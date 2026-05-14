Female jazz singers have shaped the sound, soul, and language of jazz since the 1920s, producing the genre’s most celebrated voices, from Ella Fitzgerald and Billie Holiday to Cécile McLorin Salvant and Samara Joy. This ranking spans more than a century of jazz vocal history, covering classic, post-bop, contemporary, and new-generation artists who form an unbroken lineage from the Harlem Renaissance to the 2020s.

That lineage is the story of jazz itself. The best female jazz singers didn’t just interpret songs, they rewired how jazz phrasing, rhythm, and emotional truth work. This list covers both vintage female jazz singers who built the foundation and current female jazz singers who are actively extending it. For a broader view of the vocal tradition, see our full ranking of the greatest jazz singers.

How These 25 Singers Were Selected

Selection criteria include recorded legacy, influence on subsequent vocalists, technical vocal innovation, cultural and historical significance, and critical recognition in verifiable sources, including DownBeat critics’ polls, Grammy wins, and documented critical consensus. This ranking weighs all eras equally: classic, modern, and contemporary female jazz singers each receive full consideration. No singer appears more than once on this list. The result spans jazz’s full history, from 1920s-rooted traditions through new female jazz singers active in the 2020s.

The 25 Greatest Female Jazz Singers of All Time

1. Ella Fitzgerald (1917-1996), The Undisputed First Lady of Song

No female jazz singer has matched Ella Fitzgerald’s combination of technical perfection and sheer joy. Her scat improvisations on tracks like “How High the Moon” function as full instrumental solos, and her pitch accuracy across a career spanning five decades remains a benchmark. She recorded over 200 albums and around 2,000 songs, winning 13 Grammy Awards and selling more than 40 million albums. The Verve Songbook series, launched in 1956, set the standard for jazz vocal albums.

Essential Album: Ella Fitzgerald Sings the Cole Porter Songbook (Verve, 1956)

Ella Fitzgerald Sings the Cole Porter Songbook (Verve, 1956) Signature Track: “How High the Moon”

“How High the Moon” Vocal Style Note: Pitch-perfect intonation, four-octave range, unrivaled scat improvisation

2. Billie Holiday (1915-1959), The Voice of Jazz’s Emotional Truth

Billie Holiday didn’t have the widest range on this list, but she had the most devastating phrasing. Her behind-the-beat delivery, dropping syllables just behind the rhythm section, turned every lyric into autobiography. “Strange Fruit,” recorded in 1939, remains one of the most politically charged recordings in American music. She received a posthumous Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1987, decades after her influence had already reshaped every female vocalist who followed her.

Essential Album: Lady in Satin (Columbia, 1958)

Lady in Satin (Columbia, 1958) Signature Track: “Strange Fruit”

“Strange Fruit” Vocal Style Note: Limited range deployed with devastating emotional precision; phrasing as autobiography

3. Sarah Vaughan (1924-1990), “Sassy,” the Singer’s Singer

Sarah Vaughan came up through the bebop scene alongside Charlie Parker and Dizzy Gillespie, and that harmonic sophistication never left her. Her voice could drop into a rich lower register, then float into a bright upper range with vibrato control that rivaled classical training. Nicknamed “Sassy” and “The Divine One,” she won two Grammy Awards including the Lifetime Achievement Award and recorded 48 studio albums across a career that never lost its edge.

Essential Album: Sarah Vaughan with Clifford Brown (EmArcy, 1954)

Sarah Vaughan with Clifford Brown (EmArcy, 1954) Signature Track: “Lullaby of Birdland”

“Lullaby of Birdland” Vocal Style Note: Widest dynamic range of any jazz vocalist; vibrato control rivaling classical training

4. Nina Simone (1933-2003), Jazz, Soul, and the Sound of Protest

Nina Simone trained as a classical pianist and never stopped playing like one, which made her vocal performances inseparable from the harmonic world she built beneath them. Her voice carried a conversational directness that cut through genre boundaries, jazz, blues, gospel, and protest music all lived in the same phrase. She received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017, recognition that arrived long after her cultural impact had become undeniable.

