Jazz chord progressions are recurring harmonic sequences, built primarily from seventh chords and their extensions, that form the structural foundation of jazz standards, bebop heads, blues forms, and modal compositions. Master seven core progressions and you’ll recognize the harmonic logic behind hundreds of recorded standards, from Charlie Parker’s bebop heads to John Coltrane’s most demanding compositions.

What You’ll Learn in This Guide The 7 essential jazz chord progressions every musician must know

Chord symbols and Roman numeral notation for each progression

How each progression sounds and why it works harmonically

2-3 real standard songs that use each progression

Piano voicing tips and guitarist-specific practice suggestions

How these progressions chain together inside real jazz standards

What Makes a Chord Progression “Jazz”?

The short answer: seventh chords and functional harmonic motion. Pop and rock music defaults to triads, three-note chords built from root, third, and fifth. Jazz almost never settles for three notes when four will do more work.

Seventh Chords as the Default Building Block

Every chord in a jazz progression starts from a seventh chord, a four-note structure adding a major or minor seventh interval above the root. The four foundational types are the major seventh (maj7), minor seventh (m7), dominant seventh (dom7), and half-diminished seventh (m7♭5). Extensions like ninths, elevenths, and thirteenths layer on top of this base, adding color without changing the chord’s harmonic function.

Sheet music on piano stand, notation blurred out of focus

The Real Book, 6th Edition (Hal Leonard), the standard professional fake book, contains 400 standards and features at least one ii-V-I sequence in the overwhelming majority of its charts. That single progression does more harmonic work in jazz than any other. If you’re new to the concept of jazz styles and their harmonic characteristics, that context will help frame everything below.

How Roman Numeral Analysis Applies to Jazz

Roman numerals describe chord function relative to a key center, not a fixed pitch. The numeral “ii” means “the chord built on the second scale degree,” regardless of what key you’re in. This approach lets you transpose any jazz chords progression into all 12 keys without relearning the concept from scratch.

Here’s the full set of diatonic seventh chords in C major, which provides the raw material for most jazz chord progressions in a major key:

Scale Degree Roman Numeral Chord Symbol (Key of C) Chord Quality 1 Imaj7 Cmaj7 Major 7th, stable, resolved, “home” sound 2 iim7 Dm7 Minor 7th, mild tension, pre-dominant function 3 iiim7 Em7 Minor 7th, ambiguous, functions as tonic substitute 4 IVmaj7 Fmaj7 Major 7th, warm, subdominant color 5 V7 G7 Dominant 7th, maximum tension, strong pull to resolution 6 vim7 Am7 Minor 7th, relative minor tonic, soft landing 7 viiø7 Bm7♭5 Half-Diminished, unstable, often used as a substitute ii chord

The 7 Essential Jazz Chord Progressions

These seven progressions appear, in combination, in varied keys, and often back-to-back, across the vast majority of jazz standards. Think of them as a shared vocabulary. Once you hear them clearly and play them fluently, reading a lead sheet stops being a decoding exercise and starts sounding like a conversation you already know how to have.

Piano hammers and dampers — the mechanical heart of seventh-chord voicings

1. The ii-V-I, The Core Progression in Jazz

Chord symbols (C major): Dm7 – G7 – Cmaj7

Roman numerals: iim7 – V7 – Imaj7

The Dm7 generates mild tension. The G7 cranks that tension sharply upward through a tritone (an interval spanning three whole steps) between its third (B) and its seventh (F). The Cmaj7 dissolves everything. B moves up by half step to C; F moves down by half step to E. Both notes resolve by the tightest possible interval, that’s why this progression sounds so inevitable, and why jazz writers have leaned on it since the bebop era of the 1940s.

Famous standards that depend on this movement include Autumn Leaves (whose A section is built almost entirely from ii-V chains), Tune-Up (three consecutive ii-V-Is descending by whole steps), and All The Things You Are by Jerome Kern.

