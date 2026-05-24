1920s Jazz Singers: The Voices of the Jazz Age

The 1920s jazz singers who shaped the Jazz Age were primarily African American women rooted in the blues and vaudeville traditions, recording for independent “race record” labels at a moment when the United States was transitioning from live-only performance to a commercial recorded-music economy. These voices, from Bessie Smith’s gut-punch phrasing to Louis Armstrong’s first scat improvisations, collectively invented what it means to be a jazz singer in the modern sense, and every vocalist who followed owes them a direct debt. For a broader view of how these artists fit into the full sweep of vocal jazz history, explore the greatest jazz singers of all time.

The decade ran from 1920 to 1929, a period historians call the Jazz Age. The Harlem Renaissance was remaking Black cultural life in New York City. Prohibition (1920-1933) pushed nightlife underground into speakeasies, where intimate rooms rewarded singers who could hold a crowd without a stage. And a brand-new industry, the commercial record business, was discovering that Black audiences would buy recordings in enormous numbers, if anyone bothered to make them.

The Jazz Age: Why the 1920s Changed Singing Forever

The 1920s didn’t just produce great singers. The decade built the entire infrastructure that made a “recording artist” a viable identity for a Black performer in America. Two forces drove that transformation: the vaudeville circuit that trained the voices, and the race records industry that captured them on wax.

Vaudeville circuits trained the voices that would reshape American singing through recorded music.

The commercial record industry discovered a mass Black audience waiting for music made in their image.

Speakeasy rooms rewarded singers who could hold a crowd without a stage or microphone.

From Vaudeville Stage to Recording Studio

Most of the female singers in this article came up through the Theatre Owners Booking Association, a touring circuit that performers nicknamed “Tough on Black Artists” for its grueling conditions and exploitative pay. TOBA was brutal, but it was also the best vocal school in America. Singers learned to project without microphones, hold a crowd in a noisy tent, and shift between comedy, pathos, and raw blues feeling within a single set. The geographic arc of jazz followed a clear path: New Orleans provided the harmonic and rhythmic vocabulary, Chicago became the proving ground in the early 1920s, and New York City, specifically Harlem, became the commercial and cultural center by mid-decade.

The Race Records Industry and the Singers It Made

Okeh Records’ 1920 breakthrough proved that a market existed. Paramount Records, operating out of Grafton, Wisconsin, became the dominant blues label of the decade. Black Swan Records, reportedly founded around 1921 by Harry Pace, was the first Black-owned label of the era and gave early opportunities to singers like Ethel Waters. Columbia and Victor maintained separate “race series” catalog sections, marketing recordings specifically to African American consumers through mail order and Black-owned shops. The structural reality was stark: most singers received flat session fees rather than royalties, a built-in inequity that kept wealth out of the hands of the artists who generated it. The Black vocalists who built jazz did so largely without the financial rewards their sales figures warranted.

Label Founded Key Singers on Roster Notable First Still Active? Okeh Records 1918 Mamie Smith, Sippie Wallace, Victoria Spivey First blues vocal recording by a Black artist (1920) No (absorbed by Columbia) Paramount Records 1917 Ma Rainey, Ida Cox, Alberta Hunter, Trixie Smith Ma Rainey’s first recordings (1923) No (ceased 1932) Black Swan Records 1921 Ethel Waters, Alberta Hunter, Trixie Smith First Black-owned major label No (acquired by Paramount, 1924) Columbia Race Series c. 1921 Bessie Smith, Ethel Waters, Edith Wilson Bessie Smith’s “Downhearted Blues” (1923) Columbia survives; race series discontinued Victor 1901 Various; less dominant in blues Early jazz band recordings (1917) No (became RCA Victor)

The Woman Who Started It All: Mamie Smith (1891-1946)

Mamie Smith didn’t set out to change music history. She was a vaudeville singer, born in Cincinnati, Ohio, working the circuit in multiple styles, pop, blues, and novelty numbers. She wasn’t the first choice for the session that would rewrite the industry. Songwriter and promoter Perry Bradford lobbied Okeh Records hard to record a Black vocalist, and Smith stepped in when the originally planned white singer became unavailable.