Essential Album: I Put a Spell on You (Philips, 1965)

I Put a Spell on You (Philips, 1965) Signature Track: “Feeling Good”

“Feeling Good” Vocal Style Note: Deep, burnished lower register with conversational delivery; piano and voice inseparable

5. Dinah Washington (1924-1963), Queen of the Blues

Dinah Washington built a bridge between jazz and R&B that nobody else could have engineered. Her diction was almost aggressive, every consonant landed, and she brought blues inflection to jazz harmony in a way that felt completely natural. She won the Grammy Award for Best Rhythm & Blues Performance at the 2nd Annual Grammy Awards, and multiple recordings have since been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Essential Album: Dinah Washington Sings Fats Waller (EmArcy, 1957)

Dinah Washington Sings Fats Waller (EmArcy, 1957) Signature Track: “What a Difference a Day Makes”

“What a Difference a Day Makes” Vocal Style Note: Piercing diction, blues inflection over jazz harmony

6. Carmen McRae (1920-1994), The Consummate Jazz Musician Who Sang

Carmen McRae approached a lyric the way a saxophonist approaches a chord change, as raw material for improvisation, not a fixed text to be delivered. She studied piano early and sang with Benny Carter’s big band before developing a solo style that treated melody as optional and meaning as everything. Critics have consistently placed her among the most intellectually rigorous jazz vocalists ever recorded, and her influence on Diana Krall is direct and documented.

Essential Album: After Glow (Decca, 1957)

After Glow (Decca, 1957) Signature Track: “As Time Goes By”

“As Time Goes By” Vocal Style Note: Cerebral phrasing; treated lyrics as improvised text, not fixed melody

7. Anita O’Day (1919-2006), The Jezebel of Jazz

Anita O’Day sang without vibrato at a time when vibrato was the default setting for every female vocalist, and that choice alone changed jazz singing. She treated her voice as a rhythm instrument first, a melodic one second. Her 1958 Newport performance, captured in the film Jazz on a Summer’s Day, remains one of the most-watched jazz vocal performances on record.

Essential Album: Anita O’Day at Mister Kelly’s (Verve, 1958)

Anita O’Day at Mister Kelly’s (Verve, 1958) Signature Track: “Sweet Georgia Brown”

“Sweet Georgia Brown” Vocal Style Note: Voice as pure rhythmic instrument; melody treated as optional

8. Peggy Lee (1920-2002), Cool, Controlled, and Completely Herself

Peggy Lee did more with less than almost anyone on this list. Her minimalist intensity, a whisper that somehow filled a room, defined the cool end of the jazz vocal spectrum and influenced pop singing for decades. She was also a songwriter and lyricist of real substance. Lee was nominated for 13 Grammy Awards across her career, and the Grammy Museum has honored her with a dedicated virtual exhibit covering her work from the 1930s through the early 2000s.

Essential Album: Black Coffee (Decca, 1953)

Black Coffee (Decca, 1953) Signature Track: “Fever”

“Fever” Vocal Style Note: Whisper-to-belt dynamic, economy of phrase; influenced lounge and pop vocal tradition

9. Betty Carter (1929-1998), The Bebopper Who Refused to Compromise

Betty Carter is the most technically daring vocalist on this list, full stop. She stretched tempos to breaking point, deconstructed melodies until only the harmonic skeleton remained, and built her own label, Bet-Car Productions, rather than compromise her vision for a major. She also launched the careers of multiple musicians who became central figures in the 1990s jazz revival.

Essential Album: The Audience with Betty Carter (Bet-Car, 1979)

The Audience with Betty Carter (Bet-Car, 1979) Signature Track: “My Favorite Things”

“My Favorite Things” Vocal Style Note: Extreme tempo manipulation, deconstructive phrasing; the most technically daring of all jazz vocalists

10. Shirley Horn (1934-2005), Silence as an Instrument

Shirley Horn sang ballads at tempos so slow they became meditations, and she made every pause count as much as every note. A pianist-vocalist in the tradition of Nat King Cole, she earned admiration from Miles Davis early in her career and a Verve renaissance late in it.

Essential Album: You Won’t Forget Me (Verve, 1991)

You Won’t Forget Me (Verve, 1991) Signature Track: “Here’s to Life”

“Here’s to Life” Vocal Style Note: Ballad phrasing built on space; among the slowest, most deliberate tempos in jazz singing

11. Abbey Lincoln (1930-2010), Voice of the Jazz Freedom Movement

Abbey Lincoln used raw, unpolished vocal textures as a deliberate artistic choice, not a limitation. Her collaboration with drummer Max Roach on We Insist! Freedom Now Suite (1960) stands as one of the most politically urgent recordings in jazz history. She continued producing landmark work well into the 1990s on Verve, earning Grammy nominations for albums including A Turtle’s Dream. Her work sits at the center of the tradition explored in our coverage of Black jazz singers.

