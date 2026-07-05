The best female jazz singers, from Billie Holiday and Ella Fitzgerald to Cécile McLorin Salvant, are the voices most responsible for bringing jazz to mainstream audiences, setting the harmonic and interpretive standards every vocalist since has been measured against. This ranked list of 25 artists spans the 1920s swing era through the contemporary jazz scene, ordered by commercial impact, critical acclaim, and documented influence on later artists, weighted in that order.

These are female jazz singers and jazz-rooted vocal stylists, not pop vocalists who occasionally record standards. Black female jazz singers constitute the majority of this list, a direct reflection of the genre’s African American origins, not an editorial position requiring defense. The great female jazz singers built this art form from the ground up, and the famous female jazz singers who followed them built on that foundation.

How This Ranking Works

Selection Criteria

Commercial impact means charting recordings, catalog longevity, and Grammy wins or nominations verifiable through Recording Academy records. Critical acclaim draws on documented reception in DownBeat, JazzTimes, and contemporaneous press coverage. Influence on later artists relies on citations by subsequent vocalists in verifiable published interviews and DownBeat readers and Critics Poll data. Stylistic originality is assessed through harmonic approach, rhythmic innovation, and repertoire choices, not biography or cultural significance taken in isolation.

Who Was Considered

The candidate pool draws from DownBeat hall of Fame inductees, Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award recipients, and entries in the Oxford Companion to Jazz. Contemporary eligibility requires a minimum of two studio albums and documented critical reception. Artists who work primarily in pop, soul, or R&B, even those with strong jazz credentials, are ranked on the strength of their jazz output specifically. The full keyword range this article addresses runs from “female jazz singers” and “jazz singers female” through “best female jazz singers of all time” and “contemporary female jazz singers.”

How Female Jazz Vocalists Shaped Seven Decades of the Genre

The Swing Era (1920s-1940s): The Voice as Instrument

Bessie Smith and Ma Rainey established blues-rooted phrasing before the category “jazz singer” even solidified as a commercial label. Ma Rainey made more than 100 recordings in a five-year span during the 1920s, and Bessie Smith’s Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award came posthumously in 1989, recognition that arrived decades after her influence had already reshaped American music. Big band vocalists like Holiday and Fitzgerald began as band singers, not solo stars. Ella Fitzgerald’s 1938 recording of “A-Tisket, A-Tasket” with Chick Webb and His Orchestra for Decca reached number one on the era’s sheet-music and record-buying charts (Billboard’s modern singles chart didn’t yet exist), an early confirmation of a female jazz vocalist’s mainstream commercial power.

The Bebop and Hard Bop Era (1950s-1960s): Harmonics and Risk

Sarah Vaughan and Betty Carter absorbed bebop’s harmonic language and pushed it further than most instrumentalists dared. Vaughan’s near-four-octave range was documented in contemporaneous DownBeat reviews as something genuinely unprecedented. Nina Simone and Abbey Lincoln injected political content into jazz lyrics, permanently altering what the form could say and who it could speak for. This era produced the most concentrated burst of vocal innovation in jazz history.

The Post-Bop and Fusion Era (1970s-1980s): Expanding the Canvas

Dee Dee Bridgewater and Cassandra Wilson stretched jazz into Afro-diasporic and roots territory, pulling in Delta blues, West African music, and folk without losing the improvisational core. Norma Winstone simultaneously built a parallel tradition in European jazz, writing original lyrics to existing instrumental compositions and redefining what vocalese could be outside the American mainstream.

The Contemporary Scene (1990s-Present): Tradition and Innovation

Cécile McLorin Salvant, Esperanza Spalding, and Dianne Reeves carry the critical standard into the 21st century. Salvant’s three consecutive Grammy wins for Best Jazz Vocal Album made her the consensus choice among critics as the defining modern female jazz singer. The “top female jazz singers today,” “modern female jazz singers,” and “female jazz singers 2024” conversation now runs through her work first. Contemporary jazz singers defining the genre today are building on a foundation these women laid across seven decades.

Quick-Reference Table: The 25 Greatest Female Jazz Singers

Each artist appears exactly once. Detailed profiles follow in reverse order, #25 to #1.

