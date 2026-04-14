Miles Davis (1926–1991) was an American jazz trumpeter, composer, and bandleader whose recorded output across six decades produced some of the most influential albums in the history of music. The best Miles Davis albums span bebop, cool jazz, hard bop, modal jazz, and jazz-rock fusion, covering five genuinely distinct careers from a single artist. No other musician in the 20th century reinvented his sound as many times, or with as much artistic authority, as Davis did.

Davis released more than 50 studio albums between 1945 and 1991. Choosing the best Miles Davis albums means working through five genuinely distinct careers, each one capable of filling a list on its own. This is our editorial attempt to cut through that discography and identify the 10 recordings where Davis’s ambition and execution land at the same address. For broader context, many of these records also appear among some of the greatest jazz albums ever recorded.

How We Evaluated These Albums

Ranking miles davis albums purely by prestige or era misses the point. An album’s position on this list reflects musical innovation relative to its moment, influence on subsequent recordings documented in critical literature and other artists’ accounts, internal coherence as a complete work, quality of ensemble performance, and long-term critical standing.

Our Editorial Criteria

Our editorial team drew on JazzTimes critical retrospectives, AllAboutJazz album assessments, RIAA certification data, and published musicological sources including Ashley Kahn’s Kind of Blue: The Making of the Miles Davis Masterpiece and Ian Carr’s Miles Davis: The Definitive Biography. This is an opinionated list, not a poll or algorithmic aggregation. We take a position. You should expect to disagree with at least two entries.

For readers who want a foundation in the different types of jazz Davis helped define, that background will make these rankings sharper.

Miles Davis at a Glance, Quick Reference Table

The table below gives you the full ranked view before we get into each album in depth. Ratings are on a five-star scale assessed by the eJazzNews editorial team based on the criteria above.

Rank Album Year Label Era Our Rating 1 Kind of Blue 1959 Columbia Modal ★★★★★ 2 Bitches Brew 1970 Columbia Fusion ★★★★★ 3 In a Silent Way 1969 Columbia Proto-Fusion ★★★★★ 4 Birth of the Cool 1957* Capitol Cool Jazz ★★★★½ 5 Sketches of Spain 1960 Columbia Third Stream ★★★★½ 6 A Tribute to Jack Johnson 1971 Columbia Fusion ★★★★½ 7 Nefertiti 1968 Columbia Post-Bop ★★★★½ 8 ESP 1965 Columbia Post-Bop ★★★★ 9 Round About Midnight 1957 Columbia Hard Bop ★★★★ 10 On the Corner 1972 Columbia Funk/Fusion ★★★★

*Recorded 1949–1950; Capitol catalog no. T762, released as a compilation in 1957.

Miles Davis’s Five Musical Eras, A Brief Map

Understanding the full miles davis discography means accepting that these are almost five different artists occupying the same name and the same trumpet. Knowing which Miles you’re hearing changes how you receive it.

Why Era Context Changes Everything

Davis’s first era, the Cool and Bebop Transition (1945–1954), produced the Birth of the Cool sessions, a deliberate reaction against bebop’s harmonic density. Polyphonic voicing, chamber textures, and slower tempos replaced the breakneck runs of Charlie Parker’s idiom. Then came the Hard Bop and Blue Note Years (1954–1958), when Davis joined Columbia Records and recorded the first quintet sessions: Cookin’, Relaxin’, Workin’, and Steamin’. According to JazzTimes, those Prestige sessions represent one of the most concentrated bursts of recorded jazz excellence in history.

The Modal Period (1958–1963) gave us Kind of Blue and Sketches of Spain: music that abandoned chord-by-chord improvisation in favor of scales (modes) as the structural framework. After that, the Second Great Quintet (1964–1968) with Wayne Shorter, Herbie Hancock, Ron Carter, and Tony Williams pushed post-bop into abstraction. Finally, the Electric and Fusion Period (1969–1975 and 1980–1991) produced In a Silent Way, Bitches Brew, and On the Corner. That last phase remains the most polarizing, and the most misunderstood, chapter in the work of one of the most famous jazz musicians of the 20th century.

The 10 Best Miles Davis Albums, Ranked

Each entry below follows a consistent structure: recording details, key personnel, track highlights, and a review. These are the albums where Davis’s ambition produced something that still sounds alive decades later.

