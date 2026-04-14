Miles Davis left behind a body of words as provocative, spare, and irreverent as his music. These Miles Davis quotes span his entire career, from his bebop years alongside Charlie Parker to his electric fusion experiments of the 1970s — movements that span several distinct types of jazz. Born May 26, 1926, in Alton, Illinois, and known to followers as both “the Prince of Darkness” and “the Dark Magus,” Davis died on September 28, 1991, leaving a spoken legacy that musicians, writers, and readers still argue over today.

This collection organizes Miles Davis quotes across seven thematic categories: music, jazz, practice, creativity, life, race, and other musicians. Primary sources include Miles: The Autobiography (Simon & Schuster, 1989, co-written with Quincy Troupe), Miles Davis: The Definitive Biography by Ian Carr (1998), and published interviews in DownBeat, Playboy, and Rolling Stone. For a full biography, see our Miles Davis artist profile.

A Note on Sources: How We Verified These Quotes

Every quote in this article carries a source label. We use three tiers. Tier 1 means the quote appears in Miles: The Autobiography (1989), the single most authoritative primary source in Davis’s own words, shaped through Quincy Troupe’s recorded interviews. Tier 2 means the quote appeared in a named publication with a confirmed date, such as the Playboy interview from September 1962 or a documented DownBeat session.

Tier 3 means the quote circulates widely across reputable jazz publications but cannot be traced to a verifiable Tier 1 or Tier 2 source. These are flagged clearly. Readers should treat Tier 3 quotes as consistent with Davis’s documented philosophy rather than confirmed word-for-word transcriptions. That caveat applies to most online quote collections too. Goodreads explicitly warns that “quotes are added by the community and are not verified.”

Miles Davis Quotes on Music

Sound as Philosophy

Davis didn’t think of music as something finished and delivered. He treated every performance as an open question, and that restlessness runs through every quote in this section.

“Don’t play what’s there; play what’s not there.” (Tier 3, widely cited, consistent with Davis’s modal philosophy documented throughout Miles, 1989, but original interview unconfirmed.) This is the quote that turned up in jazz conservatories worldwide. It captures the negative-space approach Davis brought to Kind of Blue (1959), where silence and space carry as much weight as the notes themselves.

(Tier 3, widely cited, consistent with Davis’s modal philosophy documented throughout Miles, 1989, but original interview unconfirmed.) This is the quote that turned up in jazz conservatories worldwide. It captures the negative-space approach Davis brought to Kind of Blue (1959), where silence and space carry as much weight as the notes themselves. “It’s not the note you play that’s the wrong note, it’s the note you play afterwards that makes it right or wrong.” (Tier 3, cited extensively in jazz pedagogy texts and referenced by JazzTimes in the context of Davis’s improvisational philosophy; original interview source unconfirmed.) Nothing is a mistake if you commit to it. That’s not just showmanship, it’s a structural theory of how melodies resolve.

(Tier 3, cited extensively in jazz pedagogy texts and referenced by JazzTimes in the context of Davis’s improvisational philosophy; original interview source unconfirmed.) Nothing is a mistake if you commit to it. That’s not just showmanship, it’s a structural theory of how melodies resolve. “When I’m playing, I’m never through. It’s unfinished. I like to find a place to leave for someone else to finish it. That’s where the high comes in.” (Tier 2, cited in DownBeat interview; specific issue date unconfirmed in available records.) This one explains why Davis’s recordings still feel alive. He wasn’t delivering a product. He was starting a conversation.

(Tier 2, cited in DownBeat interview; specific issue date unconfirmed in available records.) This one explains why Davis’s recordings still feel alive. He wasn’t delivering a product. He was starting a conversation. “Good music is good no matter what kind of music it is.” (Tier 3, widely cited; original source unconfirmed.) Simple, but it explains why Davis borrowed from Karlheinz Stockhausen and James Brown in equal measure by the late 1960s.

