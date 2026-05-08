Black jazz singers are the originators and defining voices of jazz as an art form, African American vocalists whose techniques, repertoire, and cultural authority shaped the music from its blues and gospel roots in the early 20th century through to its contemporary expressions today. This is not a ranking. It’s a cultural history, organized by era, covering more than 20 singers who collectively built a tradition that remains very much alive.

The story runs from the tent-show blues of Ma Rainey in the 1910s and 1920s through the swing ballrooms of the 1930s and 1940s, the bebop laboratories of the late 1940s and 1950s, the protest stages of the 1960s and 1970s, and into the streaming era of the 2000s and beyond. For a broader view of the jazz vocal tradition, see our full feature on jazz singers. African American jazz singers didn’t just perform within jazz, they invented its vocabulary, its emotional register, and its relationship to American social history.

Era Years Artists Covered Cultural Context Classic Blues / Early Jazz 1920s Ma Rainey, Bessie Smith, Ethel Waters, Alberta Hunter Race records, Harlem Renaissance Swing Era 1930s-40s Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan, Jimmy Rushing, Joe Williams Big band economy, Chitlin’ Circuit Bebop / Post-Bop 1940s-60s Billy Eckstine, Dinah Washington, Betty Carter, Abbey Lincoln, Johnny Hartman, Jimmy Scott Bebop reclamation, LP era Soul-Jazz / Free 1960s-70s Nina Simone, Leon Thomas, Andy Bey Civil Rights, avant-garde Contemporary 2000s-present Cassandra Wilson, Dianne Reeves, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Gregory Porter, Cécile McLorin Salvant, José James, Jazzmeia Horn, Samara Joy Streaming era, neo-soul crossover

The Foundation: Classic Blues and Early Jazz Vocals (1920s)

The first recognizable jazz vocal stars were Black women, a fact that mainstream music histories have often buried beneath the names of instrumentalists. The 1920s brought the Great Migration, the Harlem Renaissance, and the birth of the commercial recording industry, including the “race records” market that simultaneously created opportunity and enforced segregation. The 1920s jazz vocalists who emerged from this moment didn’t just sing, they built the commercial and artistic infrastructure that every subsequent generation inherited. Black female jazz singers and black women jazz singers of this era were the genre’s first stars, its first composers, and its first cultural ambassadors.

Ma Rainey

Born in 1886 in Columbus, Georgia, Gertrude “Ma” Rainey was performing in Southern tent shows before the recording industry existed. Her first recording came in 1923, and over the following five years she made approximately 100 recordings for Paramount Records, including See See Rider Blues (1924) and Prove It on Me Blues (1928). Her vocal style carried the raw, field-holler inflection of the rural South, direct, unadorned, and physically commanding. She was openly queer at a time when that carried serious social risk, and August Wilson’s 1982 play Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom later immortalized her refusal to compromise. In 2023, she received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, recognition that arrived nearly a century after her peak.

Bessie Smith

Born in 1894 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Bessie Smith became the best-selling blues artist of the 1920s. Her voice was operatic in its breath control and dynamic range, she projected over full bands without amplification, bending blue notes with a precision that sounded effortless and cost enormous physical discipline. Key recordings include Downhearted Blues (1923) and St. Louis Blues (1925, recorded with Louis Armstrong). According to Rhino Records, Smith received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1989 and was honored with a U.S. Postal Service commemorative stamp in 1994. Her earnings at her commercial peak supported an entire touring company, a reminder that Black artistry was also Black economic infrastructure.

Ethel Waters

Born in 1896, Ethel Waters bridged blues and pop in ways that made her commercially viable to white audiences without entirely abandoning her roots. Her diction and enunciation were cleaner than Smith’s or Rainey’s, closer to Broadway than to the tent show, and that crossover quality influenced the swing era singers who followed. Her recordings of Am I Blue? (1929) and Stormy Weather (1933) are both in the Grammy Hall of Fame, as documented by America Comes Alive. That crossover success opened commercial doors, though not without artistic compromise.

