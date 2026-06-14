The 25 Best Duke Ellington Songs Every Jazz Listener Should Know

Duke Ellington songs form the largest single body of work in the American jazz canon, comprising more than 1,000 original compositions recorded across five decades on labels including Brunswick, Victor, Columbia, Capitol, Reprise, and Fantasy. Scholarly consensus places the total above 1,000 works, and the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History archives catalog hundreds of original scores, making Ellington the most prolific composer in jazz history by any reasonable measure. The 25 songs below are drawn from a duke ellington discography spanning roughly 50 studio albums and the years 1926 to 1974. Selection criteria weigh historical first-recording dates, measurable influence on the jazz standard repertoire, documented cover frequency, streaming longevity, and structural innovation, not personal preference or editorial ranking by fame alone. This is a companion piece to the eJazzNews artist profiles section, where deeper biographical context lives.

How to Use This List

Songs appear in chronological order within four eras, so you can trace Ellington’s development as a composer from the Cotton Club years through his final decade. The Quick-Reference Table at the end of the article allows you to scan by year, label, and defining feature at a glance. Note that “Take the ‘A’ Train,” the song most listeners associate with Ellington’s name, appears in Era II for chronological accuracy, it was composed in 1941. For a broader listening roadmap, the best jazz albums for beginners guide on eJazzNews covers the essential Ellington entry points in album form.

A Note on the Ellington-Strayhorn Partnership

Billy Strayhorn joined Ellington’s operation in 1939 as co-composer, arranger, and second pianist. Several songs on this list carry dual authorship or are Strayhorn compositions that Ellington’s orchestra made famous. That distinction matters and is addressed at each relevant entry. David Hajdu’s biography Lush Life (Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 1996) remains the definitive account of the partnership. A fuller discussion of the co-authorship question appears in the Unique Angle section below.

Era I, Cotton Club and Hot Jazz: The Foundations (1926-1938)

Ellington’s Cotton Club residency, which ran from 1927 to 1931, transformed a regional dance band into a national phenomenon. NBC radio broadcasts carried the orchestra’s sound into living rooms across America, and the exposure pushed Ellington from novelty dance records toward genuine compositional ambition. The so-called “jungle sound” he developed during this period, built on plunger mutes, wa-wa brass effects, and blue notes, was a deliberate tonal palette that no contemporary bandleader replicated. As music historian John Edward Hasse documents in Beyond Category: The Life and Genius of Duke Ellington (Simon and Schuster, 1993), this era established the harmonic and timbral signatures that would define the entire catalog.

1. East St. Louis Toodle-Oo (1926)

Recorded on November 29, 1926, for Vocalion Records and co-composed with trumpeter Bubber Miley, East St. Louis Toodle-Oo is widely cited as Ellington’s first signature piece and served as the orchestra’s de facto theme song through the late 1920s. Miley’s growl-and-plunger trumpet technique, the sonic foundation of the jungle style, is most purely represented here. The wa-wa muted brass creates a human-voice quality that sounds startling even today. According to its Wikipedia documentation, the piece was recorded multiple times by Ellington across different labels, each version refining the arrangement. The recording is preserved in the Library of Congress. Steely Dan famously covered it on their 1974 album Pretzel Logic, confirming its reach across generations.

2. Creole Love Call (1927)

Recorded on October 26, 1927, for Victor Records, Creole Love Call features vocalist Adelaide Hall using her voice as a wordless instrument, one of the earliest documented uses of the human voice as a horn substitute in jazz recording. Hall’s wordless soprano and the wa-wa muted trumpet are treated as timbral equivalents, a technique that anticipates later vocal jazz innovations by decades. Co-composed with Bubber Miley and Rudy Jackson, the piece is a product of the Harlem Renaissance at its most experimental. The recording is preserved in the Library of Congress National Recording Registry. Hall’s contribution is not a footnote; without her, the piece loses its defining quality entirely.