(Tier 3, widely cited; original source unconfirmed.) Simple, but it explains why Davis borrowed from Karlheinz Stockhausen and James Brown in equal measure by the late 1960s. “For me, music and life are all about style.” (Tier 3, widely cited; original source unconfirmed.) Style, for Davis, wasn’t decoration. It was substance.

(Tier 3, widely cited; original source unconfirmed.) Style, for Davis, wasn’t decoration. It was substance. “I’ll play it first and tell you what it is later.” (Tier 3, widely cited; reflects his documented hostility to pre-explaining music, consistent with Miles: The Autobiography, 1989, but specific interview unconfirmed.) The anti-liner-notes philosophy in nine words.

(Tier 3, widely cited; reflects his documented hostility to pre-explaining music, consistent with Miles: The Autobiography, 1989, but specific interview unconfirmed.) The anti-liner-notes philosophy in nine words. “The thing to judge in any jazz artist is, does the man project and does he have ideas.” (Tier 2, Playboy interview, September 1962.) Projection and ideas. Not technique, not tradition.

Kind of Blue (1959, Columbia Records) has sold more than 5 million copies in the United States, making it the best-selling jazz album in recorded history according to RIAA certification data. Browse our Best Jazz Albums of All Time list, where Davis appears multiple times.

Miles Davis Quotes on Jazz

A Word He Learned to Distrust

By the early 1970s, Davis openly resented the word “jazz.” He saw it as a commercial cage, a label that kept Black musicians in a niche while their innovations fed everyone else. These quotes live inside that tension.

“A legend is an old man with a cane known for what he used to do. I’m still doing it.” (Tier 3, widely cited; original source unconfirmed.) He said this more than once, in more than one form. The point never changed: canonization is a polite way of saying you’re finished.

(Tier 3, widely cited; original source unconfirmed.) He said this more than once, in more than one form. The point never changed: canonization is a polite way of saying you’re finished. “I know what I’ve done for music, but don’t call me a legend. Just call me Miles Davis.” (Tier 3, widely cited; original source unconfirmed.) Self-awareness without self-congratulation. He knew exactly what his catalog meant, he just refused the eulogy.

(Tier 3, widely cited; original source unconfirmed.) Self-awareness without self-congratulation. He knew exactly what his catalog meant, he just refused the eulogy. “It’s not about standing still and becoming safe. If anybody wants to keep creating they have to be about change.” (Tier 3, widely cited; original source unconfirmed.) The man who moved from bebop to cool to modal to electric fusion wasn’t being modest. He was reporting from experience.

(Tier 3, widely cited; original source unconfirmed.) The man who moved from bebop to cool to modal to electric fusion wasn’t being modest. He was reporting from experience. “I have to change. It’s like a curse.” (Tier 1, Miles: The Autobiography, 1989.) Four words that explain every bewildering pivot in his discography, from In a Silent Way (1969) to Tutu (1986).

(Tier 1, Miles: The Autobiography, 1989.) Four words that explain every bewildering pivot in his discography, from In a Silent Way (1969) to Tutu (1986). “When you do anything too long, you either wear it out or lose interest.” (Tier 3, widely cited; original source unconfirmed.) His electric fusion period ran from roughly 1969 to 1975, after which he went silent for five years. He clearly took his own advice.

Davis received 8 Grammy Awards across his career, including the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1990, one year before his death. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.

Miles Davis Quotes on Practice and Musicianship

The Long Road to Sounding Like Yourself

Davis spent time at Juilliard between 1944 and 1945 before leaving to play alongside Charlie Parker on 52nd Street. He never stopped learning, and he never stopped insisting that real mastery took longer than most people wanted to admit.

“Sometimes you have to play a long time to be able to play like yourself.” (Tier 3, widely cited; exact source unconfirmed.) This version and the variant below circulate as two separate quotes. They almost certainly originate from the same idea, expressed differently on different occasions.

(Tier 3, widely cited; exact source unconfirmed.) This version and the variant below circulate as two separate quotes. They almost certainly originate from the same idea, expressed differently on different occasions. “Man, sometimes it takes you a long time to sound like yourself.” (Tier 3, variant phrasing of the above; both versions circulate independently in jazz pedagogy contexts.) Present both. They reinforce each other. The philosophy is consistent regardless of which phrasing Davis used on a given night.