Rank Artist Active Years Core Style Defining Recording 1 Billie Holiday 1933-1959 Swing/Blues Phrasing “Strange Fruit” (1939, Commodore) 2 Ella Fitzgerald 1934-1993 Swing/Scat/Standards Ella Fitzgerald Sings the Cole Porter Song Book (1956, Verve) 3 Sarah Vaughan 1944-1989 Bebop/Ballads Sarah Vaughan with Clifford Brown (1955, EmArcy) 4 Dinah Washington 1943-1963 R&B-Jazz crossover “What a Diff’rence a Day Makes” (1959, Mercury) 5 Nina Simone 1954-2003 Jazz/Classical/Protest I Put a Spell on You (1965, Philips) 6 Betty Carter 1948-1998 Hard Bop/Avant-garde The Audience with Betty Carter (1980, Bet-Car) 7 Carmen McRae 1944-1991 Bop/Standards Carmen McRae at Ronnie Scott’s (1977, Mainstream) 8 Abbey Lincoln 1956-2010 Hard Bop/Protest We Insist! Max Roach’s Freedom Now Suite (1960, Candid) 9 Anita O’Day 1941-2006 Swing/Bop Anita O’Day at Mister Kelly’s (1958, Verve) 10 Shirley Horn 1954-2005 Ballads/Piano-vocal You Won’t Forget Me (1991, Verve) 11 Nancy Wilson 1960-2018 Jazz/Soul Nancy Wilson / Cannonball Adderley (1962, Capitol) 12 Cassandra Wilson 1984-present Post-bop/Roots Blue Light ‘Til Dawn (1993, Blue Note) 13 Dee Dee Bridgewater 1969-present Bebop/Afrojazz Dear Ella (1997, Verve) 14 Peggy Lee 1941-2000 Swing/Pop-jazz Black Coffee (1953, Decca) 15 June Christy 1945-1963 Cool Jazz Something Cool (1954, Capitol) 16 Sheila Jordan 1952-present Avant-garde/Bop Portrait of Sheila (1962, Blue Note) 17 Dakota Staton 1954-2004 Hard Bop/Soul The Late, Late Show (1957, Capitol) 18 Helen Merrill 1954-present Cool/Ballads Helen Merrill (1954, EmArcy) 19 Dianne Reeves 1982-present Post-bop/Contemporary A Little Moonlight (2003, Blue Note) 20 Norma Winstone 1968-present European Jazz/Vocalese Somewhere Called Home (1987, ECM) 21 Rachelle Ferrell 1990-present Jazz/R&B/Vocal acrobatics Rachelle Ferrell (1992, Capitol) 22 Cécile McLorin Salvant 2010-present Post-bop/Repertoire Archaeology WomanChild (2013, Mack Avenue) 23 Esperanza Spalding 2006-present Fusion/Contemporary Chamber Music Society (2010, Heads Up) 24 Diana Krall 1992-present Piano-vocal/Swing When I Look in Your Eyes (1999, Verve) 25 Norah Jones 2002-present Jazz-pop crossover Come Away with Me (2002, Blue Note)

The Rankings: #25 Through #16

The lower tier of this ranking is deep canon. Every artist here belongs in any serious conversation about the best female jazz singers of all time. Their placement in the 16-25 range reflects the extraordinary competition from the titans above, not any diminishment of their art or influence.

#25, Norah Jones

Active years: 2002-present | Home base: New York, NY. Norah Jones introduced a generation of listeners to jazz-rooted songwriting through a stripped-back piano-vocal approach that felt genuinely new in 2002. Come Away with Me (Blue Note) has sold nearly 30 million copies worldwide on its own, part of a career total exceeding 53 million albums according to Blue Note Records, and the debut alone earned five Grammy Awards including Album of the Year, a commercial achievement no jazz-adjacent female vocalist had matched in the modern era.

Her essential second album, Feels Like Home (2004, Blue Note), deepened a country-jazz hybrid that songwriter Jesse Harris helped shape. The collaboration with bassist and producer Lee Alexander gave her early records a warm, unhurried intimacy that critics consistently praised. Here’s the thing: Jones’s pure jazz innovation is narrower than every artist ranked above her, and DownBeat critics have historically categorized her at the jazz-pop boundary rather than inside it. But her lasting influence on Blue Note Records’ commercial strategy, proving the label could produce a mainstream best-seller without abandoning aesthetic credibility, is real and documented.

#24, Diana Krall

Active years: 1992-present | Home base: Nanaimo, BC / New York, NY. Diana Krall revived the piano-vocal tradition of Shirley Horn and Nat King Cole for a 1990s and 2000s mainstream audience with consistent technical command. When I Look in Your Eyes (1999, Verve) won the Grammy for Best Jazz Vocal Performance (the category wasn’t renamed Best Jazz Vocal Album until 2001) and, according to Discogs and Verve Records documentation, was one of the rare jazz albums to earn a Grammy nomination for Album of the Year, a commercial and critical crossover that reshaped expectations for the format.

The Girl in the Other Room (2004, Verve) expanded her range into original songwriting, with guitarist Russell Malone and producer Tommy LiPuma shaping her most adventurous studio work. Krall’s craft is impeccable. Her artistic risk-taking is more contained than Cassandra Wilson or Betty Carter, and her influence on jazz vocalists, while real, is narrower in scope than the artists ranked above. She remains the most commercially successful piano-vocal female jazz singer of her generation, a documented fact that carries genuine weight in any ranking weighted toward impact.

#23, Esperanza Spalding

Active years: 2006-present | Home base: Portland, OR / Boston, MA. Esperanza Spalding made history as the first jazz artist to win the Grammy Award for Best New Artist, in 2011, according to the Recording Academy. She’s a bassist-vocalist who reconceived the relationship between rhythm section and vocal melody, the bass line doesn’t accompany her voice, it argues with it, and that tension is the music.