3. Mood Indigo (1930)

Originally titled “Dreamy Blues,” Mood Indigo was first recorded in October 1930 and stands as one of Ellington’s most harmonically inventive early works. As NPR’s archival coverage notes, the piece is an exercise in subtle orchestral color. The key personnel, Barney Bigard on clarinet, Bubber Miley on trumpet, and Joe “Tricky Sam” Nanton on trombone, deliver an inverted voicing that places the clarinet low, the trombone in the middle, and the muted trumpet on top. That’s the opposite of standard brass-choir spacing, and the result is a blurred, melancholy tonal quality unlike anything else in the 1930 jazz catalog. Nina Simone recorded a celebrated version for Bethlehem Records in the late 1950s. Tom Lord’s jazz discography lists well over 1,300 recorded versions of the tune, making it one of the most covered compositions in Ellington’s entire output.

A solitary trumpeter takes center stage, bathed in golden light, capturing the intimate energy of a live jazz performance.

4. It Don’t Mean a Thing (If It Ain’t Got That Swing) (1931)

Ellington wrote the music in August 1931 during intermissions at Chicago’s Lincoln Tavern, and the piece was first recorded in February 1932 for Brunswick Records with vocalist Ivie Anderson. The Wind Repertory Project’s documentation confirms this timeline. Jazz historians widely cite it as the first recording to use the word “swing” in connection with the rhythmic feel that would define the following decade, a prescient move that predates the Swing Era’s commercial peak by roughly three years. The riff structure and call-and-response between Anderson and the brass section remain a textbook example of big-band writing. The song entered the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2008. Gary Giddins, in Visions of Jazz (Oxford University Press, 1998), identifies it as a compositional landmark that reframed what jazz rhythm could mean.

5. Sophisticated Lady (1933)

Composed as an instrumental in 1932 and first recorded for Columbia on February 15, 1933, Sophisticated Lady features Otto Hardwick’s alto saxophone defining the melody across most recorded versions. Classic Jazz Standards notes that the original session included Otto Hardwick on alto saxophone as well, but it’s Hodges’s warm, gliding tone that listeners remember. The AABA form features a chromatic descent in the bridge that was harmonically advanced for pop-adjacent material of the era, with altered dominants that wouldn’t become common jazz vocabulary for another decade. Lyrics were later added by Mitchell Parish and Irving Mills. The song entered the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1999 and has been recorded by hundreds of artists, making it one of the most-covered compositions in Ellington’s catalog. It’s a strong entry point for listeners new to his famous songs.

6. Solitude (1934)

Ellington reportedly composed Solitude in 20 minutes, leaning against a glass enclosure while waiting for another band to finish a recording session, an anecdote documented by the LA Philharmonic’s program notes and confirmed in Hasse’s Beyond Category. The LA Phil’s documentation places the composition’s origin in a Chicago studio in January 1934. The long, arching melodic line requires minimal harmonic movement and uses space as a compositional tool, a deliberate contrast to the busier jungle-sound pieces recorded in the same period. Lyrics by Eddie DeLange and Irving Mills were added later. Billie Holiday recorded a celebrated version for Commodore Records in the early 1940s. The song remains one of Ellington’s most-streamed ballads on digital platforms.

7. Caravan (1937)

Here’s the thing about Caravan: most people think Ellington wrote it. He didn’t, at least not primarily. The composition credit belongs to Puerto Rican trombonist Juan Tizol, whose Cuban and Puerto Rican musical background produced the piece’s defining Middle Eastern and Afro-Cuban tonal color. The Wikipedia entry on the song confirms that the first recording, by Barney Bigard and his Jazzopators in December 1936, credits Tizol as sole composer. Ellington arranged and popularized it, and the co-credit reflects his arrangement contribution. The Phrygian mode and pedal-point bass beneath an exotic melody were compositionally unusual for American jazz in 1937. As of 2024, Reddit’s jazz community has noted that Caravan has accumulated over 500 published cover versions, making it one of the most recorded jazz standards in history.

