Mac have sold more than 120 million records worldwide, according to her Wikipedia discography. Nas rounds out the Weekend 1 headliners; his debut album Illmatic (1994) remains one of the most critically acclaimed hip-hop records ever made, and his Grammy win for King’s Disease in 2021 confirmed his continued relevance.

Supporting acts for Weekend 1 include St. Vincent, Tyler Childers, Raye, David Byrne, Rod Stewart, Kings of Leon, Sean Paul, Irma Thomas, The Revivalists, and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, the latter fresh off their Grammy win for Best Americana Album for Weathervanes.

Weekend 2 Headliners and Highlights

The Eagles anchor Weekend 2 with the kind of catalog pull that fills a 145-acre fairground. The band has sold over 200 million records worldwide, according to published discography data, and their presence at Jazz Fest is the single biggest commercial draw of the 2026 edition. Earth, Wind & Fire, multiple Grammy winners with a deep connection to the festival’s funk and R&B spirit, are a natural fit for the Fair Grounds crowd. Herbie Hancock, who has won 14 Grammy Awards including Album of the Year for River: The Joni Letters, represents the festival’s jazz core in the most direct way possible. His appearance is the kind of booking that reminds you what Jazz Fest actually is beneath the pop spectacle. T-Pain, the Tallahassee-born auto-tune pioneer who reshaped Southern hip-hop and R&B in the mid-2000s, connects the festival’s Louisiana lineage to contemporary pop history.

Weekend 2 supporting acts include The Black Keys, Lainey Wilson, Teddy Swims, Mavis Staples, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Widespread Panic, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Alabama Shakes, Lake Street Dive, and Ziggy Marley. Irma Thomas also returns Weekend 2 with a special Gospel Soul of Irma Thomas set.

Local and Heritage Acts, The Soul of the Lineup

Let’s be honest: the local acts are what separate Jazz Fest from Coachella or Lollapalooza. Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Troy Andrews, born and raised in the Tremé neighborhood, plays the kind of brass-funk that feels like it grew directly out of the Fair Grounds soil. He’s arguably the most emblematic Jazz Fest act on the entire 2026 bill. Irma Thomas, known as the Soul Queen of New Orleans, is a Jazz Fest institution whose presence on the bill is as much a cultural statement as a booking decision. The Revivalists, the eight-piece New Orleans rock band formed in 2007, have become a consistent Jazz Fest presence and a reliable crowd-pleaser across both weekends.

Jazz Fest has always reserved significant stage time for Louisiana artists. The Jazz Fest Database, compiled from official program books dating back to 1970, documents just how deep that commitment runs across more than five decades of programming.

Full 2026 Lineup A-Z (Alphabetical Reference)

Confirmed acts for Jazz Fest 2026 include: Alabama Shakes, David Byrne, The Black Keys, Earth Wind & Fire, The Eagles, Herbie Hancock, Irma Thomas, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Jon Batiste, Kings of Leon, Lake Street Dive, Lainey Wilson, Lorde, Mavis Staples, Nas, Raye, The Revivalists, Rod Stewart, Sean Paul, St. Vincent, Stevie Nicks, T-Pain, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Teddy Swims, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Tyler Childers, Widespread Panic, Ziggy Marley, and many more acts to be announced. The full and updated lineup is published at nojazzfest.com/music.

Tickets for Jazz Fest 2026, Prices, Where to Buy, and Tips

Tickets for new orleans jazz fest 2026 are available now through official and secondary channels. Prices increase in tiers as the festival approaches, so buying early is consistently the best-value strategy.

An elegantly appointed jazz stage setup creates an inviting atmosphere for intimate ensemble performances, complete with classic instruments and professional audio equipment.

Official Ticket Prices (2026)

Specific 2026 pricing tiers are confirmed through the official NOJHF site. The table below reflects the general tier structure; check nojazzfest.com for current pricing as tiers update.

Ticket Type Early Bird Standard Day-Of (est.) Single Day GA TBC TBC TBC Weekend Pass TBC TBC N/A VIP Single Day TBC TBC TBC

Prices updated as announced by NOJHF. Check nojazzfest.com for current pricing.

Where to Buy Jazz Fest 2026 Tickets

The official and always-authoritative source is nojazzfest.com. For secondary market availability, particularly useful if early-bird tiers have sold through, StubHub carries Jazz Fest 2026 tickets with buyer guarantees. Be aware that Weekend 2 (Eagles headline) commands premium resale prices; expect significant markups as the date approaches. NOJHF also provides ADA accommodations, direct any accessibility inquiries to the official site for current details.