Chamber Music Society (2010, Heads Up International) was the best-selling contemporary jazz album of 2011 according to Billboard’s year-end Contemporary Jazz Albums chart, though it received no Grammy nomination itself; Spalding’s Best New Artist win that same ceremony recognized her overall body of work rather than this specific album. Emily’s D+Evolution (2016, Concord) pushed further into art-rock jazz fusion with co-producer Tony Visconti. Collaborators Joe Lovano and Jack DeJohnette appear across her catalog, grounding her experiments in hard jazz credibility. Her recording catalog is still developing relative to artists above her, and per DownBeat critics Poll data she’s consistently ranked but not yet at the consensus peak of Salvant or Reeves. She’s relevant to every “young female jazz singers” and “new female jazz singers” conversation happening right now.

A jazz pianist’s hands dance across the keys during an intimate evening performance, capturing the essence of live jazz music.

#22, Cécile McLorin Salvant

Active years: 2010-present | Home base: Miami, FL / Paris, France. Cécile McLorin Salvant has won three Grammy Awards for Best Jazz Vocal Album, for For One to Love (2015), Dreams and Daggers (2017), and The Window (2018), making her one of only two vocalists, alongside Dianne Reeves, to achieve three consecutive wins in that category, according to the Recording Academy. She specializes in excavating forgotten and obscure repertoire and making it feel urgent and contemporary, a practice critics have called “repertoire archaeology.”

WomanChild (2013, Mack Avenue) established her approach: songs spanning centuries of American music, delivered with a voice that can drop to a smoky murmur and climb to a bright, almost operatic upper register within a single phrase. Ghost Song (2022, Nonesuch) expanded into chamber jazz territory. Pianists Aaron Diehl and Sullivan Fortner have been her most consistent collaborators. Her active career means her final historical ranking remains open. Placement at #22 overall reflects the depth of the historical field, she’s the consensus best active female jazz vocalist among critics, and the primary contemporary model cited in profiles of emerging female vocalists. She’s the center of every “modern female jazz singers” and “best female jazz singers” conversation today.

#21, Rachelle Ferrell

Active years: 1990-present | Home base: Philadelphia, PA. Rachelle Ferrell merges bebop harmonic sophistication with gospel and R&B fire in a way no vocalist before or since has replicated exactly. Her debut, First Instrument, was released in Japan in 1990 before her Capitol/EMI self-titled US debut in 1992 brought her to wider attention. The Capitol album showcases a documented extreme vocal range and a harmonic ear that absorbs chord substitutions the way a bebop saxophonist would.

Live In Montreux 91-97 (Blue Note) captures two concerts demonstrating her live vocal acrobatics, the kind of performance that makes other singers stop and reconsider what the instrument can do. Wayne Shorter and Will Downing appear among her key collaborators. Her catalog volume is smaller than artists ranked above her, and DownBeat recognition came primarily through jazz-R&B crossover coverage rather than consensus jazz critics poll placement. She’s a famous black female jazz singer whose influence on contemporary vocalists including Ledisi and Lalah Hathaway is documented in published interviews.

#20, Norma Winstone

Active years: 1968-present | Home base: London, UK. Norma Winstone is the defining voice of European jazz vocalism and a pioneer of writing original lyrics to existing jazz instrumental compositions, extending the vocalese tradition into genuinely contemporary territory. In 1971 she was voted top singer in the Melody Maker jazz Poll, and her debut album Edge of Time (Argo) followed in 1972 as a landmark of early British jazz.

Somewhere Called Home (1987, ECM), recorded with pianist John Taylor and multi-instrumentalist Tony Coe, is the definitive document of her mature style. Kenny Wheeler and John Taylor appear as her most significant long-term collaborators. Winstone has won multiple BBC Jazz Awards. Her critical reputation in Europe is enormous. Her lower name-recognition in the US commercial market is the primary factor placing her here rather than higher. She’s the template for British and Scandinavian female jazz singers working today, and her influence runs through every corner of the ECM vocal catalog.

#19, Dianne Reeves

Active years: 1982-present | Home base: Denver, CO / Los Angeles, CA. Dianne Reeves has won five Grammy Awards for Best Jazz Vocal Album according to the Recording Academy, bridging the post-bop vocal tradition with Afro-Cuban and Brazilian influences in a way that feels organic rather than assembled. Clark Terry served as an early mentor, a relationship documented in published interviews. Herbie Hancock has been her most prominent collaborator across multiple projects.

A Little Moonlight (2003, Blue Note) won her a Grammy and distills her post-bop swing approach to its essence, the rhythm section breathes, and her voice sits inside the pocket rather than on top of it. Her work on the Good Night, and Good Luck soundtrack (2005, Concord/Paramount) brought her to a film audience. She’s the strongest argument for “top female jazz singers today” among artists who’ve been working for four decades. Stylistic range and critical consensus place her just behind the historical figures above, but among modern jazz female singers, she’s the standard.

The solitary stage setup captures the intimate, contemplative essence of jazz performance spaces.

#18, Helen Merrill

Active years: 1954-present | Home base: New York, NY. Helen Merrill’s 1954 EmArcy debut, recorded with trumpeter Clifford Brown and arranged by a young Quincy Jones, is one of the most studied examples of jazz vocal-instrumental integration in the catalog. She was 25 at the time of recording, already a ten-year jazz veteran according to JazzBuffalo’s documented profile, and the album captures a voice of remarkable intimacy and control.

