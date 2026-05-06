Jazz pianists are instrumentalists who serve as harmonic architects, rhythmic engines, and melodic soloists simultaneously, a role no other instrument in the genre demands to the same degree. From Scott Joplin’s ragtime experiments in the late 1890s through Robert Glasper’s hip-hop-inflected neo-soul, the piano has sat at the center of jazz for more than 120 years, shaping every style the music has produced.

No other jazz instrument carries this triple burden. Horn players improvise melody. Bassists anchor harmony and time. Drummers drive rhythm. The pianist does all three at once, often while comping behind a soloist, voicing chords that define the harmonic language of the entire ensemble. That’s why the history of jazz piano is, in many ways, the history of jazz itself.

This article distills more than 120 years of jazz piano history into 20 essential figures, spanning ragtime and stride through bebop, modal jazz, fusion, and contemporary neo-soul. Each profile includes a recommended entry point recording for listeners new to that pianist’s work.

How This List Was Built

Selection criteria for this list include verifiable historical influence on subsequent musicians, a documented recorded legacy across studio and live recordings, innovation in harmonic language or rhythmic conception, and cross-era impact. Pianists who shaped musicians across multiple generations carry more weight than those who excelled within a single style. This is a list of 20 of the most consequential famous jazz pianists in the instrument’s history, not an exhaustive survey of every great player. Dozens of significant figures, from Earl Hines to Mulgrew Miller to Barry Harris, could justify inclusion on a longer list.

Jazz Piano Through the Decades: A Quick Reference

The table below presents all 20 pianists in chronological order by their primary active decade. Use it as a reference map before diving into the individual profiles.

Pianist Active Era Style Essential Album Fats Waller 1920s-1940s Stride The Joint Is Jumpin’ Duke Ellington 1920s-1970s Swing / Big Band Money Jungle Art Tatum 1930s-1950s Stride / Swing Virtuoso The Art Tatum Solo Masterpieces Vol. 1 Mary Lou Williams 1930s-1970s Stride / Bebop / Sacred Zoning Thelonious Monk 1940s-1970s Bebop / Avant-Garde Genius of Modern Music Vol. 1 Erroll Garner 1940s-1970s Swing / Bop Concert by the Sea Bud Powell 1940s-1960s Bebop The Amazing Bud Powell Vol. 1 Oscar Peterson 1940s-2000s Swing / Bebop Night Train Horace Silver 1950s-2000s Hard Bop Song for My Father Ahmad Jamal 1950s-2020s Cool / Hard Bop At the Pershing: But Not for Me Wynton Kelly 1950s-1970s Hard Bop Kelly Blue Dave Brubeck 1950s-2010s Cool / Third Stream Time Out Bill Evans 1950s-1980s Modal / Impressionist Waltz for Debby McCoy Tyner 1960s-2010s Modal / Post-Bop The Real McCoy Herbie Hancock 1960s-present Post-Bop / Fusion Head Hunters Chick Corea 1960s-2020s Post-Bop / Fusion / Latin Now He Sings, Now He Sobs Keith Jarrett 1960s-2010s Free / Post-Bop / Solo The Köln Concert Cedar Walton 1950s-2010s Hard Bop / Post-Bop Cedar! Brad Mehldau 1990s-present Post-Bop / Contemporary The Art of the Trio Vol. 3 Robert Glasper 2000s-present Jazz / R&B / Neo-Soul Black Radio

The 20 Greatest Jazz Pianists

The profiles below run in roughly chronological order by birth year. Each entry identifies the pianist’s era, core stylistic contribution, key collaborators, and one essential album for new listeners. For deeper reading on the albums that defined these careers, the 50 best jazz albums of all time covers many of the recordings referenced here.

