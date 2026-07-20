A jazz standard is a composition, originating from Tin Pan Alley, Broadway, film, or jazz composers themselves, that has been so widely recorded and performed that it has entered the shared repertoire all jazz musicians are expected to know. The 50 best jazz standards ranked here represent the core of that canon, selected by recording density, fake book inclusion, jam session prevalence, and critical consensus from jazz educators and the broader jazz press.

The Real Book (Hal Leonard, Sixth Edition), first compiled at Berklee College of Music in the 1970s as an underground photocopy manuscript, remains the unofficial constitution of the jazz standard repertoire. Its roughly 400 compositions, alongside the Sher Music New Real Book and the iReal Pro app, define what working musicians are expected to know at any jam session from New York to Tokyo. According to Ted Gioia’s The Jazz Standards: A Guide to the Repertoire, these songs function as a shared musical language, the vocabulary every jazz musician draws on to communicate in real time.

What Is a Jazz Standard?

A jazz standard is a composition that has achieved canonical status through repeated recording, live performance, and inclusion in widely used fake books. The term implies communal ownership: the melody and chord changes are the shared starting point, not the definitive arrangement. Every musician who plays “Autumn Leaves” brings a different interpretation, but the underlying structure remains constant.

The Definition

Jazz standards divide into two broad categories: jazz originals (composed specifically for the jazz tradition by musicians like Thelonious Monk, Charlie Parker, and Miles Davis) and jazz adaptations (Broadway and Tin Pan Alley songs absorbed into the repertoire). Both carry equal weight in the canon. What matters isn’t origin, it’s adoption.

Where Jazz Standards Come From

Tin Pan Alley, the cluster of New York music publishers active roughly from the 1880s through the 1950s, produced the largest single source of jazz standards. Composers like George Gershwin, Jerome Kern, Cole Porter, and Harold Arlen wrote songs for Broadway and Hollywood that jazz musicians immediately claimed as vehicles for improvisation. Summertime came from Gershwin’s opera Porgy and Bess; My Favorite Things arrived from Rodgers and Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music. The bossa nova wave of the 1960s added a Brazilian dimension, with Antônio Carlos Jobim’s compositions entering the Real Book alongside Gershwin and Kern.

The Fake Book as Canon-Maker

Inclusion in multiple fake books functions as the closest thing the jazz world has to official canonization. The Real Book (Hal Leonard), the New Real Book (Sher Music), and the iReal Pro community charts collectively define what musicians are expected to know. A song that appears in all three has effectively passed a peer-review process conducted by generations of working musicians. Presence across multiple fake books is one of the primary selection criteria for this ranking.

How These 50 Were Selected

This ranking weighs four observable, data-driven criteria rather than subjective taste. The goal is a list that reflects actual practice, what musicians play, what educators teach, and what audiences hear at jam sessions worldwide.

Selection Criteria

Recording density: Number of documented recordings catalogued on AllMusic and Discogs. Autumn Leaves, for example, has approximately 1,400 recorded versions by mainstream and modern jazz musicians alone, according to published musicological research.

Number of documented recordings catalogued on AllMusic and Discogs. Autumn Leaves, for example, has approximately 1,400 recorded versions by mainstream and modern jazz musicians alone, according to published musicological research. Fake book inclusion: Presence in three or more of the following: Real Book Vol. 1 (Hal Leonard), New Real Book (Sher Music), The Standards Real Book, and iReal Pro community charts.

Presence in three or more of the following: Real Book Vol. 1 (Hal Leonard), New Real Book (Sher Music), The Standards Real Book, and iReal Pro community charts. Jam session prevalence: Frequency of appearance on publicly documented jam session house lists, including the Jamey Aebersold Play-Along series, which spans 133 volumes.

Frequency of appearance on publicly documented jam session house lists, including the Jamey Aebersold Play-Along series, which spans 133 volumes. Pedagogical use: Inclusion in published jazz curricula at institutions including Berklee College of Music, Manhattan School of Music, and New England Conservatory.

What This List Is Not

This is not a greatest jazz recordings list, that’s a separate canon covered in the 50 best jazz albums of all time. It’s also not limited to any single instrument or voice, and it doesn’t skew toward beginners. These 50 standards span every skill level, from the approachable AABA forms of the swing era to the harmonic gauntlet of “Giant Steps.” For listeners just starting out, the best jazz albums for beginners offers a gentler on-ramp.

The 50 Best Jazz Standards, Ranked and Annotated

Each entry below includes the composer, year written, most associated artists, and an annotation explaining why this particular standard matters and which recording serves as the essential reference point. These are the songs every jazz musician is expected to know.

#1. Autumn Leaves, Joseph Kosma / Jacques Prévert, 1945

Most associated with: Miles Davis, Bill Evans, Chet Baker, Cannonball Adderley

Composed by Joseph Kosma in 1945 with original French lyrics by Jacques Prévert, Autumn Leaves is the most-recorded non-American jazz standard, with approximately 1,400 documented versions by mainstream and modern jazz musicians. Johnny Mercer wrote the English lyrics in 1950. The song’s genius lies in its harmonic structure: it cycles through ii-V-I progressions in both the major key and its relative minor, making it the de facto first harmonic lesson at most jazz programs. Cannonball Adderley’s 1958 Blue Note recording Somethin’ Else, with Miles Davis on trumpet, is the standard reference. Bill Evans’s version on Portrait in Jazz runs a close second for sheer pianistic beauty.

#2. All the Things You Are, Jerome Kern / Oscar Hammerstein II, 1939

Most associated with: Charlie Parker, Bill Evans, John Coltrane

Written for the Broadway musical Very Warm for May, All the Things You Are is considered the most harmonically rich standard in the Tin Pan Alley canon. It modulates through multiple key centers, touching Ab major, C major, and Eb major, in a single 36-bar form, which is itself unusual. Charlie Parker recorded it multiple documented times. Mark Levine’s The Jazz Theory Book (Sher Music) uses it as a masterclass in functional harmony. Every serious jazz musician eventually reckons with this song’s key changes; it rewards years of study.