Essential Album: A Turtle’s Dream (Verve, 1994)

A Turtle’s Dream (Verve, 1994) Signature Track: “Bird Alone”

“Bird Alone” Vocal Style Note: Raw, intentionally unpolished textures; among the most politically charged voices in jazz history

12. Etta Jones (1928-2001), The Soul of Hard Bop Vocals

Etta Jones never chased the spotlight, but she earned it anyway. Her debut album for Prestige Records became one of the label’s best-selling jazz vocal releases, and her long partnership with tenor saxophonist Houston Person produced some of the most emotionally direct jazz recordings of the following decades. She earned multiple Grammy nominations across a six-decade career, and Don’t Go to Strangers was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2008.

Essential Album: Don’t Go to Strangers (Prestige, 1960)

Don’t Go to Strangers (Prestige, 1960) Signature Track: “Don’t Go to Strangers”

“Don’t Go to Strangers” Vocal Style Note: Earthy, soulful timbre; fewer acrobatics, more conviction than almost any contemporary

13. Dee Dee Bridgewater (b. 1950), Global Ambassador of Jazz

Dee Dee Bridgewater won a Tony Award for her Broadway work before fully committing to jazz, and that theatrical intensity never left her phrasing. She’s a three-time Grammy Award winner and served for more than two decades as host of NPR’s JazzSet. Her tribute album Dear Ella demonstrated bebop fluency alongside genuine emotional depth, and her Montreux Jazz Festival appearances across multiple decades have made her one of the most internationally recognized female jazz singers alive.

Essential Album: Dear Ella (GRP, 1997)

Dear Ella (GRP, 1997) Signature Track: “Afro Blue”

“Afro Blue” Vocal Style Note: Theatrical intensity meets bebop fluency; one of the most versatile technicians of the post-bop era

14. Cassandra Wilson (b. 1955), Where Jazz Meets the American South

Cassandra Wilson arrived at Blue Note Records in the early 1990s and immediately reframed what a jazz vocalist could sound like. She brought blues, folk, and country into her harmonic world without diluting any of them, and her low, burnished delivery gave familiar material, Van Morrison’s “Tupelo Honey,” Robert Johnson’s blues, a completely new gravity. She’s a two-time Grammy winner, recognized by DownBeat as Female Jazz Vocalist of the Year in consecutive years during the mid-1990s.

Essential Album: Blue Light ‘Til Dawn (Blue Note, 1993)

Blue Light ‘Til Dawn (Blue Note, 1993) Signature Track: “Tupelo Honey”

“Tupelo Honey” Vocal Style Note: Low, burnished mezzo with roots-music depth; reshaped jazz vocal identity around American vernacular traditions

15. Dianne Reeves (b. 1956), The Modern Standard-Bearer

Dianne Reeves is the most technically complete modern female jazz singer working in the straight-ahead tradition. Her three-octave range carries gospel warmth in the lower register and crystalline clarity at the top, and she deploys both with the rhythmic intelligence of a seasoned instrumentalist. Reeves has won five Grammy Awards from nine nominations, including three consecutive wins for Best Jazz Vocal Performance, a record at the time. Her soundtrack work for the film Good Night, and Good Luck brought her voice to a new generation of listeners.

Essential Album: The Calling: Celebrating Sarah Vaughan (Blue Note, 2001)

The Calling: Celebrating Sarah Vaughan (Blue Note, 2001) Signature Track: “Misty”

“Misty” Vocal Style Note: Three-octave range with gospel warmth; most technically complete modern female jazz singer in the straight-ahead tradition

16. Diana Krall (b. 1964), Jazz Piano, Jazz Voice, Global Reach

Diana Krall made jazz vocal albums that sold in numbers the genre rarely sees, and she did it without compromising her musicianship. Mentored by Oscar Peterson, she integrates piano and voice in the Shirley Horn tradition, the two instruments think together, not separately. Her album When I Look in Your Eyes spent an unprecedented 52 weeks at number one on Billboard’s jazz chart and won two Grammy Awards, helping introduce jazz to audiences who had never bought a jazz record before.

