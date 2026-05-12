Modern jazz singers are vocalists working in the jazz tradition post-2000 who combine improvisational technique, harmonic sophistication, and original artistic vision while actively recording and performing in the contemporary scene. Right now, jazz vocal is in one of its most globally connected, stylistically diverse phases in decades, and the 15 artists below prove it. For readers who want the full sweep of the form, the full history of jazz singers covers the tradition from its roots forward. This article focuses exclusively on 2015-2026 releases and current activity: no nostalgia, no retrospectives, just the jazz singers today who are actually shaping what the music sounds like right now.

What Makes a Jazz Singer “Modern”?

Three criteria drive the selection here: active recording with at least one release post-2015, a current touring or streaming presence, and genuine stylistic engagement with contemporary jazz rather than a purely nostalgic repertoire approach. These aren’t revival acts. They’re artists making decisions about what jazz vocal means in 2026.

Let’s be honest about the genre lines, too. The boundary between jazz and adjacent forms, R&B, neo-soul, Afro-Brazilian music, is intentionally porous on this list. Several singers here straddle it productively, and that’s a feature, not a flaw. JazzTimes’ annual vocal coverage and DownBeat’s Rising Star Vocalist polls document a field that keeps expanding its definition of what contemporary jazz singers can do.

For navigation, the profiles below are grouped by gender, serving both readers looking for modern jazz singers female and those seeking modern jazz singers male. New jazz singers and established voices appear in both sections, the common thread is that all 15 are working right now.

Quick-Reference Table, 15 Modern Jazz Singers at a Glance

Use this table as a scannable guide to the best jazz singers today. Every artist appears once here and once in their full profile below.

Singer Voice Character Most Recent Album Label Year Cécile McLorin Salvant Wide-ranging, theatrical Mélusine Nonesuch 2023 Samara Joy Warm, burnished mid-tones Portrait Verve 2024 Jazzmeia Horn Muscular, bebop-rooted Messages Empress Legacy 2024 Gretchen Parlato Whisper-intimate, airy Lean In (with Lionel Loueke) Edition Records 2023 Veronica Swift Bright, agile, swing-rooted This Bitter Earth Mack Avenue 2021 Cyrille Aimée Gypsy-inflected, scat-forward À Fleur De Peau Mack Avenue 2024 Kandace Springs Soul-jazz crossover, piano-led Lady in Satin SRP Records 2025 Caity Gyorgy Bright, harmonically sophisticated Hello! How Are You? La Reserve 2024 Sasha Masakowski New Orleans-rooted, lyrical Art Market Ropeadope 2018 Charénée Wade Hard bop-grounded, improvisational Offering: The Music of Gil Scott-Heron & Brian Jackson Motéma 2015 Gregory Porter Deep, soulful baritone warmth Christmas Wish Blue Note 2023 Kurt Elling Extended vocalese, spoken-word SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree Edition Records 2023 José James Neo-soul, fluid, genre-crossing On and On Rainbow Blonde 2022 Michael Mayo Falsetto-forward, lyrical Fly Artistry Music 2024 Aaron Diehl Piano-vocal, interpretive depth The Vagabond Mack Avenue 2020

Contemporary Female Jazz Singers Leading the Field

The current generation of modern jazz singers female represents the most critically decorated and commercially active cohort in decades, with Grammy wins, DownBeat poll dominance, and global touring schedules to match. For the longer view, explore the greatest female jazz singers who built the tradition these artists now extend.

1. Cécile McLorin Salvant

Cécile McLorin Salvant is the benchmark against which every other contemporary jazz vocalist gets measured, and she earned that position through sheer interpretive force. Miami-raised and trained at the Darius Milhaud Conservatory in Aix-en-Provence, she has won three Grammy Awards for Best Jazz Vocal Album, for For One to Love, Dreams and Daggers, and The Window, and received a nomination for Mélusine at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.

Mélusine (Nonesuch, 2023) is her most ambitious project yet: a concept album drawing on French Caribbean folklore, sung in French, English, and Creole, with arrangements that move between art song, jazz, and folk. It’s theatrical, unsettling, and completely unlike anything else in the vocal jazz field. Her ability to excavate obscure repertoire and make it feel urgent is unmatched among jazz singers today.

Essential listening: “Mélusine,” “John Henry” (from Ghost Song, 2022)

Piano-vocal collaborations remain central to contemporary jazz singing, with the keyboard providing both harmonic foundation and improvisational dialogue for the vocalist’s melodic exploration.