#3. ‘Round Midnight, Thelonious Monk, 1944

Most associated with: Thelonious Monk, Miles Davis, Herbie Hancock

The most-recorded jazz original composed by a jazz musician, ‘Round Midnight dates to 1944 and has accumulated hundreds of documented versions. Monk’s chromatic voice-leading in the bridge remains one of the most studied passages in jazz harmony. Miles Davis’s Columbia recording introduced the composition to mainstream audiences and remains the definitive version for most listeners. A version recorded by Monk’s quintet was added to the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1993. The alternate title spellings, Round Midnight, ‘Round About Midnight, reflect how widely the song has been adopted and adapted.

#4. Summertime, George Gershwin, 1935

Most associated with: Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong, Miles Davis, Billie Holiday

Summertime is an aria composed in 1934 by George Gershwin for the 1935 opera Porgy and Bess, with lyrics by DuBose Heyward. It functions simultaneously as a jazz standard, a blues, and a lullaby, a rare triple identity. The Jazz Discography listed 1,161 official recordings as of 2005, and the number has grown considerably since. The Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong Porgy and Bess (Verve) recording is the canonical jazz version. The song’s Dorian modal quality, its minor tonality hovering without strong harmonic resolution, anticipates the modal jazz movement by decades.

#5. My Favorite Things, Richard Rodgers / Oscar Hammerstein II, 1959

Most associated with: John Coltrane

Originally performed by Mary Martin in the 1959 Broadway production, though Julie Andrews later performed it in the 1965 film of The Sound of Music, My Favorite Things became a jazz landmark when John Coltrane transformed it into a modal meditation on the E minor / E major vamp. His Atlantic recording turned a cheerful waltz into something searching and hypnotic, the soprano saxophone’s bright, reedy tone cutting through the rhythm section’s circular groove. Coltrane scholars credit this recording with codifying the soprano saxophone in modern jazz. Here’s the thing: few songs have traveled further from their original context and arrived somewhere more compelling.

The intimate connection between musician and instrument captures the essence of jazz artistry and improvisation.

#6. Take the A Train, Billy Strayhorn, 1941

Most associated with: Duke Ellington Orchestra, Ella Fitzgerald

Duke Ellington’s signature composition was written by his frequent collaborator Billy Strayhorn in 1941. According to Strayhorn biographer David Hajdu (Lush Life, Farrar Straus Giroux), it was composed in one sitting after Ellington gave Strayhorn subway directions to his apartment. The tritone substitution in measure three is a textbook example of jazz harmony at work, a flatted fifth replacing the dominant chord, creating that characteristic chromatic pull. The 1941 Ellington recording was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1976. Ella Fitzgerald’s scat-heavy live versions with the Ellington orchestra remain among the most joyful recordings in the entire canon.

#7. So What, Miles Davis, 1959

Most associated with: Miles Davis

The opening track of Kind of Blue (Columbia, 1959), the best-selling jazz album in history, So What defines modal jazz in two minutes of bass introduction and a single chord change. The structure is disarmingly simple: 16 bars of D Dorian, 8 bars of Eb Dorian, 8 bars back to D Dorian. No chord changes in the bebop sense. Just scales, space, and the sound of musicians listening to each other. Paul Chambers’s bass walks the opening theme while Bill Evans comps with characteristic restraint. Every jazz musician learns this form; not every musician understands what Davis was actually doing with it. For deeper context on modal jazz’s mechanics, see our guide to how Miles Davis replaced chord changes with scales.

#8. Body and Soul, Johnny Green, 1930

Most associated with: Coleman Hawkins, John Coltrane, Amy Winehouse

Written in 1930 by Johnny Green with lyrics by Edward Heyman, Robert Sour, and Frank Eyton, Body and Soul is cited by jazz historians as one of the most recorded songs in jazz. Coleman Hawkins’s 1939 RCA Victor recording is a landmark: he improvised almost entirely without reference to the melody, anticipating bebop by nearly a decade. The bridge modulates to Db major from D major, a tritone away, creating a harmonic jolt that still sounds fresh. John Coltrane’s duo version with piano is studied for its motivic development. Amy Winehouse’s 2011 duet with Tony Bennett brought the song to a new generation.

#9. Stella by Starlight, Victor Young, 1944

Most associated with: Miles Davis, Bill Evans, Stan Getz

Stella by Starlight was composed by Victor Young for the soundtrack of the 1944 Paramount Pictures film The Uninvited. Its unusual chord sequence cycles through multiple key centers without firmly establishing a tonic, a quality that makes it simultaneously beautiful and harmonically disorienting. Miles Davis recorded a definitive version for Prestige in the mid-1950s. The song has attracted an extraordinary range of interpreters, from Charlie Parker and Dizzy Gillespie to Chet Baker and Oscar Peterson, each finding something different in its restless harmonic movement. It’s one of those standards that reveals more with every pass.

#10. Cherokee, Ray Noble, 1938

Most associated with: Charlie Parker, Bud Powell, Wynton Marsalis

Cherokee is a jazz standard written by British composer and bandleader Ray Noble, published in 1938. Its B section, a long stretch in B major, a tritone away from the home key of Bb, is considered one of the most technically demanding passages in the standard repertoire. Charlie Parker’s Ko-Ko (1945) built on Cherokee’s chord changes and became a bebop manifesto. The story goes that Parker’s ability to navigate Cherokee’s bridge at breakneck tempos was the moment other musicians recognized his genius. It remains a benchmark: if you can play Cherokee cleanly at tempo, you can play bebop.

#11. There Will Never Be Another You, Harry Warren, 1942

Most associated with: Chet Baker, Miles Davis, Clifford Brown

Published in 1942 for the 20th Century Fox film Iceland, this AABA 32-bar standard became one of the most-called tunes at bebop jam sessions. Its harmonic movement is clean and logical, a gift for improvisers who want to develop melodic ideas without fighting the changes. Chet Baker’s vocal version remains the most emotionally direct reading. Miles Davis and Clifford Brown both recorded instrumental versions that demonstrate how much room the song gives a soloist to breathe. It’s a standard that sounds easy until you try to play it with real conviction.

#12. Misty, Erroll Garner, 1954

Most associated with: Erroll Garner, Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan, Johnny Mathis

Misty was written and originally recorded in 1954 by pianist Erroll Garner, who composed it as an instrumental in the traditional 32-bar format. Garner composed entirely by ear, never reading music, a fact that makes the song’s harmonic sophistication all the more remarkable. Johnny Burke later added lyrics, and Johnny Mathis’s vocal recording turned it into a pop crossover. Ella Fitzgerald, Aretha Franklin, Frank Sinatra, and Sarah Vaughan all recorded versions. The song sits at the intersection of jazz and popular music, accessible enough for casual listeners but rich enough to sustain serious improvisation.

