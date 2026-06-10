Jazz piano chords are multi-note harmonies built from stacked thirds, typically 7th chords extended with 9ths, 11ths, or 13ths, that define the sound of jazz through tension, color, and voice leading. Where pop and rock piano leans on triads (three-note chords), jazz treats the 7th chord as its baseline, then layers extensions on top to create the rich, complex sound you hear on every jazz recording from the 1940s onward.

The key difference isn’t just the number of notes. Jazz chords prioritize color tones, the 3rd and 7th of a chord, over root doubling. That’s why a jazz pianist can drop the root entirely and the chord still sounds complete. This guide covers everything from shell voicings for beginners to rootless voicings and quartal stacks for intermediate players, along with the progressions, comping rhythms, and practice structure you need to put it all together.

What You’ll Learn in This Guide The five essential 7th chord types and their formulas

How to add extensions (9, 11, 13) without clashing

Root-position vs. rootless voicings, with specific note names

The ii-V-I progression worked out in three keys

Four other must-know jazz chord progressions for piano

Comping rhythms: the Charleston and bossa nova patterns

How jazz piano chords evolved from stride to modal jazz

A 30-minute daily practice structure

Verified books, apps, and video resources

The Building Blocks: Jazz Piano’s Five Essential 7th Chords

Every jazz chord starts with a 7th chord. That’s not a stylistic preference, it’s the harmonic foundation of the entire genre. Master these five types and you have the vocabulary to play through any jazz standard you’ll encounter.

Major 7th Chord (Maj7)

The major 7th chord uses the formula Root – Major 3rd – Perfect 5th – Major 7th. In C, that’s C-E-G-B. The sound is bright, stable, and resolved, no tension pulling it anywhere. You’ll use it as the I chord and the IV chord in major key progressions.

For a listening anchor, go straight to the opening bar of “Misty,” composed by Erroll Garner in 1954. That opening harmony sits on a major 7th chord, and the brightness is unmistakable. Right-hand fingering for Cmaj7 in root position: 1-2-3-5, with the thumb on C and the pinky on B.

The tactile artistry of jazz piano performance captures the essence of improvisation and musical expression.

Dominant 7th Chord (7)

The dominant 7th chord, formula: Root – Major 3rd – Perfect 5th – Minor 7th, is the engine of jazz harmony. In G, that’s G-B-D-F. The interval between the 3rd (B) and the 7th (F) is a tritone (three whole steps), and that tritone creates intense harmonic tension that wants to resolve. Every time you hear a chord “pull” toward resolution in a jazz tune, a dominant 7th is almost certainly responsible.

Listen to the V chord in “Autumn Leaves” on Bill Evans’s Portrait in Jazz, recorded in December 1959. Evans’s left hand plants the dominant 7th with quiet authority before the resolution arrives. The tritone between the 3rd and 7th, called the guide tones, is the critical pair to internalize.

Minor 7th Chord (m7)

The minor 7th chord formula is Root – Minor 3rd – Perfect 5th – Minor 7th. Dm7 = D-F-A-C. The sound is warm and slightly melancholic, not as tense as the dominant 7th, not as bright as the major 7th. It functions as the ii chord in major keys and as the tonic i chord in modal tunes.

The most famous example of a minor 7th chord as a tonal center is “So What” from Miles Davis‘s Kind of Blue (Columbia, 1959). The entire first section sits on Dm7 for 16 bars. That static, open quality is the minor 7th chord doing exactly what it does best.

Half-Diminished Chord (m7♭5 / ø)

The half-diminished chord, also written as m7♭5 or with the symbol ø, uses the formula Root – Minor 3rd – Diminished 5th – Minor 7th. Bø7 = B-D-F-A. The diminished 5th (also called a tritone from the root) gives it a darker, more unsettled quality than a plain minor 7th. You’ll encounter it almost exclusively as the ii chord in minor key progressions.

Listen for half-diminished chords in the minor ii-V passages of “Yesterdays,” a standard that moves through minor harmony with regularity. The half-diminished chord’s tension sets up the dominant 7th that follows it perfectly.

