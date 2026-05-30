The Montreux Jazz Festival is an annual music festival held on the shores of Lake Geneva in Montreux, Switzerland, founded in 1967 by Claude Nobs, and widely regarded as one of the most prestigious music festivals in the world. The montreux jazz festival 2026 marks the event’s 60th edition, running from 3 to 18 July 2026 across 16 days of paid and free programming in the newly renovated Montreux Music & Convention Centre, now known as 2M2C, returning after a three-year, CHF 94 million renovation. To signal the scale of the occasion, Swiss fashion designer Kévin Germanier created the official poster, the first time in the festival’s history that a fashion designer has held that role. Six decades in, Montreux still sets the standard.

What Is the Montreux Jazz Festival?

The Montreux Jazz Festival is a two-week summer event that has grown from a niche jazz showcase into one of the world’s most-watched music gatherings, drawing artists and audiences from every corner of the globe. For first-time visitors, understanding its structure, paid ticketed shows, a substantial free outdoor programme, and a network of satellite events, is the key to getting the most from it.

A Festival Born in 1967

Claude Nobs launched the first edition on 18 June 1967, initially staging it at the Montreux Casino overlooking Lake Geneva. The concept was pure jazz: a focused, intimate event for serious listeners. Over the following decades, Nobs expanded the programming to embrace rock, soul, R&B, electronic music, and pop, without ever abandoning the jazz core that gave the festival its identity. Nobs led the festival until his death in January 2013; current director Mathieu Jaton has continued his vision. Nobs’s cultural footprint extends beyond the festival itself: Deep Purple immortalised him as “Funky Claude” in “Smoke on the Water,” written after the 1971 Montreux Casino fire.

From Regional Event to Global Institution

According to the festival’s own records, Montreux has hosted iconic performances by artists including Nina Simone, Miles Davis, Aretha Franklin, and Ella Fitzgerald across its history. The festival attracts approximately 250,000 visitors over its run annually, and more than 5,000 artists have performed since 1967. In 2013, the festival’s archives — more than 5,000 hours of audio-visual recordings — were inscribed on UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register, cementing Montreux’s status not just as entertainment but as cultural heritage. That’s a remarkable institutional footprint for an event that started as a three-day jazz weekend.

The 60th Anniversary, What Makes Montreux 2026 Special

The 60th edition isn’t just a round number. It coincides with a physical reinvention of the festival’s home, a bold creative statement in its visual identity, and a lineup that deliberately mixes heritage acts with artists who weren’t alive when the festival began. That combination makes 2026 feel genuinely different from a standard anniversary edition.

Six Decades of Legendary Moments

A few dates define what Montreux means to music history. In 1971, the casino fire during a Frank Zappa concert gave Deep Purple the raw material for one of rock’s most recognisable riffs. Miles Davis performed at Montreux in 1984, a performance widely cited in the jazz press as one of his most significant European appearances of that decade. Nina Simone made one of her final major European festival appearances at Montreux in 1987. And 2013 brought the first edition following Claude Nobs’s passing, an emotionally charged turning point that the festival navigated with remarkable grace. The 60th edition carries all of that weight.

The Renovated Conference Centre, A Venue Milestone

2026 marks the festival’s return to its home venue: the Montreux Music & Convention Centre, fully renovated over three years at a cost of CHF 94 million and rebranded as 2M2C. After two years of open-air editions, the renovated facility brings updated acoustic capabilities, redesigned access points, and new panoramic terraces with views across the lake and mountains. The two ticketed venue anchors remain the Auditorium Stravinski (doors open 7:30 PM, capacity 4,000, seated and standing options) and the Montreux Jazz Lab (doors open 7:00 PM, standing only, club-style intimacy). The Lab, formerly known as the Miles Davis Hall, has always been the festival’s discovery engine, the room where tomorrow’s headliners play tonight.

The Haute Couture Poster, A First in Festival History

Valais-born designer Kévin Germanier created the official 60th-edition poster, making him the first fashion designer to hold this role in the festival’s history. Germanier’s credentials are hard to argue with: he has dressed Björk, Beyoncé, and Lady Gaga, and designed the costumes for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games closing ceremony and Eurovision 2025 in Basel. His label, launched in 2018 after he graduated from Central Saint Martins, is known for its sustainable, upcycled couture approach. Commissioning him signals that the festival sees 2026 as a crossover moment between music, fashion, and Swiss cultural identity.

