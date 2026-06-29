The most popular jazz artists today are defined by their ability to bridge jazz’s improvisational tradition with the sounds of hip-hop, global music, R&B, and electronic production, reaching new audiences without abandoning the genre’s core vocabulary. This list of the best jazz artists today ranks 20 active musicians against three criteria: commercial reach (streaming presence, touring scale, label profile), critical acclaim (Grammy nominations and wins, coverage in the jazz press), and generational influence (cited by younger artists in published interviews, producer credits, documented mentorship). Every artist here released music or performed live in 2024 or 2025.

What separates this ranking from popularity polls that return legacy names is scope. YouGov-style surveys measure name recognition across all generations, which is why Frank Sinatra and Louis Armstrong dominate those results. This list focuses strictly on current popular jazz artists, people actively shaping the genre right now. For the giants of the past, eJazzNews covers the famous jazz musicians who built the foundation in a separate feature.

Quick-Reference Table: 20 Popular Jazz Artists Today

The table below gives you a fast overview of all 20 artists before you read the full entries. Genre fusion tags are deliberately broad, designed to orient new listeners rather than define boundaries.

Rank Artist Active Since Genre Fusion Defining Recording Label 1 Kamasi Washington 2005 Jazz + Hip-Hop + Spiritual The Epic (2015) Brainfeeder 2 Robert Glasper 2004 Jazz + Neo-Soul + Hip-Hop Black Radio (2012) Blue Note 3 Esperanza Spalding 2006 Jazz + Chamber + Vocal Chamber Music Society (2010) Heads Up International 4 Nubya Garcia c. 2015 Jazz + Afro-Caribbean Source (2020) Concord Jazz 5 Ezra Collective 2012 Jazz + Afrobeat + Grime Where I’m Meant To Be (2022) Partisan Records 6 Thundercat 2011 Jazz-Funk + R&B Drunk (2017) Brainfeeder 7 Hiromi Uehara 2003 Jazz + Progressive Rock Sonicwonderland (2023) Telarc / Concord 8 Cécile McLorin Salvant 2010 Vocal Jazz + Theatre WomanChild (2013) Mack Avenue 9 Makaya McCraven c. 2013 Jazz + Beat Music Universal Beings (2018) International Anthem 10 Brad Mehldau 1996 Post-Bop + Rock Repertoire Art of the Trio, Vol. 1 (1997) Warner Bros. / Nonesuch 11 Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah 2002 Stretch Music + Hip-Hop Stretch Music (2015) Ropeadope 12 Alfa Mist 2015 Jazz + Lo-Fi Hip-Hop Antiphon (2017) Black Acre 13 Yussef Dayes 2016 Jazz-Funk + Electronic Black Classical Music (2023) Brownswood 14 Ambrose Akinmusire 2007 Avant-Garde + Chamber Jazz When the Heart Emerges Glistening (2011) Blue Note 15 Lakecia Benjamin 2012 Spiritual Jazz + R&B Phoenix (2023) Whirlwind 16 Wynton Marsalis 1981 Neoclassical Jazz Black Codes (From the Underground) (1985) Columbia 17 Mary Halvorson c. 2008 Avant-Garde + Experimental Amaryllis (2022) Nonesuch 18 Shabaka Hutchings 2013 Afrofuturist Jazz + Spoken Word Your Queen Is a Reptile (2018) Impulse! 19 Joshua Redman 1993 Post-Bop + Contemporary Mainstream Joshua Redman (1993) Warner Bros. 20 Nicole Mitchell 2001 Afrofuturist + Avant-Garde Afrika Rising (2002) Dreamtime

#1: Kamasi Washington

Who He Is

Los Angeles-born and raised, Kamasi Washington has been performing professionally since the mid-2000s, releasing his first recordings on his own imprint before landing on Flying Lotus’s Brainfeeder label. His background runs through the South Central LA jazz scene, and he studied at UCLA before becoming a first-call session saxophonist across hip-hop and R&B productions.

A saxophonist’s hands poised over the instrument’s keys capture the technical precision and artistry essential to jazz performance.

Stylistic Contribution

Washington builds jazz on an orchestral scale, layering strings, choirs, and multiple horn sections beneath his tenor saxophone in a way that recalls the spiritual jazz of the late 1960s but sounds unmistakably contemporary. His music sits at the center of what critics have called a jazz renaissance, connecting the genre to hip-hop audiences who might never have sought it out otherwise.