Essential Album: When I Look in Your Eyes (Verve, 1999)

When I Look in Your Eyes (Verve, 1999) Signature Track: “The Look of Love”

“The Look of Love” Vocal Style Note: Intimate lower-register delivery; piano-vocal integration in the Shirley Horn tradition

17. Norah Jones (b. 1979), The Voice That Brought Jazz to Millions

Let’s be honest: Come Away with Me is not a pure jazz album, but it brought jazz-adjacent sensibility to more than 27 million listeners worldwide. Norah Jones won five Grammy Awards at the 45th Grammy ceremony for that debut alone, including Album of the Year and Best New Artist. Her breathy alto with country-soul inflection created a new aesthetic category that dozens of artists have since occupied, and her Blue Note affiliation kept her connected to the jazz world throughout.

Essential Album: Come Away with Me (Blue Note, 2002)

Come Away with Me (Blue Note, 2002) Signature Track: “Don’t Know Why”

“Don’t Know Why” Vocal Style Note: Breathy alto with country-soul inflection; popularized jazz-adjacent aesthetic for a new generation

18. Esperanza Spalding (b. 1984), The Bassist Who Redefined Jazz Vocal Possibility

Esperanza Spalding plays upright bass at a world-class level and sings simultaneously, which already puts her in a category of one. But the more remarkable thing is how her voice and bass line think as a single compositional unit. She became the youngest faculty member at Berklee College of Music at age 20, and her Grammy win for Best New Artist for 2010 made her the first jazz musician to take that award. Her work connects directly to what contemporary jazz voices are doing with the boundaries of the form.

Essential Album: Chamber Music Society (Heads Up, 2010)

Chamber Music Society (Heads Up, 2010) Signature Track: “I Know You Know”

“I Know You Know” Vocal Style Note: Vocalise and lyric intertwined; multilingual, multi-genre, technically sui generis

19. Cécile McLorin Salvant (b. 1989), The Greatest Jazz Singer of Her Generation

Cécile McLorin Salvant does things with a lyric that most singers don’t know are possible. She moves between theatrical narrative and bebop vocabulary within a single phrase, and her range, from a warm lower register to a bright, almost operatic upper voice, gives her material that no other current female jazz singer can access. She won the Thelonious Monk International Jazz Vocals Competition in 2010 and has since won three Grammy Awards for Best Jazz Vocal Album, for For One to Love, Dreams and Daggers, and The Window.

Essential Album: WomanChild (Mack Avenue, 2013)

WomanChild (Mack Avenue, 2013) Signature Track: “You’ve Got to Give Me Some”

“You’ve Got to Give Me Some” Vocal Style Note: Wide soprano-to-alto range; blends theatrical narrative with bebop vocabulary; virtually no peer among current female jazz singers

20. Gretchen Parlato (b. 1976), Intimacy as Aesthetic

Gretchen Parlato sings at volumes most vocalists reserve for rehearsal, and that micro-dynamic control is her entire artistic statement. She won the Thelonious Monk International Jazz Vocals Competition in 2004 and has collaborated with Herbie Hancock, Wayne Shorter, and Lionel Loueke. Her album Live in NYC received a Grammy nomination and earned 4.5 stars in DownBeat, with the accompanying DVD reaching number one on the jazz video chart. She redefined what intimacy sounds like in a jazz vocal recording.

Essential Album: The Lost and Found (Obliqsound, 2011)

The Lost and Found (Obliqsound, 2011) Signature Track: “Weak”

“Weak” Vocal Style Note: Micro-dynamic control; whisper-register delivery redefined jazz vocal intimacy

21. Jazzmeia Horn (b. 1991), Bebop Tradition, Political Voice

Jazzmeia Horn won both the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition and the Thelonious Monk International Jazz Vocals Competition, which tells you everything about her technical credentials. Her debut album A Social Call earned a Grammy nomination and announced a voice with wide range, fluent scat, and an activist lyric sensibility that draws a direct line from Abbey Lincoln to the present. She’s the clearest link between jazz’s freedom movement and the new generation of female jazz singers.

Essential Album: A Social Call (Prestige, 2017)

A Social Call (Prestige, 2017) Signature Track: “A Social Call”

“A Social Call” Vocal Style Note: Wide range, scat fluency, and activist lyric sensibility; direct link between Abbey Lincoln and the new generation

22. Catherine Russell (b. 1956), The Keeper of the Classic Jazz Flame

Catherine Russell is the daughter of bandleader Luis Russell, and she carries that lineage in her voice. Before launching her solo career, she worked as a sideperson with David Bowie, Steely Dan, and Paul Simon, a range that speaks to her versatility. Her solo albums on Dot Time Records dig deep into 1930s and 1940s swing and blues, and she does it without nostalgia or pastiche. She’s among the most authentic vintage-style female jazz singers performing today, and she’s earned multiple Grammy nominations for her solo work.