The intricate mechanics of a classic saxophone embody the craftsmanship and precision that define jazz instrumentation.

Montreux Jazz Festival 2026, Confirmed Lineup

The confirmed 2026 programme spans rock, pop, soul, R&B, indie folk, hyperpop, and electronic music, which is exactly what Montreux has always done. The jazz lineage runs through the production choices and the venue assignments as much as through genre labels.

Opening Night and Headline Acts

RAYE opens the 60th edition on 3 July with a show titled “This Stage May Contain Moments in Time,” presented by Audemars Piguet. That night is already sold out. RAYE’s debut album My 21st Century Blues (2023) drew on Nina Simone, Etta James, and B.B. King as touchstones, a deliberate lineage that makes her a fitting choice to open a festival with Montreux’s history. She received multiple Grammy nominations at the 2025 ceremony, including Best New Artist, and performed “Oscar Winning Tears” live on the Grammy stage. Sting headlines the Auditorium Stravinski on 4 July; that show is also sold out.

Full Confirmed Lineup

Date Artist Genre Venue Ticket Status 3 July RAYE & Special Guests Alternative Pop, R&B, Jazz, Soul Auditorium Stravinski Sold Out / Waiting List 3 July Sekou R&B Montreux Jazz Lab Available 3 July Eddy de Pretto x Maud Le Pladec Chanson Française, Rap, Pop Montreux Jazz Lab Available 4 July Sting Rock, Pop Auditorium Stravinski Sold Out / Waiting List 4 July Maro Folk, Indie Pop Auditorium Stravinski Available 4 July Angus & Julia Stone Indie Folk, Pop Montreux Jazz Lab Available 4 July Dove Ellis Indie Folk Montreux Jazz Lab Available 5 July Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Rock Auditorium Stravinski Available 5 July Aldous Harding Indie Folk Auditorium Stravinski Available 5 July Danny L Harle Hyperpop, Dance, Electronic Montreux Jazz Lab Available 5 July Ascendant Vierge Gabberpop, Hyperpop Montreux Jazz Lab Available 5 July ¥Ø U$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U Experimental Techno Montreux Jazz Lab Available 6 July PinkPantheress Hyperpop, UK Garage, Drum & Bass Auditorium Stravinski Available 6 July Hemlocke Springs Pop Auditorium Stravinski Available TBC Charlotte Cardin Pop, R&B TBC Available TBC Conan Gray Pop TBC Available TBC Deep Purple Hard Rock TBC Available TBC Givēon R&B, Soul TBC Available TBC John Legend R&B, Soul TBC Available TBC Lewis Capaldi Pop TBC Available TBC Moby Electronic, Ambient TBC Available

The Jazz-Forward Acts to Watch

Let’s be honest: not every name on this list is a jazz act in the traditional sense. But Montreux has never pretended otherwise. Givēon’s deep-register soul production carries clear jazz-influenced harmonic weight, and Moby’s catalogue, from the ambient textures of 18 to the sample-heavy soul of Play, has always drawn from jazz and blues source material. John Legend, a multiple Grammy-winning pianist and vocalist, brings genuine jazz-adjacent musicianship to the Stravinski stage. Beyond the main programme, the MJF Spotlight Sessions 2026 take emerging artists to Villars, an off-site discovery programme that functions as the festival’s most jazz-forward strand. For readers interested in the broader festival scene, our coverage of jazz events and festivals tracks the full European summer calendar.

Stages, Venues, and the Free Programme

Here’s something the festival’s own website doesn’t spell out clearly enough for first-timers: Montreux operates on two completely separate tracks. You can spend the entire festival without buying a single ticket and still have a genuinely rich experience. That dual structure is one of the things that makes it unlike almost any other major music event.

A pristine jazz performance venue awaits musicians and audiences, its elegant stage design and intimate acoustics creating the perfect setting for live jazz performances.

Ticketed Stages

The Auditorium Stravinski is the festival’s main indoor arena, with a capacity of 4,000 and exceptional acoustics that have served everyone from James Brown to Keith Jarrett. It offers both seated and standing configurations, with doors opening at 7:30 PM. The Montreux Jazz Lab is the intimate counterpart: standing only, doors at 7:00 PM, and a programming philosophy built around discovery and genre collision. Seating plans for both venues are available on the official site.