Ticket Buying Tips

The lineup announcement typically triggers a sell-through spike within 48 hours, if you’re reading this after the lineup dropped, act fast. In past years, NOJHF has offered one-day ticket sales with no service charge at Tipitina’s in New Orleans; watch the official NOJHF social channels for any 2026 equivalent. Mobile tickets are the standard delivery method. Screenshot your tickets as a backup before you leave for the Fair Grounds.

Getting to Jazz Fest, Travel and Transportation

Getting to New Orleans is straightforward from most major U.S. cities. Getting from your hotel to the Fair Grounds each day requires a bit more planning, especially at peak exit times when the crowds surge.

Getting to New Orleans

By air: Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) sits approximately 16 miles from the Fair Grounds. Mid-week arrivals (Monday through Wednesday before each festival weekend) consistently yield lower fares. By train: Amtrak’s City of New Orleans (Chicago to New Orleans) and the Sunset Limited (Los Angeles to New Orleans) both serve Union Passenger Terminal, a short rideshare from the French Quarter. By car: I-10 provides direct access, but parking at the Fair Grounds is limited and expensive. Factor that into your driving decision before you commit.

Getting to the Fair Grounds

RTA Bus: Routes 91 and 94 run directly to the Fair Grounds and are the most budget-friendly option at roughly $1.25 per fare. Rideshare: Uber and Lyft have designated drop-off zones at the fairgrounds, but plan for surge pricing and a 20-30 minute wait at peak exit times after the closing set. Hotel shuttles: Many downtown hotels operate Jazz Fest shuttles, confirm availability when booking. Biking: New Orleans is increasingly bike-friendly, and secure bike parking is available at the Fair Grounds. Walking: Feasible from the Esplanade Ridge and Faubourg St. John neighborhoods, roughly 10-20 minutes from the Marigny.

When to Book Flights and Hotels

Book flights before the lineup announcement for the best fares, the lineup typically drops in January or February, and prices spike within hours. Hotel inventory in the French Quarter and CBD depletes within days of the announcement. If you’re attending both weekends, mid-week hotel rates drop significantly, making a full nine-day stay more affordable than it sounds.

Where to Stay for Jazz Fest 2026

New Orleans has no shortage of accommodation options, but Jazz Fest compresses demand into a very short window. Where you stay shapes your entire experience, proximity to the Fair Grounds matters more than you’d think after a full eight-hour day on your feet.

The expansive setup of a major jazz festival showcases the scale and production value required to host world-class performances under the open sky.

Neighborhoods to Consider

Neighborhood Distance to Fair Grounds Vibe Price Range (est.) French Quarter ~2.5 miles Lively, touristy, loud $$$ Marigny / Bywater ~1.5 miles Local, walkable, artsy $$ Mid-City ~1 mile Residential, convenient $$ CBD / Warehouse District ~3 miles Hotel-heavy, shuttle access $$-$$$ Garden District ~3.5 miles Quieter, upscale $$$

First-timers do best in the French Quarter or CBD, where hotel infrastructure is densest and rideshare access is easiest. If walkability to the Fair Grounds is your priority, Mid-City or the Marigny are the smart picks. Budget travelers should look at Bywater short-term rentals or Mid-City guesthouses, which offer kitchen access, genuinely useful for multi-day stays when you’re spending $60-$100 a day on food inside the festival.

Booking Recommendations

Book a minimum of three to six months in advance for Weekend 2 (Eagles weekend). Official NOJHF lodging partners offer negotiated rates linked from nojazzfest.com, worth checking before going straight to third-party platforms. Short-term rentals through Airbnb or VRBO are a strong option for groups or multi-day stays, particularly in the Marigny and Bywater. For hotel booking, check the official NOJHF partner hotels page for current availability and rates.

The Food at Jazz Fest, A Guide to Eating Your Way Through the Fair Grounds

Here’s the thing most first-timers don’t fully grasp until they’re standing in line at 11:15 AM: the food at Jazz Fest is not festival food. It’s New Orleans food, served by local vendors and institutions, many of whom appear only at this event. The music is the reason you buy a ticket. The food is the reason you come back.

Why the Food Is as Big a Draw as the Music

Approximately 70-plus food booths operate across the fairgrounds each day, all locally sourced and curated by NOJHF. Food media has consistently recognized Jazz Fest as one of the best food festivals in the United States independent of the music programming. The vendors aren’t concession stands, they’re New Orleans culinary institutions given a stage of their own. Many of the dishes served here aren’t available anywhere else, at any other time of year.