#13. Giant Steps, John Coltrane, 1960

Most associated with: John Coltrane

Giant Steps was released in February 1960 through Atlantic Records and immediately changed what jazz musicians thought was harmonically possible. The “Coltrane changes”, a cycle of major thirds that divides the octave into three equal parts, move through three key centers (B major, G major, Eb major) at a pace that leaves most improvisers scrambling. Ingrid Monson’s essay in Saying Something (University of Chicago Press) describes the composition as a harmonic system unto itself. Let’s be honest: most musicians spend years working on this one. It’s the standard that separates the serious from the very serious.

#14. How High the Moon, Morgan Lewis, 1940

Most associated with: Charlie Parker, Ella Fitzgerald, Les Paul and Mary Ford

Written by Morgan Lewis with lyrics by Nancy Hamilton, How High the Moon first appeared in the 1940 Broadway revue Two for the Show. Charlie Parker’s Ornithology built directly on its chord changes, cementing the song’s place in the bebop canon. Ella Fitzgerald’s scat-heavy live versions, particularly her 1960 Berlin concert recording, are among the most celebrated vocal jazz performances ever captured. Les Paul and Mary Ford’s 1951 Capitol recording became a pop hit. The song’s long, winding chord sequence gives improvisers enormous room to develop ideas across multiple key areas.

#15. Fly Me to the Moon, Bart Howard, 1954

Most associated with: Frank Sinatra, Joe Harnell, Tony Bennett

Originally titled “In Other Words,” Fly Me to the Moon was written in 1954 by Bart Howard. The first recording was made by Kaye Ballard. Joe Harnell’s bossa nova arrangement preceded Frank Sinatra’s definitive 1964 Reprise version, which Count Basie’s orchestra backed with characteristic swing. Sinatra’s recording became so culturally embedded that it was played during NASA’s Apollo missions. The song’s simple, singable melody and clear harmonic movement make it one of the most accessible standards for singers and instrumentalists alike, a genuine crowd-pleaser that still rewards careful interpretation.

#16. The Girl from Ipanema, Antônio Carlos Jobim, 1962

Most associated with: Stan Getz, Astrud Gilberto, João Gilberto

Written in 1962 with music by Antônio Carlos Jobim and Portuguese lyrics by Vinícius de Moraes, The Girl from Ipanema is believed to be the second most-recorded pop song in history, after “Yesterday” by The Beatles. The Stan Getz recording featuring the vocal debut of Astrud Gilberto became an international hit and introduced bossa nova to American audiences on a massive scale. The song’s harmonic move from F major to Gb major in the bridge, a half-step shift that sounds both surprising and inevitable, is one of the most elegant moments in the standard repertoire. It’s the gateway drug for bossa nova.

#17. A Night in Tunisia, Dizzy Gillespie, 1942

Most associated with: Dizzy Gillespie, Charlie Parker, Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers

Originally titled “Interlude,” A Night in Tunisia was written while Gillespie was a member of Benny Carter’s band in 1942. Its Afro-Cuban rhythmic feel and tritone substitution in the vamp were revolutionary for their time, blending bebop harmony with Latin percussion in a way that pointed toward the Afro-Cuban jazz movement. Charlie Parker’s 1946 Dial recording, featuring Miles Davis on trumpet, is the canonical bebop version. Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers recorded it multiple times, each version harder-swinging than the last. The interlude break, where the rhythm stops and the soloist plays alone, remains one of jazz’s great dramatic devices.

#18. Straight, No Chaser, Thelonious Monk, 1951

Most associated with: Thelonious Monk, Miles Davis, Sonny Rollins

Monk first recorded Straight, No Chaser in July 1951 with a quintet featuring Sahib Shihab and Milt Jackson. It’s an F blues, but Monk’s idiosyncratic rhythmic displacement, phrases that start and stop in unexpected places, notes held longer than the harmony seems to want, makes it sound like no other blues in the canon. The title became the name of a 1967 Columbia album and a 1988 documentary film about Monk’s life. Playing this tune correctly means internalizing Monk’s rhythmic logic, which is harder than it sounds. Most musicians play it too smoothly; Monk’s version has corners.

#19. All of Me, Gerald Marks / Seymour Simons, 1931

Most associated with: Louis Armstrong, Frank Sinatra, Sarah Vaughan, Willie Nelson

First introduced by the singing star Belle Baker, All of Me was recorded by Frank Sinatra multiple times, each with a different arrangement and emotional temperature. Louis Armstrong’s early 1930s recording established it as a jazz vehicle. Willie Nelson’s 1978 country version demonstrated the song’s cross-genre durability. Sarah Vaughan’s mid-1950s recording is widely considered the definitive vocal jazz version. The song’s AABA form and clear harmonic movement, it stays close to home harmonically, make it one of the most singer-friendly standards in the canon, which explains why it appears on virtually every vocal jazz curriculum.

#20. Stardust, Hoagy Carmichael, 1927

Most associated with: Louis Armstrong, Artie Shaw, Willie Nelson, Frank Sinatra

Composed by Hoagy Carmichael in 1927, Stardust has been recorded as an instrumental or vocal track over 1,500 times, making it one of the most-recorded American popular songs ever written. It began as a fast, ragtime-influenced piece; Mitchell Parish added lyrics in 1929 and the song slowed into the lush ballad we know today. Isham Jones’s 1930 rendition made it a radio staple. Artie Shaw’s 1940 recording is considered a swing era masterpiece. The song’s long, arching melody, it doesn’t repeat itself the way most AABA songs do, demands a singer or instrumentalist with genuine breath control and harmonic imagination.

The trumpet’s gleaming brass and precision mechanics embody the technical mastery and soulful expression at the heart of jazz performance.

#21. St. Thomas, Sonny Rollins, 1956

Most associated with: Sonny Rollins

Recorded for Saxophone Colossus (Prestige, 1956), St. Thomas is the only calypso in the core fake book canon. Rollins based it on the traditional Bahamian folk song “Sponger Money” that his mother sang to him as a child. The tune’s light, bouncing feel, the rhythm section locks into a calypso groove while Rollins improvises with characteristic wit and structural intelligence, makes it one of the most joyful recordings in jazz. It’s also a masterclass in thematic improvisation: Rollins keeps returning to the melody’s rhythmic motif throughout his solo, building and releasing tension with remarkable control.