Recording Career Arc, 1920-1929

In August 1920, Smith recorded “Crazy Blues,” widely regarded as the first blues vocal recording by a Black artist to achieve wide commercial release, and the market response shocked the label. Reports at the time suggested the record sold in very large numbers in its first month alone, a figure that forced every major label to reconsider who their audience actually was. Smith followed with “If You Don’t Want Me Blues” in 1921 and toured extensively with her Jazz Hounds. Her commercial peak ran roughly 1920 to 1923, after which Bessie Smith and Ma Rainey dominated the market. “Crazy Blues” was later inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, cementing its place as a catalytic document in American music history.

Historical Significance

Every singer in this article owes a professional debt to that Okeh recording. Before it, label executives genuinely believed Black consumers wouldn’t buy recordings in sufficient numbers to justify production costs. Smith’s sales figures demolished that assumption and cracked open the entire race records market within months.

The Empress and the Mother: Bessie Smith and Ma Rainey

These two singers are the gravitational center of 1920s vocal jazz. They’re also the most searched names in this cluster, and for good reason: their recordings still sound like nothing else, a century later.

Ma Rainey (1886-1939), “Mother of the Blues”

Gertrude “Ma” Rainey was reportedly born in Columbus, Georgia, and was performing in tent shows and minstrel circuits by 1900, years before anyone thought to put her on record. She is generally said to have made her first recordings around 1923, a significant late entry for someone already considered the elder stateswoman of the blues. Her signature recordings are said to include “Bo-Weavil Blues” and “See See Rider Blues,” both on Paramount and dating from the mid-1920s, demonstrating her raw, Southern country blues delivery, a voice that seems to come from somewhere deep in the chest and never quite resolves its tension. She was Paramount’s top-selling artist through much of the mid-1920s. Rainey was also openly bisexual, and her recording “Prove It on Me Blues,” believed to date from around 1928, stands as one of the earliest coded LGBTQ+ statements in the history of recorded music. She received a posthumous Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2023.

Bessie Smith (1894-1937), “Empress of the Blues”

Bessie Smith was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and joined Ma Rainey’s troupe as a teenager, absorbing the older singer’s approach before developing something entirely her own. Her Columbia Records signing around 1923 produced “Downhearted Blues,” which reportedly sold in enormous numbers in its first months of release, among the highest first-year sales for any blues record to that point. Her phrasing bends time itself: she sits behind the beat, lets a blue note hang until it aches, then resolves it with a precision that sounds effortless. Her mid-1920s recording with Louis Armstrong, “St. Louis Blues,” remains one of the most documented collaborations of the Jazz Age. At her commercial peak, Smith was reportedly among the highest-paid Black entertainers in America. She received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1989, according to Rhino Records.

The Vaudeville-Jazz Crossovers: Four Singers Who Built the Bridge

These four singers are consistently underrepresented in competitors’ coverage of the decade. That’s a mistake. They represent the vaudeville-to-jazz transition in real time, and their recordings show a vocal sophistication that the “blues queen” framing often obscures.

Ethel Waters (1896-1977)

Born in Chester, Pennsylvania, Waters first performed as “Sweet Mama Stringbean” on the Black vaudeville circuit before becoming one of Black Swan’s first major artists around 1921. Her Black Swan debut, reportedly “Down Home Blues” backed with “Oh Daddy,” is said to have been the label’s first significant release. She later moved to Columbia, where a recording of “Dinah,” believed to date from around 1925, showcased a diction and tonal clarity that set her apart from the rougher country blues approach of her contemporaries. Her recordings of “Am I Blue?”, “Stormy Weather,” and “Dinah” are said to be in the Grammy Hall of Fame, according to America Comes Alive. Waters later became a major Broadway and film star, carrying the Jazz Age vocal style into mainstream American entertainment through the 1950s.

Alberta Hunter (1895-1984)

Born in Memphis, Tennessee, Hunter left for Chicago at age eleven and built her early career on Black Swan, then Paramount, then Columbia, sometimes recording under the name “Josephine Beatty” to navigate contractual obligations. Her Paramount recording of “Down Hearted Blues” is generally said to predate Bessie Smith’s more famous Columbia version. Hunter toured Europe extensively in the 1920s, introducing Jazz Age singing to international audiences at a time when most American performers never left the country. The National Museum of African American History and Culture notes that Hunter rose to prominence during the Harlem Renaissance, her career spanning decades well beyond the Jazz Age.