Essential Album: Bring It Back (Dot Time, 2014)

Bring It Back (Dot Time, 2014) Signature Track: “Sleepy Time Down South”

“Sleepy Time Down South” Vocal Style Note: Deep roots in 1930s-40s swing and blues; among the most authentic vintage female jazz singers performing today

23. Kandace Springs (b. 1989), Neo-Soul Meets Jazz Piano Vocal

Kandace Springs plays piano and sings simultaneously, and her Blue Note debut Soul Eyes announced a voice that sits comfortably between jazz, soul, and pop without fully belonging to any of them. Her album The Women Who Raised Me pays tribute to the female vocalists who shaped her, including Billie Holiday and Nina Simone, and her warm mid-range delivery carries neo-soul phrasing rooted in the Norah Jones and Shirley Horn piano-vocal tradition. Prince reportedly discovered her via a YouTube video, which led to her Blue Note signing.

Essential Album: The Women Who Raised Me (Blue Note, 2020)

The Women Who Raised Me (Blue Note, 2020) Signature Track: “Ode to Billie Joe”

“Ode to Billie Joe” Vocal Style Note: Warm mid-range with neo-soul phrasing; piano-vocal style rooted in Norah Jones and Shirley Horn lineage

24. Veronica Swift (b. 1994), Old Soul, New Voice

Veronica Swift grew up in a jazz household, her father is pianist Hod O’Brien, and she sounds like it. Her swing energy is genuine, not retro-cosplay, and her harmonic awareness gives classic material a freshness that purely nostalgic singers can’t achieve. Her Mack Avenue debut Confessions drew wide critical attention, and DownBeat has noted that she’s been touring since age nine. She’s among the most exciting new female jazz singers working in the 2020s, and her range extends well beyond straight-ahead jazz into opera and bossa nova.

Essential Album: Confessions (Mack Avenue, 2019)

Confessions (Mack Avenue, 2019) Signature Track: “Stop Messin’ Around”

“Stop Messin’ Around” Vocal Style Note: Throwback swing energy with modern harmonic awareness; among the most exciting new female jazz singers of the 2020s

25. Samara Joy (b. 1999), Jazz’s New Standard

Samara Joy won the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition in 2019 while still a teenager, and the jazz world has been catching up to her ever since. Her rich, mature lower register belies her age entirely, critics have consistently noted her phrasing draws directly from Sarah Vaughan and Carmen McRae. She has received multiple Grammy Awards including Best New Artist and Best Jazz Vocal Album at the 2023 ceremony, making her one of the fastest-rising female jazz singers in the genre’s history. The momentum hasn’t slowed.

Essential Album: Samara Joy (Whirlwind Recordings, 2021)

Samara Joy (Whirlwind Recordings, 2021) Signature Track: “Can’t Get Out of This Mood”

“Can’t Get Out of This Mood” Vocal Style Note: Rich, mature lower register belying her age; phrasing draws directly from Sarah Vaughan and Carmen McRae

Era at a Glance, A Quick-Reference Table

The following table maps each era’s key singers from this list to their defining vocal characteristics, covering the full arc from classic female jazz singers of the 1920s through the contemporary and new-generation artists active today.

Era Key Singers on This List Defining Characteristic Classic / Swing (1920s-1940s) Holiday, Fitzgerald, Washington Blues-rooted delivery, bandstand improvisation Bebop & Cool (1950s-1960s) Vaughan, McRae, O’Day, Carter Harmonic sophistication, rhythmic freedom Post-Bop & Fusion (1970s-1980s) Simone, Lincoln, Bridgewater Political voice, genre expansion Contemporary (1990s-2000s) Wilson, Reeves, Krall, Jones Global reach, studio-era albums New Generation (2010s-2020s) Salvant, Joy, Swift, Horn Tradition fluency + new audiences

The Vocal Genealogy of Jazz, Who Influenced Whom

Documented in interviews and liner notes across decades, the influence lines between great female jazz singers reveal jazz vocals not as a series of isolated talents but as an unbroken conversation. Carmen McRae spoke openly about Billie Holiday as the defining vocal influence of her life, and that debt flows forward: Diana Krall has cited McRae as her primary model for lyric interpretation. The Holiday-McRae-Krall line is one of the clearest documented transmission chains in jazz vocal history.