#22. On Green Dolphin Street, Bronisław Kaper, 1947

Most associated with: Miles Davis, Bill Evans, Ahmad Jamal

Composed by Bronisław Kaper for a 1947 film, On Green Dolphin Street was revived in 1956 by pianist Ahmad Jamal and then transformed by Miles Davis’s 1958 Columbia session into a jazz standard. The song’s most distinctive feature is a rapid key change in the A section, from Eb major to E natural, that creates a half-step harmonic jolt. Davis’s version, with Bill Evans on piano, is the reference recording. The song has accumulated more than 700 documented versions. It’s a standard that rewards musicians who can navigate sudden key shifts without losing the melodic thread.

#23. Blue Bossa, Kenny Dorham, 1963

Most associated with: Joe Henderson, Kenny Dorham

The opening track on Joe Henderson’s Page One (Blue Note, 1963), Blue Bossa was one of the first Latin jazz-influenced standards to enter the Real Book canon. Kenny Dorham wrote it as a hard bop and bossa nova hybrid, the C minor opening gives way to a modulation to Db major in the bridge, a half-step shift that mirrors the harmonic surprise in “The Girl from Ipanema.” It’s often the first bossa nova standard jazz students learn, partly because the modulation is clean and teachable. A year earlier, Stan Getz’s Jazz Samba had popularized Brazilian rhythms among jazz audiences, and Dorham was paying attention.

#24. Lover Man, Jimmy Davis / Roger Ramirez / James Sherman, 1941

Most associated with: Billie Holiday, Charlie Parker, Sarah Vaughan

Written in 1941, Lover Man wasn’t recorded by Billie Holiday until 1944, but her Decca recording made it a vocal jazz touchstone. The song’s yearning quality, a melody that reaches upward and never quite resolves, suits Holiday’s voice perfectly. Charlie Parker recorded a famous version for Dial Records in 1946 under difficult personal circumstances; the recording is historically significant despite its troubled origins. Sarah Vaughan and Carmen McRae both recorded versions that demonstrate the song’s range as a vehicle for different vocal personalities. It’s a singer’s standard first, an instrumentalist’s standard second.

#25. Softly as in a Morning Sunrise, Sigmund Romberg, 1928

Most associated with: John Coltrane, Sonny Rollins, Chet Baker

Published in 1928 and written for the theatrical production The New Moon, with music by Sigmund Romberg and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, Softly as in a Morning Sunrise is a minor ii-V-I foundational exercise that jazz educators use to teach minor key harmony. The original was composed as a tango. John Coltrane’s live recordings, particularly his Village Vanguard sessions for Impulse!, transformed it into a post-bop workout of considerable intensity. The song’s minor tonality and clear harmonic structure make it a natural vehicle for musicians exploring the darker end of the jazz palette.

#26. Confirmation, Charlie Parker, 1946

Most associated with: Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, Art Blakey

A bebop standard composed by Charlie Parker, Confirmation was first recorded by Dizzy Gillespie for Dial Records in February 1946. Parker’s own first studio recording came later. The composition chains ii-V-I progressions through multiple key centers at a pace that demands complete harmonic fluency, there’s no time to think, only to react. Transcriptions of Parker’s solos on this tune appear in virtually every bebop pedagogy book, including Jerry Coker’s Patterns for Jazz. It’s one of those heads where the melody itself is a complete improvisation, frozen in notation. Playing it correctly means understanding why every note is where it is.

#27. Anthropology, Charlie Parker / Dizzy Gillespie, 1946

Most associated with: Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, Brad Mehldau

First recorded in November 1945 under the title “Thriving from a Riff,” Anthropology is a quintessential bebop composition built on “rhythm changes”, the chord sequence from Gershwin’s “I Got Rhythm.” The A section borrows Gershwin’s harmonic framework; the B section is original Parker and Gillespie. Playing rhythm changes at the tempos Parker and Gillespie favored requires a level of technical facility that separates competent jazz musicians from genuinely fluent ones. The tune is called at jam sessions worldwide as a test of bebop vocabulary. If you can navigate the bridge cleanly at tempo, you’ve earned your place at the bandstand.

#28. Donna Lee, Charlie Parker, 1947

Most associated with: Charlie Parker, Jaco Pastorius

Originally attributed to Charlie Parker on the 1947 recordings, though Miles Davis also claimed authorship, Donna Lee is essentially a frozen bebop improvisation on the chord changes to “(Back Home Again in) Indiana.” The attribution dispute has never been definitively resolved. Jazz bassist Jaco Pastorius recorded a version on bass guitar with Don Alias on congas for his 1976 debut album, introducing the tune to fusion and electric bass players. The melody moves at breakneck speed through the changes, leaving almost no room for breath. It’s a technical benchmark for horn players and, thanks to Pastorius, for bassists too.

#29. Four, Miles Davis, 1954

Most associated with: Miles Davis, Sonny Rollins, Wes Montgomery

First recorded and arranged in 1954 by Miles Davis, Four is a swinging AABA 32-bar standard that functions as a common jam session opener. Its harmonic movement is clean and logical, a bebop head that gives improvisers a clear framework without the harmonic complexity of “All the Things You Are” or the technical demands of “Cherokee.” Davis’s original recording demonstrates his gift for melodic economy: every note in the head earns its place. The tune appears on countless jam session house lists precisely because it’s accessible enough for developing musicians but interesting enough for veterans.

#30. Bags’ Groove, Milt Jackson, 1952

Most associated with: Milt Jackson, Miles Davis, Thelonious Monk

Composed by vibraphonist Milt “Bags” Jackson and first recorded for Blue Note Records in April 1952, Bags’ Groove is a 12-bar blues with a catchy head built from descending notes. The Miles Davis album of the same name, released by Prestige in 1957, compiled material from 1954 sessions and features a famous moment of tension between Davis and Thelonious Monk, Monk reportedly stopped comping during Davis’s solos, creating an unusual textural space. The recording is studied as much for its interpersonal dynamics as its music. As a blues vehicle, it’s one of the most essential in the canon.