Lucille Hegamin (1894-1970)

Lucille Hegamin was reportedly born in Macon, Georgia, and became one of the first jazz-blues singers to record for a northern label when she is said to have cut sides for Cameo Records around 1920. Her smoother, more northern delivery represents the vaudeville-jazz fusion at its most polished. “He May Be Your Man But He Comes to See Me Sometimes,” reportedly recorded for Cameo around 1922, is her best-known recording, and “Arkansas Blues” became a genuine hit that established her reputation as one of the leading female performers of the era. She’s often overlooked in favor of Smith and Rainey, but her recordings document a distinct strand of the music, urban, precise, and commercially savvy.

Edith Wilson (1896-1981)

Reportedly born in Louisville, Kentucky, Edith Wilson was a Columbia Records artist from around 1921, known for blending comedic delivery with genuine blues feeling. Her recording “Nervous Blues,” believed to date from 1921, shows that combination clearly: the voice is warm and controlled, but there’s a wry edge to the phrasing that pure blues singers rarely deployed. She worked extensively with Johnny Dunn’s Jazz Hounds and represents the comedian-singer hybrid that vaudeville perfected and jazz would eventually leave behind as the music grew more serious about itself.

Deep Blues Voices: The Southern Contingent

The four singers below came from the Deep South and brought regional blues traditions into the recording studio. Their work expanded the geographic and stylistic range of what “jazz singing” meant in the 1920s.

Sippie Wallace (1898-1986)

Born in Houston, Texas, Sippie Wallace brought a Texas blues vocal style to Okeh Records, performing alongside Louis Armstrong and Clarence Williams on several sessions. Recordings such as “Shorty George Blues” and “Special Delivery Blues,” believed to date from the mid-1920s, demonstrate a delivery distinct from the Georgia and Mississippi approaches of Rainey and Smith, looser in its rhythmic placement, with a conversational quality that feels almost modern. Wallace’s career longevity is remarkable: her 1982 album Sippie earned a Grammy nomination and won the W.C. Handy Award for Best Blues Album of the Year, according to the Pine Bluff Commercial. She was still recording in the 1980s, six decades after her Jazz Age debut.

Ida Cox (1888 or 1896-1967)

Billed as the “Uncrowned Queen of the Blues” from the start of her Paramount recording career around 1923, Ida Cox was born in Georgia and ran away from home as a teenager to work the minstrel circuit. “Graveyard Dream Blues” (Paramount 12044, 1923) and “Wild Women Don’t Have the Blues,” reportedly recorded for Paramount around 1924, are her signature recordings. What set Cox apart from most of her contemporaries was her business acumen: she ran her own touring show, “Raisin’ Cain,” maintaining a level of artistic and financial control that was genuinely unusual for a Black female performer in the 1920s.

Trixie Smith (c. 1895-1943)

Trixie Smith is said to have won a blues singing contest in New York around 1922, a competitive milestone that helped launch her recording career on Black Swan and later Paramount. “My Man Rocks Me (With One Steady Roll)” (Black Swan, 1922) is her best-known recording. She made a substantial number of recordings across her career and later transitioned into film acting, appearing in several films before her death in 1943.

Victoria Spivey (1906-1976)

The youngest of the major 1920s blues singers at the time of her first recording, Victoria Spivey was born in Houston, Texas, and reportedly cut “Black Snake Blues” for Okeh around 1926, a record said to have sold very well. Among her other compositions from the decade are recordings believed to include “Dope Head Blues” and “Organ Grinder Blues” from the late 1920s. Spivey’s career arc is one of the most remarkable in jazz history: she co-founded Spivey Records in the early 1960s, making her one of the first singer-owned labels in the music, and remained active into the 1970s, a direct biographical bridge from the Jazz Age to the folk revival era.

The Male Voices of the Jazz Age

Here’s the thing: almost every article about 1920s jazz singers focuses exclusively on women, then pivots to male instrumentalists. That framing misses something important. Three male performers were developing vocal styles in the 1920s that would reshape popular music for the next half-century.