The Free Programme, The Festival’s Hidden Gem

Every year, MJF runs a substantial free outdoor programme along the Lake Geneva promenade, including the Montreux Jazz Café stages and lakeside outdoor platforms. Historically, this strand draws tens of thousands of attendees who never purchase a paid ticket. The free programme typically features jazz, world music, and emerging artists, and the setting, with the Alps visible across the lake, is genuinely hard to beat. First-time visitors who budget only for paid shows are missing half the festival.

MJF Satellite Events (Global Brand Expansion)

The Montreux brand now extends well beyond Switzerland. Montreux Jazz Festival Miami ran from 25 February to 1 March 2026, featuring Jon Batiste, Trombone Shorty, and Nile Rodgers among others. The Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek in South Africa brings a separate 2026 lineup celebrating jazz and South African creativity. Both are genuine extensions of the Montreux ethos, but the Switzerland edition remains the flagship, the one with the lake, the history, and the archive that UNESCO deemed worth preserving for humanity.

Tickets and Pricing for Montreux Jazz Festival 2026

Ticket prices reflect the festival’s positioning as a premium but accessible event. The range is wide enough to accommodate different budgets, and the free programme means cost is never a complete barrier to attendance.

Price Range Overview

Venue Ticket Type Price Range (CHF) Status Montreux Jazz Lab Standing From CHF 97 Available for most dates Auditorium Stravinski Standing / Seated From CHF 117 (Angus & Julia Stone night) Available Auditorium Stravinski Standing / Seated Up to CHF 167 (Sting night) Sold Out / Waiting List Auditorium Stravinski Standing / Seated From CHF 147 (RAYE opening night) Sold Out / Waiting List Free Programme No ticket required Free Open access

How and Where to Buy Tickets

The official source for all tickets is montreuxjazzfestival.com. As of the time of writing, the RAYE opening night and Sting are both sold out, with waiting lists available. Given that this is the 60th anniversary edition, and the first in a newly renovated venue, demand across the full programme is running higher than usual. Don’t wait. CHF prices are in Swiss Francs; check current EUR and USD equivalents at the time of booking, as rates shift.

Free Entry Options

The free outdoor programme requires no ticket purchase and no registration. For the MJF Spotlight Sessions in Villars, check the official site for any registration requirements, as these vary by year. The free programme is confirmed as open access along the lakeside promenade for the full festival run.

Getting to Montreux, Travel Guide

Montreux is one of the more straightforward festival destinations in Europe, provided you approach it by train. The town is compact, the station is close to the festival site, and Switzerland’s rail network is genuinely excellent.

By Train (Recommended)

Montreux sits on the Golden Pass rail line, one of Switzerland’s most scenic routes. Direct trains from Geneva Airport take approximately 70 minutes. The Swiss Travel Pass covers festival visitors arriving by international flight and is worth considering if you plan to travel around the region. Montreux train station is a 5 to 10 minute walk from the festival site, no shuttle, no taxi queue, no stress.

By Air

The closest airport is Geneva International Airport (GVA), approximately 90 km from Montreux. A secondary option is Zurich Airport (ZRH), roughly 2.5 hours by train. There are no direct festival shuttles from either airport; the train is the practical standard and, frankly, the more pleasant option given the scenery.

Getting Around Montreux

The festival site is walkable from the town centre and the lake promenade. For the MJF Spotlight Sessions satellite programme in Villars, the Golden Pass Panoramic train provides the connection. Lake Geneva boat services (CGN) operate between Lausanne, Vevey, and Montreux, arriving by boat is one of those experiences that makes the festival feel genuinely special.

Fluid, layered design captures the essence of jazz’s improvisational spirit and dynamic energy.

Where to Stay for Montreux Jazz Festival 2026

Accommodation in Montreux during the festival fills fast in any year. For the 60th edition, book earlier than you think you need to. The town is small; the demand is large.

Accommodation Tiers in Montreux

Luxury: The Fairmont Le Montreux Palace is historically associated with the festival, Leonard Cohen famously stayed there during his years in Montreux, and the hotel hosted musicians from the very first 1967 edition. Book 6 to 12 months in advance for festival dates. Mid-range: Vevey, 5 km away by train, offers lower rates with easy rail access and a charming lakeside town of its own. Budget: Lausanne, 25 km from Montreux, has hostel and budget hotel options; festival-goers commonly base there and commute in. Alternative: Airbnb and private rentals along the Riviera Vaudoise see sharp demand spikes for 3 to 18 July.