Diminished 7th Chord (dim7 / °7)

The fully diminished 7th chord stacks four minor thirds: Root – Minor 3rd – Diminished 5th – Diminished 7th. Bdim7 = B-D-F-A♭. Its symmetrical structure divides the octave into four equal parts, which means any of its four notes can function as the root. Jazz pianists use it as a passing chord and as a substitution for altered dominant chords.

Bebop pianists like Bud Powell used diminished 7th chords as chromatic connectors between diatonic harmonies, you’ll hear them in transcriptions of Charlie Parker’s rhythm section recordings from the late 1940s.

Chord Type Symbol Formula Tension Level Typical Function Major 7 Maj7 / △7 1-3-5-7 Low I, IV Dominant 7 7 1-3-5-♭7 High V Minor 7 m7 1-♭3-5-♭7 Medium ii, i Half-Diminished ø / m7♭5 1-♭3-♭5-♭7 Medium-High ii in minor Diminished 7 °7 1-♭3-♭5-𝄫7 Very High Passing / Sub

Extensions: Adding the 9th, 11th, and 13th

Extensions are the notes above the 7th that give jazz chords their characteristic color. They’re not decoration, they’re structural. Knowing when to add them, and when to leave them out, separates competent jazz playing from genuinely musical jazz playing.

The 9th, Jazz’s Most Common Color Tone

The major 9th (a major 2nd an octave higher) brightens both Maj7 and dominant 7th chords. Add it to Cmaj7 and you get Cmaj9 (C-E-G-B-D), the sound opens up immediately. The flat 9 (♭9) creates maximum tension on dominant chords and resolves by half step; it’s the defining sound of a V7 chord in a minor key context. The sharp 9 (♯9), sometimes called the “Hendrix chord” sound, coexists with the major 3rd to create an ambiguous, bluesy quality that jazz pianists love on altered dominant chords.

One practical rule: avoid placing the major 9 on a minor ii chord when the melody sits on the root. The clash between the 9th and the root in close proximity creates unwanted muddiness rather than color.

The 11th, Handle With Care

The natural 11th clashes directly with the major 3rd, they sit a half step apart, and the result is abrasive rather than colorful. On major 7th chords, jazz pianists almost always raise the 11th to a sharp 11 (♯11), which produces the Lydian sound: bright, floating, slightly otherworldly. On dominant 7th chords, the ♯11 (also called the Lydian dominant) adds an exotic quality that Herbie Hancock used extensively.

Listen to Hancock’s voicings on “Maiden Voyage” from his 1965 Blue Note album of the same name. The quartal stacks he builds imply 11th extensions throughout, giving the piece its suspended, oceanic quality. Over minor 7th chords, the natural 11th is consonant and works beautifully, no need to raise it.

The 13th, Full-Color Dominant Voicings

The natural 13th over a dominant chord produces a sophisticated, big-band sound, think of a full orchestra landing on a V7 chord before the final resolution. The flat 13 (♭13) belongs to the altered dominant sound and pairs naturally with ♭9 or ♯9 for maximum tension before resolution. Here’s the practical reality: 13th chords are where rootless voicings become essential. Ten fingers can’t stack every chord tone from root to 13th, so you choose the most harmonically active notes and let the bassist handle the root.

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Voice Leading With Extensions, The Guide-Tone Principle

Voice leading (the smooth movement of individual notes from one chord to the next) is what separates jazz harmony from a collection of isolated chords. The 3rd and 7th of each chord, the guide tones, carry the harmonic information and move by half step or whole step across chord changes. In a G7-Cmaj7 resolution: B (the 3rd of G7) holds as B (the 7th of Cmaj7); F (the 7th of G7) moves down a half step to E (the 3rd of Cmaj7). Two notes move, two notes hold. That’s the engine.