#31. Satin Doll, Duke Ellington / Billy Strayhorn, 1953

Most associated with: Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Carmen McRae

Written in 1953 by Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn as an instrumental, Satin Doll is Ellington’s most pop-accessible standard. Johnny Mercer added lyrics several years later, after the tune was already an instrumental hit; sources place his lyric between 1958 and 1960. Its ii-V motion moves through unusual key areas, the chord sequence has a sophistication that doesn’t announce itself, while the melody stays singable and swinging. Ella Fitzgerald, Carmen McRae, Billy Eckstine, and Nancy Wilson all recorded vocal versions. As an instrumental, it’s a staple of big band and small group repertoire alike. The song demonstrates Ellington and Strayhorn’s gift for writing music that sounds effortless while containing genuine harmonic intelligence.

#32. Caravan, Juan Tizol / Duke Ellington, 1936

Most associated with: Duke Ellington Orchestra, Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers

First performed by Ellington in 1936, Caravan was composed by Puerto Rican valve trombonist Juan Tizol, with Ellington’s contribution to the arrangement. The first recording was made by Barney Bigard and His Jazzopators in December 1936. The A section’s pedal point over an exotic scale gives the song its distinctive Middle Eastern flavor, a sound that was genuinely unusual in American popular music of the 1930s. Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers recorded a version that became a hard bop touchstone. The song has been covered more than 500 times, according to published discography research, making it one of the most-covered songs in jazz history.

#33. Mood Indigo, Duke Ellington, 1930

Most associated with: Duke Ellington Orchestra, Frank Sinatra

Originally titled “Dreamy Blues,” Mood Indigo was composed for a radio broadcast in October 1930. Its most distinctive feature is a three-way close voicing that reverses conventional register: the trumpet plays low, the trombone plays in the middle, and the clarinet plays high. The result is a sound unlike anything else in jazz, thick, dark, and slightly disorienting. Tom Lord’s discography lists approximately 1,390 recordings of the song. Frank Sinatra recorded it for In the Wee Small Hours (1955). It’s one of Ellington’s most personal compositions, a piece that sounds like a color rather than a melody.

#34. Stompin’ at the Savoy, Edgar Sampson, 1933

Most associated with: Chick Webb, Benny Goodman, Ella Fitzgerald

Composed by saxophonist Edgar Sampson in 1933 and first recorded by Chick Webb and His Orchestra for Columbia in May 1934, Stompin’ at the Savoy is named after the Savoy Ballroom in Harlem. Benny Goodman’s 1936 recording helped make it a swing era anthem. Ella Fitzgerald’s vocal association with the song, she sang it with both Webb and Goodman, cemented its place in the vocal jazz repertoire. The tune’s bright, bouncing melody and straightforward AABA form make it one of the most approachable swing era standards, a song that communicates joy without requiring explanation.

#35. I Got Rhythm, George Gershwin, 1930

Most associated with: Ella Fitzgerald, Judy Garland, Charlie Parker

Published in 1930 and written for the musical Girl Crazy, I Got Rhythm gave jazz its most important harmonic template. “Rhythm changes”, the I-VI-ii-V progression in Bb that forms the song’s chord sequence, became the foundation for more than 100 bebop compositions, including Parker and Gillespie’s “Anthropology.” The Happenings took it to number three on the US charts in 1967. Ella Fitzgerald recorded multiple versions. But the song’s real legacy is invisible: it lives inside dozens of other tunes, a harmonic skeleton that bebop musicians dressed in new melodies and called their own.

#36. My Romance, Richard Rodgers, 1935

Most associated with: Bill Evans, Ella Fitzgerald, Dave Brubeck

Premiered in 1935 as part of the Rodgers and Hart musical Jumbo, My Romance has been interpreted hundreds of times by jazz musicians. Bill Evans’s solo piano version, recorded live at the Village Vanguard in 1961, is the standard reference for pianists, a demonstration of how much harmonic color a single musician can find in a well-constructed song. Dave Brubeck recorded it with his quartet in 1952. The song’s lush harmonic movement and singable melody make it equally effective as a vocal vehicle and an instrumental showcase. It’s a standard that rewards slow tempos and careful listening.

#37. But Not for Me, George Gershwin, 1930

Most associated with: Chet Baker, Miles Davis, Ahmad Jamal

Written by George and Ira Gershwin for the musical Girl Crazy (1930), where it was premiered by Ginger Rogers, But Not for Me is a song about romantic disappointment delivered with characteristic Gershwin wit. Chet Baker’s vocal version (Pacific Jazz, 1954) is the canonical recording, his cool, understated delivery suits the song’s wry self-deprecation perfectly. Miles Davis and Ahmad Jamal both recorded instrumental versions that demonstrate the song’s harmonic richness. The song’s AABA form and clear melodic arc make it a natural choice for singers who want to tell a story without melodramatic excess.

#38. Georgia on My Mind, Hoagy Carmichael, 1930

Most associated with: Ray Charles, Louis Armstrong, Willie Nelson

Written by Hoagy Carmichael and Stuart Gorrell in 1930 and first recorded that year by Carmichael himself, Georgia on My Mind crossed from jazz to R&B when Ray Charles recorded it in 1960. Charles’s version became so definitive that it was designated the official state song of Georgia. The song lives in both the jazz and R&B canons simultaneously, a rare double citizenship. Louis Armstrong, Django Reinhardt, and Dave Brubeck all recorded jazz versions. Its slow, hymn-like quality and emotionally direct melody make it one of the most immediately affecting standards in the repertoire.

#39. Bye Bye Blackbird, Ray Henderson, 1926

Most associated with: Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Joe Cocker

Written by composer Ray Henderson and lyricist Mort Dixon in 1926, Bye Bye Blackbird became a jazz standard through Miles Davis’s Columbia recording and John Coltrane’s later interpretations. Coltrane received a posthumous Grammy for Best Jazz Solo Performance for his work on the album Bye Bye Blackbird in 1982. The song functions as a standard jam session closer in many cities, its gentle, resolved quality makes it a natural ending point. Julie London recorded it on her 1957 album Julie. The melody’s simplicity is deceptive; the best versions find emotional depth in its apparent plainness.