#1. Fats Waller (1904-1943)

Era: Stride / Swing

Thomas “Fats” Waller built his reputation on stride piano, a style where the left hand strides between bass notes on beats one and three and mid-register chords on beats two and four, driving the rhythm at locomotive pace. His compositions “Ain’t Misbehavin'” and “Honeysuckle Rose” became permanent jazz standards, and his recordings for RCA Victor through the 1930s document a player who combined technical authority with irresistible wit. Oscar Peterson cited Waller as a formative early influence in published interviews. Waller’s playing is the clearest bridge between ragtime and the swing era.

Essential Album: The Joint Is Jumpin’ (RCA Bluebird compilation), the best single-disc survey of his 1929-1943 recordings, covering both his solo piano work and his small-group sides.

#2. Duke Ellington (1899-1974)

Era: Swing / Big Band

Ellington’s reputation as a bandleader and composer so dominates his legacy that his piano playing is routinely underestimated. Here’s the thing: his keyboard approach was a deliberate aesthetic choice, economical, orchestral, and deeply personal, a counterpoint to the virtuosic density of Art Tatum. The 1962 trio date Money Jungle (United Artists), recorded with Charles Mingus and Max Roach, strips away the orchestra and reveals a pianist of genuine originality. DownBeat’s polls have consistently placed him in the conversation for the instrument’s all-time greats.

Essential Album: Money Jungle (United Artists, 1963), the essential spotlight on Ellington’s underrated piano voice.

#3. Art Tatum (1909-1956)

Era: Stride / Swing Virtuoso

Art Tatum is the near-universal consensus choice for the most technically advanced jazz pianist in the instrument’s history. He was legally blind, yet his harmonic re-harmonizations anticipated bebop by a full decade, and his right-hand runs moved at speeds that left other pianists speechless. Fats Waller famously announced Tatum’s presence at a Harlem club by telling the crowd that “God himself” had arrived, a story documented across multiple published sources. Pianist and educator Bill Cunliffe has written that Tatum’s “harmonic and rhythmic imagination” has not been exceeded by any jazz pianist since. His 1953-1955 Pablo solo sessions remain the definitive document of his art.

Essential Album: The Art Tatum Solo Masterpieces Vol. 1 (Pablo, 1953), unaccompanied, unfiltered, and still astonishing.

#4. Mary Lou Williams (1910-1981)

Era: Stride / Bebop / Sacred Jazz

Mary Lou Williams is the most stylistically durable pianist on this list. She arranged for Duke Ellington and Benny Goodman during the swing era, mentored Thelonious Monk and Bud Powell during the bebop revolution (documented in multiple published biographies), and composed sacred jazz works in the 1970s that stand entirely apart from anything else in the repertoire. No other pianist on this list spans that range with equal conviction. She is the foundational figure in any serious discussion of women who shaped jazz's core vocabulary, and her influence on the bebop generation alone would secure her place here.

Essential Album: Zoning (Mary Records, 1974), bridges her bebop fluency with spiritual jazz in a single, cohesive statement.

#5. Thelonious Monk (1917-1982)

Era: Bebop / Avant-Garde

Monk played with flat fingers, used silence as punctuation, and treated dissonant intervals as compositional tools rather than errors to be corrected. His approach was so singular that early critics dismissed it as incompetence, a judgment history has thoroughly reversed. He composed roughly 70 pieces in total, and a remarkable number of them became permanent jazz standards, including “‘Round Midnight,” “Straight, No Chaser,” “Blue Monk,” and “Epistrophy.” Robin D.G. Kelley’s biography Thelonious Monk: The Life and Times of an American Original (2009) provides the most thorough factual account of his career and influence. Every pianist listed after him on this page shows Monk’s fingerprints somewhere.

Essential Album: Genius of Modern Music Vol. 1 (Blue Note, 1951), the earliest and most concentrated statement of his harmonic vision.