Louis Armstrong (1901-1971), When the Trumpet Began to Sing

Armstrong was born in New Orleans and is widely reported to have moved to Chicago in the early 1920s to join King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band. His vocal emergence in the 1920s is almost always overshadowed by his instrumental genius, but it shouldn’t be. His first widely noted recorded vocal, “Heebie Jeebies,” recorded for Okeh around 1926, is credited with introducing scat singing, improvised vocalization that mirrors instrumental phrasing, to a mass recorded audience. As the Louis Armstrong House Museum notes, his Hot Five and Hot Seven recordings of the 1920s changed the course of American music. His vocal on “St. Louis Blues” with Bessie Smith shows exactly how his trumpet thinking translated to the voice: rhythmically free, harmonically daring, and completely in service of the song’s emotional core.

Bing Crosby (1903-1977), The Microphone Changes Everything

Reportedly born in Tacoma, Washington, Crosby is said to have joined Paul Whiteman’s Orchestra in late 1926 and almost immediately demonstrated something new. The electrical recording process, introduced in 1925, made microphones sensitive enough to capture a conversational singing voice without the singer projecting to the back of a hall. Crosby was among the first performers to understand this intuitively. His early recordings with Whiteman, including one reportedly titled “Muddy Water” from around 1927, show a relaxed intimacy that vaudeville-trained singers simply couldn’t produce, their voices were built for rooms without amplification. Crosby received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, according to the Recording Academy. His 1920s work represents the technological pivot from projecting-voice performance to the microphone intimacy that defines modern popular singing.

Cliff Edwards (1895-1971), “Ukulele Ike”

Born in Hannibal, Missouri, Cliff Edwards was a vaudeville performer who made the ukulele a jazz instrument and pioneered scat-style improvisations in his recordings, a claim that predates Armstrong’s documented examples, though the historical debate continues. Recordings such as “Fascinating Rhythm” and “Singin’ in the Rain,” believed to date from the mid-to-late 1920s, are his signature recordings from the decade. Edwards carried the comedy-jazz male vocal archetype from vaudeville into Broadway and early film, giving Jazz Age vocal styles their widest mainstream audience. His recording of “When You Wish Upon a Star” has been reported as a Grammy Hall of Fame inductee, according to various sources.

The Pop-Jazz Crossover: Annette Hanshaw (1901-1985)

Annette Hanshaw was born in New York City and became one of the most popular radio stars of the late 1920s, recording for Columbia and its budget subsidiary Harmony Records. Nicknamed “The Personality Girl,” her sign-off phrase “That’s all!” became a genuine radio catchphrase. Recordings attributed to her from the late 1920s, including “I Wanna Be Loved by You” and “Mean to Me,” show a light, conversational delivery that sits at the opposite end of the emotional spectrum from Bessie Smith and Ma Rainey, but it’s no less technically accomplished.

Hanshaw’s recordings were marketed to mainstream white audiences on lower-cost “dime store” labels, illustrating the segregated parallel economies of 1920s recorded music. The same decade that produced the raw emotional power of the classic blues queens also produced Hanshaw’s breezy pop-jazz, and both were genuine commercial successes, just in entirely separate market channels. That separation tells you as much about 1920s America as the music itself does.

The Blues-Jazz Boundary: What These Singers Tell Us

The 1920s is the decade where “blues” and “jazz” are not yet fully separated genres. These singers embody the hyphen between them. The vocal characteristics that defined the crossing include blue notes (flattened thirds and sevenths that bend away from the major scale), improvised ornamentation, and call-and-response phrasing adapted for solo recording rather than church or field contexts.

Here’s something most of these singers recorded with small jazz combos, cornet, clarinet, piano, tuba, rather than blues guitar accompaniment. The label “blues singer” was partly a marketing category, not a precise musical description. Okeh and Paramount used it to signal a product aimed at Black consumers, regardless of whether the music was country blues, vaudeville pop, or something in between. Understanding that distinction answers the question many readers arrive with: why do so many “jazz singers in the 1920s” sound like blues singers? Because in 1920, the two genres were still the same conversation. For deeper context on how these styles evolved and diverged, the guide to types of jazz covers the full arc.

Frequently Asked Questions About 1920s Jazz Singers

Who was the most popular singer in the 1920s?

Bessie Smith was the highest-earning and best-selling Black vocalist of the decade, with her Columbia recordings setting the commercial benchmark for blues sales. Among mainstream white audiences, singers associated with Paul Whiteman’s Orchestra dominated popular charts. Among recorded female vocalists specifically, Smith’s sales figures were unmatched.