Chord 3rd 7th Movement Dm7 (ii) F C , G7 (V) B F 3rd rises a half step from F; 7th holds from C to F Cmaj7 (I) E B 7th of G7 (F) resolves down a half step to E; 3rd of G7 (B) becomes 7th of Cmaj7

Jazz Piano Voicings 101: From Root Position to Rootless

Jazz piano voicings are where theory becomes sound. The same chord can feel completely different depending on which notes you choose, which octave you place them in, and whether you include the root at all. This section covers the four main voicing approaches every jazz pianist needs, from the first shapes you’ll learn to the Bill Evans-style rootless voicings that define modern ensemble playing.

Root-Position Voicings, Where Everyone Starts

Root-position voicings place the root in the bass with the chord stacked above in close position. For Cmaj7 with two hands: left hand plays C-G, right hand plays E-B. It’s the most logical starting point for learning chord shapes and understanding how the notes relate to each other. These voicings work well for solo practice and for learning the geography of the keyboard.

The limitation shows up in ensemble contexts. When a bassist is present, doubling the root in the left hand muddies the low-frequency texture. The bass player owns the root; the pianist’s job is to add harmony above it. That’s where shell voicings come in.

Shell Voicings (Bud Powell Style)

Bud Powell (September 27, 1924 – July 31, 1966) pioneered the approach of stripping the left hand down to its essential harmonic information: root plus 7th, or root plus 3rd. The right hand carries the melody or improvised line. For Cmaj7, the left hand plays C and B; the right hand fills in the color. For Dm7, the left hand plays D and C.

You can hear this approach on Powell’s recordings for Blue Note, including sessions that produced The Amazing Bud Powell, Vol. 1 (recorded August 8, 1949 and May 1, 1951). The left hand is sparse and precise, it never competes with the melodic line. Shell voicings are also guitarist- and bassist-friendly because they leave the mid-range open.

A jazz pianist’s hands glide across the keys, capturing the intimate artistry and technical precision that defines jazz performance.

Rootless Voicings (Bill Evans Style)

Rootless voicings drop the root entirely. The 3rd and 7th anchor the sound, with extensions (9th, 13th) stacked above. Bill Evans (August 16, 1929 – September 15, 1980) systematized this approach for trio playing, where the bassist’s root frees the pianist to voice chords as pure color. Evans received multiple Grammy Awards across his career and remains one of the most studied pianists in jazz history.

There are two standard rootless voicing positions for a dominant 7th chord. Using G7 as the example:

Type A: B-F-A-E (3rd – ♭7th – 9th – 13th)

B-F-A-E (3rd – ♭7th – 9th – 13th) Type B: F-A-B-E (♭7th – 9th – 3rd – 13th)

Both voicings contain the same notes rearranged. Type A sits lower on the keyboard; Type B sits a third higher. Alternating between them as you move through a progression keeps the voice leading smooth. Evans’s recordings on Portrait in Jazz (recorded December 1959) and Waltz for Debby (recorded June 1961) are the primary listening references for this approach.

Quartal Voicings (McCoy Tyner / Modal Approach)

Quartal voicings stack intervals of a 4th rather than a 3rd. Instead of building C-E-G-B (thirds), you build C-F-B♭ or D-G-C-F (fourths). The result is harmonically ambiguous, the chord doesn’t clearly point to a single tonal center, which suits modal jazz perfectly. According to Blue Note Records, McCoy Tyner’s chord voicings have been adopted and utilized by virtually every younger pianist of the past five decades.

Tyner’s comping on John Coltrane’s A Love Supreme (recorded December 1964) is the textbook reference. His left hand plants quartal stacks while his right hand drives pentatonic lines above them, the combination creates an almost orchestral density. Tyner won five Grammy Awards across his career and received NEA Jazz Master honors in 2002. For more on the scales that pair with these voicings, see our guide to jazz scales and their harmonic applications.