Collaboration (1988, EmArcy) documents her sustained artistry across three decades of continued recording. Gil Evans also appears among her key collaborators, giving her mid-career work an orchestral depth that few vocalists of her era achieved. Her lower commercial profile relative to artists above her is the primary ranking factor. DownBeat critical ranking has been consistently high throughout her career, but not at the absolute peak. She’s a cool-era female jazz singer whose influence on the ballad tradition is quiet and pervasive, the kind of artist other singers cite when they want to explain what “intimate” actually means.

#17, Dakota Staton

Active years: 1954-2004 | Home base: Pittsburgh, PA / New York, NY. Dakota Staton’s Capitol debut The Late, Late Show (1957) reached #4 on the Billboard Pop Albums chart, one of the highest chart positions for a female jazz vocalist in the 1950s, documented in Jazz Messengers’ historical discography records. She fused hard bop intensity with accessible swing in a way that made her a genuine crossover figure before that term existed as a marketing category.

Dakota Staton with Strings (Capitol) documents her ballad range, with arranger Van Alexander shaping the orchestral settings. DownBeat named her Most Promising Newcomer in 1955. Career interruptions caused by label disputes in the 1960s and 1970s limited her catalog breadth relative to artists ranked above her, a circumstance that affected her critical standing more than her talent warranted. She’s a famous black female jazz singer whose commercial peak was brief but genuinely significant, and whose hard bop credentials are beyond dispute.

#16, Sheila Jordan

Active years: 1952-present | Home base: New York, NY. Sheila Jordan’s Portrait of Sheila (recorded 1962, Blue Note) was one of only two vocal jazz albums Blue Note released in the 1960s, according to documented label history, a fact that highlights both the rarity of the record and the label’s confidence in her. A direct disciple of Charlie Parker, she introduced bebop harmonic language into the solo vocal format with a directness that instrumentalists recognized immediately.

Old Time Feeling (1982, Palo Alto) pioneered the bass-voice duo format she made her own, working with bassist Harvey Swartz. George Russell was among her earliest significant collaborators. In the 1963 DownBeat critics Poll, she ranked first in the vocal category for “Talent Deserving Wider Recognition.” Her critical reputation among jazz insiders is enormous. Her commercial footprint is smaller than artists in the top 15, which is the honest reason she sits here. She was one of the longest-active female jazz singers on record, performing into her nineties.

The Rankings: #15 Through #6

The middle tier of this ranking contains artists who shaped entire subgenres of jazz singing, cool jazz, hard bop ballads, swing-into-soul crossover, and whose catalogs have remained in continuous critical circulation for 50 or more years. These are the famous female jazz singers who defined what the form could be.

#15, June Christy

Active years: 1945-1963 | Home base: Springfield, IL / Los Angeles, CA. June Christy’s Something Cool (1954, Capitol) is the definitive document of West Coast cool jazz vocal style. Her restrained, smoky timbre, a voice that seems to hold something back even at its most expressive, set the aesthetic template for an entire generation of California-based female jazz singers. She replaced Anita O’Day in the Stan Kenton Orchestra, a lineage that gave her bebop credibility before her solo career began.

Arranger and producer Pete Rugolo shaped her Capitol recordings, and The Misty Miss Christy (1956, Capitol) extends the cool aesthetic with the same unhurried authority. Her stylistic range is narrower than artists above her, and her catalog centers on a single aesthetic peak rather than the kind of evolution that marks the top ten. But her lasting influence on white female jazz singers of the cool era is direct and traceable, she’s the antecedent to Blossom Dearie and a clear line runs from her approach to Diana Krall’s piano-vocal restraint.

#14, Peggy Lee

Active years: 1941-2000 | Home base: Jamestown, ND / Los Angeles, CA. Peggy Lee crossed jazz, pop, and cabaret more successfully than any vocalist of her era, accumulating 13 Grammy nominations and a Grammy win in 1969 for “Is That All There Is?” plus a Lifetime Achievement Award in 1995, according to the Recording Academy. Her recorded legacy runs to more than 1,100 masters and 50 original albums, a catalog breadth that few jazz vocalists of any gender have matched.

Black Coffee (1953, Decca) is the jazz critic’s Peggy Lee document, spare, smoky, and harmonically sophisticated in ways her pop work rarely was. Her work with Benny Goodman from 1941 to 1943 established her swing credentials. Nelson Riddle’s arrangements gave her later Capitol recordings their orchestral authority. She co-wrote songs for Disney’s Lady and the Tramp (1955), demonstrating creative range that extended well beyond performance. Jazz critics consistently place her below the bebop-grounded singers above her, and that consensus is the honest reason she sits at #14 rather than higher. She’s a famous female jazz singer whose pop crossover success cuts both ways in a ranking weighted toward jazz innovation.

A classic vinyl record takes center stage, evoking the timeless aesthetic of jazz music and live performance.

#13, Dee Dee Bridgewater

Active years: 1969-present | Home base: Memphis, TN / Paris, France. Dee Dee Bridgewater is a three-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, according to the Recording Academy, with wins including Dear Ella (1997, Verve) and Eleanora Fagan (1915-1959) (2010). She’s also a Tony Award-winning stage actress and hosted NPR’s JazzSet for roughly 13 years, from 2001 until the program’s 2014 sign-off. Her UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador designation reflects a public profile that extends well beyond the jazz world.