Who made the first jazz vocal recording?

Mamie Smith’s “Crazy Blues” (Okeh, August 1920) is the first blues vocal recording by a Black artist to achieve wide commercial release. The Original Dixieland Jass Band holds earlier recording dates from 1917 but featured no prominent vocalist in the blues tradition.

Were 1920s jazz singers mostly women?

The dominant commercial vocal stars of the decade were women, specifically the classic blues queens recording for Okeh, Paramount, Columbia, and Black Swan. Male instrumentalists such as Louis Armstrong were simultaneously developing their vocal styles, but the commercial vocal market of the 1920s was built by women.

What is a “race record”?

The term was used from approximately 1920 to 1945 for recordings marketed specifically to African American audiences. Okeh, Columbia, Paramount, and Victor all maintained distinct catalog series under this designation, sold through mail order and Black-owned record shops rather than mainstream retail channels.

Did any 1920s jazz singers have long careers beyond the decade?

Several had remarkable longevity. Ethel Waters continued into the 1950s in film and on Broadway. Louis Armstrong remained active until 1971. Victoria Spivey co-founded her own label in the early 1960s and recorded into the 1970s. Sippie Wallace was recording and performing again in the 1980s, earning a Grammy nomination for her 1982 album Sippie.

Essential Listening: Key 1920s Jazz Vocal Recordings

Singer Title Label Year Why It Matters Mamie Smith “Crazy Blues” Okeh 1920 First blues vocal recording by a Black artist; opened the race records market Ma Rainey “See See Rider Blues” Paramount 1924 Definitive Southern country blues vocal; template for generations of singers Bessie Smith “Downhearted Blues” Columbia 1923 Record-breaking first-year sales; established the blues-jazz vocal standard Ethel Waters “Down Home Blues” Black Swan 1921 Black Swan’s debut release; bridged blues and pop-jazz vocal styles Alberta Hunter “Down Hearted Blues” Paramount 1922 Predates Bessie Smith’s version; documents Hunter’s early vocal authority Lucille Hegamin “He May Be Your Man But He Comes to See Me Sometimes” Cameo 1922 Northern urban blues-jazz fusion; polished vaudeville delivery Edith Wilson “Nervous Blues” Columbia 1921 Comedy-blues hybrid; documents the vaudeville-jazz crossover Sippie Wallace “Shorty George Blues” Okeh 1923 Texas blues vocal style; distinct regional approach within the decade Ida Cox “Wild Women Don’t Have the Blues” Paramount 1924 Assertive lyrical stance; Cox’s artistic independence in recorded form Trixie Smith “My Man Rocks Me (With One Steady Roll)” Black Swan 1922 Contest-winning singer’s debut; double-entendre blues at its sharpest Victoria Spivey “Black Snake Blues” Okeh 1926 Reportedly sold over 150,000 copies; launched a 40-year recording career Louis Armstrong “Heebie Jeebies” Okeh 1926 First mass-recorded scat vocal; vocal style mirrors trumpet improvisation Bing Crosby “Muddy Water” Victor (with Paul Whiteman) 1927 Early microphone crooning; the pivot from vaudeville projection to intimacy Cliff Edwards “Fascinating Rhythm” Pathé 1924 Early scat-style improvisation; ukulele-jazz vocal hybrid Annette Hanshaw “I Wanna Be Loved by You” Harmony 1928 Pop-jazz crossover for mainstream white audiences; radio-era vocal style

The Voices That Built the Foundation

These fifteen singers collectively defined what it meant to be a jazz vocalist in the recorded-music era. The genre was built overwhelmingly by Black women working under exploitative contract conditions, flat session fees, no royalties, segregated marketing channels, and that context is inseparable from the music they made. Their stylistic vocabulary, blue notes, scat improvisation, microphone intimacy, call-and-response phrasing, became the foundation for every famous jazz singer who followed in the 1930s and beyond. The swing era, bebop, and the Great American Songbook tradition all run directly back to these recordings. If you want to understand where jazz singing came from, start here, then follow the thread forward through the greatest jazz singers of all time to hear how the vocabulary these voices invented kept evolving.