Style Root Included? Best Context Key Proponent Root Position Yes Solo study, learning shapes , Shell Voicing Yes Trio/quartet; melody-focused Bud Powell Rootless No Ensemble comping Bill Evans Quartal Optional Modal tunes, open harmony McCoy Tyner

The ii-V-I Progression: Jazz’s Most Important Harmonic Pattern

The ii-V-I progression is the single most important harmonic pattern in jazz piano. It appears in virtually every jazz standard ever written, and understanding it, in all 12 keys, in multiple voicing styles, is the foundation of jazz piano improvisation and comping alike.

Why ii-V-I Dominates Jazz Harmony

The functional logic is straightforward: the ii chord (a minor 7th) acts as a pre-dominant, building mild tension; the V chord (a dominant 7th) intensifies that tension with its tritone; the I chord (a major 7th) resolves it. The progression moves through three distinct emotional states in the space of two to four bars. Mark Levine’s The Jazz Piano Book (Sher Music, 1989), the most widely assigned jazz piano harmony text in university programs, treats the ii-V-I as the starting point for all harmonic study, and practicing it in all 12 keys is the single most cited recommendation across jazz pedagogy literature.

ii-V-I in C Major, The Home Key Example

The chords are Dm7 – G7 – Cmaj7. In root position (beginner approach): left hand plays D-A on Dm7, G-D on G7, C-G on Cmaj7; right hand adds the 3rd and 7th above each bass note. In rootless voicings (intermediate): use Type A for G7 (B-F-A-E) resolving to a Cmaj7 voicing of E-B-D-G. The voice leading is smooth throughout, F resolves down a half step to E; C moves down a whole step to B; A holds.

ii-V-I in F Major

The chords are Gm7 – C7 – Fmaj7. Rootless Type A for C7: E-B♭-D-A (3rd – ♭7th – 9th – 13th). Rootless Fmaj7 voicing above it: A-E-G-C. When accompanying a horn player, space the voicings in the middle register, roughly between middle C and the C an octave above, to leave room for the soloist’s range both above and below.

ii-V-I in B♭ Major

The chords are Cm7 – F7 – B♭maj7. B♭ major is one of the most important keys in the jazz standard repertoire, “Autumn Leaves,” “There Will Never Be Another You,” and dozens of other standards live here. Rootless Type A for F7: A-E♭-G-D (3rd – ♭7th – 9th – 13th). Rootless B♭maj7: D-A-C-F. Practice this key until the voicings feel as natural as C major.

Minor ii-V-i

The minor version uses a half-diminished ii chord and an altered dominant V chord: Dm7♭5 – G7(♭9) – Cm(maj7). The ♭9 on the G7 chord isn’t optional in minor contexts, it’s what defines the sound and distinguishes it from a major ii-V-I. Listen to the minor ii-V passages in “Autumn Leaves” on Evans’s Portrait in Jazz; the ♭9 on the dominant chord creates a tighter, more urgent pull toward the minor tonic.

Key ii V I C Major Dm7 G7 Cmaj7 F Major Gm7 C7 Fmaj7 B♭ Major Cm7 F7 B♭maj7 C Minor Dm7♭5 G7(♭9) Cm(maj7)

For a deeper look at how these progressions connect to melodic improvisation, the eJazzNews guide to jazz chord progressions and their harmonic functions covers the theory in detail.

Other Essential Jazz Chord Progressions for Piano

The ii-V-I is the foundation, but jazz piano chord progressions extend well beyond it. These four patterns appear constantly in the standard repertoire and in jam session contexts. Learn them and you’ll recognize the harmonic skeleton of hundreds of tunes.

The Turnaround (I-VI-ii-V)

The turnaround is the looping device that sends a progression back to its starting point. In C major: Cmaj7 – Am7 – Dm7 – G7. You’ll hear it at the end of every A section in countless standards, cycling back to the top of the form. A common substitution replaces the VI and V chords with tritone substitutes: Cmaj7 – E♭7 – Dm7 – D♭7. The tritone substitution (replacing a dominant 7th with the dominant 7th a tritone away) works because both chords share the same guide tones, just inverted. Keep the 3rd and 7th as anchor tones through the substitutions and the voice leading stays smooth.