Essential Listening

The Epic (Brainfeeder, 2015) is a triple album running nearly three hours, and it earned Washington immediate critical consensus as one of the most ambitious jazz statements in decades. His fifth studio album, Fearless Movement, released in May 2024 on Young, shows a leaner approach at 86 minutes while retaining the orchestral ambition. Washington has accumulated multiple Grammy nominations and wins, including recognition connected to his work with Kendrick Lamar.

Key Collaborators

Washington appears in the liner notes of Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp a Butterfly (2015), one of the most discussed hip-hop albums of the decade, and has worked extensively with bassist and vocalist Thundercat, who shares his Brainfeeder roots. These collaborations gave Washington a crossover profile that few jazz instrumentalists achieve.

Rank Rationale and Lasting Influence

Washington sits at #1 because no other jazz artist working today combines his streaming reach, critical authority across both jazz and mainstream press, and documented influence on younger musicians. His official biography describes him as a composer, bandleader, and multi-instrumentalist, and that breadth is exactly what makes him the defining popular jazz artist of his generation.

#2: Robert Glasper

#3: Esperanza Spalding

Who She Is

Portland, Oregon-born Esperanza Spalding graduated from Berklee College of Music in 2005 and, according to Berklee, became one of the youngest instructors in the college’s history upon graduation. She plays upright bass, guitar, and sings, and her compositional range stretches from chamber jazz to experimental song cycles.

#4: Nubya Garcia

#5: Ezra Collective

Who They Are

Ezra Collective are a London-based quintet: drummer and bandleader Femi Koleoso, bassist TJ Koleoso, keyboardist Joe Armon-Jones, trumpeter Ife Ogunjobi, and saxophonist James Mollison. According to Partisan Records, the band formed in London’s youth clubs and was shaped by the city’s churches, clubs, and streets.

#6: Thundercat

#7: Hiromi Uehara

#8: Cécile McLorin Salvant

#9: Makaya McCraven

#10: Brad Mehldau

#11: Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

#12: Alfa Mist

#13: Yussef Dayes

#14: Ambrose Akinmusire

#15: Lakecia Benjamin

#16: Wynton Marsalis

#17: Mary Halvorson

#18: Shabaka Hutchings

#19: Joshua Redman

#20: Nicole Mitchell

Honorable Mentions: 5 Artists Who Nearly Made the List

Five artists came close to the top 20 but were held back by specific factors. These are among the best new jazz artists to watch for popular jazz artists 2025 coverage.

Masego: The Washington, DC-born saxophonist and vocalist blends jazz with trap and R&B in a way that has generated significant streaming numbers, but his primary genre classification sits closer to R&B than jazz, which kept him off a jazz-specific list.

The Washington, DC-born saxophonist and vocalist blends jazz with trap and R&B in a way that has generated significant streaming numbers, but his primary genre classification sits closer to R&B than jazz, which kept him off a jazz-specific list. Arooj Aftab: The Pakistani-American vocalist won the Grammy for Best Global Music Performance in 2022 and makes music that draws on Sufi tradition, jazz harmony, and ambient production. She’s one of the most genuinely original voices in contemporary music, but her jazz credentials are still being established through a relatively small discography.

The Pakistani-American vocalist won the Grammy for Best Global Music Performance in 2022 and makes music that draws on Sufi tradition, jazz harmony, and ambient production. She’s one of the most genuinely original voices in contemporary music, but her jazz credentials are still being established through a relatively small discography. Kokoroko: The London-based collective led by trumpeter Sheila Maurice-Grey makes Afrobeat-inflected jazz with a warmth and groove that has earned them a devoted following. They’re held back by a smaller recording output compared to the artists on the main list.

The London-based collective led by trumpeter Sheila Maurice-Grey makes Afrobeat-inflected jazz with a warmth and groove that has earned them a devoted following. They’re held back by a smaller recording output compared to the artists on the main list. Marquis Hill: The Chicago-based trumpeter is one of the most critically respected voices in post-bop jazz today, with a 2014 Thelonious Monk International Jazz Trumpet Competition win to his name, but his mainstream profile remains smaller than the artists above him.

The Chicago-based trumpeter is one of the most critically respected voices in post-bop jazz today, with a 2014 Thelonious Monk International Jazz Trumpet Competition win to his name, but his mainstream profile remains smaller than the artists above him. Sam Gendel: The Los Angeles-based multi-reedist makes music that sits at the edge of jazz, ambient, and experimental pop. His recordings are genuinely fascinating, but his genre positioning is too ambiguous for a confident jazz-specific ranking at this stage.