#40. After You’ve Gone, Turner Layton / Henry Creamer, 1918

Most associated with: Fats Waller, Benny Goodman, Marion Harris

Composed in 1918 by Turner Layton with lyrics by Henry Creamer, After You’ve Gone is one of the oldest surviving jazz standards. Marion Harris made the first recording that same year. Fats Waller and the Benny Goodman Trio both recorded versions that became swing era touchstones. The song’s minor-to-major harmonic movement, it shifts between emotional registers with each phrase, gives it a dramatic quality that suits both vocal and instrumental interpretation. Its age is remarkable: a song written during World War I is still called at jazz jam sessions more than a century later, which says something about the durability of a well-constructed melody.

#41. Honeysuckle Rose, Fats Waller, 1929

Most associated with: Fats Waller, Django Reinhardt, Count Basie

Composed by Thomas “Fats” Waller with lyrics by Andy Razaf in 1929 and introduced in the Off-Broadway revue Load of Coal, Honeysuckle Rose has been recorded more than 500 times by major artists including Tommy Dorsey, Count Basie, Coleman Hawkins, and Louis Armstrong. It’s Waller’s most-recorded composition. The tune’s AABA form and Bb blues variant make it a natural vehicle for swing and bebop improvisation. Django Reinhardt’s Hot Club recordings of the song are among the most celebrated in gypsy jazz. The melody bounces with Waller’s characteristic good humor, it’s impossible to play this song without smiling.

#42. Sweet Georgia Brown, Ben Bernie / Maceo Pinkard, 1925

Most associated with: Django Reinhardt, Ben Bernie, the Harlem Globetrotters

Written in 1925 by Ben Bernie and African American composer Maceo Pinkard, with lyrics by Kenneth Casey, Sweet Georgia Brown was first recorded by Ben Bernie and His Hotel Roosevelt Orchestra on March 19, 1925. Django Reinhardt’s Hot Club version from 1936 is the canonical jazz recording, the guitar lines cascade over the rhythm section with a speed and elegance that still sounds modern. The song became the Harlem Globetrotters’ theme, giving it a cultural life beyond jazz. Its chord sequence, a cycle of dominant seventh chords, makes it a natural vehicle for musicians who want to practice dominant seventh improvisation.

#43. Lady Bird, Tadd Dameron, 1948

Most associated with: Tadd Dameron, Fats Navarro, Chet Baker

Lady Bird is a 16-bar jazz standard by Tadd Dameron, written around 1939 and recorded in 1948. Its unusual form, 16 bars rather than the standard 32, makes it immediately distinctive. Described as one of the most performed compositions in modern jazz, it’s a Barry Harris pedagogy touchstone: Harris used it extensively in his workshops to teach bebop harmony and voice leading. Chet Baker recorded a version in Milan in 1959. The song’s compact form and sophisticated harmonic movement make it a favorite of musicians who want to explore bebop language without committing to a full 32-bar structure.

#44. Impressions, John Coltrane, 1961

Most associated with: John Coltrane

Built on the same D Dorian / Eb Dorian modal structure as Miles Davis’s “So What,” Impressions is Coltrane’s modal counterpart to Davis’s landmark composition. Coltrane recorded it live at the Village Vanguard for Impulse! in 1961, and the recording captures his quartet at the height of their collective power, McCoy Tyner’s left hand anchoring the vamp while Coltrane’s soprano saxophone spirals upward. The two songs are often taught together as a pair, demonstrating how the same modal framework can yield completely different emotional results depending on the musician’s approach. Coltrane’s version burns; Davis’s breathes.

#45. Star Eyes, Gene de Paul / Don Raye, 1943

Most associated with: Charlie Parker, Anita O’Day, Carmen McRae

Written by Gene de Paul and Don Raye for the 1943 MGM film I Dood It, Star Eyes was introduced by Helen O’Connell and Bob Eberly with Jimmy Dorsey’s orchestra. Charlie Parker recorded it for Verve Records in 1951, establishing it as a bebop vehicle. Anita O’Day’s 1958 recording is considered the definitive vocal version. Carmen McRae, Sarah Vaughan, and Art Pepper all recorded versions. The song occupies an interesting position in the canon: it’s a singer’s standard that bebop musicians also claimed, which means it gets called at both vocal jazz gigs and instrumental jam sessions.

#46. Bluesette, Toots Thielemans, 1961

Most associated with: Toots Thielemans

First recorded by Toots Thielemans in 1962 for the album The Whistler and His Guitar, Bluesette is one of the few waltzes in the core jazz canon. Thielemans composed it in 3/4 time as a blues in Bb, a combination that sounds unusual on paper but feels completely natural in performance. Norman Gimbel later added lyrics, and the song became an international hit. Thielemans credited Stéphane Grappelli as an inspiration. The song’s waltz feel and blues structure make it a useful teaching tool for musicians learning to navigate triple meter, and its whistled melody, Thielemans performed it by whistling over his own guitar accompaniment, is instantly recognizable.

#47. Tune Up, Miles Davis, 1953

Most associated with: Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Wes Montgomery

First recorded on May 19, 1953, with John Lewis on piano, Tune Up was first released on the Miles Davis album Blue Haze. The composition is attributed to Miles Davis, though some sources credit Eddie “Cleanhead” Vinson. Its pedagogical value is clear: three consecutive ii-V-I resolutions, each a whole tone lower than the last, make it the standard exercise for teaching transposition. Play it in D major, then C major, then Bb major, and you’ve practiced the same harmonic motion in three keys without stopping. It’s a standard that teaches while it entertains, a rare combination.

#48. Recorda Me, Joe Henderson, 1963

Most associated with: Joe Henderson, McCoy Tyner, Steps Ahead

Joe Henderson wrote Recorda Me, Portuguese for “remember me”, reportedly at age 15, though it wasn’t recorded until his debut album Page One (Blue Note, 1963). It’s one of the newest compositions to achieve standard status, a Latin-feel minor ii-V-I vehicle that became a jam session favorite. English lyrics were later written by vocalist Kelley Johnson under the title “Remember Me.” McCoy Tyner recorded it on New York Reunion (1991). The song’s minor tonality and Latin rhythmic feel give it a distinctive character that sets it apart from the bebop and swing standards that dominate most jam session lists.