8. Prelude to a Kiss (1938)

Recorded in 1938 and composed in A-flat major, Prelude to a Kiss is one of Ellington’s most harmonically sophisticated ballads. All About Jazz’s analysis notes that it was originally recorded as an instrumental before lyrics by Irving Gordon and Irving Mills were added. The chord movement in the A section involves chromatic third-relations, harmonic relationships rarely used in popular song of the era, that give the piece an unsettled, searching quality. Miles Davis recorded a version for Prestige in the mid-1950s, and John Coltrane also documented the tune. Both recordings are essential companion listening. The 32-bar form conceals considerable harmonic complexity beneath a deceptively simple melodic surface.

Era II, Swing Era and the Strayhorn Partnership (1939-1945)

Billy Strayhorn’s arrival in 1939 coincided with Ellington securing a Victor Records contract and the orchestra reaching its commercial and artistic peak. Radio broadcasts from ballrooms reached national audiences nightly. The ensemble grew to 16 to 18 musicians and functioned less like a conventional band than like a compositional instrument, each player’s specific tone and technique shaping what Ellington wrote for them. This era produces the highest concentration of duke ellington songs that crossed permanently into the standard repertoire. According to JazzTimes’s archival coverage of Ellington’s legacy, compositions including Cotton Tail, I Got It Bad, and Take the ‘A’ Train rank among the finest songs in jazz history.

9. Take the “A” Train (1941)

Let’s be honest about the authorship: Billy Strayhorn wrote Take the “A” Train, not Ellington. PBS American Masters confirms that Strayhorn composed the piece, which became the Ellington Orchestra’s theme song after its Victor Records recording on January 15, 1941. The tritone substitution in the introduction, a raised 11th on the IV chord, is a bebop harmonic move deployed two years before bebop formally emerged, evidence of Strayhorn’s forward-thinking harmonic language. The song was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1976. As publicly displayed on Ellington’s Spotify artist page, it ranks among the top three most-streamed recordings in his catalog. It’s the song most listeners associate with Ellington’s name, which makes the authorship fact worth knowing. The greatest jazz pianists in history all eventually recorded their own versions of this piece.

10. Cotton Tail (1940)

Recorded on May 4, 1940, for Victor Records with Ben Webster on tenor saxophone, Cotton Tail is built on the chord changes of George Gershwin’s “I Got Rhythm”, one of the earliest recorded examples of jazz contrafact, the practice of writing a new melody over borrowed harmonic changes. All About Jazz’s analysis identifies it as representing a new approach to composition that embedded improvisation as a structural element. The saxophone soli arranged for the full horn section is studied in jazz pedagogy programs worldwide. Ben Webster’s solo is cited in nearly every major tenor saxophone survey. The piece is also a useful bridge entry for listeners new to jazz theory, since the rhythm changes format appears in hundreds of subsequent compositions.

11. In a Mellow Tone (1940)

Ellington composed In a Mellow Tone in 1939 but didn’t officially record it until 1940 for Victor Records. The piece is based on the chord changes of “Oh, Lady Be Good,” another example of the contrafact technique Ellington and Strayhorn used throughout this period. Where Cotton Tail attacks the rhythm changes with aggression, In a Mellow Tone demonstrates the orchestra’s ability to swing without force, the ensemble blend is relaxed, the tempo laid-back, the soloists conversational rather than combative. Jazz Standards documents that the song has been recorded more than 400 times. Howard Stern used a version from Ellington’s 1960 Blues in Orbit album as his radio show’s opening theme, introducing the piece to an entirely new generation of listeners.

12. Don’t Get Around Much Anymore (1942)

Originally an instrumental titled “Never No Lament,” this piece was recorded for Victor Records in 1940 before lyrics by Bob Russell transformed it into a vocal standard. Two different recordings of the song, one by the Ink Spots and the original Ellington instrumental, both reached No. 1 on the US charts, making it one of the clearest data points for Ellington’s crossover commercial impact. The distinctive triplet-feel pickup and the deceptively simple AABA form work equally well as an orchestral showcase and a pop song, demonstrating Ellington’s dual command of both formats. The contrast between the instrumental version and the vocal arrangement is worth hearing back-to-back.