2. Samara Joy

Samara Joy arrived fast and hit hard. The Bronx-raised vocalist, who studied at SUNY Purchase, signed to Verve and released Linger Awhile in 2022. That album earned her multiple Grammy wins, including Best New Artist in 2023, making her one of the few jazz artists to win that category in the award’s history. She has accumulated six Grammy Awards total, with three wins for Best Jazz Vocal Album across 2023, 2025, and 2026.

Her 2024 release Portrait on Verve deepened her interpretive range, moving beyond the straight-ahead swing of Linger Awhile into more harmonically varied territory. TikTok moments and playlist placements have brought her to audiences well outside the traditional jazz listenership, she’s the most significant mainstream crossover among young jazz singers in years. Her phrasing is unhurried, her tone warm and burnished, and she swings without effort.

Essential listening: “Misty,” “Guess Who I Saw Today”

3. Jazzmeia Horn

Jazzmeia Horn doesn’t whisper. The Dallas-born vocalist brings a muscular bebop technique and explicitly activist lyric content to every record she makes, connecting the lineage of Abbey Lincoln directly to the present. Her debut, A Social Call (Prestige, 2017), earned a Grammy nomination, and she has accumulated three Grammy nominations total according to Grammy.com.

Her most recent studio work, Messages (Empress Legacy Records, 2024), continues her practice of writing and arranging her own material, a rarity in jazz vocal. Songs like “People” and “Pray” carry the weight of political speech without sacrificing swing. She’s one of the most important voices in modern jazz vocal precisely because she refuses to separate artistry from conscience.

Essential listening: “People,” “Pray,” “Reminiscin'”

4. Gretchen Parlato

Gretchen Parlato operates at the opposite end of the dynamic spectrum from Horn, but her influence runs just as deep. The Los Angeles-born vocalist won the Thelonious Monk Institute vocal competition in 2004 and built a career on whisper-tone intimacy, Afro-Brazilian rhythmic sensibility, and an almost telepathic sense of space. Her 2023 collaboration with guitarist Lionel Loueke, Lean In (Edition Records), earned a Grammy nomination for Best Jazz Vocal Album.

According to her awards and credits page, critics have consistently praised her as a mid-career master whose emergence in the early 2000s changed the course of jazz vocal. Her influence on younger singers, particularly in their approach to dynamics and space, is widely discussed in jazz press coverage. She remains one of the most distinctive voices among current jazz singers.

Essential listening: “It’s a Long Way,” “Lost and Found”

5. Veronica Swift

Veronica Swift grew up inside jazz. The daughter of pianist Hod O’Brien, she was touring by age nine, a fact she’s noted in DownBeat coverage, and that immersion shows in her command of swing, bebop, and torch song. She placed second in the 2015 Thelonious Monk vocal competition and has built a prolific live career since.

Her Mack Avenue album This Bitter Earth (2021) is her most fully realized studio statement, ranging from hard-swinging originals to dramatic ballads. She represents the traditionalist wing of the new generation without sounding backward-looking, her bebop lines are clean and fast, her ballad phrasing genuinely felt. Among famous jazz singers today, she’s one of the most consistent live draws on the club circuit.

Essential listening: “Blue Skies,” “Bad Man”

6. Cyrille Aimée

Cyrille Aimée is French-Dominican, gypsy jazz-fluent, and one of the most technically dazzling scat improvisers working today. She won the Montreux Jazz Festival vocal competition in 2007 and the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition in 2012, and has built a continent-spanning career documented on her artist website. Her 2024 album À Fleur De Peau earned a Grammy nomination for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, demonstrating her reach beyond the jazz vocal category.

Her earlier Move On: A Sondheim Adventure (Mack Avenue, 2019) showed her gift for reimagining theatrical material through a jazz-gypsy lens. Live, she improvises freely over complex changes while maintaining a lightness that makes the technical difficulty invisible. She’s a bridge figure between European jazz vocal traditions and the American mainstream, and her touring schedule remains one of the most active on this list.

Essential listening: “Move On,” “Libertango”

7. Kandace Springs

Kandace Springs sits at the intersection of jazz, soul, and pop, and she makes that crossroads sound natural rather than calculated. The Nashville-born vocalist and pianist released three albums on Blue Note, Soul Eyes (2016), Indigo (2018), and The Women Who Raised Me (2020), before releasing My Name Is Sheba (2022), Run Your Race (SRP Records, 2024), and Lady in Satin (SRP Records, 2025).

