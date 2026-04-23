Jazz guitarists are instrumentalists who apply jazz harmony, improvisation, and swing rhythm to the guitar, a tradition stretching from Django Reinhardt’s 1930s Gypsy innovations through Charlie Christian’s electrified bebop groundwork to contemporary voices like Julian Lage. The guitar spent decades as jazz’s most underestimated instrument, buried beneath brass and woodwinds until electric amplification gave it a voice loud enough to lead.

Here’s the thing: the guitar entered jazz as a rhythm instrument, a strumming replacement for the banjo in late-1920s dance bands. It took a handful of visionaries to transform it into a vehicle for improvisation as sophisticated as any saxophone. This article profiles 15 jazz guitarists selected across nine decades, representing acoustic, electric, bebop, cool, hard bop, fusion, and post-bop traditions, from 1930s pioneers to active 21st-century artists whose best work may still lie ahead.

What Makes a Jazz Guitarist “Great”?

Selection criteria for this list include documented influence on subsequent players (traceable through published interviews and liner notes), originality of harmonic or rhythmic vocabulary, a recorded legacy of commercially released studio or live albums, and cross-genre or cross-generational reach. No single criterion disqualifies or guarantees inclusion.

This is a curated selection, not an exhaustive census. Dozens of players with strong claims, Barney Kessel, Herb Ellis, Johnny Smith, Howard Roberts, and others, don’t appear here not because their work is lesser but because the 15 profiles below represent the most traceable and verifiable lines of influence on what jazz guitar could be. Secondary keyword note: “jazz guitar” as a practice is defined as much by who pushed its boundaries as by who mastered its conventions.

A Brief History of Jazz Guitar

From Banjo to Electric: 1920s-1940s

The guitar displaced the banjo in jazz rhythm sections through the late 1920s, but it faced an immediate problem: acoustic guitars simply couldn’t cut through the brass-heavy sound of swing-era big bands. Rhythm guitarists like Freddie Green in Count Basie’s orchestra found a niche in the ensemble texture, but solo improvisation was nearly impossible without amplification.

Electric amplification arrived in 1931, and Gibson introduced the ES-150 hollow-body electric guitar in 1936. Charlie Christian received one in 1939 when he joined Benny Goodman’s sextet, and within months he had demonstrated that the guitar could hold its own as a lead voice against horns. That moment changed everything.

The Post-War Boom and Stylistic Divergence: 1950s-1990s

Bebop, cool jazz, hard bop, fusion, and post-bop each produced distinct guitar vocabularies. Tal Farlow and Jim Hall defined cool jazz guitar’s harmonic sophistication. Wes Montgomery and Grant Green pushed hard bop and soul jazz in opposite but equally compelling directions. John McLaughlin exploded the instrument’s technical ceiling in the fusion era. By the 1990s, Kurt Rosenwinkel was synthesizing all of it into something new.

Publications including DownBeat have tracked jazz guitar since the 1940s, while JazzTimes and AllAboutJazz document the contemporary era. The breadth of coverage reflects how far the instrument has traveled in less than a century.

The 15 Greatest Jazz Guitarists

1. Django Reinhardt (1910-1953) | Era: Swing / Gypsy Jazz

Django Reinhardt was a Belgian-born Romani guitarist who co-founded the Quintette du Hot Club de France with violinist Stéphane Grappelli in 1934. A caravan fire in 1928 left two fingers of his left hand paralyzed, forcing him to develop an entirely new fretting technique using only his index and middle fingers. He invented Gypsy jazz (jazz manouche), died at 43, and remains cited as a primary influence by nearly every guitarist on this list. He was the first major jazz talent to emerge from Europe, according to The Syncopated Times.

Signature Technique: Two-finger left-hand fretting with compensatory speed runs; a distinctive tremolo technique that mimicked violin vibrato on a plucked string instrument.

Essential Album: Django | Prestige | 1955 (posthumous compilation), The definitive introduction to his melodic invention and rhythmic authority.

2. Charlie Christian (1916-1942) | Era: Swing / Early Bebop

Charlie Christian was born in Bonham, Texas, and grew up in Oklahoma City. He joined Benny Goodman’s sextet in 1939 and became the first major electric guitar soloist in jazz. His amplified single-note lines established the template for jazz guitar improvisation that every player since has either followed or reacted against. His after-hours sessions at Minton’s Playhouse in Harlem, documented in multiple jazz histories, contributed directly to bebop’s development. He died of tuberculosis at 25, his recording career spanning barely three years.