Alberta Hunter

Born in 1895 in Memphis, Alberta Hunter recorded from 1921 and wrote Downhearted Blues, the song Bessie Smith made famous, a reminder that Black women in this era were composers, not just performers. Hunter spent roughly two decades working as a nurse before staging a comeback in her early eighties, recording Amtrak Blues for Columbia. Her full biography is documented at the National Museum of African American History and Culture. She lived to 89, and her late recordings carry the authority of someone who had nothing left to prove.

The Swing Era: Jazz Vocals Enter the Mainstream (1930s-40s)

The swing era industrialized jazz: radio broadcast, the ballroom circuit, and the big band economy turned jazz vocalists into national stars. Black singers achieved commercial reach in this period that would have been unimaginable a decade earlier, but within a racially segregated industry that routed them through separate touring circuits. The tension between commercial accessibility and artistic authenticity runs through every career in this section. Famous black jazz singers female and male alike navigated this contradiction daily.

Billie Holiday

Born in 1915 in Philadelphia, Billie Holiday began recording with Benny Goodman in 1933 and with Teddy Wilson in 1935. Her defining technique was micro-rhythmic displacement, she sang slightly behind the beat, creating a conversational intimacy that made every lyric feel confessional. Strange Fruit (1939), written by Abel Meeropol and recorded for Commodore Records after Columbia refused it, remains one of the most politically significant recordings in American music history. Holiday won multiple Grammy Awards posthumously, all for Best Historical Album, and was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. For a deeper look at the greatest female jazz singers, Holiday’s name appears at or near the top of every serious list.

Ella Fitzgerald

Born in 1917 in Newport News, Virginia, Ella Fitzgerald won Amateur Night at the Apollo at 17 and never really stopped winning after that. She recorded over 200 albums across a career spanning more than five decades, as documented on her official discography. Fitzgerald won 14 Grammy Awards, including a Lifetime Achievement Award, and in 1959 became the first African American woman to win a Grammy. Her eight-volume Songbook series (1956-1964) remains a defining document of the American popular song. Her scat improvisation operated at bebop complexity, the voice as horn, the phrase as composition.

Sarah Vaughan

Born in 1924 in Newark, New Jersey, Sarah Vaughan won Apollo Amateur Night in 1942 and joined Earl Hines’s band alongside Billy Eckstine. Nicknamed “The Divine One,” her vibrato and harmonic sophistication placed her closer to a horn player than a conventional vocalist, she heard chord changes the way a pianist does and improvised accordingly. According to Wikipedia’s documented sources, Vaughan won two Grammy Awards including the Lifetime Achievement Award. Key recordings include Tenderly (1947) and Send in the Clowns (1981).

Jimmy Rushing

Born in 1901 in Oklahoma City, Jimmy Rushing, nicknamed “Mr. Five by Five”, served as the blues shouter for the Count Basie Orchestra from 1935 to 1950. His voice projected over a full brass section without amplification, a physical feat that defined the big-band vocal role for a generation. Sent for You Yesterday (1938) and Going to Chicago Blues (1941) are the canonical documents of his style. Remarkably, he received a Grammy nomination in 1971 at age 70, late in his recording career, as documented in his Wikipedia biography.

Joe Williams

Born in 1918 in Cordele, Georgia, Joe Williams joined Count Basie in 1954 and brought a different energy than Rushing, smoother, more pop-inflected, a baritone presence that connected blues tradition to sophisticated phrasing. Every Day I Have the Blues (1955) became his signature. He received a Grammy Award for Best Jazz Vocal Performance in the mid-1980s, according to the International Jazz Collections at the University of Idaho, and earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1983.

Bebop and Post-Bop: The Voice as Instrument (1940s-60s)

Bebop was a deliberate reclamation of jazz by Black musicians, faster tempos, complex harmony, and virtuosity deployed as a barrier to commercial co-option. Vocalists in this era treated the voice as a horn: trading phrases with the rhythm section, working through chord changes at speed, abandoning pop melody when the music demanded it. This is also the era of the LP, the nightclub economy, and the early Civil Rights movement, all of which shaped what these singers chose to sing and how they chose to sing it. Black female jazz singers of the 1960s and black male jazz singers alike pushed the form to its limits.

The swing era ballroom circuit transformed jazz vocalists into national stars while maintaining the racial segregation that routed Black artists through separate touring circuits.