Red Earth: A Malian Journey (2007, EmArcy) documents her Afrojazz synthesis, blending American bebop roots with West African and Malian musical traditions more successfully than any other vocalist in the historical canon. Early collaborators Thad Jones, Mel Lewis, and Horace Silver grounded her in hard bop before she expanded outward. She rivals the artists above her in Grammy recognition. Her placement here reflects DownBeat critics Poll consensus over a 40-year period rather than any diminishment of her artistry. Among black female jazz singers working across multiple decades, she’s one of the most decorated and most adventurous.

#12, Cassandra Wilson

Active years: 1984-present | Home base: Jackson, MS / New York, NY. Cassandra Wilson won two Grammy Awards, for New Moon Daughter (1995, Best Jazz Vocal Performance) and Loverly (2008, Best Jazz Vocal Album). Blue Light ‘Til Dawn (1993, Blue Note) sold over 250,000 copies as of March 1996 according to documented sales data, and is routinely cited as one of the most important jazz vocal albums of the 1990s.

Her approach, drawing on Delta blues, folk, and world music alongside the M-Base collective’s harmonic experiments, expanded what a “jazz singer” could legitimately source. Steve Coleman and producer Craig Street were her most significant early collaborators. New Moon Daughter (1995, Blue Note) represents the peak of her roots-fusion synthesis, a record where Hank Williams and Robert Johnson sit comfortably beside Thelonious Monk. Her artistic range and documented critical consensus are exceptional. She sits just below artists whose catalogs span more decades, but among black female jazz singers of the 1990s and 2000s, she’s the defining voice. The greatest jazz singers of all time include her in every serious conversation.

#11, Nancy Wilson

Active years: 1960-2018 | Home base: Chillicothe, OH / Los Angeles, CA. Nancy Wilson recorded more than 70 albums and won three Grammy Awards for her work, according to Wikipedia’s documented discography. The Nancy Wilson / Cannonball Adderley album (1962, Capitol) is one of the most commercially successful jazz vocal-instrumental collaborations on record, a meeting of her warm, conversational phrasing with Cannonball Adderley’s alto saxophone that sounds as immediate today as it did in 1962.

Her Grammy wins span decades, with R.S.V.P. (Rare Songs, Very Personal) (2004, MCG Jazz) winning Best Jazz Vocal Album and demonstrating sustained artistry across a 50-year career. Arranger Billy May shaped her early Capitol recordings. Soul and pop crossover work diluted her jazz critical standing in some polls, a catalog that spread wide across genres inevitably invites that judgment. But the Cannonball collaboration alone would place her in the top ten of any ranking of famous black female jazz singers, and her overall body of work earns her this position comfortably.

#10, Shirley Horn

Active years: 1954-2005 | Home base: Washington, D.C. Shirley Horn’s piano-vocal format, where she accompanied herself with near-orchestral deliberateness, stretching time until a phrase felt suspended, is technically unique in the jazz vocal catalog. Miles Davis called her his favorite singer and once told Village Vanguard management “If she don’t play, I ain’t gonna play,” an endorsement documented by the National Endowment for the Arts. Horn was nominated for nine Grammy Awards during her career, winning the Grammy Award for Best Jazz Vocal Performance at the 41st Grammy Awards for I Remember Miles, according to Wikipedia’s verified discography.

You Won’t Forget Me (1991, Verve) brought her a Grammy nomination and a late-career audience after decades of relative obscurity, Miles Davis appears as a guest, a cameo that functions as a public endorsement. Close Enough for Love (recorded 1988, released 1989, Verve) documents her self-accompaniment approach at its peak, the bass walking a lazy chromatic line beneath her piano while her voice sits just behind the beat. Bassist Charles Ables was her longtime trio partner. Her career was deliberately narrow and unhurried. Diana Krall has acknowledged Horn’s piano-vocal format as a direct model in DownBeat interviews, making the lineage explicit.

#9, Anita O’Day

Active years: 1941-2006 | Home base: Chicago, IL / Los Angeles, CA. Anita O’Day’s 1958 Newport Jazz Festival performance, filmed for the documentary Jazz on a Summer’s Day (1959), is one of the most documented single vocal performances in jazz history. Technically, she was among the first vocalists to treat the voice as a pure bebop horn, avoiding vibrato for a harder, more rhythmic sound that instrumentalists immediately recognized as their own language.

Anita O’Day at Mister Kelly’s (1958, Verve), recorded live in Chicago, captures her peak swing-bop synthesis, the phrasing is percussive, the time feel is iron, and the swing is effortless in the way that only comes from decades of work. Pick Yourself Up with Anita O’Day (1957, Verve) documents her studio command. She received a Grammy nomination for Best Jazz Vocal Performance, Female in 1990 for her DRG album In a Mellow Tone, according to the Recording Academy. She’s a foundational figure in the canon of the greatest jazz albums ever recorded.