Signature Technique: Long, hornlike single-note lines over swing rhythm, treating the Gibson ES-150 as a solo instrument rather than a rhythm tool.

Essential Album: Solo Flight: The Genius of Charlie Christian | Columbia/Legacy | 1972 (compilation), Collects his definitive small-group sides with Goodman.

3. Tal Farlow (1921-1998) | Era: Bebop / Cool Jazz

Self-taught guitarist Talmage Holt Farlow grew up in Greensboro, North Carolina, and developed an unusually large hand span that enabled wide intervallic leaps other players couldn’t physically execute. He recorded primarily for Norman Granz’s Norgran and Verve labels, with a single Blue Note session as leader in the 1950s before semi-retiring to sign-painting in New Jersey, a chapter documented in the 1981 film Talmage Farlow. He returned periodically to performing through the 1980s and 1990s, and Pat Metheny has cited him as a formative influence in published interviews.

Signature Technique: Tapped harmonics and wide-interval stretches; exceptionally fast single-note runs that seemed to defy the instrument’s physical limits.

Essential Album: The Tal Farlow Album | Norgran | 1954, Showcases his extraordinary speed and melodic invention at peak form.

4. Kenny Burrell (b. 1931) | Era: Hard Bop / Blues-Inflected Jazz

Kenny Burrell was born in Detroit and became a first-call session player at Blue Note Records throughout the 1950s and 1960s, recording with John Coltrane, Jimmy Smith, and Gil Evans. He later co-founded UCLA’s jazz studies program and has remained active as a performer and educator. His blues-grounded approach made jazz guitar accessible without sacrificing harmonic depth.

Signature Technique: Deep blues vocabulary integrated into bebop structures; a full, warm archtop tone that sits in the ensemble without dominating it.

Essential Album: Midnight Blue | Blue Note | 1963, A masterclass in blues-inflected hard bop guitar.

5. Jim Hall (1930-2013) | Era: Cool Jazz / Post-Bop

Cincinnati-born Jim Hall studied at the Cleveland Institute of Music before joining the Chico Hamilton Quintet and the Jimmy Giuffre trio in the 1950s. His duet recordings with Bill Evans (Undercurrent, 1962) and Ron Carter (Alone Together, 1972) became canonical texts in jazz chamber music. The National Endowment for the Arts recognized Hall as a Jazz Master, and he received multiple Grammy nominations across his career. Pat Metheny has cited Hall explicitly in interviews as his primary influence.

Signature Technique: Horizontal melodic thinking; the deliberate use of silence and space as compositional devices rather than gaps between notes.

Essential Album: Undercurrent | United Artists | 1962, His duo with Bill Evans; a landmark in conversational jazz.

6. Wes Montgomery (1923-1968) | Era: Hard Bop / Soul Jazz

Wes Montgomery was born in Indianapolis and was entirely self-taught. He developed his thumb-picking technique to avoid waking his family while practicing late at night, a detail documented in multiple biographical sources. He recorded landmark albums for Riverside and Verve, introduced octave melodies and chord-melody improvisation as a three-stage solo structure, and died of a heart attack at 45. According to the Recording Academy, Montgomery won a Grammy Award at the 9th Annual Grammy Awards (1967, for “Goin’ Out of My Head”). George Benson, Pat Metheny, and virtually every subsequent jazz guitarist cite him as a primary influence.

Signature Technique: Three-stage soloing: single notes, then octaves, then chord melody; thumb-only picking that produced a softer, rounder attack than a plectrum.

Essential Album: The Incredible Jazz Guitar of Wes Montgomery | Riverside | 1960, His definitive statement before crossover commercial pressures reshaped his output.

7. Grant Green (1935-1979) | Era: Hard Bop / Soul Jazz / Funk

St. Louis-born Grant Green became one of Blue Note’s most-recorded artists, leading more than 20 albums for the label. His single-line melodic approach drew directly from horn players, particularly Charlie Parker, and carried a deeply soulful, gospel-inflected quality. He collaborated with Lou Donaldson, Hank Mobley, and Sonny Clark before falling into relative obscurity through the 1970s. His rediscovery came from an unexpected direction: hip-hop producers in the 1990s, who recognized his rhythmic lines as some of the most sample-ready material in the jazz canon. Wikipedia notes that Green has been called one of the “most sampled guitarists.”