Billy Eckstine

Born in 1914 in Pittsburgh, Billy Eckstine led the first bebop big band from 1944 to 1947, a band that at various points included Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, Sarah Vaughan, and Fats Navarro. His baritone became the template for the jazz-pop crossover male vocalist. He received a posthumous Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019. For a broader context on the greatest male jazz singers, Eckstine’s influence on every subsequent Black male jazz vocalist is difficult to overstate. Key recordings include Jelly, Jelly (1940) and Everything I Have Is Yours (1947).

Dinah Washington

Born Ruth Lee Jones in 1924 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Dinah Washington trained with the Sallie Martin Gospel Singers before joining Lionel Hampton’s band in 1943. She simultaneously charted on R&B, pop, and jazz charts, a commercial and artistic crossover that few artists have matched before or since. She won a Grammy Award for Best Rhythm and Blues Performance at the 2nd Annual Grammy Awards. Key recordings include Evil Gal Blues (1943) and What a Diff’rence a Day Makes (1959). She died in 1963 at 39, at the height of her commercial reach.

Betty Carter

Born Lillie Mae Jones in 1929 in Flint, Michigan, Betty Carter was nicknamed “BeBop Betty” by Lionel Hampton, a label she wore with pride and eventually transcended. She founded her own label, Bet-Car Productions, in 1969, to maintain artistic control at a time when the major labels had little interest in uncompromising bebop vocals. Her trio became a finishing school for jazz musicians: Mulgrew Miller, John Hicks, and Jack DeJohnette all passed through her band. Look What I Got! won a Grammy Award for Best Jazz Vocal Performance in 1988. She mentored a generation and asked nothing in return except that they play the music right.

Abbey Lincoln

Born Anna Marie Wooldridge in 1930 in Chicago, Abbey Lincoln collaborated with Max Roach on We Insist! Freedom Now Suite (1960), a landmark Civil Rights document that used jazz as direct political speech. Her artistry was explicitly political from the start, critics initially penalized her for it, then reversed course as the Civil Rights movement made her prescience undeniable. Key recordings include We Insist! (1960) and A Turtle’s Dream (1995), for which she received a Grammy nomination. She died in 2010, leaving behind a body of work that grows more essential with each passing decade.

Johnny Hartman

Born in 1923 in Chicago, Johnny Hartman recorded John Coltrane and Johnny Hartman for Impulse! in 1963, an album that remains one of the most reviewed jazz vocal recordings in the critical literature. His baritone was unhurried and physically warm, the kind of voice that makes a ballad feel like a private conversation. Tracks like Lush Life and You Are Too Beautiful from that session demonstrate a singer who understood that restraint is its own form of power. He received a Grammy nomination for Best Jazz Vocal Performance, Male.

Jimmy Scott

Born in 1925 in Cleveland, Jimmy Scott possessed a falsetto alto caused by Kallmann syndrome, which arrested his physical development and produced a sound unlike anything else in jazz. His phrasing was glacially slow, each word weighted and suspended, a technique that could make a three-minute song feel like a meditation. He was signed and dropped by multiple labels across his career, then rediscovered in the early 1990s by Sire/Warner Bros. Key recordings include Everybody’s Somebody’s Fool (1950) and All the Way (1992), for which he received a Grammy nomination.

Soul-Jazz and Free Expression: Music as Protest (1960s-70s)

By the mid-1960s, jazz had fractured along commercial and aesthetic lines. The singers in this era often refused that separation. Nina Simone, Leon Thomas, and Andy Bey each synthesized gospel, blues, free jazz, and social commentary into something that didn’t fit any single category, and didn’t try to. This is the era that most directly links Black musical identity to political resistance, and the recordings from this period carry an urgency that hasn’t faded.

Nina Simone

Born Eunice Kathleen Waymon in 1933 in Tryon, North Carolina, Nina Simone trained as a classical pianist and was rejected from the Curtis Institute of Music, a rejection she attributed to racism, and which redirected her toward jazz and blues. She refused easy categorization: jazz, blues, classical, soul, and folk all appear in her catalog, sometimes within a single performance. Mississippi Goddam (1964) was written in direct response to the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing; Four Women (1966) was banned by some radio stations for its unflinching portrayal of Black womanhood. Her catalog is a precise map of the Civil Rights era as lived experience. She received multiple Grammy nominations during her lifetime and was awarded a posthumous Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017.