#6. Erroll Garner (1921-1977)

Era: Swing / Bebop

Erroll Garner never learned to read music. He was entirely self-taught, yet he recorded prolifically for Columbia and Savoy and composed “Misty” (1954), one of the most recorded songs in jazz history. His signature style places orchestral left-hand chording slightly behind the beat, creating a swinging tension against the right-hand melody that sounds like a full band compressed into ten fingers. Concert by the Sea (Columbia, 1955) became one of the best-selling jazz albums of the 1950s and remains the most accessible entry point to his work.

Essential Album: Concert by the Sea (Columbia, 1955), a live recording that captures his spontaneity better than any studio session.

#7. Bud Powell (1924-1966)

Era: Bebop

If Charlie Parker and Dizzy Gillespie invented bebop for horns, Bud Powell translated it to the keyboard. His right-hand single-note lines moved with the velocity and phrasing of a saxophone, while his left hand dropped the stride pattern entirely in favor of sparse, rhythmically displaced chord stabs. Every bebop and hard bop pianist who followed him, from Horace Silver to Wynton Kelly, built on the template Powell established in his Blue Note recordings between 1949 and 1953. Peter Pullman’s biography Wail: The Life of Bud Powell (2012) documents both his musical genius and the personal tragedies that shadowed his career.

Essential Album: The Amazing Bud Powell Vol. 1 (Blue Note, 1949-1951), the definitive bebop piano statement, available on Everything Jazz’s list of the 25 greatest jazz piano albums.

#8. Oscar Peterson (1925-2007)

Era: Swing / Bebop

Oscar Peterson recorded more than 200 albums across six decades, a volume of output matched by almost no one in jazz history. Born in Montreal, he became one of the most celebrated Canadian musicians of the 20th century and one of the few pianists consistently mentioned alongside Art Tatum for sheer technical velocity and harmonic density. His trio recordings for Verve in the 1950s and 1960s, with guitarist Herb Ellis and bassist Ray Brown, set the standard for the piano trio format. DownBeat magazine voted him Pianist of the Year for 13 consecutive years (1950–1962) and later inducted him into its Hall of Fame.

Essential Album: Night Train (Verve, 1962), swinging, accessible, and a perfect introduction to his trio work.

#9. Horace Silver (1928-2014)

Era: Hard Bop / Funky Jazz

Horace Silver co-founded the Jazz Messengers with Art Blakey in 1954, and his percussive, blues-and-gospel-inflected piano style became the template for hard bop. His right-hand melodicism over stomping left-hand vamps is immediately accessible yet harmonically sophisticated, a combination that made his compositions (“Señor Blues,” “Song for My Father,” “Doodlin'”) permanent fixtures in the jazz repertoire. Silver understood that jazz could be both intellectually serious and physically irresistible, and he proved it on every record he made for Blue Note.

Essential Album: Song for My Father (Blue Note, 1965), the most complete statement of his funky hard bop aesthetic.

#10. Ahmad Jamal (1930-2023)

Era: Cool / Hard Bop

Ahmad Jamal’s mastery of space and dynamics is what separates him from every other pianist of his generation. What he doesn’t play matters as much as what he does, his rests breathe, his dynamic shifts are dramatic, and his trio arrangements treat silence as a structural element. Miles Davis repeatedly cited Jamal as a primary influence on the textural approach of Kind of Blue, a fact documented in Davis’s own autobiography. At the Pershing: But Not for Me (Argo, 1958) spent 108 weeks on the Billboard pop charts, an extraordinary crossover achievement for a jazz piano trio record. Jamal remained active as a performer until 2022, a career spanning more than seven decades.

Essential Album: At the Pershing: But Not for Me (Argo, 1958), the recording that made Miles Davis a devoted fan.

#11. Wynton Kelly (1931-1971)

Era: Hard Bop

Wynton Kelly may be the most naturally swinging pianist in jazz history. His ability to lift a rhythm section is documented most clearly in his tenure with Miles Davis from 1959 to 1963, which included the “Freddie Freeloader” session on Kind of Blue, the one track on that album where Davis wanted Kelly’s blues-drenched touch instead of Bill Evans’s impressionism. After leaving Davis, Kelly led his own trio, which backed Wes Montgomery on Smokin’ at the Half Note (Verve, 1965). He died at 39, leaving a body of work that still sounds like the definition of swing.