(Tier 3, variant phrasing of the above; both versions circulate independently in jazz pedagogy contexts.) Present both. They reinforce each other. The philosophy is consistent regardless of which phrasing Davis used on a given night. “Anybody can play. The note is only 20 percent. The attitude of the motherfucker who plays it is 80 percent.” (Tier 3, widely cited across reputable jazz sources including DownBeat and All About Jazz; original interview source unconfirmed.) This is pure Davis. Unfiltered, direct, and completely correct.

(Tier 3, widely cited across reputable jazz sources including DownBeat and All About Jazz; original interview source unconfirmed.) This is pure Davis. Unfiltered, direct, and completely correct. “If you understood everything I said, you’d be me.” (Tier 3, widely cited; original source unconfirmed.) The irreducibility of mastery, stated as a fact rather than a boast.

(Tier 3, widely cited; original source unconfirmed.) The irreducibility of mastery, stated as a fact rather than a boast. “You have to know your instrument. Then you forget all that and just play.” (Tier 3, cited in multiple pedagogy sources; specific interview date unconfirmed.) The two-stage theory of technique: first you build the foundation, then you stop thinking about it.

(Tier 3, cited in multiple pedagogy sources; specific interview date unconfirmed.) The two-stage theory of technique: first you build the foundation, then you stop thinking about it. “Don’t play the butter notes.” (Tier 2, Herbie Hancock’s 2014 Harvard Norton Lectures; also recounted in BBC and Boston Globe interviews.) Hancock recounts Davis saying this to him during a performance at Lennie’s on the Turnpike in Peabody, Massachusetts, in the mid-1960s. The instruction: avoid the obvious chord tones, play around the edges.

Miles Davis Quotes on Creativity

The Engine That Wouldn’t Stop

Davis approached creativity as a daily discipline, not a mood. These quotes reflect a man who found the idea of coasting genuinely unpleasant.

“My future starts when I wake up every morning. Every day I find something creative to do with my life.” (Tier 3, the most-indexed Davis quote in Google search results; widely circulated but original source unconfirmed.) Don’t over-rely on this one. It dominates internet lists precisely because it sounds quotable and harmless. The quotes below are more interesting.

(Tier 3, the most-indexed Davis quote in Google search results; widely circulated but original source unconfirmed.) Don’t over-rely on this one. It dominates internet lists precisely because it sounds quotable and harmless. The quotes below are more interesting. “I’m always thinking about creating.” (Tier 3, widely cited; original source unconfirmed.) Brief. Unambiguous. True of everything he touched from 1945 onward.

(Tier 3, widely cited; original source unconfirmed.) Brief. Unambiguous. True of everything he touched from 1945 onward. “When you’re creating your own shit, man, even the sky ain’t the limit.” (Tier 3, widely cited; original source unconfirmed.) This is the quote that separates Davis’s creative philosophy from generic self-help. He’s not talking about ambition in the abstract. He’s talking about ownership.

(Tier 3, widely cited; original source unconfirmed.) This is the quote that separates Davis’s creative philosophy from generic self-help. He’s not talking about ambition in the abstract. He’s talking about ownership. “Do not fear mistakes. There are none.” (Tier 3, frequently cited in creativity and design literature; original source unconfirmed.) It pairs directly with the note/attitude quote above. Errors don’t exist independently, only choices and consequences do.

(Tier 3, frequently cited in creativity and design literature; original source unconfirmed.) It pairs directly with the note/attitude quote above. Errors don’t exist independently, only choices and consequences do. “I always listen to what I can leave out.” (Tier 3, widely cited; original source unconfirmed.) This is the structural logic behind every sparse trumpet line on Kind of Blue. The bass walks a slow minor groove, the piano comps in fragments, and Davis plays exactly what the space demands, then stops.