How This Ranking Was Determined

Selection criteria for this ranking of popular jazz artists today include three weighted factors. First, commercial reach: streaming presence, touring scale, and label profile, with major label or major independent label affiliation treated as a signal of sustained commercial viability. Second, critical acclaim: Grammy nominations and wins verified through Grammy.com, recognition in the jazz press, and consistent coverage across multiple publications over time. Third, generational influence: citation by younger artists in published interviews, documented production credits on other artists’ recordings, and evidence of students or proteges carrying forward a specific approach.

Artists are assessed against all three criteria, and the ranking reflects the composite result. An artist who scores extremely high on one criterion but low on others will rank lower than an artist with strong scores across all three. This is why Wynton Marsalis, whose critical credentials are unimpeachable, ranks at #16: his generational influence now operates primarily through institutional channels rather than through direct artistic impact on younger musicians.

This ranking does not use YouGov-style popularity polling, which returns legacy artists like Frank Sinatra, Miles Davis, and Louis Armstrong at the top of any jazz list. Those results measure name recognition across all age groups, not current artistic activity. Artists must have released music or performed live in 2024 or 2025 to qualify. For the historical giants, eJazzNews covers the famous jazz musicians who built the genre’s foundation in a dedicated feature.

The Geographic Spread of Modern Jazz: Where Today’s Leaders Come From

Geography shapes sound more than most jazz criticism acknowledges. The 20 artists on this list come from at least four distinct scenes, each with its own sonic signature and institutional infrastructure.

The US Scene

New York remains the institutional center of American jazz, home to Blue Note Records, Jazz at Lincoln Center, and the Village Vanguard. Los Angeles has emerged as a creative counterweight, driven by the Brainfeeder label and the South Central scene that produced Kamasi Washington and Thundercat. New Orleans contributes Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah’s Mardi Gras Indian-inflected stretch music. Chicago anchors the avant-garde through the AACM and International Anthem Records, the label behind Makaya McCraven.

The UK Jazz Explosion

London has become the second capital of modern jazz, and the Mercury Prize win by Ezra Collective in 2023 was the moment that made that status undeniable to mainstream audiences. Five artists on this list, Nubya Garcia, Ezra Collective, Alfa Mist, Yussef Dayes, and Shabaka Hutchings, all emerged from the South London jazz scene, performing at venues like Ronnie Scott’s in Soho and the Jazz Café in Camden, and nurtured by organizations like Tomorrow’s Warriors, which Gary Crosby co-founded to develop young Black British jazz musicians. The scene’s energy comes partly from its proximity to grime, UK drill, and Afrobeat, genres that share the same neighborhoods and sometimes the same musicians.

Global Voices

Hiromi Uehara brings a Japanese perspective shaped by Western classical training and American jazz education at Berklee. Cécile McLorin Salvant’s Miami upbringing, French mother, and Haitian father give her a cultural position that sits outside any single tradition. The globalization of streaming has leveled geographic gatekeeping significantly: a musician in London or Tokyo can reach the same audiences as one in New York, which is part of why this list looks more internationally diverse than any equivalent list from twenty years ago. For more on how jazz spread globally from its American origins, our history of jazz in the 1920s traces the genre’s earliest international reach.

Popular Jazz by Subgenre: A Navigation Guide

Modern jazz resists clean categorization, but subgenre tags help new listeners find their entry point. Here’s how the 20 artists on this list map onto the major contemporary jazz subgenres.

Smooth Jazz Artists Today

Let’s be honest: this ranking focuses on creative jazz, and smooth jazz is a distinct commercial ecosystem with its own artists, radio stations, and festivals. Smooth jazz prioritizes accessibility and production polish over improvisation and harmonic complexity. None of the 20 artists on this list would identify as smooth jazz musicians. For listeners specifically looking for that sound, it has its own dedicated coverage separate from this feature.

Neo-Soul and Hip-Hop Jazz Crossover

Robert Glasper, Thundercat, Alfa Mist, and Makaya McCraven represent the subgenre with the broadest crossover reach in 2024 and 2025. Glasper’s Black Radio series is the template: jazz harmony and improvisation delivered through R&B production values and hip-hop guest features. This is the subgenre most likely to convert a hip-hop listener into a jazz fan, and it’s the one generating the most streaming activity within the jazz category.

Spiritual and Epic Jazz

Kamasi Washington, Lakecia Benjamin, and Nicole Mitchell work in the tradition that runs from John Coltrane’s A Love Supreme through Alice Coltrane’s orchestral recordings. This music treats jazz as a vehicle for spiritual and social expression, using extended forms, large ensembles, and a sense of collective purpose. Washington’s triple album The Epic is the defining document of this approach in the current era. For readers who want to understand the improvisational language underlying this music, our guide to jazz improvisation reportedly covers the core techniques.