Essential Album: Kelly Blue (Riverside, 1959), warm, bluesy, and endlessly swinging.

#12. Dave Brubeck (1920-2012)

Era: Cool / Third Stream

Time Out (Columbia, 1959) was the first jazz album to sell over one million copies, a commercial milestone that also happened to be one of the most formally adventurous records in jazz history. Brubeck’s use of unusual time signatures, including 5/4 on “Take Five” and 9/8 on “Blue Rondo à la Turk,” grew directly from his study with French composer Darius Milhaud at Mills College. That classical training informed his “third stream” approach, which blended jazz improvisation with European compositional structures. Brubeck expanded jazz’s audience into the college campus market of the late 1950s in ways no other pianist managed.

Essential Album: Time Out (Columbia, 1959), the best-selling jazz album of its era and still a genuine pleasure to hear.

#13. Bill Evans (1929-1980)

Era: Modal / Impressionist

Bill Evans changed how jazz pianists voice chords. His rootless left-hand voicings, drawn from George Russell’s Lydian Chromatic Concept, created harmonic ambiguity and space that became the default approach for modern jazz piano pedagogy. His trio with bassist Scott LaFaro and drummer Paul Motian (1959-1961) redefined the piano trio as a conversation between three equal voices rather than a piano-led format with rhythm section support. Evans also wrote the liner notes for Miles Davis’s Kind of Blue (1959), articulating the modal approach that shaped an entire generation. Understanding his harmonic language starts with the essential jazz scales that underpin modal improvisation.

Essential Album: Waltz for Debby (Riverside, 1961), intimate, conversational, and the clearest window into his trio concept.

#14. McCoy Tyner (1938-2020)

Era: Modal / Post-Bop

McCoy Tyner’s role in John Coltrane’s classic quartet (1960-1965) produced some of the most harmonically dense and physically powerful piano playing ever recorded. His quartal voicings, chords built in stacked fourths rather than the traditional thirds of Western harmony, and his pentatonic-modal approach became the bedrock of post-bop piano. The physical urgency of his left-hand mid-register stabs is unmistakable. The Real McCoy (Blue Note, 1967) was his first full solo album after leaving Coltrane, and it remains the clearest statement of his independent voice. He went on to record approximately 80 albums as a leader.

Essential Album: The Real McCoy (Blue Note, 1967), post-bop piano at its most forceful and focused.

#15. Herbie Hancock (born 1940)

Era: Post-Bop / Fusion / Contemporary

Herbie Hancock is one of the most compositionally versatile pianists in jazz history. “Maiden Voyage,” “Cantaloupe Island,” and “Watermelon Man” are permanent jazz standards, each representing a different facet of his harmonic thinking. His 1973 shift to electric piano and synthesizer on Head Hunters (Columbia) made it the best-selling jazz album at the time of its release, a commercial breakthrough that also proved jazz could absorb funk and soul without losing its improvisational core. He has won multiple Grammy Awards across jazz, pop, and classical categories, with his total count among the highest of any jazz musician. For a broader look at his recorded output, the 30 artists who shaped jazz places his career in full context.

Essential Album: Head Hunters (Columbia, 1973), acoustic listeners should start with Maiden Voyage (Blue Note, 1965) instead.

#16. Chick Corea (1941-2021)

Era: Post-Bop / Fusion / Latin Jazz

Chick Corea’s stylistic range was genuinely extraordinary. He moved from the free jazz of his early ECM recordings to the Spanish-influenced suite work of España to the electric fusion of Return to Forever, and each phase produced music of genuine consequence. His work on Miles Davis’s Bitches Brew (Columbia, 1970) was a pivotal moment in jazz-fusion history. His compositions “Spain,” “La Fiesta,” and “500 Miles High” remain among the most performed jazz pieces globally. At the time of his death, he had accumulated 23 Grammy Awards, the most of any jazz musician up to that point.