Iconic Jazz Fest Food Items (Must-Eat List)

Crawfish Monica (Kajun Kettle Foods), the single most iconic Jazz Fest dish. Rotini pasta in a rich crawfish cream sauce. Lines form before the gates open and exceed 30 minutes by early afternoon. This is non-negotiable.

(Kajun Kettle Foods), the single most iconic Jazz Fest dish. Rotini pasta in a rich crawfish cream sauce. Lines form before the gates open and exceed 30 minutes by early afternoon. This is non-negotiable. Cochon de Lait Po-Boy , slow-roasted suckling pig on French bread. A fair-weather staple that disappears fast on busy days.

, slow-roasted suckling pig on French bread. A fair-weather staple that disappears fast on busy days. Pheasant, Quail & Andouille Gumbo (Prejean’s Restaurant of Lafayette, LA), deeply Louisianan, complex, and not found anywhere else. Order it early.

(Prejean’s Restaurant of Lafayette, LA), deeply Louisianan, complex, and not found anywhere else. Order it early. Soft-Shell Crab Po-Boy , the timing of Jazz Fest (late April/early May) aligns perfectly with soft-shell crab season in Louisiana. This is not a coincidence.

, the timing of Jazz Fest (late April/early May) aligns perfectly with soft-shell crab season in Louisiana. This is not a coincidence. Mango Freeze , ubiquitous palate cleanser. Essential for warm afternoons on the open infield.

, ubiquitous palate cleanser. Essential for warm afternoons on the open infield. Natchitoches Meat Pie , a fried savory pastry from Central Louisiana. Underrated, filling, and worth seeking out.

, a fried savory pastry from Central Louisiana. Underrated, filling, and worth seeking out. Strawberry Lemonade, made with Ponchatoula strawberries, Louisiana-grown and at peak season in late April. Refreshing doesn’t cover it.

Food Strategy Tips

Arrive at gate opening (11 AM) and go straight to Crawfish Monica. Eat lunch before 12:30 PM or after 2:00 PM to avoid peak congestion at the booths. Budget roughly $60-$100 per person per day for food and drink. Not all vendors accept cards, though card acceptance has expanded in recent years, bring at least $40-60 in cash as a backup. The official Jazz Fest app maps all food areas by location; download it before you arrive and use it to plan your eating route the same way you plan your stage schedule.

Jazz Fest 2026 Survival Guide, Tips for First-Timers and Veterans

Eight hours on a 145-acre open-air site in Louisiana spring heat is a physical undertaking. The difference between a great day and a miserable one often comes down to preparation, not luck.

What to Bring

Sunscreen, SPF 50 or higher, the open infield offers almost no shade

Portable phone charger or power bank

Reusable water bottle (free water refill stations are available inside)

Low-profile folding chair or blanket (permitted in most areas, verify current policy with NOJHF)

Cash ($40-60 minimum for smaller vendors)

Comfortable, closed-toe shoes, the infield is grass and dirt, and becomes uneven after rain

Light rain layer, New Orleans spring weather is unpredictable, and afternoon thunderstorms are common

What NOT to Bring

Hard-sided coolers (not permitted)

Professional camera equipment with detachable lenses (restrictions apply, verify with NOJHF before arrival)

Glass containers

Outside alcohol

First-Timer Priorities

Download the official Jazz Fest app before arrival, it contains the full stage schedule with real-time updates and food booth maps. Arrive at gate opening (11 AM) on your highest-priority day. Crowds build sharply after noon. Pick no more than three must-see acts per day. Conflicts are inevitable across 12-plus simultaneous stages. Accept this and explore. Visit the Congo Square stage at least once. The African and Caribbean programming there is unmatched at any other U.S. festival. Stay for the full closing set. The final act of each day often runs emotionally high, and the crowd energy is unlike anything earlier in the day.

For Returning Veterans

The Economy Hall Tent is consistently under-attended relative to the quality of its programming, it’s prime territory for spontaneous discovery. Mid-week between the two weekends, Frenchmen Street’s live music scene runs at its most active, with local bands playing late into the night for a crowd that’s already in full festival mode. You can also find some of the best jazz events coverage and tips on eJazzNews to help plan your broader New Orleans music itinerary.

A Brief History of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

The festival’s history is inseparable from the history of New Orleans itself. Understanding where Jazz Fest came from makes the experience of attending it richer, and explains why it carries a cultural weight that no amount of corporate sponsorship has managed to dilute.