Leon Thomas

Born Amos Leon Thomas in 1937 in East St. Louis, Leon Thomas collaborated with Pharoah Sanders on Karma (Impulse!, 1969), contributing a yodeling technique drawn from African field hollers that became one of free jazz’s most distinctive vocal sounds. His performance on The Creator Has a Master Plan, a track that runs past thirty minutes in its full version, is a sustained act of vocal improvisation that has no real precedent in jazz. Spirits Known and Unknown (1969) documents his range as a solo artist. He remains one of the most underappreciated figures in the entire jazz vocal tradition.

Andy Bey

Born in 1939 in Newark, New Jersey, Andy Bey possessed a four-octave range spanning bass to falsetto, a physical instrument that he deployed with extraordinary harmonic intelligence. He spent decades as a musician’s musician, celebrated by peers and largely unknown commercially, until Shades of Bey (Evidence, 1998) brought wider recognition. American Song (2004) received a Grammy nomination for Best Jazz Vocal Album. His late-career recordings are among the most harmonically sophisticated in jazz vocal history, a singer who sounds like he’s thinking three chords ahead of the melody at all times.

The Gospel Pipeline: How the Black Church Built the Jazz Voice

Here’s the thing that most jazz histories skip: nearly every singer in this article grew up in a Black church. That’s not coincidence, it’s transmission. The Black church was the primary institution where African American vocal technique was taught, practiced, and refined across generations, and its influence on jazz phrasing is structural, not incidental. As Anthony Heilbut documented in The Gospel Sound (Simon & Schuster, 1971), the gospel tradition developed a set of vocal techniques, melisma, call-and-response, the “moan,” the shout, that map directly onto jazz vocal practice.

Dinah Washington sang with the Sallie Martin Gospel Singers before she ever entered a jazz club. Betty Carter grew up in Detroit’s gospel community. The lineage runs in both directions: gospel trained the voice, and jazz gave it new harmonic territory to explore. This explains why Black jazz vocalism sounds fundamentally different from European classical vocal training, it’s a distinct technique with distinct roots, built on improvisation, emotional directness, and communal response rather than formal conservatory discipline. The church didn’t just inspire these singers. It trained them.

The Contemporary Tradition: Black Jazz Singers in the 2000s and Beyond

The post-2000 generation inherited a fracturing market, streaming dismantled major jazz label budgets while simultaneously opening global audiences, and a re-energized critical conversation about jazz’s cultural roots. These singers are not revivalists. Each brings a distinct synthesis: neo-soul, Afrobeat, free jazz, classical, hip-hop. Female black jazz singers and their male counterparts in this era have reached broader international audiences than any previous jazz generation, partly through streaming platforms and partly through a renewed public appetite for music with genuine emotional and political weight. Black female jazz singers of the 2000s have been particularly visible in this resurgence.

Cassandra Wilson

Born in 1955 in Jackson, Mississippi, Cassandra Wilson signed to Blue Note Records and released Blue Light ‘Til Dawn in 1993, an album that pulled Delta blues, jazz, and rock into a singular frame and earned wide critical acclaim. She has won two Grammy Awards. Her voice sits low and unhurried, wrapping around a lyric the way smoke fills a room. New Moon Daughter (1995) extended that approach and cemented her reputation as one of the most distinctive voices in contemporary jazz.

Dianne Reeves

Born in 1956 in Detroit, Dianne Reeves has won five Grammy Awards, including multiple wins for Best Jazz Vocal Album. Her work with George Duke documented a tradition of Black vocal-instrumental collaboration that stretches back to the big band era. Key recordings include That Day (1997) and A Little Moonlight (2003). Her ear for orchestration sets her apart, she doesn’t just sing over arrangements, she shapes them.

Dee Dee Bridgewater

Born in 1950 in Memphis, Dee Dee Bridgewater won a Tony Award in 1975 for The Wiz and has since won three Grammy Awards. As a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador, she has documented connections between American jazz and West African musical traditions, work that makes explicit the African roots that most jazz histories treat as background. Key recordings include Dear Ella (1997) and Red Earth: A Malian Journey (2007).