Booking Timeline Advice

The 60th anniversary is expected to drive higher-than-usual accommodation demand across the entire region. The recommendation is to book by January 2026 for prime Montreux properties, and earlier if you want the Palace or anything directly on the promenade. Note that Swiss school holiday dates in July vary by canton and create competing demand for lakeside accommodation throughout the month.

What to Expect, First-Timer’s Practical Guide

Montreux rewards preparation. It’s not a camping festival, it’s not a muddy field, and it’s not a rave. It’s an urban lakeside event with a sophisticated atmosphere and a genuinely diverse crowd, jazz purists, pop fans, Swiss locals, and international music tourists all sharing the same promenade.

Festival Culture and Etiquette

Smart-casual dress is the norm at the Auditorium Stravinski; the Jazz Lab skews younger and more relaxed. Alcohol is available throughout the site, but the atmosphere is notably more civilised than field-based festivals of comparable size. Photography policies vary by artist, check the official guidance per show before you pack a camera bag. And don’t underestimate the free programme: some of the most memorable Montreux moments happen on the lakeside stages, not inside the Stravinski.

Weather in Montreux in July

Average July highs in Montreux reach around 26°C (79°F), with evenings cooling to roughly 17°C near the lake. Rain is possible, particularly in the afternoons. The Auditorium Stravinski and Jazz Lab are fully indoor, so paid shows are weather-proof. Free outdoor stages can be affected, pack a light layer and a compact rain jacket, and you’ll be fine regardless of what the Alps decide to do.

Beyond the Music

The Château de Chillon, Switzerland’s most visited historic monument, sits a short drive from the festival site, a medieval island castle with over a thousand years of history and a setting that genuinely earns the word dramatic. Scenic boat cruises on Lac Léman run daily between Lausanne, Vevey, and Montreux. And on the lakefront promenade, the Freddie Mercury statue is a pilgrimage site for music fans worldwide: Queen recorded at Montreux, and Mercury spent his final years in the town. Standing there with the lake behind you and the Alps ahead, it’s easy to understand why. For more on the artists who shaped the music you’ll hear at Montreux, the artist profiles section covers the full spectrum from jazz pioneers to contemporary voices. And if you’re building your jazz knowledge before the festival, our guide to the best jazz albums for beginners is a solid starting point.

Frequently Asked Questions, Montreux Jazz Festival 2026

These are the questions that come up most often from first-time visitors and returning attendees planning the 60th edition.

When is the Montreux Jazz Festival 2026?

The Montreux Jazz Festival 2026 runs from 3 to 18 July 2026 in Montreux, Switzerland. The 60th edition spans 16 days of paid and free programming.

Who is headlining the Montreux Jazz Festival 2026?

Confirmed headliners include RAYE (opening night, sold out), Sting (sold out), Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, John Legend, Deep Purple, Lewis Capaldi, Givēon, Moby, Charlotte Cardin, Conan Gray, and PinkPantheress, among others. The full and updated programme is available at montreuxjazzfestival.com.

How much are Montreux Jazz Festival 2026 tickets?

Paid show tickets start at CHF 97 for the Montreux Jazz Lab and range up to CHF 167 or more for Auditorium Stravinski headline nights. The RAYE opening night (from CHF 147) and Sting night (from CHF 167) are both sold out; waiting lists are available. The free lakeside programme requires no ticket.

Is there a free programme at the Montreux Jazz Festival?

Yes. Alongside paid ticketed shows at the Auditorium Stravinski and Montreux Jazz Lab, MJF operates a free outdoor programme along the Lake Geneva promenade, historically featuring jazz, world music, and emerging artists. No ticket or registration is required for the free programme.

Why is 2026 significant for the Montreux Jazz Festival?

2026 marks the festival’s 60th edition, the first to be held in its newly renovated Montreux Music & Convention Centre (2M2C), and the first to feature a fashion designer, Kévin Germanier, as the creator of the official festival poster. It’s also the first major anniversary edition since the festival’s archives were inscribed on UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register in 2013.

If you’re planning your first visit to Montreux, book accommodation and tickets now, the 60th edition is already generating demand that outpaces recent years. For deeper context on the music you’ll encounter there, our guide to every jazz genre and subgenre will help you navigate the programme with confidence. Sixty years in, Montreux still surprises. That’s the whole point.