Signature Technique: Hornlike single-note lines with minimal chord comping; a deep blues and gospel root that gave every phrase emotional weight.

Essential Album: Idle Moments | Blue Note | 1963, Quintessential soul-jazz guitar with Bobby Hutcherson and Duke Pearson.

8. Joe Pass (1929-1994) | Era: Bebop / Solo Guitar

New Jersey-born Joe Pass overcame heroin addiction, an experience he documented on Sounds of Synanon (Pacific Jazz, 1962). He became the preeminent solo jazz guitarist through his Verve Virtuoso series, demonstrating that a single guitar could carry bass lines, chords, and melody simultaneously without accompaniment. He collaborated extensively with Ella Fitzgerald and Oscar Peterson. According to the Recording Academy, Pass won a Grammy Award for Best Jazz Performance by a Group in 1975 as part of The Trio.

Signature Technique: Fully self-contained chord-melody playing; walking bass lines integrated under improvised melodies, making one guitar sound like a trio.

Essential Album: Virtuoso | Pablo | 1973, The benchmark recording for unaccompanied jazz guitar.

9. Pat Martino (1944-2021) | Era: Hard Bop / Post-Bop

Philadelphia-born Pat Martino emerged as a hard bop player in his teens and developed a highly linear, aggressive bebop approach. He suffered a brain aneurysm in 1980 requiring surgery that erased his musical memory. He relearned to play largely from his own recordings, a recovery documented in multiple interviews and cited in neurological literature. He continued recording until shortly before his death in 2021, receiving multiple Grammy nominations across his career according to the Recording Academy.

Signature Technique: Diminished scale application across all keys; relentless, hornlike linear improvisation that treated the guitar as a purely melodic instrument.

Essential Album: El Hombre | Prestige | 1967, His debut, capturing early fierce bebop energy before his style fully matured.

10. George Benson (b. 1943) | Era: Hard Bop / Fusion / Pop-Jazz

Pittsburgh-born George Benson studied under organist Jack McDuff before recording for Columbia and CTI. His crossover album Breezin’ (Warner Bros., 1976) became the first jazz album to achieve platinum certification, according to widely documented industry records. His pure instrumental bebop credentials, demonstrated on Beyond the Blue Horizon (CTI, 1971), are sometimes overshadowed by his commercial success, but his guitar playing on those early records is as technically accomplished as anything on this list. Benson has won multiple Grammy Awards across his career.

Signature Technique: Simultaneous guitar soloing and vocal scatting in unison; fluid bebop lines delivered with a rock-influenced tonal brightness.

Essential Album: Beyond the Blue Horizon | CTI | 1971, Pre-crossover Benson at his straight-ahead peak.

11. John McLaughlin (b. 1942) | Era: Fusion / Post-Bop

Yorkshire-born John McLaughlin worked with Miles Davis on Bitches Brew (Columbia, 1970) before founding the Mahavishnu Orchestra in 1971. The Orchestra’s debut, The Inner Mounting Flame, is documented as a foundational fusion record in multiple academic sources. McLaughlin incorporated Indian classical music through his Shakti ensemble and pioneered the double-neck guitar in live performance. He later returned to acoustic jazz. His 2018 Grammy win for Best Improvised Jazz Solo, for his work on Live at Ronnie Scott’s, confirmed his standing across multiple eras of the music.

Signature Technique: Extreme velocity; Indian raga influence on melodic construction; pedal-point rhythmic displacement that created polyrhythmic tension.

Essential Album: The Inner Mounting Flame | Columbia | 1971, The definitive jazz-rock fusion guitar record.

12. Bill Frisell (b. 1951) | Era: Post-Bop / Americana / Avant-Garde

Baltimore-born Bill Frisell grew up in Denver and studied at Berklee College of Music before becoming a core member of the ECM Records aesthetic through the 1980s. He uses effects, looping, reverb, and tremolo as compositional tools rather than decorative additions. His work spans jazz, country, bluegrass, film scoring, and avant-garde music. His album Unspeakable won a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Jazz Album, and he has received multiple additional nominations across his career. Kurt Rosenwinkel and Julian Lage both cite him as a formative influence.

Signature Technique: Volume swells, loop-based layering, and wide intervallic melodies that blur the line between jazz and American roots music.

Essential Album: Lookout for Hope | ECM | 1988, Establishes his deconstructed Americana-jazz language in its earliest and most focused form.