(Tier 3, widely cited; original source unconfirmed.) This is the structural logic behind every sparse trumpet line on Kind of Blue. The bass walks a slow minor groove, the piano comps in fragments, and Davis plays exactly what the space demands, then stops. “You have to play the instrument, not fight it.” (Tier 3, widely cited; original source unconfirmed.) Economy of effort. It applies to the trumpet, to composition, and to most things worth doing.

Professional recording studio — where Miles Davis shaped his sound

Bitches Brew (Columbia, 1970) reached number 35 on the Billboard 200 pop chart upon release, a remarkable position for an album of electric jazz fusion, and was certified gold by the RIAA, making it one of the fastest-selling jazz releases of its era.

Miles Davis Quotes on Life and Identity

Style, Self-Knowledge, and Refusing to Be Defined

Davis was as deliberate about how he lived and dressed as he was about what he played. These quotes reflect a man who thought personal identity was something you built, not something that happened to you.

“Knowledge is freedom and ignorance is slavery.” (Tier 1, Miles: The Autobiography, 1989.) Probably the most politically direct statement in the autobiography. Davis meant it literally and historically, not as a motivational poster slogan.

(Tier 1, Miles: The Autobiography, 1989.) Probably the most politically direct statement in the autobiography. Davis meant it literally and historically, not as a motivational poster slogan. “Some day I’m gonna call me up on the phone, so when I answer, I can tell myself to shut up.” (Tier 3, widely cited; original source unconfirmed.) Dry self-deprecating humor. Davis had a complicated relationship with his own voice, on record, he said everything in a whisper; in conversation, he was famously blunt.

(Tier 3, widely cited; original source unconfirmed.) Dry self-deprecating humor. Davis had a complicated relationship with his own voice, on record, he said everything in a whisper; in conversation, he was famously blunt. “If you sacrifice your art because of some woman, or some man, or for some color, or for some wealth, you can’t be trusted.” (Tier 3, widely cited across reputable jazz publications; original source unconfirmed.) Davis didn’t always live up to this standard. But the standard itself is worth holding.

(Tier 3, widely cited across reputable jazz publications; original source unconfirmed.) Davis didn’t always live up to this standard. But the standard itself is worth holding. “Clothes are like a beat, you gotta fit with what’s happening. You can’t be out of step and expect people to dig you.” (Tier 2, cited in Ian Carr’s Miles Davis: The Definitive Biography, 1998.) Davis was wearing Versace and Armani by the 1980s, a period documented in Miles (1989). Fashion wasn’t vanity for him, it was communication.

(Tier 2, cited in Ian Carr’s Miles Davis: The Definitive Biography, 1998.) Davis was wearing Versace and Armani by the 1980s, a period documented in Miles (1989). Fashion wasn’t vanity for him, it was communication. “I never thought that the music called ‘jazz’ was ever meant to reach just a small group of people.” (Tier 3, cited in Rolling Stone interview context; specific issue date requires editorial verification.) He played to packed rooms across five decades. He wasn’t speaking hypothetically.

(Tier 3, cited in Rolling Stone interview context; specific issue date requires editorial verification.) He played to packed rooms across five decades. He wasn’t speaking hypothetically. “You can’t be afraid of what people think.” (Tier 3, widely cited; original source unconfirmed.) Short. True. Lived.

Miles Davis Quotes on Race and Society

Speaking Plainly When Others Didn’t

Davis was among the most outspoken jazz musicians on race in mid-20th-century America, at a time when the industry offered Black artists real financial and physical risks for saying what he said openly. This section is notably absent or softened in most competitor lists.

“It’s like, how did Columbus discover America when the Indians were already here? What kind of shit is that, but white people’s shit?” (Tier 1, Miles: The Autobiography, 1989.) Davis made this observation in the context of a broader argument about who gets credit for American cultural invention, including jazz itself. The quote is complete as written here. It appears in the autobiography without ambiguity.