For piano, try this two-hand shell approach: Dm7, left hand plays D and C (root and seventh), right hand plays F and A (third and fifth). G7, left hand G and F, right hand B and E. Cmaj7, left hand C and B, right hand E and G. The hands barely move. That’s the point. For guitarists, practice this progression in all 12 keys using the cycle of fourths (C, F, B♭, E♭, and so on), one key per week for three months covers the full circle.

For more on how these voicings extend into upper-structure harmony, our complete guide to jazz instruments covers the role each instrument plays in supporting and extending harmonic progressions within an ensemble.

2. The Minor ii-V-i, The Dark Mirror

Chord symbols (C minor): Dm7♭5 – G7alt – Cm(maj7)

Roman numerals: iiø7 – V7alt – im(maj7)

Here’s the thing: swap the major ii-V-I for its minor equivalent and the emotional temperature drops immediately. The half-diminished chord (also written m7♭5, or using the ø symbol) is darker and less stable than a plain minor seventh. The G7alt, “alt” meaning the chord uses altered extensions such as a ♭9, ♯9, ♯11, or ♭13, creates maximum harmonic tension before landing on a minor tonic.

A practical piano voicing for G7alt: voice the chord as G-D♭-F-B (root, flatted fifth, flatted seventh, third). That D♭ creates a tritone substitution relationship that allows musicians to exploit the tritone interval to generate harmonic tension and resolution simultaneously.

Autumn Leaves again provides the clearest example, the bridge section pivots to minor ii-V progressions against the A section’s major ii-Vs. Solar (Miles Davis) and Goodbye Pork Pie Hat (Charles Mingus, originally in E♭ minor) are two other canonical examples. Learn the minor ii-V-i immediately after the major version. Most real standards alternate between both.

3. The I-vi-ii-V, Rhythm Changes and the Turnaround

Chord symbols (C major): Cmaj7 – Am7 – Dm7 – G7

Roman numerals: Imaj7 – vim7 – iim7 – V7

This progression “turns around”, it cycles back to the I chord so naturally that it can repeat indefinitely without sounding stuck. The Am7 acts as a soft gravitational pivot between the stable tonic and the pre-dominant Dm7. George Gershwin codified this movement in I Got Rhythm in 1930, and jazz musicians have been building on the A-section chord changes ever since.

Charlie Parker’s Anthropology is a direct “contrafact”, a new melody composed over I Got Rhythm‘s chord changes. Sonny Rollins’s Oleo does the same. For piano, practice with shell voicings (root plus seventh in the left hand only) to build the speed needed for bebop tempos. Guitarists: try the Freddie Green approach, four-to-the-bar comping with minimal chord movement, keeping the focus on the rhythmic momentum rather than harmonic complexity.

One useful variation: replace all four chords with dominant sevenths (I7-VI7-II7-V7), then apply tritone substitutions to get a chromatic descending bass line. In C, that becomes C7-E♭7-D7-D♭7, four chords, four half steps down, maximum forward motion.

4. The iii-vi-ii-V Turnaround

Chord symbols (C major): Em7 – Am7 – Dm7 – G7

Roman numerals: iiim7 – vim7 – iim7 – V7

This progression functions almost identically to the I-vi-ii-V but begins on the iii chord, which creates a more open and unresolved feeling at the top of the phrase. Because it starts away from the tonic, it works especially well in the final two bars of a 32-bar standard form, creating harmonic momentum that pulls the listener back to bar one. Have You Met Miss Jones? by Richard Rodgers uses iii-vi-ii-V movement at multiple structural points throughout the chart.

The tritone substitution version deserves attention: replace the VI and II with chords a tritone away and the bass line descends chromatically, E7-B♭7-D7-A♭7 in C major. That descending line creates a satisfying sense of inevitability. On piano, practice this substituted version slowly, listening carefully to the bass movement before adding right-hand extensions.