#1, Kind of Blue (1959) ★★★★★

Label: Columbia Records (CL 1355 / CS 8163)

Columbia Records (CL 1355 / CS 8163) Recorded: March 2 and April 22, 1959, Columbia 30th Street Studio, New York

March 2 and April 22, 1959, Columbia 30th Street Studio, New York Key Personnel: Miles Davis (trumpet), John Coltrane (tenor sax), Cannonball Adderley (alto sax), Bill Evans (piano, five of six tracks), Wynton Kelly (piano, one track), Paul Chambers (bass), Jimmy Cobb (drums)

Miles Davis (trumpet), John Coltrane (tenor sax), Cannonball Adderley (alto sax), Bill Evans (piano, five of six tracks), Wynton Kelly (piano, one track), Paul Chambers (bass), Jimmy Cobb (drums) Producer: Teo Macero

Teo Macero Runtime: 45:44

“So What” opens the album with a bass figure that walks a lazy two-bar riff before the brass enter on D Dorian, and in that moment, modal jazz arrives fully formed. “Freddie Freeloader,” the only track featuring Wynton Kelly, grounds the album in blues and keeps it from floating away entirely. “Blue in Green,” with its haunting 10-bar structure, carries a disputed composition credit between Evans and Davis that remains unresolved decades later.

Here’s the thing about Kind of Blue that most lists undersell: the musicians saw lead sheets for the first time in the studio. Bill Evans describes this in his original liner notes, explaining that the musicians arrived with no prior rehearsal of the material. What you’re hearing is six improvisers encountering new compositions in real time, which makes the album’s cohesion almost inexplicable. Kind of Blue is certified 5× Platinum by the RIAA with over 5 million copies shipped in the United States, making it the best-selling jazz album in history. It isn’t just the correct answer to “where do I start with Miles Davis?” It’s one of the most consequential recordings ever made, in any genre.

#2, Bitches Brew (1970) ★★★★★

Label: Columbia Records (GP 26)

Columbia Records (GP 26) Recorded: August 19–21, 1969, Columbia 30th Street Studio

August 19–21, 1969, Columbia 30th Street Studio Key Personnel: Miles Davis (trumpet), Wayne Shorter (soprano sax), Chick Corea (electric piano), Herbie Hancock (electric piano), Joe Zawinul (electric piano), John McLaughlin (guitar), Dave Holland (bass), Harvey Brooks (electric bass), Jack DeJohnette (drums), Billy Cobham (drums), Lenny White (drums), Airto Moreira (percussion)

Miles Davis (trumpet), Wayne Shorter (soprano sax), Chick Corea (electric piano), Herbie Hancock (electric piano), Joe Zawinul (electric piano), John McLaughlin (guitar), Dave Holland (bass), Harvey Brooks (electric bass), Jack DeJohnette (drums), Billy Cobham (drums), Lenny White (drums), Airto Moreira (percussion) Producer: Teo Macero

Teo Macero Runtime: 93:59 (double LP)

“Pharaoh’s Dance” opens with 20 minutes of Teo Macero’s splice-and-loop studio editing used as a compositional instrument. That’s not production; that’s architecture. “Miles Runs the Voodoo Down” is the track that most directly connects to Sly Stone and James Brown, the groove locked in hard enough to hold the whole 93-minute structure together. “Spanish Key” uses McLaughlin’s electric guitar as orchestral texture rather than a lead voice.

Bitches Brew effectively invented jazz fusion as a genre. As documented in Paul Tingen’s Miles Beyond (2001), Davis encouraged his musicians to avoid the obvious chord tones and work around the edges, an approach he had articulated to Herbie Hancock years earlier. The result was a three-keyboard wall of electric sound that no recording had assembled before. Bitches Brew holds RIAA Gold certification. That commercial performance was extraordinary for music this challenging, and the album’s sales trajectory through the 1970s is detailed in Tingen’s account of the electric period.