Gregory Porter

Born in 1971 in Sacramento, Gregory Porter has won two Grammy Awards for Best Jazz Vocal Album, for Liquid Spirit (2013) and Take Me to the Alley (2016). His baritone anchors a gospel-to-jazz lineage that runs directly through Joe Williams and Billy Eckstine, warm, authoritative, and built for the long phrase. He’s one of the few jazz vocalists of his generation to achieve genuine mainstream commercial reach without softening his musical commitments.

Cécile McLorin Salvant

Born in 1989 in Miami, Cécile McLorin Salvant won the Thelonious Monk International Jazz Vocals Competition in 2010 and has since won multiple Grammy Awards for Best Jazz Vocal Album, including for The Window, Dreams and Daggers, and For One to Love. Her research into the jazz vocal canon, including forgotten Black composers and lyricists, is documented in her liner notes and interviews. WomanChild (2013) announced a singer who understood the tradition deeply enough to subvert it. Ghost Song (2022) confirmed that she’s operating at a level few vocalists reach.

José James

Born in 1978 in Minneapolis, José James bridges neo-soul and jazz in the tradition of Andy Bey’s genre refusal, he doesn’t acknowledge the boundary because he doesn’t believe it exists. He recorded While You Were Sleeping for Blue Note in 2014 and released a Bill Withers tribute, Lean On Me, in 2018. Key recordings also include Blackmagic (2010). His voice sits in a warm mid-range that sounds equally at home over a jazz trio or a soul production.

Jazzmeia Horn

Born in 1991 in Dallas, Texas, Jazzmeia Horn won the Thelonious Monk International Jazz Vocals Competition in 2015. Her political directness in lyrics and interviews consciously continues the Abbey Lincoln tradition, she treats the jazz vocal as a vehicle for social commentary, not just musical display. Key recordings include A Social Call (2017), which received a Grammy nomination for Best Jazz Vocal Album, and Love and Liberation (2019).

Samara Joy

Born in 1999 in the Bronx, New York, Samara Joy is the granddaughter of gospel singer Elder Goldwire McLendon, the gospel pipeline made literal. She has won multiple Grammy Awards including Best New Artist (2023) and multiple wins for Best Jazz Vocal Album. Linger Awhile (2022) brought her to wide international attention. Her voice carries a warmth and maturity that sounds decades older than her years, and her command of the jazz vocal tradition, Sarah Vaughan’s harmonic sense, Holiday’s rhythmic ease, suggests a singer who has absorbed the lineage completely.

Vocal Lineage: Who Learned from Whom

Jazz vocals are a living tradition precisely because they transmit through direct contact, singers learning from singers, bands becoming schools, influence flowing in documented, traceable lines. Ma Rainey and Bessie Smith toured together in the early 1910s; Smith absorbed Rainey’s field-holler directness and amplified it with her own operatic power. Billy Eckstine’s big band in the mid-1940s functioned as a graduate program: Sarah Vaughan and Dinah Washington both passed through it and emerged as fully formed artists. Betty Carter cited bebop instrumentalists as her primary models, treating the voice as a horn rather than a melody instrument, a stance documented in Will Friedwald’s Jazz Singing (1990, Scribner).

Vocalist Primary Influence Source of Documented Influence Bessie Smith Ma Rainey Toured together early 1910s, per Chris Albertson’s Bessie (2003) Sarah Vaughan Billy Eckstine Joined his big band 1944 Abbey Lincoln Billie Holiday Stated in multiple interviews, documented in jazz press Betty Carter Bebop instrumentalists Will Friedwald, Jazz Singing (1990) Samara Joy Sarah Vaughan Stated in NPR Music interview, 2022

The gospel pipeline feeds into every branch of this tree. Dinah Washington’s gospel training shaped her blues phrasing; that phrasing influenced a generation of R&B and jazz singers who followed. Cassandra Wilson has been cited as an influence on Jazzmeia Horn, who in turn names Abbey Lincoln as a model for her political directness. These aren’t abstract connections, they’re the mechanism by which a tradition stays alive.