#8, Abbey Lincoln

Active years: 1956-2010 | Home base: New York, NY. Abbey Lincoln was an American jazz vocalist, songwriter, and actress whose work permanently altered what jazz lyrics could say about race, gender, and political reality. Drummer and bandleader Max Roach’s We Insist! Max Roach’s Freedom Now Suite (1960, Candid), on which Lincoln sang lead vocals, is one of the most politically charged albums in jazz history, Lincoln’s voice on “Triptych: Prayer / Protest / Peace” moves from controlled anguish to something that sounds like pure, unmediated grief.

She did not record any albums as a leader from 1962 to 1972, according to the National Endowment for the Arts, returning with People in Me in 1973, her first album of all original compositions. That decade-long silence, caused by the political climate and industry resistance to her uncompromising work, cost her commercial momentum but didn’t diminish her critical standing. Her late-career recordings for Verve and EmArcy in the 1990s and 2000s are among the most emotionally direct jazz vocal records of that era. She’s a famous black female jazz singer whose influence on every politically engaged vocalist since is direct and documented.

#7, Carmen McRae

Active years: 1944-1991 | Home base: New York, NY. Carmen McRae was one of the great singers of jazz, according to the National Endowment for the Arts, which named her a 1994 NEA Jazz Master. She found the depth of feeling in lyrics that other singers treated as decoration, and her piano-playing gave her harmonic understanding that pure vocalists couldn’t match. She was nominated for Grammy Awards seven times between 1971 and 1990, according to documented Recording Academy records, though she never won, a fact that says more about Grammy politics than about her artistry.

Carmen McRae at Ronnie Scott’s (recorded 1977, Mainstream) is the live document that captures her full authority, the phrasing is deliberate, the swing is deep, and the interpretive intelligence is on display in every bar. Her discography includes 29 studio albums, 26 live albums, and 25 compilations, according to Wikipedia’s verified discography. She was often placed in the pantheon alongside Ella Fitzgerald and Sarah Vaughan by contemporaneous critics. Her placement at #7 reflects that consensus while acknowledging the singular commercial and critical dominance of the six artists above her.

#6, Betty Carter

Active years: 1948-1998 | Home base: Detroit, MI / New York, NY. Betty Carter was the most harmonically adventurous female jazz singer of her generation, full stop. She stretched time, inverted melodies, and rebuilt standards from the inside out in ways that made audiences uncomfortable before they made them ecstatic. The Audience with Betty Carter (recorded 1979, released 1980 on her own Bet-Car label, later reissued by Verve in 1988) is a live double album recorded at San Francisco’s Great American Music Hall that documents her genius at its most uncompromising.

Look What I Got! won her the Grammy Award for Best Jazz Vocal Performance, Female in 1988, according to the Kennedy Center’s documented biography. Droppin’ Things peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard jazz albums chart and earned a Grammy nomination in 1990. She founded her own label, Bet-Car Productions, to maintain artistic control, a decision that cost her commercial reach but preserved the music. She mentored a generation of jazz musicians including Cyrus Chestnut, Mulgrew Miller, and Jacky Terrasson, who passed through her working bands. Among hard bop and avant-garde female jazz singers, she has no peer.

The Rankings: #5 Through #1

The top five are the artists whose names appear first in every serious conversation about the best female jazz singers of all time. Their commercial reach, critical standing, and influence on later vocalists are so thoroughly documented that the ranking here reflects consensus rather than argument.

#5, Nina Simone

Active years: 1954-2003 | Home base: Tryon, NC / New York, NY / various international. Nina Simone was an American singer, songwriter, pianist, and civil rights activist whose more than 40 albums, recorded primarily between 1958 and 1974, constitute one of the most emotionally and politically charged bodies of work in American music. She received four Grammy nominations during her career and was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2000, according to Piano Inspires’ documented biography. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted her in 2018.

I Put a Spell on You (1965, Philips) is her most pop-accessible album and one of her most consistent, featuring her piano-led arrangements that blur the line between jazz, classical, and blues. Her debut, Little Girl Blue (1959, Bethlehem Records), established her immediately as something the jazz world hadn’t encountered before, a classically trained pianist who sang with the directness of a blues shouter and the harmonic sophistication of a bebop musician. She’s a famous female jazz singer whose influence extends into soul, R&B, hip-hop, and protest music in ways that make her impossible to contain within any single genre category. That breadth is exactly why she sits at #5.

#4, Dinah Washington

Active years: 1943-1963 | Home base: Tuscaloosa, AL / Chicago, IL. Dinah Washington was one of the most versatile female vocalists in the history of American popular music, according to the Alabama Music Hall of Fame’s documented biography. She moved between jazz, blues, gospel, and R&B with a command that made genre boundaries feel arbitrary. “What a Diff’rence a Day Makes” won her the Grammy Award for Best Rhythm and Blues Performance in 1959, according to the Recording Academy, one of the first Grammy wins by a Black female vocalist.

Her discography spans more than a dozen studio albums across the 1950s, from After Hours with Miss “D” (1954) through Dinah Jams (1955) and For Those in Love (1955). Her phrasing was direct and unadorned, she didn’t ornament a melody, she inhabited it, and the emotional content came through without theatrical assistance. She died in 1963 at 39, a career cut short that makes her catalog feel both complete and truncated. Her influence on soul and R&B vocalists from Aretha Franklin forward is direct and widely documented. Among famous black female jazz singers, she’s the bridge between the swing era and everything that followed.