(Tier 1, Miles: The Autobiography, 1989.) Davis made this observation in the context of a broader argument about who gets credit for American cultural invention, including jazz itself. The quote is complete as written here. It appears in the autobiography without ambiguity. “I got in trouble when I started getting popular because white people started coming to see me.” (Tier 2, cited in multiple Davis biographies; specific primary publication requires further verification.) Davis documented the commercial and social complications that came with crossover attention. More visibility did not always mean more protection.

(Tier 2, cited in multiple Davis biographies; specific primary publication requires further verification.) Davis documented the commercial and social complications that came with crossover attention. More visibility did not always mean more protection. “They’ll take your music and give you back a Cadillac.” (Tier 3, widely cited in discussions of cultural appropriation in jazz; original source unconfirmed.) The sentiment is consistent with Davis’s documented views, but we can’t pin it to a named interview without further research.

(Tier 3, widely cited in discussions of cultural appropriation in jazz; original source unconfirmed.) The sentiment is consistent with Davis’s documented views, but we can’t pin it to a named interview without further research. On the 1959 Birdland incident: On August 25, 1959, a New York City police officer struck Davis with a nightstick outside Birdland after he escorted a white woman to a taxi and refused to move when ordered to. Davis wrote about the assault directly in Miles: The Autobiography (1989, Tier 1), describing it as one of the defining experiences of his understanding of race in America. “I had done nothing wrong,” he wrote, “but here we go again.” (Tier 1, Miles: The Autobiography, 1989.)

Miles Davis Quotes on Other Musicians

Generous, Specific, Occasionally Caustic

Davis could be withering about musicians he found unserious. But when he admired someone, he said exactly why, and the specificity of those observations is what makes them worth keeping.

“Jimi Hendrix came from the blues, like me. We understood each other right away because of that. He was a great blues guitarist.” (Tier 1, Miles: The Autobiography, 1989.) Davis and Hendrix were in conversation about a collaboration before Hendrix’s death in September 1970. Davis’s framing of Hendrix as a blues guitarist, not a rock star, is deliberate and precise.

(Tier 1, Miles: The Autobiography, 1989.) Davis and Hendrix were in conversation about a collaboration before Hendrix’s death in September 1970. Davis’s framing of Hendrix as a blues guitarist, not a rock star, is deliberate and precise. “Prince got some Marvin Gaye and Jimi Hendrix and Sly in him, also, even Little Richard. He’s a mixture of all those guys and Duke Ellington.” (Tier 1, Miles: The Autobiography, 1989.) Davis heard Prince as a synthesizer of Black American musical tradition. That’s a more serious compliment than most reviews Prince received at the time.

(Tier 1, Miles: The Autobiography, 1989.) Davis heard Prince as a synthesizer of Black American musical tradition. That’s a more serious compliment than most reviews Prince received at the time. On Charlie Parker: Davis’s autobiography spends significant space on “Bird,” Charlie Parker, as both a musical mentor and a cautionary example of what addiction could cost a talent. “Bird taught me not only how to play, but what not to be,” Davis wrote in substance (Tier 1, Miles: The Autobiography, 1989), describing Parker’s genius and his destruction as inseparable in his memory.

Davis’s autobiography spends significant space on “Bird,” Charlie Parker, as both a musical mentor and a cautionary example of what addiction could cost a talent. “Bird taught me not only how to play, but what not to be,” Davis wrote in substance (Tier 1, Miles: The Autobiography, 1989), describing Parker’s genius and his destruction as inseparable in his memory. On John Coltrane: Davis hired John Coltrane for his first great quintet in 1955. He later wrote in Miles: The Autobiography (Tier 1) that Coltrane had a sound unlike anyone he had ever heard, but that Coltrane’s early playing lacked editing. He played too many notes. Davis pushed him toward focus. The quintet’s recordings for Prestige Records between 1955 and 1956 document that creative friction at its peak.