5. The 12-Bar Jazz Blues

Chord symbols (C major, jazz version):

Bars Chords Notes 1-2 C7 | F7 “Quick change” to IV7 in bar 2 3-4 C7 | C7 Return to tonic dominant 5-6 F7 | F7 Subdominant area 7-8 C7 | Am7 Am7 begins the turnaround approach 9-10 Dm7 | G7 ii-V movement 11-12 C7-Am7 | Dm7-G7 Full I-VI-ii-V turnaround

Let’s be honest, the jazz blues looks simple on paper and sounds deceptively comfortable on first listen. But every chord in this form is a dominant seventh, which means the harmony never fully resolves. The music stays in a constant state of productive tension. That “quick change” to F7 in bar two is the jazz fingerprint that separates this from a basic rock or country blues.

For jazz chords piano practice, start in B♭, the most common blues key in the jazz canon. A B♭7 shell voicing: left hand B♭ and A♭ (root and flatted seventh), right hand D and F (third and fifth). Famous recordings to study include Charlie Parker’s Billie’s Bounce, Sonny Rollins’s Tenor Madness, and Clifford Brown’s Blues Walk. Parker recorded Billie’s Bounce at a fast bebop tempo — start your practice at quarter note = 80 and build gradually.

6. Modal Progressions, When Harmony Stands Still

What modal jazz means harmonically: instead of chords pulling toward a resolution point via ii-V-I motion, modal jazz dwells on a single chord or alternates between two chords for extended periods. The harmonic interest shifts from where the chords go to what textures and lines you can draw from a single scale or mode.

Miles Davis‘s Kind of Blue (1959, Columbia Records) is the defining document of this approach. It is certified multi-platinum by the RIAA and is widely cited as the best-selling jazz album of all time. You can read more about that album’s lasting impact in our ranking of the 50 best jazz albums of all time.

Three common modal progressions worth learning, each tied to a specific jazz scale or mode:

Dorian vamp: Dm7 static, or alternating Dm7-Em7. So What (Miles Davis) uses 16 bars of Dm7 (D Dorian), then 8 bars of E♭m7 (E♭ Dorian), then 8 bars back to Dm7.

Dm7 static, or alternating Dm7-Em7. So What (Miles Davis) uses 16 bars of Dm7 (D Dorian), then 8 bars of E♭m7 (E♭ Dorian), then 8 bars back to Dm7. Mixolydian vamp: G7sus4 or G7 sustained. Common in Latin jazz and post-bop.

G7sus4 or G7 sustained. Common in Latin jazz and post-bop. Lydian chord: Fmaj7♯11, a single chord with a raised fourth, creating an open and slightly ambiguous sound.

Impressions (John Coltrane) uses the exact same chord form as So What with a different melody. Maiden Voyage (Herbie Hancock, 1965, Blue Note Records) uses suspended dominant chords to achieve a similarly static harmonic palette. For piano, the “So What” voicing, stacked fourths D-G-C-F in the left hand with A in the right, was popularized on Bill Evans’s 1959 recording of “So What” (Kind of Blue) and remains a reference for how to voice modal jazz chords.

7. Coltrane Changes, The Advanced Harmonic System

What they are: A harmonic substitution system developed by John Coltrane in which a single ii-V-I gets replaced by three ii-V-I progressions whose tonic chords are each a major third apart, dividing the octave into three equal parts of four semitones each. The system is also called “chromatic third relations” or simply “Giant Steps changes.”

The opening bars of Giant Steps (John Coltrane, 1960, Atlantic Records) demonstrate the system at full speed. The three tonic chords, B major, G major, and E♭ major, are symmetrically spaced. Here’s a condensed version of the harmonic sequence:

Bmaj7 – D7 – Gmaj7 – B♭7 – E♭maj7 – Am7 – D7 – Gmaj7 – B♭7 – E♭maj7 – F♯7 – Bmaj7

Key centers shift every one to two beats. That’s what makes this system so demanding: your ears and fingers have to move fast enough to track three tonal centers inside a single phrase. Countdown (Coltrane) applies the same logic over the changes of Tune-Up. Practice recommendation: isolate the three tonic chords (Bmaj7-Gmaj7-E♭maj7) as a standalone exercise before attempting full improvisation. This is the most demanding standard harmonic system in jazz, master progressions one through six first.