#3, Sarah Vaughan

Active years: 1944-1989 | Home base: Newark, NJ / Los Angeles, CA. Sarah Vaughan, nicknamed “Sassy” and “The Divine One,” won two Grammy Awards including the Lifetime Achievement Award, according to Wikipedia’s verified discography. Over a career spanning five decades, she recorded prolifically, toured internationally, and demonstrated a vocal range and harmonic intelligence that contemporaneous DownBeat reviews documented as genuinely unprecedented. The Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition at NJPAC continues to bear her name as the standard for jazz vocal excellence.

Sarah Vaughan with Clifford Brown (recorded 1954, released 1955, EmArcy) is rightly considered one of her best early recordings and has been reissued multiple times, according to Jazz Journal’s documented review history. It was the only collaboration between the two musicians, and Vaughan herself named it her favorite among her own works. The album pairs her voice with Brown’s trumpet in a dialogue of equals, neither instrument dominates, and the result is one of the most perfectly balanced jazz vocal-instrumental records ever made. Her placement at #3 reflects the extraordinary competition from the two artists above her, not any limitation in her art. She’s the NEA Jazz Masters list’s most decorated female vocalist.

#2, Ella Fitzgerald

Active years: 1934-1993 | Home base: Newport News, VA / New York, NY / Beverly Hills, CA. Ella Fitzgerald won 13 competitive Grammy Awards plus a Lifetime Achievement Award in 1967, 14 Grammy honors in all, according to the verified Wikipedia list of her awards and nominations. During her 50-plus year career she recorded over 200 albums and around 2,000 songs, according to her official discography at ellafitzgerald.com. She sold over 40 million albums, according to AllMusic’s documented biography.

Ella Fitzgerald Sings the Cole Porter Song Book (1956, Verve) defined her career and, in many respects, defined Verve Records itself, recorded in early 1956, it was the first of the celebrated Songbook series that would become the most complete documentation of the American popular song canon by any single vocalist. Her scat singing on recordings like “How High the Moon” and “Flying Home” during the mid-1940s established the technical benchmark for jazz vocal improvisation. She won her first two career Grammys at the inaugural Grammy Awards, for Best Vocal Performance, Female, and separately for Best Jazz Performance, Individual, according to the Recording Academy. The only reason she sits at #2 is that one artist’s influence on the form is even more foundational, and that’s a genuinely close call.

#1, Billie Holiday

Active years: 1933-1959 | Home base: Philadelphia, PA / New York, NY. Billie Holiday, born Eleanora Fagan in 1915, began her recording career in the 1930s and became the most influential female jazz vocalist in the history of the form, according to EBSCO’s documented research. She was posthumously awarded the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1987, according to the verified Wikipedia list of her awards, and received four Grammy Awards posthumously for Best Historical Album. The official Billie Holiday website documents her remembered legacy for musical masterpieces, songwriting skills, and courageous views on inequality and justice.

“Strange Fruit” (1939, Commodore), originally a poem by Abel Meeropol, a Jewish American teacher from the Bronx, became the most politically significant recording in jazz history when Holiday performed and recorded it. The song’s documentation of racial terror in the American South, delivered in Holiday’s behind-the-beat phrasing with a voice that seemed to carry the weight of the lyric in its very timbre, changed what popular music could say. Her harmonic approach, placing notes slightly behind or ahead of the beat, bending pitch with a blues sensibility that no subsequent vocalist has fully replicated, is the single most imitated and least successfully copied technique in jazz vocal history. Every female jazz singer on this list, and most of the male ones, has been measured against what she did. That’s what #1 means.

Honourable Mentions

Five artists who came close but didn’t make the final 25, each with a specific reason for their omission.

Bessie Smith, The “Empress of the Blues” and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award recipient in 1989 whose 160 recorded songs established the blues-vocal template that every jazz singer since has drawn from. She sits just outside this list because her primary genre is blues rather than jazz, and ranking her here would misrepresent her art.

Blossom Dearie, A pianist-vocalist whose intimate, almost conversational delivery influenced Diana Krall and a generation of piano-vocal stylists. Her catalog is smaller and her commercial reach narrower than the artists ranked above her, which is the honest reason she’s here rather than in the top 25.

Nnenna Freelon, A seven-time Grammy-nominated vocalist whose post-bop credentials are impeccable and whose catalog deserves wider attention. She sits outside the top 25 because critical consensus hasn’t yet placed her at the level of the artists above, though that assessment may shift.

Rene Marie, A contemporary female jazz singer whose original compositions and interpretive intelligence have earned consistent critical praise. Her catalog is still developing relative to the historical figures on this list, and her placement in future rankings may well be higher.

Madeline Peyroux, A jazz-pop vocalist whose Billie Holiday-influenced phrasing brought her a significant mainstream audience. Her commercial success is real, but jazz critics have consistently categorized her at the jazz-pop boundary rather than inside the jazz tradition proper.

Race, Gender, and the Jazz Industry

Let’s be honest about what this list reflects. Black female jazz singers constitute the majority of the top 25 because they built the form. From Bessie Smith and Ma Rainey through Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan, Dinah Washington, Nina Simone, Betty Carter, and Abbey Lincoln, African American women created the harmonic language, the interpretive standards, and the emotional vocabulary that every subsequent vocalist, regardless of race or gender, has worked within or against.