#3, In a Silent Way (1969) ★★★★★

Label: Columbia Records (CS 9875)

Columbia Records (CS 9875) Recorded: February 18, 1969

February 18, 1969 Key Personnel: Miles Davis (trumpet), Wayne Shorter (soprano sax), Chick Corea (electric piano), Herbie Hancock (electric piano), Joe Zawinul (organ and composer of title track), John McLaughlin (guitar), Dave Holland (bass), Tony Williams (drums)

Miles Davis (trumpet), Wayne Shorter (soprano sax), Chick Corea (electric piano), Herbie Hancock (electric piano), Joe Zawinul (organ and composer of title track), John McLaughlin (guitar), Dave Holland (bass), Tony Williams (drums) Producer: Teo Macero

Teo Macero Runtime: 37:58

“Shhh/Peaceful” runs 18 minutes and prioritizes texture over melody, which in 1969 was a radical proposition. The title suite, built from a Joe Zawinul composition that Davis stripped almost bare, dissolves into near-ambient minimalism that anticipated Brian Eno by a decade.

In a Silent Way is the transition album, sitting between the modal period and Bitches Brew, and it’s arguably more radical than either because of how quiet it is. Macero edited the original session tapes into two side-long suites. McLaughlin has described being directed to play with a deliberately open, unguarded approach, producing a naïve quality that the session needed. This is the gentler on-ramp to the electric period, but don’t mistake gentleness for caution. Every choice here is precise.

#4, Birth of the Cool (1957) ★★★★½

Label: Capitol Records (T 762)

Capitol Records (T 762) Recorded: January 21, 1949; April 22, 1949; March 9, 1950 (three sessions released as one compilation)

January 21, 1949; April 22, 1949; March 9, 1950 (three sessions released as one compilation) Key Personnel: Miles Davis (trumpet), Lee Konitz (alto sax), Gerry Mulligan (baritone sax and arranger), J.J. Johnson (trombone), Gunther Schuller (French horn), John Lewis (piano and arranger), Gil Evans (arranger), Max Roach (drums), Kenny Clarke (drums)

Miles Davis (trumpet), Lee Konitz (alto sax), Gerry Mulligan (baritone sax and arranger), J.J. Johnson (trombone), Gunther Schuller (French horn), John Lewis (piano and arranger), Gil Evans (arranger), Max Roach (drums), Kenny Clarke (drums) Runtime: 39:10

“Boplicity,” credited to “Cleo Henry” but composed by Davis and Gil Evans, demonstrates the contrapuntal chamber jazz the nonet sessions were built around. Voices weave against each other rather than stacking in unison, and the effect is closer to a string quartet than a jazz combo. “Venus de Milo” shows Gerry Mulligan’s arranging at its most restrained.

Davis was 22 years old when the first of these three sessions was recorded. The nonet responded directly to bebop’s harmonic density by introducing French horn, tuba, and counterpoint into a small-group jazz context, which was unprecedented. Capitol originally released 8 of the 12 recorded tracks; all 12 have since been compiled in various reissues. Birth of the Cool didn’t just name an era. It built the foundation for West Coast jazz, bossa nova’s rhythmic restraint, and the entire cool school that followed.

#5, Sketches of Spain (1960) ★★★★½

Label: Columbia Records (CL 1480)

Columbia Records (CL 1480) Recorded: November 15, 1959; March 10, 1960

November 15, 1959; March 10, 1960 Key Personnel: Miles Davis (trumpet and flugelhorn), Gil Evans (arranger and conductor), large ensemble of 30-plus musicians

Miles Davis (trumpet and flugelhorn), Gil Evans (arranger and conductor), large ensemble of 30-plus musicians Producers: Teo Macero, Irving Townsend

Teo Macero, Irving Townsend Runtime: 40:49

The 16-minute arrangement of Rodrigo’s “Concierto de Aranjuez” places Davis’s trumpet in the role the original concerto wrote for classical guitar. The substitution is extraordinary, not because Davis mimics the guitar’s timbre, but because his muted tone finds an entirely different emotional register inside the same harmonic structure. “Saeta,” a Spanish processional form, places Davis’s improvised trumpet against fixed percussion in a way that highlights how much air he leaves in a phrase.

Sketches of Spain is the third of Davis’s orchestral collaborations with Gil Evans, after Miles Ahead and Porgy and Bess. It’s the most emotionally direct of the three. The approach represents what composer Gunther Schuller, who played French horn on Birth of the Cool, termed “Third Stream”: the synthesis of jazz improvisation and Western classical composition. Davis achieved it more persuasively here than almost anyone before or since.