13. Pat Metheny (b. 1954) | Era: Post-Bop / Fusion / Contemporary Jazz

Lee’s Summit, Missouri-born Pat Metheny joined the Berklee faculty at 18, making him one of the youngest instructors in the school’s history at that time. He founded the Pat Metheny Group in 1977 and has accumulated 20 Grammy wins across multiple categories, making him the only artist to have won Grammys in 10 different categories, according to Wikipedia. He developed the 42-string Pikasso guitar with luthier Linda Manzer and co-developed a guitar synthesizer approach. He cites Jim Hall and Wes Montgomery as primary influences in multiple published interviews.

Signature Technique: Lyrical, long-phrase melodic lines; orchestral guitar synthesis; baritone guitar voicings that add depth to ensemble textures.

Essential Album: Bright Size Life | ECM | 1976, His debut; a clean post-bop statement still studied by guitarists worldwide.

14. Kurt Rosenwinkel (b. 1970) | Era: Post-Bop / Contemporary Jazz

Philadelphia-born Kurt Rosenwinkel studied at Berklee before becoming the central figure of the 1990s and 2000s New York post-bop scene. He developed a singing, legato-driven single-note style with dense harmonic sophistication. His influence on a generation of younger players is documented through interviews in jazz publications, and it’s arguably comparable to Montgomery’s or Hall’s influence in prior eras. He founded Heartcore Records and continues to record and tour internationally.

Signature Technique: Vocal-quality legato lines; complex reharmonization; simultaneous humming with guitar lines, a technique documented in multiple interviews that gives his solos an eerie, doubled quality.

Essential Album: The Heartcore | Heartcore Records | 2003, Dense, modern harmonic language; a reference recording for contemporary jazz guitar.

15. Julian Lage (b. 1987) | Era: Contemporary Jazz / Post-Bop / Americana

Santa Rosa, California-born Julian Lage was identified as a prodigy in the 1999 documentary Jules at Eight. He performed at the 2000 Grammy Awards at age 12 and later became a faculty member at the Stanford Jazz Workshop at 15, according to his official biography. He worked with Gary Burton, Charles Lloyd, and Chris Thile before signing to Blue Note Records. View with a Room (2022) received widespread critical attention and earned a Grammy nomination. He represents the fullest integration of American roots music and jazz guitar vocabulary of his generation.

Signature Technique: Fluid alternation between bebop vocabulary and open-string country and folk tonality; exceptional melodic economy that says more with fewer notes.

Essential Album: View with a Room | Blue Note | 2022, The most fully realized statement of contemporary jazz guitar’s range.

Jazz Guitarists by Era, Quick Reference

The table below cross-references all 15 players by era, style, essential album, and primary instrument type. It’s a useful entry point for listeners building a jazz guitar listening map from scratch.

Guitarist Era Style Essential Album Guitar Type Django Reinhardt 1930s-50s Gypsy Jazz Django Selmer Maccaferri (acoustic) Charlie Christian 1930s-40s Swing / Bebop Solo Flight Gibson ES-150 (electric hollow-body) Tal Farlow 1940s-50s Bebop / Cool The Tal Farlow Album Gibson ES-350 (electric archtop) Kenny Burrell 1950s-60s Hard Bop / Blues Midnight Blue Gibson ES-175 (electric archtop) Jim Hall 1950s-2000s Cool / Post-Bop Undercurrent Gibson ES-175 (electric archtop) Wes Montgomery 1950s-60s Hard Bop / Soul Jazz The Incredible Jazz Guitar Gibson L-5CES (electric archtop) Grant Green 1960s-70s Hard Bop / Soul Jazz Idle Moments Gibson ES-330 (electric hollow-body) Joe Pass 1960s-90s Bebop / Solo Guitar Virtuoso Gibson ES-175 (electric archtop) Pat Martino 1960s-2010s Hard Bop / Post-Bop El Hombre Electric archtop (various) George Benson 1960s-present Hard Bop / Pop-Jazz Beyond the Blue Horizon Ibanez GB10 (electric archtop) John McLaughlin 1970s-present Fusion / Post-Bop The Inner Mounting Flame Double-neck electric (custom) Bill Frisell 1980s-present Post-Bop / Americana Lookout for Hope Telecaster-style / archtop (various) Pat Metheny 1970s-present Post-Bop / Fusion Bright Size Life Ibanez PM / Pikasso (custom) Kurt Rosenwinkel 1990s-present Post-Bop / Contemporary The Heartcore Electric archtop (various) Julian Lage 2010s-present Contemporary / Americana View with a Room Collings 470 (electric archtop)

The Jazz Guitar Lineage, Who Influenced Whom

Influence in jazz guitar doesn’t flow in a straight line, but certain chains are well-documented. Django Reinhardt’s shadow falls over virtually every player who followed him. Nearly every guitarist on this list has cited him in interviews or liner notes, making him the closest thing jazz guitar has to a universal ancestor.