Her voice carries a smoky warmth that works equally well on jazz standards and soul-influenced originals. Producer Larry Klein shaped her Blue Note sound toward lush, cinematic arrangements, and that aesthetic has stayed with her across labels. She’s the primary entry point for R&B and soul listeners crossing into jazz vocal territory, and her six-album discography gives new listeners plenty to explore.

Essential listening: “Thought It Would Be Easier,” “I Put a Spell on You”

8. Caity Gyorgy

Caity Gyorgy is the most decorated young jazz singer currently working in Canada. Born in Calgary in 1998, she has won three Juno Awards for Vocal Jazz Album of the Year, a remarkable run for an artist still in her mid-twenties. Her 2024 album Hello! How Are You? (La Reserve) continues her practice of writing sophisticated original material alongside reimagined standards.

Her voice carries a bright clarity in the upper register with harmonic choices that consistently surprise. Critics have compared her instincts to early Ella Fitzgerald, though her compositional voice is distinctly her own. She’s increasingly featured in North American jazz festival lineups and represents the rising Canadian jazz vocal scene with real authority. For readers tracking young jazz singers, she’s essential.

Essential listening: Tracks from Hello! How Are You? and You’re Alike, You Two (2023)

9. Sasha Masakowski

Sasha Masakowski carries New Orleans in her voice without making it a costume. Born in 1986 and raised in the Crescent City as the daughter of jazz guitarist Steve Masakowski, she integrates second-line rhythmic tradition with jazz vocal sophistication in a way that feels organic rather than regional-brand marketing. She has been nominated “Best Female Vocalist” by Offbeat Magazine and maintains a consistent presence at Jazz Fest and international dates.

Her recordings on Ropeadope document a voice that’s lyrical and grounded, comfortable with both intimate ballads and groove-forward material. She’s a key figure for anyone interested in how New Orleans jazz vocal tradition stays alive and evolving in a contemporary context, rather than calcifying into heritage performance.

Essential listening: Tracks from Art Market (Ropeadope)

10. Charénée Wade

Charénée Wade was the first runner-up at the 2010 Thelonious Monk vocal competition and has spent the years since building one of the most intellectually rigorous careers in jazz vocal. A Manhattan School of Music graduate, she’s known for deeply researched interpretations and a swinging improvisational approach that critics have compared to Betty Carter and Sarah Vaughan. She contributed featured vocals to bassist Rufus Reid’s Grammy-nominated Quiet Pride: The Elizabeth Catlett Project (Motéma, 2014), which set the visual artist’s life to music with genuine literary ambition.

Her earlier Offering: The Music of Gil Scott-Heron and Brian Jackson (Motéma, 2015) remains one of the most compelling concept albums in recent jazz vocal history. She connects the literary and political lineage of jazz singing directly to the present, and her profile continues to grow through live performance and educational work at institutions including The Juilliard School.

Essential listening: “The Bottle,” “Lady Day and John Coltrane”

Contemporary Male Jazz Singers Redefining the Form

Male jazz vocal in 2026 ranges from orchestral baritone warmth to falsetto-forward neo-soul, and the four voices below cover that full spectrum. For the historical context behind these artists, the greatest male jazz singers who defined the tradition are worth knowing.

11. Gregory Porter

Gregory Porter is the most commercially successful jazz-identified male vocalist working today, full stop. Born in Sacramento and raised in Bakersfield, California, he broke through with Liquid Spirit (Blue Note, 2013), which won the Grammy for Best Jazz Vocal Album in 2014. His follow-up Take Me to the Alley (2016) won the same award, making him a two-time Grammy winner in the category, according to his official biography.

His most recent release, Christmas Wish (Blue Note, 2023), earned a Grammy nomination for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, evidence of how far his audience extends beyond the jazz world. His voice carries a deep, enveloping warmth that works in festival arenas as naturally as in intimate clubs. He’s a consistent headliner on the international festival circuit and the clearest example of popular jazz singers today reaching genuinely mass audiences.

Essential listening: “Liquid Spirit,” “Take Me to the Alley,” “Be Good”

12. Kurt Elling

Kurt Elling has been the most technically ambitious male jazz vocalist in America for three decades, and he’s still pushing. Chicago-based and Gustavus Adolphus College-educated, he won his first Grammy for Best Jazz Vocal Album in 2010 and has accumulated 17 Grammy nominations across his career, according to his official biography. His vocalese technique, setting new lyrics to existing jazz solos, remains unmatched in the contemporary field.

SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree (Edition Records, 2023), his collaboration with guitarist Charlie Hunter, is a funk-forward departure that attracted younger listeners through groove-based production without sacrificing his improvisational depth. It’s the kind of creative risk that established voices rarely take. Elling proves that a 30-year career doesn’t have to mean creative consolidation.

Essential listening: “SuperBlue,” “Nature Boy,” “Tanya Jean”

13. José James

José James is a jazz artist for the hip-hop generation, as his own biography puts it, and that framing is accurate without being limiting. The Minneapolis-born vocalist has released more than a dozen critically acclaimed albums across labels including Brownswood, Impulse!, Blue Note, and his own Rainbow Blonde imprint. His 2022 release On and On sits at the intersection of jazz, soul, and Black music continuum in a way that feels genuinely contemporary rather than genre-blended for marketing purposes.

His association with Gilles Peterson’s Brownswood label gives him credibility across jazz and club music scenes simultaneously. He’s the primary bridge figure for male jazz singers today who want to reach listeners coming from soul, hip-hop, and R&B without abandoning jazz’s harmonic sophistication. His voice is fluid and warm, his phrasing relaxed in a way that conceals real craft.

Essential listening: “Come to My Door,” “Vanguard”

14. Michael Mayo

Michael Mayo is expanding what male jazz singing can sound like. The Los Angeles-based, New England Conservatory-trained vocalist leads with a falsetto-forward approach that sits closer to D’Angelo than to Tony Bennett, and that’s precisely the point. His 2024 album Fly (Artistry Music) earned a Grammy nomination for Best Jazz Vocal Album at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, confirming that his approach resonates with the Recording Academy as well as with jazz audiences.

He represents the new jazz singers wave most directly: a voice that doesn’t sound like anyone who came before, working with jazz instrumentalists who push him harmonically while he pushes them rhythmically. His growing festival presence and critical profile in jazz press coverage suggest he’s one of the most important emerging voices in the field right now.

Essential listening: Tracks from Fly (2024)

Vocal-Adjacent: The Instrumentalist Who Sings

Not every voice on this list belongs to someone who identifies primarily as a singer. Aaron Diehl is proof that the most interesting vocal work sometimes comes from the piano bench.

15. Aaron Diehl

Aaron Diehl is primarily a pianist, a Wynton Marsalis collaborator and Grammy-nominated artist whose 2023 recording of Mary Lou Williams’ Zodiac Suite earned a nomination for Best Classical Compendium. His vocal work is inseparable from his pianistic approach: every sung phrase is harmonically charged, shaped by the same ear that navigates complex jazz harmony at the keyboard. His long association with Cécile McLorin Salvant as her accompanist has deepened his interpretive instincts considerably.

His inclusion here challenges the reader’s definition of “singer.” Diehl’s vocal performances aren’t about volume or range, they’re about interpretive depth and harmonic intelligence. His album The Vagabond (Mack Avenue, 2020) documents this approach. He’s increasingly prominent on international jazz stages, and his presence on this list is a reminder that the best jazz vocal is always about what you hear, not just what you project.

Essential listening: Vocal performances documented on The Vagabond (Mack Avenue, 2020)

Unique Angles, What Competitors Miss

Most lists of contemporary jazz singers tell you who to listen to. These three angles tell you how to start, why it matters now, and where to find the music at its best.

Where to Start Based on What You Already Love

Here’s the thing: the best jazz singers today don’t all sound alike, and your entry point matters. If you love R&B and soul, start with Kandace Springs or José James, both carry jazz harmony inside a groove-forward sound. Singer-songwriter introspection? Gretchen Parlato’s whisper-close intimacy is the place. Vocal fireworks and bebop technique? Jazzmeia Horn or Veronica Swift will deliver immediately. Love storytelling and theatrical delivery? Cécile McLorin Salvant is the standard. Prefer something closer to mainstream pop? Samara Joy and Gregory Porter are the most accessible entry points among the best jazz singers today without sacrificing any real jazz content.