Race Records and the Segregated Industry: What Black Singers Navigated

The “race records” category was created by OKeh Records in 1920, a market designation that simultaneously created commercial opportunity for Black artists and enforced their segregation from the mainstream industry. Paramount Records, which recorded Ma Rainey and others, operated royalty structures that paid Black artists fractions of what white artists received for comparable sales. The economics were extractive by design. This answers an implicit question many readers bring to this history: why were these artists so famous yet often so poor?

The Chitlin’ Circuit, a network of Black-owned venues that sustained Black artists economically outside white booking systems, provided an alternative infrastructure, documented in Preston Lauterbach’s The Chitlin’ Circuit (2011, Norton). Betty Carter’s Bet-Car Productions, founded in 1969, was a direct response to this history: if the major labels won’t record you on your own terms, build your own label. The transition from “race records” to “rhythm and blues” as a Billboard category in 1949 rebranded the market without fundamentally changing its power dynamics.

Streaming has democratized distribution in ways that would have been unimaginable to Bessie Smith or Ma Rainey. But the historical royalty disparities, the unpaid compositions, the unsigned contracts, the masters owned by labels rather than artists, remain a live issue for contemporary artists working through an industry built on those same foundations. The structural context matters. These singers didn’t just overcome obstacles; they built careers in spite of a system designed to limit them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the most famous Black jazz singer?

No single answer covers the full history. Historically, Ella Fitzgerald and Billie Holiday are the two names most cited in jazz scholarship and mainstream reference. Fitzgerald won 14 Grammy Awards and sold tens of millions of albums across a career spanning more than five decades. Holiday’s Strange Fruit is in the Grammy Hall of Fame. “Most famous” also varies by era, Bessie Smith was the best-selling recording artist of the 1920s, outselling her contemporaries across racial lines.

Who were the most important Black jazz singers of the 1950s and 60s?

The 1950s and 1960s produced an extraordinary concentration of talent. Among black female jazz singers of the 1960s, Dinah Washington, Betty Carter, Abbey Lincoln, Sarah Vaughan, and Nina Simone each defined a distinct approach. Among black male jazz singers, Billy Eckstine, Johnny Hartman, Jimmy Scott, and Leon Thomas pushed the form in different directions. This was the era when jazz vocals became explicitly political, Abbey Lincoln and Nina Simone made sure of that.

Who are the best Black jazz singers working today?

The current generation is genuinely strong. Cécile McLorin Salvant has won multiple Grammy Awards for Best Jazz Vocal Album and is widely considered one of the most complete jazz vocalists of her generation. Gregory Porter has achieved rare mainstream reach without compromising his musical commitments. Samara Joy, Jazzmeia Horn, and José James each represent distinct approaches to the contemporary tradition. Among black female jazz singers active in the 2000s, Dianne Reeves and Cassandra Wilson remain essential.

What is the difference between blues singers and jazz singers in early Black music?

For many of the artists in this article, the distinction was commercial rather than musical. Bessie Smith, Dinah Washington, and Joe Williams all moved fluidly between blues and jazz depending on the context, the same voice, the same technique, different repertoire. The recording industry created the categories; the singers often ignored them. Blues emphasized the twelve-bar form and direct emotional address; jazz added harmonic complexity and rhythmic sophistication. In practice, the best singers in both traditions did all of it simultaneously.

Are there resources for finding more African American jazz singers?

The AllAboutJazz.com database covers thousands of artists with biographical detail and discography. The DownBeat magazine archives, available online, document the critical reception of jazz vocalists from the 1930s to the present. The Smithsonian Folkways catalog preserves recordings from across the full history of Black American music. For a starting point on the vocal tradition specifically, our full feature on jazz singers covers the broader space with additional artist profiles and listening recommendations.

The Tradition Continues

Jazz vocals are not a museum artifact. They’re a living transmission, technique, repertoire, and cultural authority passing from singer to singer across a century of American history. This article covers more than 20 artists, but the tradition is vastly larger: hundreds of singers who built careers in clubs, on records, and on stages that this piece doesn’t have space to reach. What matters is the continuity. Samara Joy absorbing Sarah Vaughan. Jazzmeia Horn carrying Abbey Lincoln’s political directness into the 2020s. The gospel pipeline still running, still feeding new voices into a form that Black Americans invented and have never stopped renewing. The next generation of black jazz singers is already working, and the lineage is in good hands.