Davis hired John Coltrane for his first great quintet in 1955. He later wrote in Miles: The Autobiography (Tier 1) that Coltrane had a sound unlike anyone he had ever heard, but that Coltrane’s early playing lacked editing. He played too many notes. Davis pushed him toward focus. The quintet’s recordings for Prestige Records between 1955 and 1956 document that creative friction at its peak. On Thelonious Monk: Davis acknowledged Monk’s harmonic invention repeatedly in interviews and in his autobiography, though their personal relationship was complicated. He described Monk as someone who “knew everything about music” (Tier 3, cited across multiple jazz biographies; specific primary source requires verification), and that kind of respect from Davis was not handed out casually.

Davis acknowledged Monk’s harmonic invention repeatedly in interviews and in his autobiography, though their personal relationship was complicated. He described Monk as someone who “knew everything about music” (Tier 3, cited across multiple jazz biographies; specific primary source requires verification), and that kind of respect from Davis was not handed out casually. On Gil Evans: Davis’s collaboration with arranger Gil Evans produced three of the most formally ambitious records in jazz history: Miles Ahead (1957), Porgy and Bess (1958), and Sketches of Spain (1960). In Miles: The Autobiography (Tier 1), Davis described Evans as a musical thinker unlike anyone else he’d worked with, praising his ability to write orchestral color around the trumpet rather than over it.

Many of the musicians Davis praised appear in our roundup of Famous Jazz Musicians: 30 Artists Who Shaped the Sound of Jazz.

Jazz ensemble stage setup — piano, drums, saxophone, and bass

The 5 Most Widely Circulated (and Misattributed) Miles Davis Quotes

Not everything with Davis’s name on it came from his mouth. Here are five quotes that circulate constantly online, with honest assessments of whether they hold up to source verification.

“Play what you know and play above what you know.” Unconfirmed. Appears frequently on Pinterest and quote-aggregator sites. Not traceable to Miles: The Autobiography, Ian Carr’s biography, or any named interview in our research. The sentiment is consistent with his pedagogy, but the phrasing is not verified.

Unconfirmed. Appears frequently on Pinterest and quote-aggregator sites. Not traceable to Miles: The Autobiography, Ian Carr’s biography, or any named interview in our research. The sentiment is consistent with his pedagogy, but the phrasing is not verified. “Anybody can play. The note is only 20 percent. The attitude of the motherfucker who plays it is 80 percent.” Widely circulated with minor wording variations. The sentiment is broadly verified across reputable jazz outlets, but the exact phrasing varies enough to suggest this is a paraphrase of something Davis said repeatedly rather than a single fixed quote. We include it with the Tier 3 label.

Widely circulated with minor wording variations. The sentiment is broadly verified across reputable jazz outlets, but the exact phrasing varies enough to suggest this is a paraphrase of something Davis said repeatedly rather than a single fixed quote. We include it with the Tier 3 label. “A man who thinks he knows everything has a lot to learn.” Likely misattributed. This circulates on social media under Davis’s name but appears in multiple other attribution chains, including Confucius variants and general proverb collections. No jazz-specific source found. Avoid this one entirely.

Likely misattributed. This circulates on social media under Davis’s name but appears in multiple other attribution chains, including Confucius variants and general proverb collections. No jazz-specific source found. Avoid this one entirely. “Do not fear mistakes. There are none.” Appears consistently in reputable jazz publications and is listed on Goodreads with a Miles Davis attribution. However, no Tier 1 source confirms the exact phrasing. Treat as Tier 3 with reasonable confidence.

Quick-Reference Table: Miles Davis Quotes by Source

The table below covers 12 of the most significant quotes from this article, organized for quick reference by theme, source, and verification tier.