13. I Got It Bad (And That Ain’t Good) (1941)

Recorded on June 26, 1941, for Victor Records with vocalist Ivie Anderson and lyrics by Paul Francis Webster, I Got It Bad was one of eleven songs written for the musical revue Jump for Joy. The melody’s wide interval leaps and the harmonic sophistication of the bridge distinguish it from contemporaneous pop ballads. Otto Hardwick’s alto saxophone work on instrumental versions is consistently praised by critics for its expressive control. Recordings by both Duke Ellington and Benny Goodman (with Peggy Lee on vocals) charted on Billboard in 1941 and 1942, confirming the song’s immediate commercial reach. Ella Fitzgerald’s version from Ella Fitzgerald Sings the Duke Ellington Song Book (Verve, 1957) remains the most widely heard vocal interpretation.

14. C Jam Blues (1942)

Recorded on January 21, 1942, for Victor Records, C Jam Blues is arguably the most reductive composition in the Ellington catalog. The melody consists almost entirely of two notes, C and G, making it a masterclass in minimalism. The entire piece functions as a blues head, a framework that invites improvisation rather than demanding attention to the written material. Because of its simplicity, it became a standard jam session vehicle almost immediately after release. Oscar Peterson, Wynton Marsalis, and dozens of other major jazz figures have recorded it. It appears in virtually every jazz fake book published since 1950. The piece proves that compositional economy and compositional sophistication aren’t opposites.

15. Perdido (1942)

Like Caravan, Perdido is a Juan Tizol composition that Ellington arranged and made famous. The Latin rhythmic feel grafted onto a standard 32-bar AABA form reflects Tizol’s Cuban and Puerto Rican musical background, the same cultural source that produced Caravan five years earlier. Ellington’s arrangement adds harmonic richness to what is essentially a simple structure, and the result became a staple in both big band and small-combo repertoire. Dizzy Gillespie and Stan Getz both recorded notable versions, confirming the piece’s reach across stylistic boundaries. The first recording dates to December 3, 1941, though that session was a radio transcription; the Victor Records studio recording followed on January 21, 1942, and the piece has remained in active circulation ever since.

A clarinetist’s hands demonstrate the precision required for jazz improvisation.

Era III, Post-War Reinvention and the Battle for Relevance (1946-1962)

The post-war period is the most misunderstood chapter of the Ellington story. Big band fell out of commercial favor by 1947 and 1948 as bebop and rhythm and blues split the audience. Ellington navigated this by doubling down on extended compositions, pursuing serious critical validation, and adapting his arrangements for the LP era. His 1956 Newport Jazz Festival performance, documented on Ellington at Newport (Columbia), is the period’s defining event, coverage at the time described audience reaction as extraordinary, and the album became a commercial breakthrough. This era also produces some of the most enduring duke ellington songs in the standard repertoire, including pieces that new listeners discover first through streaming.

16. In a Sentimental Mood (1935, key rerecording 1963)

Originally recorded in 1935 for Brunswick Records, In a Sentimental Mood is the most-streamed Ellington recording on Spotify, with over 221 million streams as publicly displayed on his artist page. That number reflects the 1963 recording with John Coltrane on Duke Ellington and John Coltrane (Impulse! Records), which is the version most listeners encounter today. Ellington’s piano voicing on the 1935 original is the most personal-sounding moment in his early catalog, often described as an on-the-spot compositional sketch. The 1963 version pairs Coltrane’s soprano saxophone tone against Ellington’s spare accompaniment; the two musicians had not rehearsed extensively, and the spontaneous quality is audible in every phrase. This is the highest-volume secondary keyword in this article’s search data, and the song earns that attention. The greatest jazz saxophone players consistently cite the Coltrane version as one of the finest recorded collaborations in jazz history.