How These Progressions Connect Inside a Real Standard

Jazz chord progressions don’t usually appear in isolation. A single standard strings several of them together across 32 bars, switching between major and minor ii-V motion, landing on turnarounds, and cycling back to bar one. Autumn Leaves is the clearest teaching example because it uses nearly every foundational progression type in a single AABA form.

Anatomy of a 32-Bar Standard, Following the Progressions in Autumn Leaves

The standard is written in G minor (the Real Book, 6th Edition, Hal Leonard, places it in this key). The first section opens in the relative major, B♭, with a major ii-V-I, then pivots to G minor for a minor ii-V-i. The interplay between those two key centers gives the tune its bittersweet quality.

Bars Chord Symbols (G minor) Progression Type 1-2 Cm7 – F7 ii-V in B♭ major 3-4 B♭maj7 – E♭maj7 I – IV in B♭ major 5-6 Am7♭5 – D7 Minor ii-V in G minor 7-8 Gm7 Minor tonic resolution (im7) 9-10 Cm7 – F7 ii-V in B♭ major (repeated) 11-12 B♭maj7 – E♭maj7 I – IV in B♭ major (repeated) 13-14 Am7♭5 – D7 Minor ii-V in G minor 15-16 Gm7 – D7 Minor tonic + turnaround V

Notice how bars 1-4 use the major ii-V-I system (progression 1), bars 5-8 use the minor ii-V-i system (progression 2), and bar 15-16 introduce a turnaround that leads back to the top. The tune’s remaining bars continue this alternation. One standard, four or five distinct progression types. That’s the reality of jazz harmony in practice, and it’s why learning these progressions as a connected system, rather than isolated patterns, matters so much.

Piano vs. Guitar, Approaching the Same Progression Differently

The ii-V-I sounds different depending on who’s playing it, partly because of instrument range and partly because of how each instrument naturally voices chords. Neither approach is better, they serve different ensemble functions and create different textures.

Bass fingerboard detail — the low register that grounds every jazz chord progression

Voicing Strategy by Instrument

Pianists can separate the root from the inner voicing, placing the bass note in the left hand while the right hand carries the guide tones (the third and seventh of each chord, which define its quality and harmonic function). Guitarists integrate melody and chords more naturally in a chord-melody context, but face more constraints on which notes are physically reachable within a single chord shape.

Chord Piano Left Hand Piano Right Hand Guitar Chord Form Guitar Position Dm7 D + C (root + ♭7) F + A (3rd + 5th) xx0211 Open / 5th pos G7 G + F (root + ♭7) B + E (3rd + 13th) 320001 Open / 3rd pos Cmaj7 C + B (root + maj7) E + G (3rd + 5th) x32000 Open / 8th pos

Piano’s real advantage: the left hand holds the bass note independently, freeing the right hand to voice the chord high in the register and add extensions without muddying the harmonic picture. Guitar’s real advantage: chord-melody arrangements feel natural because the instrument already integrates single-note lines with chord shapes. Both instruments benefit from understanding guide tones, the third and seventh of each chord, as the minimum harmonic information needed to convey any jazz chords progression clearly. JazzGuitar.be offers extended guitar-specific chord diagrams for all 12 keys if you want to supplement this framework with additional fingering options.

Practice Framework, How to Actually Learn These Progressions

Most instructional resources list progressions and leave you to figure out the rest. Here’s a structured approach that works far better than random chord noodling: build from recognition to full application in five sequential stages, spending roughly one to two weeks on each before moving forward.