Essential Album: Now He Sings, Now He Sobs (Solid State, 1968), the acoustic trio record that established his voice before fusion arrived.

#17. Keith Jarrett (born 1945)

Era: Free Jazz / Post-Bop / Solo

The Köln Concert (ECM, 1975) is the best-selling solo piano album in history, a fully improvised 66-minute concert recorded on an instrument Jarrett initially refused to play because of its poor condition. That he produced one of the most celebrated piano recordings ever made on a defective upright piano is either the best argument for inspiration over preparation or the best argument for Jarrett’s specific genius. His Standards Trio with bassist Gary Peacock and drummer Jack DeJohnette (1983-2014) contributed equally to the jazz repertoire tradition. A 2018 stroke significantly limited his performing ability, as he has discussed in public statements.

Essential Album: The Köln Concert (ECM, 1975), start here, then move to the Standards Trio recordings.

#18. Cedar Walton (1934-2013)

Era: Hard Bop / Post-Bop

Cedar Walton is one of the most recorded sidemen in jazz history, and his relative obscurity outside serious jazz circles is one of the genre’s persistent injustices. His rhythm section work with Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers (1961-1964), Lee Morgan, Freddie Hubbard, and Clifford Jordan is often cited as the gold standard for hard bop comping, supportive, swinging, and never overplaying. His own Cedar! (Prestige, 1967) demonstrates a compositional voice that deserves far wider recognition. “Bolivia,” first recorded in 1975 on the debut album by his group Eastern Rebellion, became a widely performed jazz standard.

Essential Album: Cedar! (Prestige, 1967), the best introduction to his voice as a leader.

#19. Brad Mehldau (born 1970)

Era: Contemporary Post-Bop

Brad Mehldau is the leading voice of his generation in jazz piano. His ability to sustain independent melodic lines in each hand simultaneously, genuine contrapuntal improvisation, is documented in interviews across the jazz press and audible on every record he’s made. His Art of the Trio series (Warner Bros., 1996-2002) brought the piano trio format to a new generation of listeners. His crossover repertoire choices, improvising over Radiohead, Nick Drake, and Beatles material while maintaining jazz harmonic integrity, expanded the audience for jazz piano without compromising its substance.

Essential Album: The Art of the Trio Vol. 3: Songs (Warner Bros., 1998), the peak of the series and a modern jazz piano landmark.

#20. Robert Glasper (born 1978)

Era: Contemporary Jazz / R&B / Hip-Hop Fusion

Black Radio (Blue Note, 2012) won the Grammy for Best R&B Album, not Best Jazz Album, which is itself a statement about where Glasper sits in the musical space. His approach filters jazz harmony and improvisation through hip-hop production aesthetics and neo-soul texture, creating music that speaks to audiences who may never have entered a jazz club. His documented collaborations with Kendrick Lamar, Maxwell, Erykah Badu, and Common demonstrate jazz piano’s current reach into popular music. He is the clearest answer to any question about what modern jazz pianists are doing in the 21st century. The Free Jazz Lessons guide to modern jazz piano players places Glasper’s influence in the context of today’s active generation.

Essential Album: Black Radio (Blue Note, 2012), the record that proved jazz piano could anchor a Grammy-winning R&B album.

The Techniques That Changed Jazz Piano

The pianists above didn’t just play differently from one another, they developed specific technical approaches that became the shared language of jazz piano. Understanding these techniques helps explain why certain recordings sound the way they do, and why the instrument’s role in jazz kept evolving.