17. Satin Doll (1953)

Co-composed with Billy Strayhorn and recorded for Capitol Records in 1953, Satin Doll received its lyrics later from Johnny Mercer. The harmonic structure is a textbook example of ii-V-I motion extended across chromatic ii-V pairs moving in whole steps, a device cited in Mark Levine’s The Jazz Theory Book (Sher Music, 1995) as a pedagogical model. It appears in virtually every jazz method book from Jamey Aebersold’s series onward. Ella Fitzgerald, Carmen McRae, Billy Eckstine, and Nancy Wilson all recorded versions, confirming its status as a vocal standard. For jazz students encountering Ellington for the first time, Satin Doll is the most accessible entry point in the catalog, the harmonic logic is clear, the melody memorable, and the swing feel immediate.

18. Diminuendo and Crescendo in Blue (1937/1956 Newport)

Originally composed and recorded in 1937, this two-part blues structure became the defining moment of Ellington’s Newport Jazz Festival performance on July 7, 1956. Tenor saxophonist Paul Gonsalves improvised 27 consecutive choruses in the bridge between the two sections, a feat that, according to multiple Ellington biographies, sent the audience into a near-frenzy and effectively revived Ellington’s commercial profile. The performance is documented on Ellington at Newport (Columbia, 1956), which reached No. 13 on the Billboard charts. The structural device of using improvisation as a literal bridge between two composed sections was unusual for the era and gave Gonsalves the space to create one of jazz’s most celebrated recorded solos. Paul Gonsalves remained a premier sideman in the Ellington Orchestra until his death in 1974, ten days before Ellington’s own passing.

19. Such Sweet Thunder (1957)

Co-composed with Strayhorn and released on Columbia in 1957, Such Sweet Thunder is a twelve-part suite inspired by Shakespeare’s characters. Each movement characterizes a different Shakespearean figure through instrumentation, a programmatic approach rare in jazz. The movement “Star-Crossed Lovers” features Johnny Hodges in one of his most celebrated performances, the alto saxophone melody unfolding with the patience of a soliloquy. Alex Ross discusses the suite in The Rest Is Noise (Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 2007) in the context of American classical-jazz hybrids, placing Ellington’s extended-form ambitions alongside Gershwin and Copland. The suite represents Ellington’s most literary compositional statement and remains underrepresented in most duke ellington songs discussions.

20. The Single Petal of a Rose (1959)

From The Queen’s Suite, recorded in 1959 and pressed as a single copy to present to Queen Elizabeth II, The Single Petal of a Rose is one of the few pieces in the Ellington catalog that removes the orchestra entirely. It’s a solo piano piece, and the intimate compositional voice it reveals is distinct from anything else on this list. Ellington pressed only one copy of the album for the Queen; the recording wasn’t released publicly until Fantasy Records issued it in 1976. As publicly displayed on Ellington’s Spotify profile, the track has accumulated nearly 12 million streams, a remarkable number for a solo piano piece from a private pressing. The story of the single-copy pressing is documented in Stanley Dance’s liner notes and confirmed in multiple biographies.

21. Isfahan (1966)

Co-composed with Strayhorn and recorded in December 1966 for The Far East Suite (Victor, 1967), Isfahan was originally titled “Elf” when Strayhorn composed it. The piece is built around Johnny Hodges’s alto saxophone tone, the melody constructed specifically to exploit his particular vibrato and dynamic range. This is Ellington’s compositional personalization at its most direct: the piece exists because of one musician’s specific sound, and it loses something essential in any other hands. As publicly displayed on Ellington’s Spotify profile, Isfahan has accumulated nearly 8 million streams, making it the most-discovered late-career Ellington track on digital platforms. The Far East Suite is consistently cited in best Ellington albums discussions and represents the peak of the Ellington-Strayhorn collaboration’s final phase.