The Jazz Blues Progression

The jazz blues is a 12-bar form, but it’s a long way from a three-chord rock blues. The jazz version adds a quick IV chord in bar 2, a ii-V-I turnaround in bars 9-12, and dominant 7th substitutions throughout. In F major, the basic jazz blues runs: F7 – B♭7 – F7 – F7 – B♭7 – B♭7 – F7 – D7 – Gm7 – C7 – F7 – C7. Charlie Parker’s “Billie’s Bounce” (recorded 1945 for Savoy Records) and Miles Davis’s “Freddie Freeloader” from Kind of Blue (1959) are the two most-studied jazz blues heads in the repertoire.

Rhythm Changes

Rhythm Changes refers to the chord progression from George Gershwin’s “I Got Rhythm,” published in 1930. The 32-bar AABA form has an A section built on a I-VI-ii-V turnaround and a B section (the bridge) that cycles through dominant 7th chords a 5th apart. In B♭ major, the standard key, the bridge runs D7 – G7 – C7 – F7, each chord lasting two bars. Dozens of bebop heads were written directly over this progression, including tunes by Charlie Parker and Dizzy Gillespie.

Modal Progressions, Sus Chords and Static Harmony

Modal jazz replaces fast-moving functional harmony with slow or static chord movement, demanding that the pianist create interest through voicing variation rather than harmonic motion. A Dm7 vamp held for 16 bars requires quartal voicings, added 9ths and 11ths, and rhythmic variety to stay musical. The sus chord, G7sus4, which removes the 3rd and replaces it with a 4th, creates harmonic ambiguity that suits modal contexts perfectly. The “Maiden Voyage” vamp is built on sus chords, and the floating quality comes directly from that missing 3rd. Our broader guide to jazz improvisation techniques covers how to navigate modal harmony melodically.

How Jazz Piano Chords Evolved: A Brief Historical Context

Jazz piano harmony didn’t arrive fully formed. It evolved across a century of recordings, each generation of pianists pushing the harmonic language further from its triadic roots. Understanding that evolution makes the theory make sense, you can hear why each development happened.

Stride and Early Jazz Piano (1920s-1930s), Root-Heavy, Triadic

James P. Johnson and Fats Waller defined the stride piano style: the left hand alternates between a bass note on beats 1 and 3 and a chord on beats 2 and 4, covering the full rhythmic and harmonic role of a rhythm section. The harmony was largely triadic with dominant 7ths; extensions were rare. The right hand carried the melody with ornamentation. It was a complete solo piano style, but harmonically it was still rooted in 19th-century parlor music conventions.

Bebop Voicings (1940s-1950s), 7ths and Shell Voicings Emerge

Bebop made the 7th chord the harmonic baseline. Bud Powell and Thelonious Monk both moved away from stride’s full left-hand chords toward sparser, more harmonically precise voicings. Monk’s approach was particularly distinctive, his use of minor 2nd clusters and deliberate dissonance on recordings like Misterioso (1948) sounded wrong to many listeners at the time and sounds bracingly modern today. Powell’s shell voicings freed the right hand for fast melodic lines at bebop tempos.

Cool and Post-Bop (1950s-1960s), Rootless and Quartal

Bill Evans brought rootless voicings into standard ensemble practice, documented most clearly in his work on Kind of Blue (1959) and his own trio recordings. The approach required a bassist who could hold the harmonic foundation independently, Evans’s partnership with Scott LaFaro made this possible. McCoy Tyner then systematized quartal voicings for modal contexts, most audibly on A Love Supreme (1964). These two developments, rootless thirds-based voicings and quartal stacks, remain the dominant approaches in jazz piano today.

Contemporary Approaches (1970s-Present)

Herbie Hancock blended jazz extensions with funk rhythms on Head Hunters (1973), an album that reached platinum status and brought jazz harmony to a far wider audience. Chick Corea developed Latin-inflected voicings across a career that produced 29 Grammy Awards. Keith Jarrett’s open-form solo concerts, including The Köln Concert (1975), widely regarded as the best-selling piano recording in history, pushed jazz harmony toward free improvisation while retaining tonal centers. As Ted Gioia documents in The History of Jazz (Oxford University Press), each of these developments built directly on the harmonic vocabulary established in the bebop and post-bop eras.