Stride Piano and the Left-Hand Revolution

Stride piano places the left hand in constant motion: bass note on beats one and three, mid-register chord on beats two and four, covering the full range of the keyboard in a single bar. Fats Waller brought this approach to its most entertaining expression; Art Tatum took it to its harmonic and technical outer limits. The style demanded extraordinary left-hand independence and gave the piano its first fully self-sufficient jazz voice. For readers who want to understand the chord structures underneath stride, the complete guide to jazz instruments explains how the piano’s range makes this approach possible.

Bebop’s Single-Note Right Hand

Bud Powell’s translation of Charlie Parker’s saxophone lines to the keyboard required abandoning the stride left hand entirely. The right hand now carried the melodic burden alone, playing single-note bebop lines at high velocity, while the left hand dropped sparse, rhythmically displaced chord stabs, “comping” rather than striding. This division of labor became the foundation of all subsequent jazz piano styles. Let’s be honest: without Powell’s solution to the bebop problem, the piano might have been left behind entirely as the music accelerated.

Rootless Voicings and Modal Harmony

Bill Evans, drawing on George Russell’s Lydian Chromatic Concept, began dropping the root note from left-hand chord voicings. Without the root, chords became harmonically ambiguous, they could belong to multiple keys simultaneously, which suited the modal approach Miles Davis was developing. McCoy Tyner took a parallel path with quartal voicings, stacking intervals of a fourth instead of the traditional thirds of Western harmony. Both approaches remain the foundation of modern jazz piano pedagogy, taught in conservatories and university jazz programs worldwide.

Silence as Technique

Ahmad Jamal demonstrated that what a pianist doesn’t play can be as structurally important as what they do play. His use of rests, sudden dynamic drops, and extended pauses created tension and release that other pianists achieved only through density. Miles Davis absorbed this approach directly into his own group’s sound, citing Jamal repeatedly as a model for how space functions in jazz. The technique is harder to teach than any specific voicing, which is why Jamal’s influence, though profound, is less often credited than it deserves.

Female Jazz Pianists: A Necessary Spotlight

Any canonical list of jazz pianists risks underrepresenting women, a structural problem in how jazz history has been documented and marketed, not a reflection of the music itself. Mary Lou Williams, profiled at #4 above, is the foundational figure in this conversation, and her full entry should be read as the starting point.

Beyond Williams, several other pianists demand attention. Marian McPartland (1918-2013) hosted NPR’s Piano Jazz for more than three decades (1978-2011), interviewing virtually every major jazz pianist of the late 20th century while maintaining her own performing career. Hazel Scott (1920-1981) recorded for Decca and appeared in Hollywood films, pioneering a crossover presence that few jazz musicians of any gender achieved in the 1940s. Alice Coltrane (1937-2007) extended jazz piano vocabulary into spiritual and orchestral territory on recordings like Journey in Satchidananda (Impulse!, 1971), a record that sounds like nothing else in the jazz canon. Hiromi Uehara (born 1979) is the most technically formidable active pianist in this lineage, with multiple Grammy nominations and an international touring career that fills concert halls rather than clubs.

Modern Jazz Pianists to Know Today

Robert Glasper’s profile above covers the most commercially visible modern jazz pianist working today. But the current generation of jazz pianists is broader and more varied than any single figure can represent. Vijay Iyer (born 1971), a MacArthur Fellow, brings rhythmic complexity influenced by South Asian music theory to jazz improvisation, producing music that challenges Western metrical assumptions. Christian Sands (born 1989), a former member of Christian McBride’s trio, has been recognized multiple times as a rising star in the jazz press. Sullivan Fortner (born 1990) has worked closely with vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant and is a Steinway Artist whose harmonic sophistication draws on both classical and jazz traditions. Cory Henry (born 1987) brings a gospel-rooted approach to both piano and organ, most visibly through his work with Snarky Puppy.

Jazz piano’s present is as vital and varied as any point in its history. For a broader survey of where the music is heading, the eJazzNews features section covers the artists and recordings shaping jazz right now.