Era IV, Late Masterworks: Sacred, Suite, and Solo (1963-1974)

In his final decade, Ellington pursued three parallel tracks: sacred music through three Sacred Concerts, global suite compositions including The Latin American Suite and Afro-Eurasian Eclipse, and small-group collaborations with John Coltrane, Coleman Hawkins, and Charles Mingus. These works are underrepresented in most duke ellington songs listicles. The Sacred Concert series alone represents a genre-boundary crossing with no precedent in jazz history, Ellington performed the first concert at Grace Cathedral in San Francisco in September 1965. By this point, Ellington had earned 14 Grammy Awards across his career, according to his Grammy profile, and a Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1969.

22. La Plus Belle Africaine (1966)

Recorded in 1966 and released in 1967 and performed live at Côte d’Azur, France, La Plus Belle Africaine reflects Ellington’s pan-African compositional turn following the orchestra’s first African tour in the mid-1960s. The minor-key processional feel and layered brass voicings create a texture unlike any earlier Ellington work. Harry Carney’s baritone saxophone anchors the ensemble with a gravity that suits the piece’s ceremonial character. The influence of African independence movements and pan-African cultural consciousness is audible in the compositional tone, a dimension of Ellington’s late work that most competitors in the duke ellington songs space don’t address. This piece signals a composer still expanding his vocabulary at age 67.

23. Mount Harissa (1966)

Also from The Far East Suite sessions, Mount Harissa is co-composed by Ellington and Strayhorn and named for the Lebanese mountain shrine. The Latin rhythmic displacement applied to Ellington’s orchestral palette continues the Tizol-influenced hybrid work begun with Caravan three decades earlier, but with a harmonic sophistication that reflects everything the orchestra had learned in the intervening years. The piece demonstrates how Ellington’s late duke ellington albums absorbed global influences without losing the ensemble’s core identity. For listeners working through the duke ellington discography chronologically, Mount Harissa and Isfahan together make The Far East Suite essential listening. The full spectrum of jazz styles and subgenres provides useful context for understanding how Ellington’s late work fits into the broader tradition.

24. Heaven (from Concert of Sacred Music, 1965)

Premiered on September 16, 1965, at Grace Cathedral in San Francisco, Heaven was recorded for Concert of Sacred Music (Victor, 1966). Vocalist Esther Marrow, discovered by Ellington at age 22, according to her documented biography, delivers a performance that creates a gospel-jazz hybrid anticipating later sacred jazz compositions. The Sacred Concert series (three concerts: 1965, 1968, and 1973) has no precedent in jazz history as a sustained engagement with religious music at this scale. Ellington described the Sacred Concerts as the most important work of his life. The vocal and orchestral textures here are unlike anything in his earlier catalog, and the piece rewards listeners who approach it without expecting swing-era conventions.

25. Lotus Blossom (1967)

Composed by Billy Strayhorn, Lotus Blossom was recorded by Ellington as a tribute after Strayhorn’s death in May 1967, appearing on …And His Mother Called Him Bill (Victor, 1967). The recording of Ellington playing the piece alone at the piano after the other musicians had packed up and left the studio is one of the most-cited moments in jazz recording history, documented in the album’s liner notes. The sparse, unaccompanied piano arrangement strips the Ellington sound to its emotional core. It serves as a thematic bookend to The Single Petal of a Rose, two solo piano pieces, one composed for a queen, one composed as a farewell to the closest collaborator of Ellington’s life. There’s no better ending to this list.

An intimate jazz performance space awaits musicians, showcasing the classic setup of a professional jazz venue.

The Strayhorn Question: Who Really Wrote What?

The Ellington-Strayhorn co-authorship question is one of jazz’s most discussed attribution problems. Strayhorn joined in 1939 and contributed compositions, arrangements, and harmonic ideas that are inseparable from what the world calls “the Ellington sound.” Take the ‘A’ Train, Satin Doll, Isfahan, Lotus Blossom, and Mount Harissa all carry Strayhorn’s fingerprints as primary or co-composer. David Hajdu’s Lush Life argues that Strayhorn’s contributions were systematically underacknowledged during his lifetime, partly because Ellington controlled the publishing and partly because the two men’s styles had merged so completely that separation was genuinely difficult.