#6, A Tribute to Jack Johnson (1971) ★★★★½

Label: Columbia Records (S 30455)

Columbia Records (S 30455) Recorded: Multiple sessions; primary date April 7, 1970

Multiple sessions; primary date April 7, 1970 Key Personnel: Miles Davis (trumpet), John McLaughlin (guitar), Herbie Hancock (organ), Michael Henderson (bass), Billy Cobham (drums)

Miles Davis (trumpet), John McLaughlin (guitar), Herbie Hancock (organ), Michael Henderson (bass), Billy Cobham (drums) Producer: Teo Macero

Teo Macero Runtime: 52:24 (two side-long tracks)

“Right Off” runs 26 minutes and 59 seconds, and McLaughlin’s opening guitar riff is among the most aggressive entries in Davis’s entire catalog. The band locks into a rock groove that doesn’t break, and Davis’s trumpet cuts through it rather than floating above it. “Yesternow” incorporates a James Brown sample, “Say It Loud – I’m Black and I’m Proud,” spliced in post-production by Macero, which makes the political dimension explicit.

Let’s be honest: this is the most underrated album on this list, and probably in the entire Davis discography. Conceived as a soundtrack for a documentary about the first Black heavyweight champion, the music carries that weight without ever explaining itself. It’s rawer and more rock-direct than Bitches Brew, less discussed by critics who defaulted to the double LP’s broader scope. Cobham’s drumming on “Right Off” became a direct touchstone for fusion drummers through the mid-1970s and beyond.

#7, Nefertiti (1968) ★★★★½

Label: Columbia Records (CS 9594)

Columbia Records (CS 9594) Recorded: June 7, 22–23, 1967; July 19, 1967

June 7, 22–23, 1967; July 19, 1967 Key Personnel: Miles Davis (trumpet), Wayne Shorter (tenor sax and composer of title track), Herbie Hancock (piano), Ron Carter (bass), Tony Williams (drums)

Miles Davis (trumpet), Wayne Shorter (tenor sax and composer of title track), Herbie Hancock (piano), Ron Carter (bass), Tony Williams (drums) Runtime: 40:17

The title track inverts every convention of jazz performance: Davis and Shorter repeat the written melody continuously while Hancock, Carter, and Williams improvise beneath them. The rhythm section becomes the soloist. The horn players become the rhythm section. It’s a structural inversion that sounds simple described but is genuinely disorienting in practice.

Wayne Shorter wrote four of the six tracks on Nefertiti, and the album represents the Second Great Quintet’s most compositionally mature statement. DownBeat awarded the album five stars in its original 1968 review. Tony Williams’s drumming approaches free jazz intensity on “Riot” without losing the rhythmic center entirely. The quintet recorded six studio albums in four years between 1964 and 1968, and Nefertiti is the peak of that run.

#8, ESP (1965) ★★★★

Label: Columbia Records (CS 9150)

Columbia Records (CS 9150) Recorded: January 20–22, 1965

January 20–22, 1965 Key Personnel: Miles Davis (trumpet), Wayne Shorter (tenor sax), Herbie Hancock (piano), Ron Carter (bass), Tony Williams (drums)

Miles Davis (trumpet), Wayne Shorter (tenor sax), Herbie Hancock (piano), Ron Carter (bass), Tony Williams (drums) Runtime: 37:36

Shorter’s title track opens with 5 minutes and 25 seconds of post-bop that signals immediately this quintet is doing something different. “Agitation,” a Davis composition, gives Williams the space to stretch his polyrhythmic drumming to the point where the meter feels genuinely contested rather than implied.

ESP is the debut statement from the Second Great Quintet, and as opening statements go, it’s both complete and promising. The album is looser and more abstract than anything Davis had recorded in the hard bop period, and it serves as a direct predecessor to the electric albums that would follow. The three-day January 1965 session produced material that remains fresher than most of what was happening in jazz that year. It’s the correct starting point for anyone who wants to trace the quintet’s development across its six-album run.