The Christian-to-Montgomery-to-Benson chain is one of the clearest in the music. Christian established the electric guitar as a solo voice. Montgomery absorbed that vocabulary and expanded it with his thumb technique and octave approach. Benson, who has cited Montgomery repeatedly in interviews, took those octave lines and added a vocal dimension that carried jazz guitar into pop radio. That’s three generations of direct, documented influence.

The Hall-to-Metheny-to-Rosenwinkel-to-Lage chain runs parallel and is equally traceable. Metheny has cited Hall in print as his primary model for melodic thinking. Rosenwinkel absorbed Metheny’s lyrical approach and pushed it into denser harmonic territory. Lage, who worked directly with Gary Burton (a Metheny collaborator), synthesizes all three into something that sounds simultaneously historical and immediate. Four generations, all documented.

McLaughlin’s fusion work opened a different door. His willingness to treat the guitar as an orchestral instrument, capable of extreme velocity and non-Western tonality, gave later players like Frisell permission to use effects and extended techniques as compositional tools rather than gimmicks. The lineage isn’t always obvious, but it’s there.

For a broader look at how these players fit into the wider story of the music, the profiles of famous jazz musicians who shaped jazz provide essential context across all instruments.

Signature Techniques That Define Jazz Guitar

Thumb Picking and Octave Lines (Montgomery)

Wes Montgomery’s thumb technique wasn’t a stylistic choice at first. It was a practical solution to a domestic problem, playing quietly enough not to wake his family. The softer attack it produced became his sonic signature, and his three-stage solo structure (single notes, octaves, chord melody) gave his performances a built-in arc that felt compositional rather than improvised. Every jazz guitarist who plays octaves owes him a direct debt.

Chord-Melody Solo Guitar (Pass, Farlow)

Joe Pass’s Virtuoso defined unaccompanied jazz guitar as a serious art form. His ability to walk a bass line, voice chords, and improvise a melody simultaneously made one guitar sound like a trio. Tal Farlow’s unusually large hands enabled chord voicings that most players can’t physically reach, giving his chord-melody work a harmonic breadth that remains distinctive decades later.

Effects as Compositional Language (Frisell, Metheny)

Bill Frisell uses reverb and looping not to decorate his playing but to build texture and atmosphere from the ground up. Pat Metheny’s development of the guitar synthesizer approach, including his work with the Synclavier guitar system, extended the instrument’s timbral range into orchestral territory. Both players treat the signal chain as part of the composition, not an afterthought.

Understanding the gear behind these sounds matters as much as understanding the technique. The complete guide to jazz instruments covers the acoustic and electronic tools that define the genre’s sound.

Legato and Vocal Mimicry (Rosenwinkel, Lage)

Kurt Rosenwinkel’s habit of humming along with his guitar lines, documented in multiple interviews, gives his solos a doubled, almost choral quality. The guitar and voice lock together in unison, creating a sound that’s immediately recognizable. Julian Lage pursues a different kind of vocal quality: his phrasing breathes like a singer’s, with natural rests and dynamic swells that make his lines feel spoken rather than played.

Modern Jazz Guitarists to Know Beyond This List

Who are some modern jazz guitarists?

The 15 players above don’t exhaust the current generation. Several active guitarists deserve serious attention from anyone building a jazz guitar listening practice.

Peter Bernstein brings a hard bop directness to the contemporary New York scene, with a warm tone and melodic clarity that recalls Kenny Burrell. Jonathan Kreisberg works in a post-bop idiom with harmonic sophistication that rewards close listening. Gilad Hekselman, Israeli-born and New York-based, blends lyrical melody with rhythmic elasticity in a way that feels genuinely original.

Lage Lund, Norwegian-born and Berklee-trained, has built a reputation for compositional depth on his own records. Mary Halvorson operates at the avant-garde edge of jazz guitar, using extended techniques and unconventional structures; she received a MacArthur Fellowship in 2019, one of the most prestigious recognitions in American arts. Yotam Silberstein brings a Brazilian and Middle Eastern tonal palette to straight-ahead jazz contexts. Pasquale Grasso has attracted attention for his solo guitar work, applying a bebop vocabulary to unaccompanied performance with a precision that draws comparisons to Joe Pass.