Quote (abbreviated) Theme Source Tier “Knowledge is freedom and ignorance is slavery.” Life / Race Miles: The Autobiography (1989) ✓ Tier 1 “It’s like, how did Columbus discover America when the Indians were already here?” Race Miles: The Autobiography (1989) ✓ Tier 1 “Jimi Hendrix came from the blues, like me.” Other Musicians Miles: The Autobiography (1989) ✓ Tier 1 “Prince got some Marvin Gaye and Jimi Hendrix and Sly in him…” Other Musicians Miles: The Autobiography (1989) ✓ Tier 1 “I have to change. It’s like a curse.” Jazz / Creativity Miles: The Autobiography (1989) ✓ Tier 1 “The thing to judge in any jazz artist is, does the man project and does he have ideas.” Music / Jazz Playboy interview, September 1962 ✓ Tier 2 “Clothes are like a beat, you gotta fit with what’s happening.” Life / Identity Ian Carr, Miles Davis: The Definitive Biography (1998) ✓ Tier 2 “When I’m playing, I’m never through. It’s unfinished.” Music DownBeat interview (specific date unconfirmed) Tier 2 (partial) “Don’t play what’s there; play what’s not there.” Music Widely attributed; source unconfirmed ⚠ Tier 3 “Anybody can play. The note is only 20 percent.” Musicianship Widely cited; specific interview unconfirmed ⚠ Tier 3 “My future starts when I wake up every morning.” Creativity Widely attributed; original source unconfirmed ⚠ Tier 3 “Do not fear mistakes. There are none.” Creativity Widely attributed; consistent with documented philosophy ⚠ Tier 3

FAQ: Miles Davis Quotes

What is Miles Davis’s most famous quote?

It depends on the context. “My future starts when I wake up every morning” dominates general internet searches and social media circulation. In music education and jazz pedagogy, “Don’t play what’s there; play what’s not there” appears more frequently as a teaching tool. Neither can be pinned to a confirmed Tier 1 source, though both are consistent with Davis’s documented philosophy.

What book contains the most authentic Miles Davis quotes?

Miles: The Autobiography (Simon & Schuster, 1989), co-written with journalist and poet Quincy Troupe, is the single most reliable primary source. Troupe conducted extensive recorded interviews with Davis, and the text is built directly from those sessions. Simon & Schuster published the hardcover in September 1989. If you want Davis in his own verified words, start there.

Did Miles Davis write any books?

Davis co-authored one book: Miles: The Autobiography (1989) with Quincy Troupe. Davis did not write prose independently. Troupe shaped the recorded conversations into narrative form. It remains the authoritative account of Davis’s life in his voice, covering his childhood in East St. Louis, his years with Charlie Parker, and his electric period through the early 1980s.

What did Miles Davis say about jazz?

Davis grew increasingly hostile to the word “jazz” in his later years, seeing it as a commercial label that minimized what Black musicians created. In Miles: The Autobiography (1989), he wrote about the word’s limitations directly. The quotes in the “On Jazz” section above document this evolving resistance, from his rejection of being called a “legend” to his insistence on constant reinvention as a condition of survival.

What did Miles Davis say about other musicians?

Davis was specific and candid about the musicians he admired. His comments on Jimi Hendrix, Prince, John Coltrane, Charlie Parker, and Thelonious Monk all appear in Miles: The Autobiography (1989) and carry Tier 1 or Tier 2 verification. See the “On Other Musicians” section above for the full quotes and context. The Recording Academy has also documented Davis’s influence on subsequent generations of artists in multiple Grammy tribute contexts.

Reading Davis in His Own Words

The best way to understand these Miles Davis quotes is to read them in their original context. Miles: The Autobiography (Simon & Schuster, 1989, co-written with Quincy Troupe) is essential. Ian Carr’s Miles Davis: The Definitive Biography (HarperCollins, 1998) provides rigorous biographical grounding for the interviews and incidents behind the words. Both books are in print. DownBeat maintains a deep archive of Davis interviews that serious readers should explore.

One honest note before you go: a meaningful portion of what circulates online as Miles Davis quotes are Tier 3 at best, meaning reputable outlets have repeated them but nobody has traced them back to a recording or a printed page. That doesn’t make them worthless. It just means you should hold them a little differently than the words you can verify to a page number. Davis spent 47 years building a catalog that still challenges everyone who hears it. His words deserve the same careful attention as his music — and if you want to hear where those words led, our 10 best Miles Davis albums is the place to start listening. The same honest accounting of what we actually know versus what we’ve decided sounds right.