The 5-Stage Learning Sequence

Identify: Recognize each progression by ear and by Roman numeral before playing it. Listen to recordings of Autumn Leaves and call out each progression type as it arrives. (Weeks 1-2) Chord spellings: Know every note in every chord quality across all 12 keys. Write them out. Flash cards work. (Weeks 2-4) Shell voicings: Root plus seventh only, no thirds, no fifths, no extensions. Build the muscle memory for the movement before worrying about color. (Weeks 3-5) Guide tone voicings: Add the third. Practice smooth voice leading between the third and seventh as they shift across a ii-V-I. Notice how little your hands need to move. (Weeks 4-6) Full voicings and extensions: Add ninths, elevenths, and thirteenths once the basic movement is fully automatic. Now the extensions add color rather than confusion. (Week 6 onward)

Recommended Resources

The Real Book, 6th Edition (Hal Leonard) is the standard professional fake book used in college jazz programs, on bandstands, and in recording sessions worldwide. Its 400 charts use the chord symbols and standard notation covered in this guide. Hal Leonard’s official site carries the full catalog. For deeper harmonic reading, the archives at DownBeat and JazzTimes include transcriptions and harmonic analysis of specific standards published over several decades. Both are worth bookmarking for ongoing study.

FAQ, Jazz Chord Progressions

What is the most common jazz chord progression?

The ii-V-I is the most common jazz chord progression. In the key of C, it is Dm7-G7-Cmaj7. It appears in virtually every jazz standard and can be found in all 12 keys within a single tune. Learning the ii-V-I in all 12 keys is the single most important practice task for any musician approaching jazz harmony.

What jazz chord progressions should a beginner learn first?

Beginners should start with the major ii-V-I, then the I-vi-ii-V turnaround, then the 12-bar jazz blues. These three progressions cover the harmonic vocabulary of hundreds of jazz standards and provide the foundation for learning the minor ii-V-i, modal progressions, and eventually Coltrane changes. Don’t rush the sequence, fluency in three progressions beats vague familiarity with seven.

How do I play jazz chord progressions on piano?

On piano, jazz chord progressions are typically voiced with the root and seventh in the left hand and the third and seventh, called guide tones, in the right hand. This shell voicing approach minimizes hand movement and creates smooth voice leading between chords. Extensions like ninths, elevenths, and thirteenths are added to the right hand once the basic movement is comfortable and automatic.

What is the difference between major and minor ii-V-I?

In a major ii-V-I, the chords are iim7-V7-Imaj7, for example, Dm7-G7-Cmaj7. In a minor ii-V-i, the ii chord becomes a half-diminished chord (iim7♭5), the V chord is altered (V7alt), and the tonic is a minor chord, such as Dm7♭5-G7alt-Cm(maj7). The minor version sounds darker and more harmonically tense, and it resolves to a less stable resting point than the major version.

What are Coltrane changes?

Coltrane changes are a harmonic substitution technique developed by John Coltrane, most famously applied on Giant Steps (1960, Atlantic Records). They replace a single ii-V-I with three ii-V-I progressions whose tonic chords are a major third apart, dividing the octave symmetrically into three equal parts and generating rapid, disorienting key-center movement. They are widely considered the most demanding standard harmonic system in jazz.

Build From the Foundation Outward

Every jazz chord progression in this guide connects back to the same core logic: tension, movement, and resolution through seventh-chord harmony. The ii-V-I is the foundation. The minor ii-V-i is its emotional counterpart. The turnarounds, blues changes, modal vamps, and Coltrane substitutions are all extensions of that same root system. Pick one progression this week, learn it in all 12 keys until it’s automatic, then layer on the next. The musicians who sound most fluent aren’t the ones who learned the most progressions, they’re the ones who learned each one deeply enough that they stopped thinking about it. For a broader view of where these progressions sit within jazz’s full historical arc, the profiles of 30 musicians who shaped the sound of jazz will show you these harmonic ideas in biographical and cultural context.