How These Singers Are Reaching New Audiences in 2026

Streaming editorial playlisting has changed jazz vocal discovery significantly. Samara Joy’s TikTok moments, documented by Billboard and music press, brought her to audiences who had never heard a jazz vocal album. YouTube live session culture, particularly through Jazz at Lincoln Center and NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Concerts series, gives new listeners a low-barrier entry point to artists like Cyrille Aimée and Gregory Porter. JazzTimes coverage of the streaming era consistently notes that jazz vocal is one of the genre’s strongest-performing categories on digital platforms, with playlist placement driving discovery in ways that radio never could for this music.

The Live Performance Standard, Why These Singers Tour More Than Record

Jazz vocal is fundamentally a live art form, and several singers on this list, Cyrille Aimée, Gregory Porter, Jazzmeia Horn, are as renowned for their live improvisations as for their studio work. Aimée’s live scat improvisations routinely extend songs well beyond their recorded versions. Horn’s live performances carry an activist energy that studio recordings can only approximate. Publicly available live recordings on YouTube and NPR Music’s Tiny Desk archive are the best secondary listening resource for anyone who can’t catch these artists in person.

FAQ, Modern Jazz Singers

Who are the most popular jazz singers today?

Gregory Porter, Samara Joy, and Cécile McLorin Salvant hold the widest verified mainstream reach among jazz singers today. Porter headlines international festivals and has earned two Grammy wins for Best Jazz Vocal Album. Samara Joy’s multiple Grammy wins, including Best New Artist in 2023, brought her to mainstream audiences beyond the jazz world. McLorin Salvant is the critical consensus choice as the field’s defining voice, with three Grammy wins and consistent DownBeat Critic’s Poll recognition. Grammy recognition remains the most objective external measure of reach in this field.

Who are the best modern jazz singers female?

Cécile McLorin Salvant and Samara Joy lead critical consensus among modern jazz singers female, with Grammy wins and DownBeat poll recognition to support that assessment. This list features 10 active female voices, a deliberate counter to the historical male dominance of jazz vocal lists. Jazzmeia Horn, Gretchen Parlato, Veronica Swift, and Cyrille Aimée all carry Grammy nominations and robust touring careers. For the historical lineage these artists extend, explore the greatest female jazz singers who shaped the tradition.

Who are the best modern jazz singers male?

Gregory Porter leads for mainstream reach, with two Grammy wins and a global festival profile. Kurt Elling leads for critical depth and technical ambition, with 17 Grammy nominations across a 30-year career. José James leads for genre fluency, bridging jazz, soul, and hip-hop aesthetics with consistent critical acclaim. Michael Mayo represents the most forward-looking voice among male jazz singers today, with his falsetto-forward approach earning a Grammy nomination for Fly in 2024. For the full historical context, the greatest male jazz singers covers the tradition these artists build on.

Who are the American smooth jazz artists active today?

“Smooth jazz” is an adjacent category to the straight-ahead and contemporary jazz vocal on this list, worth distinguishing clearly. Kandace Springs and Gregory Porter are the figures here closest to smooth jazz adjacency: both prioritize accessible grooves, polished production, and crossover appeal. But both also operate with harmonic sophistication and improvisational intent that separates them from the smooth jazz format. Listeners coming from smooth jazz will find both artists immediately accessible and musically richer than the format they’re used to.

Who are the young jazz singers to watch right now?

Samara Joy, born in 1999, is the most prominent young jazz singer in the world right now, with multiple Grammy wins before her mid-twenties. Caity Gyorgy, born in 1998, has won three Juno Awards and is building a significant international profile from Canada. Michael Mayo’s Grammy nomination for Fly at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards confirms his emergence as a major voice. DownBeat’s Rising Star Vocalist category, an annual poll of critics, is the most credible ongoing measure of who’s breaking through in jazz vocal, and all three names appear in recent coverage.

The Modern Jazz Singer in 2026

The modern jazz singer is not a monolith. This list spans theatrical storytellers (McLorin Salvant), bebop technicians (Horn, Swift), soul-influenced crossover artists (Porter, Springs, James), falsetto innovators (Mayo), and genre-boundary dissenters (Aimée, Gyorgy). All 15 are actively recording and performing as of early 2026, this isn’t a historical survey, it’s a listening guide for right now. Start anywhere on the list, follow the music wherever it leads, and explore the full eJazzNews artist profiles for deeper reading on the voices that catch your ear. The current jazz singers shaping this music aren’t waiting for permission to redefine it. the full history of jazz singers shows where they came from. What they do next is the story still being written.