Comping Patterns: Rhythm Is the Other Half of Jazz Piano Chords

Here’s the thing: you can have perfect voicings and still sound like you’re playing exercises rather than jazz. Rhythm is what makes jazz piano chords come alive. Comping, short for “accompanying”, means playing chords rhythmically behind a soloist or melody, and the rhythmic choices you make are as important as the harmonic ones.

What Is Comping?

Comping is the art of supporting without competing. A good comping pianist listens to the soloist and responds, filling space when the soloist rests, pulling back when the soloist is dense, varying the rhythm constantly to create a conversation rather than a wall of sound. The cardinal rule: never comp with the same rhythm twice in a row. Repetition kills the spontaneity that makes jazz feel alive.

The Charleston Rhythm

The Charleston rhythm is the most fundamental comping pattern in jazz piano. It consists of a dotted quarter note followed by an eighth note, landing on beat 1 and the “and” of beat 2. Count it: ONE-and-two-AND-three-and-four-and, with the clap on ONE and AND. The pattern is syncopated (the accent falls off the main beat), which gives it the forward momentum that defines swing feel.

To practice it: clap the pattern first, then apply it to a single rootless voicing, then move it through a ii-V-I. The swing feel comes from slightly delaying the eighth note, the “AND” lands just a fraction late, which is what jazz musicians mean when they say to “swing the eighth notes.”

The Bossa Nova Comping Pattern

Bossa nova arrived in jazz piano from Brazilian music in the late 1950s, carried by the guitar patterns of João Gilberto. The piano adaptation uses a tied two-beat figure that crosses the barline, with syncopation on beat 2 and the “and” of beat 4. It’s smoother and less angular than the Charleston, the accents are softer, the feel more horizontal. Apply it to rootless voicings on “The Girl from Ipanema” or “Wave” (both by Antônio Carlos Jobim) and the rhythmic character of the music becomes immediately clear.

Two-Handed Comping vs. Left-Hand-Only Comping

When your right hand is playing a melody or improvising, the left hand handles comping alone, typically shell voicings or two-note guide-tone pairs. When you’re comping in a duo or solo context, both hands share the voicing: left hand takes the lower chord tones (3rd and 7th), right hand adds extensions above. Dynamic shaping matters here. Play upbeats lighter and downbeats heavier to simulate the push-pull of a rhythm section, and vary your touch constantly to avoid the mechanical evenness that makes comping sound like a metronome.

Jazz Scales for Piano: The Harmonic Partners of Jazz Chords

Jazz scales and jazz piano chords are two sides of the same harmonic coin. Every chord implies one or more scales for improvisation, and knowing those pairings guides both your melodic choices and your voicing decisions. This section connects the chord vocabulary you’ve built to the scales that unlock it.

Why Scales and Chords Are Inseparable in Jazz

When you play a Dm7 chord, you’re not just playing four notes, you’re implying a harmonic environment. The Dorian mode (D-E-F-G-A-B-C) fits that environment perfectly: every note in the scale is consonant with the chord. Knowing this means you can improvise over Dm7 without guessing which notes will work. The same logic applies to every chord type. Scales don’t replace chords; they extend them into melodic space.

The Core Scale-to-Chord Pairings

Chord Type Primary Scale Secondary Option Maj7 Ionian (Major) Lydian (♯4) Dominant 7 Mixolydian Altered (7th mode of melodic minor) Minor 7 Dorian Aeolian m7♭5 Locrian Locrian ♮2 Diminished 7 Diminished (whole-half) ,

The Altered Scale, The Dominant Chord’s Most Colorful Option

The altered scale is built on the 7th mode of the melodic minor scale. Applied to G7, it starts on G and uses the melodic minor scale a half step above (A♭ melodic minor): G-A♭-B♭-B-D♭-E♭-F. It contains every possible alteration simultaneously, ♭9, ♯9, ♯11, and ♭13, which creates maximum tension before resolution to the I chord. It’s the scale Bill Evans reaches for in his right-hand lines over dominant chords in “Autumn Leaves” on Portrait in Jazz: those chromatic, slightly dissonant lines that resolve so satisfyingly to the tonic.