#49. Nardis, Miles Davis, 1958

Most associated with: Bill Evans, Miles Davis

Written by Miles Davis in 1958 during his modal period, Nardis was composed for Cannonball Adderley but became most famously associated with Bill Evans, who recorded it multiple times across his career. The composition is modal and minor, with a harmonic ambiguity that suits Evans’s impressionistic piano style perfectly. Evans’s live recordings of the tune, particularly his Stuttgart concert from 1979 with Marc Johnson and Joe LaBarbera, are considered among his finest performances. The song demonstrates how a composition can outlive its original context: Davis wrote it for one musician, and another musician made it his own.

#50. St. James Infirmary, Traditional, 1928

Most associated with: Louis Armstrong, Cab Calloway, Eric Burdon

The oldest blues standard in the canon, St. James Infirmary descends from a British folk song about venereal disease and arrived in American jazz through the New Orleans tradition. Louis Armstrong and His Savoy Ballroom Five recorded it in December 1928 for Okeh Records, bringing it to lasting fame. The song’s minor key dirge form, slow, processional, emotionally direct, makes it unlike anything else in the standard repertoire. Cab Calloway recorded a version that became equally famous. The song has been covered by artists ranging from Eric Burdon to the White Stripes, demonstrating a cross-genre appeal that few jazz standards can match.

A classic jazz performance stage bathed in golden light, evoking the intimate atmosphere of traditional jazz clubs and concert halls.

The 50 Best Jazz Standards by Era

Grouping these 50 standards by era reveals how the canon evolved, from Tin Pan Alley song-plugging to bebop deconstruction to modal abstraction. The numbers in parentheses refer to rankings in the main list above. What’s striking is how each era added something the previous one lacked: swing added rhythmic sophistication, bebop added harmonic complexity, modal jazz added space and ambiguity.

Pre-1930, Tin Pan Alley and Early Jazz

The oldest standards, After You’ve Gone (#40), Sweet Georgia Brown (#42), Honeysuckle Rose (#41), Stardust (#20), and St. James Infirmary (#50), share a common DNA: AABA 32-bar or 12-bar blues forms, vaudeville origins, and melodies designed for memorability over harmonic complexity. These songs survived because they’re structurally durable. The Okeh Records catalog and early Columbia sides preserved many of them. They don’t demand harmonic sophistication from the improviser; they demand personality and swing.

1930-1939, The Swing Era

The swing era produced the largest single cluster of jazz standards: Summertime (#4), All the Things You Are (#2), Body and Soul (#8), I Got Rhythm (#35), Cherokee (#10), Caravan (#32), Mood Indigo (#33), Stompin’ at the Savoy (#34), Georgia on My Mind (#38), But Not for Me (#37), My Romance (#36), and Bye Bye Blackbird (#39). Big band arrangements, radio broadcast culture, and the Benny Goodman effect in mainstreaming jazz created an enormous appetite for new material. These songs were written to be danced to and sung along with, their harmonic sophistication was a bonus, not the point.

1940-1959, Bebop and Post-War

The bebop era transformed the standard repertoire. Musicians like Parker, Gillespie, Monk, and Davis either wrote new standards, ‘Round Midnight (#3), Confirmation (#26), Anthropology (#27), Donna Lee (#28), Four (#29), Tune Up (#47), Lady Bird (#43), or reimagined existing ones at tempos and harmonic densities that excluded casual listeners. Autumn Leaves (#1), Take the A Train (#6), Stella by Starlight (#9), A Night in Tunisia (#17), Misty (#12), Bags’ Groove (#30), On Green Dolphin Street (#22), and Fly Me to the Moon (#15) all entered the canon during this period. The 52nd Street New York scene was the laboratory; the recording studio was where the experiments were preserved.

1960-1969, Modal, Post-Bop, and Bossa Nova

The 1960s brought two parallel revolutions: modal jazz displaced functional harmony in compositions like So What (#7), My Favorite Things (#5), Impressions (#44), and Nardis (#49), while Brazilian bossa nova infiltrated the Real Book through The Girl from Ipanema (#16), Blue Bossa (#23), and Recorda Me (#48). Giant Steps (#13) and Bluesette (#46) and St. Thomas (#21) completed the decade’s contribution. Atlantic and Impulse! Records documented much of this transformation. The modal and bossa nova strands remain the most recent additions to the core canon, very few compositions written after 1970 have achieved the same universal adoption.

Jazz Composer Originals That Became Universal Standards

A special category deserves recognition: compositions born inside the jazz tradition that crossed over into the shared repertoire. ‘Round Midnight (Monk), So What (Davis), Giant Steps (Coltrane), St. Thomas (Rollins), A Night in Tunisia (Gillespie), Straight, No Chaser (Monk), and Lady Bird (Dameron) weren’t adapted from Broadway or Tin Pan Alley, they were written by jazz musicians for jazz musicians and then adopted by everyone. For more on how Monk’s harmonic language shaped the entire tradition, see our profile of bebop jazz and its revolutionary harmonic language.

Quick-Reference Table, All 50 Jazz Standards

Bookmark this jazz standards list for gigs, practice sessions, and repertoire building. The table is organized by rank, with composer, year, and reference recording for each entry. For deeper listening guides organized by era and style, the 50 best jazz albums of all time covers the essential recordings in full.