#9, Round About Midnight (1957) ★★★★

Label: Columbia Records (CL 949)

Columbia Records (CL 949) Recorded: October 27, 1955; June 5, September 10, and October 26, 1956

October 27, 1955; June 5, September 10, and October 26, 1956 Key Personnel: Miles Davis (trumpet), John Coltrane (tenor sax), Red Garland (piano), Paul Chambers (bass), Philly Joe Jones (drums)

Miles Davis (trumpet), John Coltrane (tenor sax), Red Garland (piano), Paul Chambers (bass), Philly Joe Jones (drums) Runtime: 36:14

Davis’s version of Thelonious Monk’s “‘Round Midnight” anchors the album with a muted trumpet tone so distinctive it essentially defined what the instrument could communicate at slow tempos. “Bye Bye Blackbird” became so thoroughly associated with Davis’s reading of it that his version displaced the standard’s original identity in most listeners’ ears.

Round About Midnight was Davis’s first Columbia Records album, a major commercial and artistic milestone in his career. It’s also the first studio recording to document Davis and Coltrane together, a pairing that would shape both musicians’ subsequent directions. Philly Joe Jones drives the rhythm section with a propulsive quality that distinguishes this first quintet from the cooler, more meditative Second Great Quintet to come. The album is blues-drenched and raw in ways the modal period would move away from, which makes it essential listening for understanding why the shift mattered.

#10, On the Corner (1972) ★★★★

Label: Columbia Records (KC 31906)

Columbia Records (KC 31906) Recorded: June 1–6, 1972

June 1–6, 1972 Key Personnel: Miles Davis (trumpet and organ), Herbie Hancock (electric piano), Chick Corea (synthesizer), John McLaughlin (guitar), Collin Walcott (sitar), Michael Henderson (bass), Jack DeJohnette (drums), Al Foster (drums), Billy Hart (drums), Mtume (percussion)

Miles Davis (trumpet and organ), Herbie Hancock (electric piano), Chick Corea (synthesizer), John McLaughlin (guitar), Collin Walcott (sitar), Michael Henderson (bass), Jack DeJohnette (drums), Al Foster (drums), Billy Hart (drums), Mtume (percussion) Runtime: 52:01

The opening suite, “On the Corner/New York Girl/Thinkin’ of One Thing and Doin’ Another/Vote for Miles,” treats rhythm as the primary text. Everything else, melody, harmony, even the trumpet, operates as texture over that relentless groove. “Black Satin” is the most groove-focused track on the album, with a direct lineage to Sly Stone and Parliament-Funkadelic.

On the Corner is the most deliberately confrontational album in Davis’s catalog. Inspired simultaneously by Sly Stone, James Brown, and Karlheinz Stockhausen, as Davis documents in his autobiography co-written with Quincy Troupe, the album received hostile reviews on release and sold modestly. Critical rehabilitation arrived in the 1990s when its influence on hip-hop, electronic music, and post-rock became impossible to ignore. Columbia Records released the original LP without musician credits, a decision Davis actively supported. Divisive, challenging, essential.

Where to Start, Miles Davis Albums by Listener Background

One thing most miles davis albums ranked lists skip is the practical question: given where you are as a listener right now, which album do you actually put on first? Here’s our recommendation by starting point.

If You’re New to Jazz

Start with Kind of Blue. No prior jazz knowledge required, and the modal approach gives your ear a clear foothold. Then move to Round About Midnight for blues grit and context, followed by Birth of the Cool for the earlier arc. Those three albums sketch Davis’s first three decades in rough outline.

If You’re Comfortable with Jazz Standards

Move directly to ESP or Nefertiti to hear the Second Great Quintet push the standard form past its limits. Then try Sketches of Spain for the Gil Evans orchestral world, where Davis operates as the lead voice in a 30-piece ensemble rather than a combo. The contrast clarifies how much range the discography actually covers.

If You’re Ready for No Guardrails

Begin with In a Silent Way, which is the gentler entry into the electric period. Then Bitches Brew for the full scope of what fusion could be at its most ambitious. Then On the Corner, where Davis strips everything back to rhythm and dares you to follow. That sequence covers four years and three distinct approaches to electric jazz.

Albums That Didn’t Make the List

Exploring the broader miles davis albums ranked conversation honestly requires acknowledging what this list leaves out. Miles Smiles, Filles de Kilimanjaro, Get Up With It, and Agharta all deserve serious attention. Their absence reflects competition from the 10 albums above, not any deficiency in the recordings themselves.

Miles Davis’s Recording Legacy by the Numbers

Numbers give the discography a shape that prose alone can’t quite communicate.