The altered scale sounds complex but follows a simple rule: when you’re on a dominant 7th chord that’s about to resolve, play the melodic minor scale starting a half step above the root of the dominant chord. For a complete breakdown of all seven essential jazz scales and how to practice them, the eJazzNews guide to jazz scales every musician needs to know covers each mode with listening examples and fingering guidance.

Practice Routine for Jazz Piano Chords: A 30-Minute Daily Structure

Thirty minutes of focused daily practice beats two hours of unfocused noodling. This routine builds all the skills covered in this guide, chord shapes, voicings, progressions, comping, and ear training, in a structure that compounds over time. Follow it consistently for 90 days and the changes in your playing will be audible.

Minutes 1-5: Warm-Up With Scales

Play the major scale in two octaves, hands together, in the key of the day. Follow immediately with the Dorian mode (the scale of the ii chord) and the Mixolydian mode (the scale of the V chord) in the same key. No speed pressure, aim for even tone and clean articulation, not tempo. This connects your fingers to the harmonic environment before you touch a chord.

Minutes 6-15: ii-V-I in 12 Keys

Work through one key per day on a 12-day cycle, moving through the cycle of fifths: C – F – B♭ – E♭ – A♭ – D♭ – G♭ – B – E – A – D – G. Spend two minutes on root-position voicings (both hands separately, then together), then three minutes on rootless voicings (Type A and Type B for the V chord). Set a metronome at 60 BPM before adding any swing feel. Accuracy before speed, always.

Minutes 16-23: Comping Over a Backing Track

Open iReal Pro (available on iOS, Android, and Mac) and generate a ii-V-I loop or a 12-bar jazz blues in the key you practiced. Apply the Charleston rhythm with rootless voicings. The critical discipline here: don’t double the bass note. Listen for the guide-tone resolution, F moving to E, C moving to B, and let that movement guide your voicing choices rather than playing shapes mechanically.

Minutes 24-30: Transcription Phrase

Choose one two-bar phrase from a recorded jazz piano performance, Evans, Powell, Hancock, or any pianist whose sound you want to absorb. Use Amazing Slow Downer (available on iOS, Android, and desktop) to reduce the playback speed without changing the pitch. Identify the chord being played, match the voicing to the recording, and write it out in notation if possible. This is how you build a personal jazz piano chords chart, not from a PDF, but from the recordings themselves. Over time, this transcription practice builds the ear-to-hand connection that no amount of theory study can replace.

Recommended Resources for Learning Jazz Piano Chords

The resources below are specific, verifiable, and widely used in jazz education. No invented endorsements, these are the books, apps, and channels that working jazz pianists and educators consistently recommend.

Essential Books

Mark Levine, The Jazz Piano Book (Sher Music, 1989): The most widely assigned jazz piano harmony text in university programs. Levine (October 4, 1938 – January 27, 2022) was an American jazz pianist, trombonist, and educator whose book covers voicings, progressions, and scales in a systematic, practical sequence. It’s not a beginner book, it assumes basic keyboard facility, but it’s the definitive reference once you have the fundamentals in place.

Phil DeGreg, Jazz Keyboard Harmony (Jamey Aebersold Jazz): DeGreg is a Cincinnati-based pianist and educator with decades of teaching experience. His book focuses on voicing drills structured for systematic practice across all 12 keys, and it includes a play-along component for applying the exercises in a musical context. It pairs well with Levine’s book, where Levine explains the theory, DeGreg drills the execution.

iReal Pro (iOS/Android/Mac): Created by jazz musician Massimo Biolcati, iReal Pro generates backing tracks for any jazz standard or custom chord progression. It’s the most widely used practice tool in jazz education today, with a community forum containing thousands of user-submitted chord charts. Essential for the comping practice section of this routine.