Sarah Vaughan’s influence runs just as deep. Dee Dee Bridgewater has acknowledged Vaughan’s harmonic sophistication as a formative model, and Cécile McLorin Salvant cited Vaughan in interviews around the release of WomanChild as a singer whose relationship to melody she actively studied. Betty Carter’s deconstructive approach shaped Cassandra Wilson’s willingness to pull songs apart and rebuild them around roots music, and Wilson’s intimacy with space and silence connects directly to Gretchen Parlato’s whisper-register aesthetic. Shirley Horn’s piano-vocal integration runs through Norah Jones and into Kandace Springs.

These lines matter because they show that the top female jazz singers didn’t emerge from nowhere. They studied, absorbed, and then transformed what came before them. For the earliest roots of this tradition, see the 1920s jazz vocalists who first established jazz singing as a distinct art form separate from blues and vaudeville. The great female jazz singers on this list are the direct inheritors of that founding generation.

Modern and Contemporary Female Jazz Singers, The Living Tradition

Here’s the thing about modern female jazz singers: the 2020s may be the richest era for new voices since the 1950s bebop explosion. Cécile McLorin Salvant, Samara Joy, Veronica Swift, Jazzmeia Horn, Gretchen Parlato, Esperanza Spalding, and Kandace Springs are all active, all recording, and all pushing the form in different directions simultaneously. Samara Joy’s Grammy wins in 2023 for both Best New Artist and Best Jazz Vocal Album confirmed that jazz vocal music can still break through to mainstream recognition.

The current generation of contemporary jazz voices draws on the full history of the form while finding new audiences through streaming, social media, and festival circuits that reach far beyond traditional jazz venues. Contemporary female jazz singers today don’t have to choose between tradition and innovation, the best of them do both at once.

FAQ, Female Jazz Singers: Your Questions Answered

Who is considered the best female jazz singer of all time?

Ella Fitzgerald is most widely cited as the greatest female jazz singer of all time, recognized for unmatched pitch accuracy, scat virtuosity, and a recorded catalog spanning five decades. She won 13 Grammy Awards and sold more than 40 million albums. Her designation as the “First Lady of Song” reflects a consensus held by critics’ polls for decades.

Who is the best new female jazz singer right now?

Samara Joy and Cécile McLorin Salvant are the most critically recognized current female jazz singers. Salvant has won three Grammy Awards for Best Jazz Vocal Album. Joy won Best New Artist and Best Jazz Vocal Album at the 2023 Grammys, becoming one of the youngest winners in the jazz vocal category in Grammy history.

Who are the most famous vintage female jazz singers?

The most celebrated vintage female jazz singers include Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan, Dinah Washington, and Carmen McRae, all active between the 1930s and 1970s. Their recordings on Columbia, Verve, EmArcy, and Decca remain the definitive documents of jazz’s classic vocal era.

Are there great female jazz singers from the 1960s?

Yes. Abbey Lincoln, Nina Simone, Shirley Horn, and Betty Carter all produced landmark recordings during the 1960s. This era, marked by civil rights activism and bebop’s maturation, produced some of the most emotionally and politically charged female jazz vocals in the music’s history.

Who are the best contemporary female jazz singers to listen to now?

For contemporary female jazz singers, start with Cécile McLorin Salvant, Samara Joy, Veronica Swift, Jazzmeia Horn, Gretchen Parlato, and Kandace Springs. Each represents a distinct approach, from bebop tradition to neo-soul crossover, making 2020s jazz vocal music as rich as any prior era.

The Voice Is the Jazz

The 25 female jazz singers on this list don’t share a style, a label, or an era, they share a commitment to making the voice do things it wasn’t supposed to do. From Billie Holiday’s behind-the-beat phrasing to Samara Joy’s mature lower register, from Betty Carter’s tempo deconstructions to Gretchen Parlato’s whisper dynamics, these women jazz singers collectively define what jazz vocals mean. The majority of the artists on this list are Black jazz singers whose innovations form the absolute core of jazz vocal identity, a fact that any honest account of the music must place front and center.

The best female jazz singers of all time didn’t just sing jazz. They built it, phrase by phrase, album by album, across a century that shows no sign of running out of extraordinary voices. If Samara Joy and Cécile McLorin Salvant are any indication, the greatest female jazz singers of the next generation are already in the room.