The industry’s treatment of these artists was frequently exploitative. Holiday’s recording career was constrained by label politics and racial segregation. Betty Carter founded her own label because major labels wouldn’t record her on her own terms. Abbey Lincoln’s political work cost her a decade of recording opportunities. Dinah Washington died at 39 with a catalog that should have been twice as large. These aren’t incidental biographical details, they’re structural facts about how the music industry operated, and they shaped which recordings exist and which don’t.

White female jazz singers like June Christy, Peggy Lee, and Diana Krall appear on this list because their contributions to the form are genuine and documented. Their placement in the lower half of the ranking reflects the critical consensus that their innovations, while real, built on a foundation laid by the Black artists above them. That’s not a political statement. It’s a historical one, supported by the documented record of who influenced whom. For deeper context on how African American vocalists built jazz from the ground up, the African American vocalists who built jazz article covers the full historical arc.

Contemporary Voices to Watch

The “top female jazz singers today” and “female jazz singers 2024” conversation extends well beyond the artists already established in this ranking. Several younger vocalists are building catalogs that could place them in future versions of this list.

Samara Joy has emerged as one of the most celebrated young jazz vocalists of her generation, earning Grammy nominations and widespread critical acclaim. Her 2021 debut on Whirlwind Recordings and her Verve follow-up, Linger Awhile (2022), demonstrate a vocal maturity and harmonic intelligence that critics have compared to the early work of Sarah Vaughan. She’s the most prominent of the current young female jazz singers, and her trajectory is worth watching closely.

Jazzmeia Horn has built a reputation as one of the most technically accomplished vocalists of her generation, with a scat approach that draws directly from Betty Carter’s rhythmic vocabulary. Her DownBeat critics Poll placements have been consistent, and her live performances have earned the kind of word-of-mouth that precedes critical consensus.

Veronica Swift, daughter of pianist Hod O’Brien and vocalist Stephanie Nakasian, has demonstrated both the bebop chops and the repertoire range to compete at the highest level. Her work with Benny Green’s trio has given her the kind of harmonic grounding that separates serious jazz vocalists from stylists. Among modern female jazz singers and current female jazz singers, these three names appear most consistently in critical discussions of who’s defining the next chapter. For a broader look at who’s shaping jazz right now, the 20 most popular jazz artists working today covers the full contemporary space.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is considered the greatest female jazz singer of all time?

Billie Holiday is most consistently ranked as the greatest female jazz singer of all time, based on her documented influence on every subsequent vocalist, her harmonic innovation, and the cultural significance of recordings like “Strange Fruit” (1939). Ella Fitzgerald is the closest rival, with 14 Grammy Awards and a 50-plus year career that produced over 200 albums. The two are the consensus top two in virtually every serious ranking of the best female jazz singers.

Who are the best female jazz singers working today?

Cécile McLorin Salvant is the consensus choice among critics as the best active female jazz vocalist, with three consecutive Grammy wins for Best Jazz Vocal Album. Dianne Reeves, Cassandra Wilson, Dee Dee Bridgewater, and Esperanza Spalding are the other active artists with the strongest critical and commercial records. Among younger vocalists, Samara Joy, Jazzmeia Horn, and Veronica Swift are the names appearing most consistently in current critical discussions of top female jazz singers today.

Why do Black female jazz singers dominate this ranking?

African American women created jazz vocal music. From Bessie Smith and Ma Rainey through Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan, and Nina Simone, Black female jazz singers established the harmonic language, interpretive standards, and emotional vocabulary of the form. The dominance of Black female jazz singers in this ranking reflects the historical record of who built the genre, not an editorial preference. Every subsequent vocalist, regardless of background, has worked within or against the tradition these artists created.

What makes a jazz singer different from a pop singer who records jazz standards?

A jazz singer improvises melodically and rhythmically, treats the voice as an instrument within the ensemble rather than above it, and demonstrates harmonic awareness in their phrasing choices. Pop singers who record standards typically stay close to the written melody and use the rhythm section as accompaniment. The distinction matters for this ranking: artists like Norah Jones and Peggy Lee sit at the lower end of the list precisely because their jazz credentials, while real, are more limited than the bebop-grounded vocalists above them.

Are there great female jazz singers who aren’t on this list?

Yes. Bessie Smith, Blossom Dearie, Nnenna Freelon, Rene Marie, and Madeline Peyroux all came close. Beyond the honourable mentions, vocalists like Karrin Allyson, Tierney Sutton, and Stacey Kent have built serious jazz careers that a longer list would include. The constraint of 25 entries means that artists who would rank in the top 50 of any complete survey don’t appear here. The full guide to the greatest female jazz singers covers a broader field for readers who want to go deeper.

The best female jazz singers of all time have already been recorded. Their catalogs are available, their influence is documented, and their art rewards repeated listening in ways that most music doesn’t. Start with Holiday’s “Strange Fruit,” work through Fitzgerald’s Cole Porter Songbook, and let Cécile McLorin Salvant’s Ghost Song show you where the tradition is going. The lineage is unbroken, and the next chapter is already being written.