Learn the Language: Jazz Piano Theory Resources

Understanding the harmonic vocabulary these pianists built requires some grounding in jazz theory. The chord voicings Evans developed, the quartal structures Tyner favored, and the modal scales that underpin post-bop improvisation all have names and teachable structures. The complete guide to jazz scales covers the melodic building blocks that connect these pianists’ approaches. For readers who want to go deeper into the harmonic side, the guide to jazz genres and subgenres explains how each stylistic era developed its own harmonic conventions. Jazz piano is learnable, and these resources are the place to start.

Frequently Asked Questions About Jazz Pianists

Who are the most famous bebop jazz pianists?

Bud Powell and Thelonious Monk are the two central figures of bebop piano, though their approaches were almost opposites: Powell translated Charlie Parker’s horn lines directly to the keyboard with single-note right-hand velocity, while Monk developed a deliberately angular, percussive counter-voice that used dissonance and silence as compositional tools. Al Haig, Duke Jordan, Barry Harris, and Hampton Hawes are significant second-tier bebop pianists whose recordings reward serious attention. Powell’s template became the dominant model; Monk’s became the road less traveled, and therefore the more influential in the long run.

Who is considered the greatest jazz pianist of all time?

Art Tatum is the most consistently cited consensus choice in published critical writing, appearing at or near the top of lists from critics, educators, and fellow pianists across decades. Bill Evans and Oscar Peterson appear most frequently alongside him in these discussions. Let’s be honest: the question has no single correct answer. Different criteria, technical facility, compositional output, harmonic innovation, cross-era influence, yield different results. Tatum wins on technique; Evans wins on harmonic influence; Monk wins on compositional legacy. The uDiscover Music survey of the 50 best jazz pianists offers one useful extended perspective on this debate.

Who are the best modern jazz pianists active today?

Robert Glasper, Brad Mehldau, and Vijay Iyer are the three most widely recognized active jazz pianists in critical and educational circles. Christian Sands, Sullivan Fortner, Hiromi Uehara, and Cory Henry represent the generation immediately behind them. The Jazz at Lincoln Center’s essential piano jazz records guide provides a useful listening map that connects the historical figures on this list to the present generation.

What makes jazz piano different from classical piano?

Jazz piano requires improvisation as a core skill rather than an ornament. A jazz pianist must construct melodies, harmonies, and rhythmic patterns in real time, responding to other musicians and to the structure of the song. Classical training develops technique and interpretive depth within a written score; jazz training develops the ability to compose spontaneously within a harmonic framework. The two traditions inform each other, Evans, Brubeck, and Corea all drew on classical training, but the fundamental demands are different.

What is the best album to start with for someone new to jazz piano?

Ahmad Jamal’s At the Pershing: But Not for Me (Argo, 1958) is the most accessible entry point for listeners new to jazz piano, its use of space and dynamics makes the music immediately engaging without requiring prior jazz knowledge. Dave Brubeck’s Time Out (Columbia, 1959) is equally accessible and adds the hook of unusual time signatures. For listeners already comfortable with jazz, Bill Evans’s Waltz for Debby (Riverside, 1961) is the record that most clearly demonstrates what jazz piano can do at its most refined. The Ethan Iverson analysis of the greatest jazz piano albums offers a more advanced listening guide for those ready to go deeper.

The Piano’s Ongoing Argument With Itself

The 20 jazz pianists profiled here don’t agree with each other. Tatum’s density is the opposite of Jamal’s space. Powell’s bebop velocity contradicts Monk’s deliberate angularity. Evans’s impressionism sits in permanent tension with Tyner’s modal force. That’s the point. Jazz piano has never settled on a single correct approach, and the argument between these approaches is what keeps the music alive. The next generation, Glasper, Iyer, Sands, Fortner, is already adding new terms to the debate. The piano’s role in jazz isn’t finished; it’s just getting more interesting.