The practical answer for listeners: treat the Ellington Orchestra’s output from 1939 onward as a collaborative body of work. Songs credited solely to Ellington from this period often contain Strayhorn arrangements; songs credited to Strayhorn were performed and popularized by Ellington’s orchestra. The distinction matters for historical accuracy and for giving Strayhorn his due, but it doesn’t diminish either man’s achievement. It amplifies both.

Musical DNA: Structural Signatures Across the Catalog

Across 25 songs and five decades, certain compositional habits recur. Ellington favored chromatic third-relations in his harmony, chord movements by major or minor thirds rather than the more common fifth-based progressions. You hear it in Prelude to a Kiss, in Sophisticated Lady‘s bridge, and in the opening of In a Sentimental Mood. He also wrote for specific voices and instruments rather than for abstract roles: Isfahan exists because of Hodges’s vibrato; Creole Love Call exists because of Adelaide Hall’s wordless soprano. This personalization is the defining feature of the Ellington method.

The jungle sound of the 1920s and the sacred music of the 1960s share more than they appear to. Both use timbral color, the specific sound of a specific instrument played a specific way, as the primary compositional material. Bubber Miley’s plunger mute and Esther Marrow’s gospel-trained voice are both instruments Ellington wrote for rather than around. That consistency of approach across 40 years is what separates a catalog from a body of work. How jazz improvisation works as a compositional force helps explain why Ellington’s writing left so much room for his soloists to shape the final sound.

The harmonic language also evolved without breaking. The altered dominants in Sophisticated Lady (1933) connect directly to the tritone substitution in Take the ‘A’ Train (1941) and the modal color of Isfahan (1966). Ellington absorbed bebop, cool jazz, and modal jazz without abandoning his own voice, a feat very few composers of any era have managed across a comparable span of time.

Quick-Reference Table: All 25 Songs

Song Year Recorded Label Composer(s) Defining Feature East St. Louis Toodle-Oo 1926 Vocalion Ellington, Miley First signature piece; jungle-style growl trumpet Creole Love Call 1927 Victor Ellington, Miley, Jackson Voice as wordless horn; Adelaide Hall Mood Indigo 1930 Brunswick/Victor Ellington, Bigard, Mills Inverted brass voicing; 1,300+ cover versions It Don’t Mean a Thing 1932 Brunswick Ellington, Mills First use of “swing” in jazz recording; Grammy Hall of Fame 2008 Sophisticated Lady 1933 Columbia Ellington Chromatic bridge; Grammy Hall of Fame 1999 Solitude 1934 Victor Ellington Composed in 20 minutes; melodic space as texture Caravan 1937 Brunswick Tizol, Ellington Phrygian mode; 500+ cover versions Prelude to a Kiss 1938 Brunswick Ellington Chromatic third-relations; A-flat major Take the “A” Train 1941 Victor Strayhorn Orchestra theme song; Grammy Hall of Fame 1976 Cotton Tail 1940 Victor Ellington Rhythm changes contrafact; Ben Webster solo In a Mellow Tone 1940 Victor Ellington 400+ cover versions; relaxed swing template Don’t Get Around Much Anymore 1940/1942 Victor Ellington, Russell No. 1 Billboard; dual instrumental/vocal life I Got It Bad (And That Ain’t Good) 1941 Victor Ellington, Webster From Jump for Joy; Hodges saxophone feature C Jam Blues 1942 Victor Ellington, Strayhorn Two-note melody; universal jam session vehicle Perdido 1942 Victor Tizol, Ellington Latin feel on AABA form; Gillespie and Getz covered it In a Sentimental Mood 1935/1963 Brunswick/Impulse! Ellington 221M+ Spotify streams; Coltrane collaboration Satin Doll 1953 Capitol Ellington, Strayhorn, Mercer Textbook ii-V-I; best beginner entry point Diminuendo and Crescendo in Blue 1937/1956 Victor/Columbia Ellington Gonsalves’s 27-chorus Newport solo; No. 13 Billboard Such Sweet Thunder 1957 Columbia Ellington, Strayhorn Shakespeare suite; programmatic jazz The Single Petal of a Rose 1959 Private/Fantasy Ellington Solo piano; pressed as single copy for Queen Elizabeth II Isfahan 1966 Victor Strayhorn, Ellington Written for Hodges’s specific tone; 8M+ Spotify streams La Plus Belle Africaine 1966 Victor/Verve Ellington Pan-African turn; Carney baritone feature Mount Harissa 1966 Victor Ellington, Strayhorn From Far East Suite; Latin-orchestral hybrid Heaven 1965 Victor Ellington First Sacred Concert; gospel-jazz hybrid Lotus Blossom 1967 Victor Strayhorn Solo piano tribute; recorded after musicians left studio