Post-Bop and Contemporary Mainstream

Brad Mehldau, Joshua Redman, and Ambrose Akinmusire work in the post-bop tradition, extending the harmonic and rhythmic language of bebop without abandoning its core vocabulary. This is the subgenre most associated with “United States popular jazz artists today” in the traditional sense, and it’s the one with the deepest institutional support from labels like Blue Note and Nonesuch.

Avant-Garde and Experimental

Mary Halvorson, Shabaka Hutchings, and Makaya McCraven push hardest against jazz’s established conventions. For listeners new to this category, Halvorson’s Amaryllis is the most accessible entry point: it’s experimental but melodic, and her guitar tone is immediately distinctive. Hutchings’s Your Queen Is a Reptile is the most politically charged starting point.

Subgenre Key Artists from This List Best Entry Point Album Neo-Soul / Hip-Hop Jazz Glasper, Thundercat, Alfa Mist Black Radio Spiritual / Epic Jazz K. Washington, L. Benjamin The Epic Post-Bop Mainstream Mehldau, Redman, Akinmusire Art of the Trio, Vol. 1 UK Contemporary Jazz Ezra Collective, Nubya Garcia, Alfa Mist Source Avant-Garde / Experimental Halvorson, Hutchings, McCraven Amaryllis

FAQ

What makes a jazz artist “popular” today: critical acclaim or streaming numbers?

Neither alone is sufficient. Streaming numbers without critical consensus often indicate crossover appeal rather than jazz-specific influence, while critical acclaim without any commercial reach limits an artist’s ability to sustain a career and reach new audiences. This ranking of the most popular jazz artists today uses a composite of commercial reach, critical consensus, and generational influence. An artist who scores well on all three, like Kamasi Washington or Robert Glasper, ranks higher than one who excels on only one dimension.

Why aren’t classic artists like Miles Davis or John Coltrane on this list?

This list covers current popular jazz artists who are actively recording and performing in 2024 and 2025. Miles Davis died in 1991 and John Coltrane in 1967. Their influence on every artist on this list is immeasurable, but they don’t qualify under the active-artist scope. eJazzNews covers the full sweep of jazz history, including the giants, in separate features. For the historical perspective, the greatest jazz singers and musicians of all time provides a broader canonical view.

Who are the best new jazz artists to watch in 2025?

The Honorable Mentions section above names five artists who came close to this list. Among them, Arooj Aftab and Kokoroko are the names generating the most critical attention heading into 2025. Aftab’s Grammy win and her ability to draw listeners from outside jazz entirely make her one of the most interesting trajectories to follow. Kokoroko’s Afrobeat-jazz fusion has a warmth and accessibility that suggests broader commercial potential as their discography grows. These are the best new jazz artists most likely to appear on a future version of this ranking.

Are there popular female jazz artists dominating the current scene?

Yes, and the representation on this list reflects that. Esperanza Spalding (#3), Cécile McLorin Salvant (#8), Nubya Garcia (#4), Lakecia Benjamin (#15), Nicole Mitchell (#20), and Hiromi Uehara (#7) are all among the most critically respected and commercially active jazz artists working today. Salvant’s three Grammy wins for Best Jazz Vocal Album make her the most decorated active jazz vocalist of any gender. The current scene is arguably more gender-diverse at the top level than any previous era in jazz history.

This ranking reflects the 2024 and 2025 period and will be reviewed annually to account for new recordings, Grammy nominations, touring activity, and shifts in critical consensus. Artists who release significant new work, win major awards, or substantially expand their audience will be reassessed in future editions. The “popular jazz artists 2024” and “popular jazz artists 2025” searches both point to this feature as the current reference, and it will be updated to maintain that accuracy.

The State of Jazz in 2025 and Beyond

The 20 popular jazz artists today on this list share one quality: they treat jazz as a living language rather than a museum exhibit. From Washington’s orchestral spiritual jazz to Dayes’s Ivor Novello-winning debut, from Glasper’s Grammy-winning R&B crossover to Halvorson’s MacArthur-recognized avant-garde guitar work, the genre is expanding in every direction simultaneously. The geographic spread, from Los Angeles to London, from New Orleans to Tokyo, confirms that jazz is no longer a single American tradition but a global conversation. The best modern jazz artists and current popular jazz artists to follow in 2025 and 2026 are the ones on this list who have upcoming projects in development: Nubya Garcia’s Odyssey is already in listeners’ hands, and Lakecia Benjamin’s continued Grammy-nominated output suggests her next record will be one of the most anticipated jazz releases of the coming cycle. Start with Black Radio if you’re new to this world, and let the list take you from there. Our album reviews section covers new releases from many of these artists as they arrive.