Origins: 1970 and the Congo Square Debut

The first festival was held on April 22, 1970, produced by George Wein, founder of the Newport Jazz Festival, in partnership with New Orleans locals. It took place at Congo Square, the historic gathering place in what is now Louis Armstrong Park. Estimated attendance at that inaugural edition was approximately 350 people, according to historical documentation cited by the NOJHF. The festival moved to the Fair Grounds Race Course in 1972 to accommodate rapidly growing attendance, and it hasn’t looked back since. You can search the complete performer history dating back to 1970 in the Jazz Fest Database, compiled from official program books.

The headliner history from 1970 to 2019 reads like a master class in American music: Mahalia Jackson in 1970.

Milestones That Shaped the Festival

By 1976, the festival had expanded to two weekends. Through the 1980s and 1990s, its international reputation grew as it began attracting A-list rock, pop, and R&B acts alongside its jazz and heritage core. The 2006 edition, held just eight months after Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans, is widely cited as a defining cultural reclamation moment in the festival’s history. The 2020 and 2021 editions were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the first cancellations in the festival’s history. The 2022 return carried heightened significance. In 2024, the festival expanded to eight days with the addition of a Thursday opening day format. The 2026 edition marks the 55th year of the festival.

The Jazz & Heritage Foundation’s Mission

The non-profit New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation funds music education, cultural preservation, and community programs throughout the year, not just during festival season. When you buy a Jazz Fest ticket, you’re not just paying for a day of music. You’re contributing to an organization that has supported Louisiana artists and cultural institutions for more than five decades. That civic dimension is part of what makes Jazz Fest feel different from a standard commercial festival.

Frequently Asked Questions About Jazz Fest 2026

When is Jazz Fest 2026?

Jazz Fest 2026 takes place across two weekends: April 23-26 (Weekend 1) and April 30-May 3 (Weekend 2), 2026. Gates open daily at 11:00 AM and the festival runs until 7:00 PM each day.

How much do Jazz Fest 2026 tickets cost?

Single-day general admission tickets and multi-day passes are available through the official nojazzfest.com website. Prices increase in tiers as the festival approaches, so early purchase is recommended. For secondary market availability, particularly for sold-out tiers, StubHub carries Jazz Fest 2026 tickets with buyer guarantees. Check the official site for current pricing.

Who is headlining Jazz Fest 2026?

Confirmed headliners include The Eagles, Stevie Nicks, Jon Batiste, Lorde, Herbie Hancock, Earth, Wind & Fire, Nas, and dozens of additional artists across both weekends. The full lineup also features Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Irma Thomas, David Byrne, The Black Keys, Alabama Shakes, Mavis Staples, and many more.

Is Jazz Fest only jazz music?

Despite its name, Jazz Fest features a wide spectrum of genres including rock, R&B, hip-hop, gospel, blues, zydeco, Cajun, Latin, reggae, and world music. Jazz and New Orleans-rooted music remain central to the programming, but the festival is deliberately broad to reflect the full cultural heritage of Louisiana.

What is the best way to get to the Fair Grounds during Jazz Fest?

The most reliable options are the RTA bus (Routes 91 and 94), hotel shuttles offered by many downtown properties, or rideshare with the understanding that surge pricing applies at peak exit times. Driving and parking at the venue is possible but not recommended for first-timers unfamiliar with the area.

Plan Your Jazz Fest 2026 Trip, Quick Reference Summary

Everything you need at a glance. Bookmark this page, it will be updated as the 2026 stage-by-stage schedule and additional lineup announcements are released by NOJHF.

Detail Info Festival name New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival 2026 Presented by Shell Dates April 23-26 & April 30-May 3, 2026 Venue Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, New Orleans, LA Address 1751 Gentilly Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70119 Daily hours 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM Official tickets nojazzfest.com Resale tickets StubHub Official hotel booking nojazzfest.com/hotels Official app Available on iOS & Android

Jazz fest new orleans 2026 is one of the most anticipated events on the annual live music calendar, and for good reason: no other festival in the United States combines this level of musical range, culinary depth, and cultural authenticity in a single location. This article will be updated as the full stage-by-stage schedule is released. Sign up for the eJazzNews newsletter to receive lineup updates and travel tips as they’re published. For broader context on the artists performing this year, explore our artist profiles and biographies, and if you want to go deeper on the jazz side of the bill, the Famous Jazz Musicians guide covers many of the genre’s defining figures whose influence runs through every stage at the Fair Grounds.