Frequently Asked Questions About Duke Ellington Songs

How many songs did Duke Ellington write?

Scholarly consensus places the number above 1,000 original compositions. The Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History archives catalog hundreds of original scores, and Ellington’s output spans more than five decades of active recording. Many compositions exist in multiple versions recorded across different labels and eras, which makes an exact count difficult to pin down. The figure of 1,000-plus is the most widely cited and most defensible estimate.

What is Duke Ellington’s most famous song?

“Take the ‘A’ Train” is the song most associated with Ellington’s name, having served as the orchestra’s theme song from 1941 onward. It’s also the most-streamed Ellington recording on major digital platforms alongside “In a Sentimental Mood.” The important caveat: “Take the ‘A’ Train” was composed by Billy Strayhorn, not Ellington. If the question is which Ellington-composed song is most famous, “Mood Indigo” and “It Don’t Mean a Thing” are the strongest candidates based on cover frequency and cultural reach.

What is the best entry-point album for Duke Ellington?

Duke Ellington and John Coltrane (Impulse!, 1963) is the single album most likely to convert a new listener into a committed fan, it pairs Ellington’s piano with Coltrane’s saxophone in an intimate small-group setting that removes the big-band complexity. For the full orchestral experience, Ellington at Newport (Columbia, 1956) is the essential document. Such Sweet Thunder (Columbia, 1957) is the best entry point for listeners interested in Ellington’s extended compositional forms. The best jazz albums for beginners guide covers these and other accessible starting points in detail.

What is the most recorded Duke Ellington song?

“Mood Indigo” holds a strong claim to this title. Tom Lord’s jazz discography lists over 1,300 recorded versions, making it one of the most covered compositions in the entire jazz standard repertoire. “Caravan” is a close competitor, with over 500 documented cover versions as of 2024. Both figures reflect the songs’ structural openness, they invite reinterpretation rather than demanding fidelity to the original arrangement.

Where does Duke Ellington fit in the history of jazz composition?

Ellington is the most prolific and arguably the most influential composer in jazz history. Britannica identifies him as the greatest jazz composer and bandleader of his time and one of the originators of big-band jazz. His career spanned more than 50 years, according to the Kennedy Center’s documentation, and he earned 14 Grammy Awards across that span. No other jazz composer produced a comparable body of work across such a range of forms, from three-minute dance records to multi-movement suites to sacred concerts. For listeners exploring how jazz developed through the 1920s and beyond, Ellington’s catalog is the single most complete record of the music’s evolution.

The 25 duke ellington songs on this list are a starting point, not a ceiling. The catalog rewards deep listening, the more you know about the musicians Ellington wrote for, the more you hear in every arrangement. Start with In a Sentimental Mood if you want the most immediate emotional entry, Cotton Tail if you want to understand the harmonic architecture, and Lotus Blossom when you’re ready for something that asks more of you. The music will meet you wherever you are.