Amazing Slow Downer (iOS/Android/desktop): Slows audio playback without shifting pitch, making it indispensable for transcription work. When you’re trying to identify a Bill Evans voicing at full tempo, slowing it to 50% without the chipmunk effect is the difference between hearing the notes and guessing at them.

Verified Online Resources

YouTube, Adam Maness (Open Studio): Maness is a jazz pianist and the managing director of Open Studio, an online jazz education platform. His beginner-to-intermediate voicing tutorials are practical, clearly explained, and free to access on YouTube. YouTube, Willie Myette (Jazzedge Academy): Myette is a Berklee College of Music graduate who has toured the US and Europe as a clinician and performer. His structured jazz piano lessons cover both free and paid content at Jazzedge Academy. DownBeat Magazine (downbeat.com): Founded in 1934, DownBeat is the primary jazz publication for historical recordings, artist interviews, and critical context. AllAboutJazz.com: A verifiable album and artist database useful for finding listening examples and reading critical context around specific recordings.

Frequently Asked Questions About Jazz Piano Chords

What is the difference between jazz piano chords and regular piano chords?

Jazz piano chords use 7th chords as their baseline, not triads. Where a pop or rock pianist plays C-E-G (a triad), a jazz pianist plays C-E-G-B (Cmaj7) as the starting point, then adds extensions (9th, 11th, 13th) for color. Jazz voicings also use specific techniques, rootless voicings, shell voicings, quartal stacks, that leave harmonic space for a bassist and create a richer ensemble texture. The result is a fundamentally different harmonic language, not just a more complex version of the same one.

What are the easiest jazz piano chords for beginners?

Shell voicings of Maj7, m7, and dominant 7th chords are the most accessible starting point. A Cmaj7 shell requires only two notes in the left hand, C and B (root and major 7th), making it playable with basic technique. From there, adding the 3rd and 5th in the right hand builds the full chord. The ii-V-I in C major using shell voicings (Dm7 shell: D-C; G7 shell: G-F; Cmaj7 shell: C-B) gives beginners a complete, musical progression to practice from day one.

How many jazz chord voicings should I learn?

Concentrating on two rootless voicing positions (Type A and Type B) for each of the three core chord qualities, Maj7, m7, and dominant 7th, across all 12 keys gives you 72 voicings total. That’s a complete functional vocabulary for ensemble playing. It sounds like a lot, but the patterns repeat across keys, so the learning curve flattens quickly after the first few keys. Expanding beyond that base is a matter of stylistic development over time, not a prerequisite for playing jazz.

What jazz chord progressions should I learn first?

The ii-V-I in major and the minor ii-V-i are universally cited as the first priorities in published jazz pedagogy. These two patterns, practiced in all 12 keys, unlock the harmonic language of the overwhelming majority of jazz standards. After those, the jazz blues progression and the I-VI-ii-V turnaround are the next most useful. Between those four patterns, you have the harmonic skeleton of hundreds of tunes.

Do I need to read music to learn jazz piano chords?

Reading standard notation isn’t a prerequisite for learning jazz chords by ear, but reading chord symbols, Dm7, G7, Cmaj7, B♭maj7, is essential. Every jazz standard lead sheet uses chord symbols, and every method book, backing track app, and jam session chart assumes you can read them. Full staff notation becomes important when transcribing recorded performances or studying published arrangements, but you can build a solid jazz piano chord vocabulary before you get there.

Jazz piano chords reward patient, systematic study. Start with the five 7th chord types, build shell voicings in all 12 keys, then move to rootless voicings and the ii-V-I progression. The pianists who shaped this harmonic language, Evans, Powell, Tyner, Hancock, all built their vocabulary the same way: one chord, one key, one recording at a time. The jazz education resources at eJazzNews cover improvisation, scales, and chord progressions in depth, and the listening examples in this guide give you a direct line to the recordings where these concepts live. Put the theory on the keys, put the keys in context, and the sound will follow.