Essential Miles Davis albums spanning five decades of innovation

50-plus official studio albums recorded between 1945 and 1991

official studio albums recorded between 1945 and 1991 Kind of Blue RIAA certification: 5× Platinum, with over 5 million copies shipped in the United States

RIAA certification: 5× Platinum, with over 5 million copies shipped in the United States Bitches Brew RIAA certification: Gold; commercial performance detailed in Paul Tingen’s Miles Beyond (2001), which documents the album’s sales trajectory through the electric period

RIAA certification: Gold; commercial performance detailed in Paul Tingen’s Miles Beyond (2001), which documents the album’s sales trajectory through the electric period 8 Grammy Awards , including the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1990, according to the Recording Academy

, including the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1990, according to the Recording Academy Birth of the Cool sessions: 12 tracks recorded across three dates; only 8 appeared on the original Capitol album (catalog no. T762)

sessions: 12 tracks recorded across three dates; only 8 appeared on the original Capitol album (catalog no. T762) Second Great Quintet recording period: 1964 to 1968, producing 6 studio albums in 4 years

recording period: 1964 to 1968, producing 6 studio albums in 4 years On the Corner original LP: no musician credits printed on the sleeve, one of the only major-label releases of its era to deliberately omit them

original LP: no musician credits printed on the sleeve, one of the only major-label releases of its era to deliberately omit them Round About Midnight: Davis’s first Columbia Records release, recorded partly in October 1955, placing it among the earliest documents of his Columbia tenure

Davis received 32 Grammy nominations across his career, winning 8, a figure that reflects both commercial reach and critical recognition rarely achieved simultaneously in jazz.

Frequently Asked Questions About Miles Davis Albums

What is the best Miles Davis album to start with?

Kind of Blue (1959) is the near-universal recommendation, and it earns that status. Its modal approach makes it immediately accessible without prior jazz knowledge, and it remains the best-selling jazz album in history with over 5 million U.S. copies shipped. If you want something with more blues grit as a starting point, Round About Midnight is an equally valid entry that puts Davis in a harder-swinging, more traditional context.

What are Miles Davis’s most important albums?

By documented critical consensus and measurable influence on subsequent music: Kind of Blue, Bitches Brew, Birth of the Cool, and In a Silent Way. Each of these effectively invented or defined a new subgenre. For a broader view of the full miles davis discography, every era contains at least one essential recording that repays extended listening.

How many albums did Miles Davis record?

Miles Davis released more than 50 official studio albums between 1945 and 1991, plus numerous live recordings, compilation releases, and posthumously issued sessions from the vault. Columbia Records, his primary label from 1955 onward, released the majority of his canonical work. His Prestige Records output from the mid-1950s also contains several recordings that belong in any serious survey of the discography.

What is Miles Davis’s best fusion album?

Opinion divides between Bitches Brew (1970) and A Tribute to Jack Johnson (1971). Bitches Brew is broader, more experimental, and more historically significant as the genre’s founding document. Jack Johnson is rawer and more rock-direct, with a single-mindedness that Bitches Brew’s double-LP sprawl can’t quite match. In a Silent Way (1969) is the essential proto-fusion album that preceded both and arguably out-subtles them.

Are Miles Davis’s electric albums worth listening to?

Yes, and this is where most best miles davis albums lists fail their readers by defaulting entirely to the modal period. The electric albums from In a Silent Way through On the Corner represent a second creative peak, and their influence on hip-hop, electronic music, and post-rock is now well-documented. If you’ve only heard Kind of Blue, you’ve heard one of five Miles Davises. The others are waiting.

Final Thoughts

Miles Davis is the only musician in jazz history who led five genuinely distinct stylistic movements and produced a masterwork in each. That’s the argument this list makes, and the 10 albums above are where that argument is most audibly supported. The recordings that didn’t make the cut, Miles Smiles, Get Up With It, Agharta, aren’t omissions to apologize for. They’re evidence of how extraordinary the overall body of work is. For the full picture of where these records sit historically, the Best Jazz Albums of All Time places them in the broader context of the music. And for anyone who wants to go deeper into the life behind the recordings, the complete Miles Davis biography and discography guide covers the full arc from East St. Louis to the final sessions. And to hear Davis in his own words on music, race, and reinvention, our Miles Davis quotes collection pairs well with the records above. The best miles davis albums are the ones that change how you hear everything that comes after them. Start anywhere on this list and you’ll find out exactly what that means.