These players represent jazz guitar’s present tense. None of them sound like each other, which is exactly the point. The instrument keeps generating new voices.

Jazz Guitar Gear, The Instruments Behind the Music

The guitars these players chose weren’t incidental. They shaped the sound. Gibson’s ES-150, introduced in 1936, was the instrument Charlie Christian used to establish electric jazz guitar as a solo voice. Wes Montgomery’s association with the Gibson L-5CES is documented in multiple biographical sources; its warm, full archtop tone suited his thumb-picking attack perfectly.

Django Reinhardt played a Selmer Maccaferri, produced between 1932 and 1952, whose distinctive oval soundhole and elevated fingerboard gave Gypsy jazz its characteristic bright, cutting acoustic tone. Jim Hall and Joe Pass both favored the Gibson ES-175, a more affordable archtop that became the workhorse of bebop and cool jazz guitar. Tal Farlow was closely associated with the Gibson ES-350 during his peak recording years.

At the contemporary end, Julian Lage plays a Collings 470, a boutique archtop built in Austin, Texas. Pat Metheny’s 42-string Pikasso guitar, built by luthier Linda Manzer, represents the outer limit of custom instrument design in jazz. The gear choices across this list trace the instrument’s evolution from acoustic parlor guitar to electrified archtop to custom-built orchestral machine. For players exploring their own jazz guitar sound, the jazz instruments guide covers the full range of acoustic and electric options in the genre.

FAQ, Jazz Guitarists

Who is considered the greatest jazz guitarist of all time?

No single consensus exists, but Django Reinhardt and Wes Montgomery appear most frequently at the top of authoritative lists, including long-running DownBeat polls and reader surveys. Both are cited as influences by the widest range of subsequent players across every era. Charlie Christian’s role as the first major electric jazz guitar soloist gives him a strong foundational claim, even though his recording career lasted barely three years.

Who are the best modern jazz guitarists playing today?

Julian Lage, Kurt Rosenwinkel, Mary Halvorson, Gilad Hekselman, Pasquale Grasso, and Jonathan Kreisberg represent the strongest active voices in jazz guitar. All have received coverage in jazz publications including JazzTimes and AllAboutJazz. Lage’s Blue Note recordings and Halvorson’s MacArthur Fellowship (2019) represent the highest-profile recent recognitions in the field.

What is the difference between jazz guitar and other guitar styles?

Jazz guitar is defined by harmonic complexity (extended chords, substitutions, and reharmonization), an improvisational vocabulary built on scales and arpeggios, specific articulation techniques including legato phrasing and chord-melody playing, and the traditional use of hollow or semi-hollow body guitars. The tone is typically warmer and rounder than rock or blues guitar, and the rhythmic feel prioritizes swing (the uneven subdivision of the beat) over straight-eighth-note grooves.

What guitar did Wes Montgomery play?

Wes Montgomery played a Gibson L-5CES, an electric archtop guitar documented in multiple biographical sources as his primary instrument. Its full, warm tone complemented his thumb-picking technique and became inseparable from his recorded sound. The L-5 has been in production since 1922, and Montgomery’s association with it made it one of the most sought-after jazz guitars among players who followed him.

Where should a beginner start with jazz guitar listening?

Three albums from this list offer the most accessible entry points without compromising authenticity. Kenny Burrell’s Midnight Blue (Blue Note, 1963) leads with blues feeling before introducing jazz harmony. Wes Montgomery’s The Incredible Jazz Guitar (Riverside, 1960) demonstrates the full range of jazz guitar technique in a swinging, approachable context. Pat Metheny’s Bright Size Life (ECM, 1976) offers a cleaner, more modern sound that connects jazz guitar to contemporary ears. Start with any of the three and work outward from there.

Final Thoughts

Jazz guitar’s story is still being written. The 15 players here span nine decades and a dozen stylistic territories, but the instrument keeps producing new voices with new things to say. Julian Lage is still in his thirties. Mary Halvorson is still expanding what jazz guitar can mean. For readers who want to go deeper into the music these players inhabit, the 50 best jazz albums of all time and the complete guide to jazz genres and subgenres are the natural next stops. The guitar waited a long time for its moment in jazz. It’s making the most of it.