Rank Title Composer(s) Year Written Reference Recording 1 Autumn Leaves Joseph Kosma 1945 Miles Davis / Cannonball Adderley, Somethin’ Else (Blue Note, 1958) 2 All the Things You Are Jerome Kern / Oscar Hammerstein II 1939 Charlie Parker, multiple Verve recordings, early 1950s 3 ‘Round Midnight Thelonious Monk 1944 Miles Davis, ‘Round About Midnight (Columbia, 1957) 4 Summertime George Gershwin 1935 Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong, Porgy and Bess (Verve, 1959) 5 My Favorite Things Richard Rodgers / Oscar Hammerstein II 1959 John Coltrane, My Favorite Things (Atlantic, 1961) 6 Take the A Train Billy Strayhorn 1941 Duke Ellington Orchestra, Victor Records, 1941 7 So What Miles Davis 1959 Miles Davis, Kind of Blue (Columbia, 1959) 8 Body and Soul Johnny Green 1930 Coleman Hawkins, RCA Victor, 1939 9 Stella by Starlight Victor Young 1944 Miles Davis, Miles Davis and the Modern Jazz Giants (Prestige, 1956) 10 Cherokee Ray Noble 1938 Charlie Parker, Ko-Ko (Savoy, 1945) 11 There Will Never Be Another You Harry Warren 1942 Chet Baker, Pacific Jazz recordings, mid-1950s 12 Misty Erroll Garner 1954 Erroll Garner, Concert by the Sea (Columbia, 1955) 13 Giant Steps John Coltrane 1960 John Coltrane, Giant Steps (Atlantic, 1960) 14 How High the Moon Morgan Lewis 1940 Charlie Parker, Ornithology (Dial, 1946) 15 Fly Me to the Moon Bart Howard 1954 Frank Sinatra, It Might as Well Be Swing (Reprise, 1964) 16 The Girl from Ipanema Antônio Carlos Jobim 1962 Stan Getz / João Gilberto, Getz/Gilberto (Verve, 1964) 17 A Night in Tunisia Dizzy Gillespie 1942 Art Blakey & the Jazz Messengers, A Night in Tunisia (Blue Note, 1960) 18 Straight, No Chaser Thelonious Monk 1951 Thelonious Monk, Misterioso (Riverside, 1958) 19 All of Me Gerald Marks / Seymour Simons 1931 Louis Armstrong, Okeh Records, 1932 20 Stardust Hoagy Carmichael 1927 Artie Shaw, Bluebird Records, 1940 21 St. Thomas Sonny Rollins 1956 Sonny Rollins, Saxophone Colossus (Prestige, 1956) 22 On Green Dolphin Street Bronisław Kaper 1947 Miles Davis, Columbia session, 1958 23 Blue Bossa Kenny Dorham 1963 Joe Henderson, Page One (Blue Note, 1963) 24 Lover Man Jimmy Davis / Roger Ramirez / James Sherman 1941 Billie Holiday, Decca Records, 1945 25 Softly as in a Morning Sunrise Sigmund Romberg 1928 John Coltrane, Live at the Village Vanguard (Impulse!, 1962) 26 Confirmation Charlie Parker 1946 Charlie Parker, Verve recordings, early 1950s 27 Anthropology Charlie Parker / Dizzy Gillespie 1946 Charlie Parker / Dizzy Gillespie, Savoy Records, 1945 28 Donna Lee Charlie Parker 1947 Charlie Parker, Savoy Records, 1947 29 Four Miles Davis 1954 Miles Davis, Miles Davis and the Modern Jazz Giants (Prestige, 1956) 30 Bags’ Groove Milt Jackson 1952 Miles Davis / Milt Jackson, Prestige session, 1954 31 Satin Doll Duke Ellington / Billy Strayhorn 1953 Duke Ellington Orchestra, Capitol Records, 1953 32 Caravan Juan Tizol / Duke Ellington 1936 Duke Ellington Orchestra, Brunswick Records, 1937 33 Mood Indigo Duke Ellington 1930 Duke Ellington Orchestra, Brunswick Records, 1930 34 Stompin’ at the Savoy Edgar Sampson 1933 Benny Goodman Orchestra, Victor Records, 1936 35 I Got Rhythm George Gershwin 1930 Ethel Merman / original cast, then countless jazz versions 36 My Romance Richard Rodgers 1935 Bill Evans, Waltz for Debby (Riverside, 1962) 37 But Not for Me George Gershwin 1930 Chet Baker, Pacific Jazz, 1954 38 Georgia on My Mind Hoagy Carmichael 1930 Ray Charles, 1960 recording 39 Bye Bye Blackbird Ray Henderson 1926 Miles Davis, Columbia, 1957 40 After You’ve Gone Turner Layton / Henry Creamer 1918 Benny Goodman Trio, 1930s recordings 41 Honeysuckle Rose Fats Waller 1929 Django Reinhardt, Hot Club recordings, 1930s 42 Sweet Georgia Brown Ben Bernie / Maceo Pinkard 1925 Django Reinhardt, Hot Club, 1936 43 Lady Bird Tadd Dameron 1948 Tadd Dameron, original 1948 recording 44 Impressions John Coltrane 1961 John Coltrane, Live at the Village Vanguard (Impulse!) 45 Star Eyes Gene de Paul / Don Raye 1943 Charlie Parker, Verve Records, 1951 46 Bluesette Toots Thielemans 1961 Toots Thielemans, original recording, 1962 47 Tune Up Miles Davis 1953 Miles Davis, Prestige Records, 1953 48 Recorda Me Joe Henderson 1963 Joe Henderson, Page One (Blue Note, 1963) 49 Nardis Miles Davis 1958 Bill Evans, multiple live recordings, 1960s–1970s 50 St. James Infirmary Traditional (arr. Joe Primrose) 1928 Louis Armstrong, Okeh Records, 1928

For Singers: The Best Vocal Jazz Standards

Not every jazz standard translates equally to the human voice. The best vocal jazz standards share three qualities: a lyric with a clear emotional arc, a melody that sits comfortably in the middle register before transposition, and a harmonic structure transparent enough that a singer can imply the chords without a chart in front of them. Modal pieces like So What and Impressions are instrumental vehicles; the standards below are built for singers from the ground up.

What Makes a Standard “Singer-Friendly”?

Range matters first. Standards that sit roughly between A below middle C and D a tenth above it work for most voices before any transposition is needed, which is why songs like All of Me and Autumn Leaves appear on virtually every singer’s first set list. Lyric quality matters just as much: AABA songs with a verse-chorus-bridge narrative give a vocalist something to act, not just intone. Misty, Lover Man, and Fly Me to the Moon all tell compact stories with a beginning, a complication, and a resolution. Harmonic transparency is the third factor. When the melody strongly implies the underlying chord, a singer can phrase freely without losing the band.

Here’s the thing about bossa nova standards: they added a fourth dimension for singers. The Girl from Ipanema and Blue Bossa introduced a conversational, almost spoken delivery that suited voices less trained in the operatic projection of swing-era singing. That opened the door for a generation of jazz vocalists who prioritized intimacy over power.

Top 10 Vocal Standards from This List

Each of the following appears in the main ranked list above. These ten are singled out here specifically for singers, with a note on what makes each one a reliable vehicle for the voice.

All of Me (#19) , The widest range of famous vocal versions in the canon, from Louis Armstrong’s gravelly swing reading to contemporary pop-jazz interpretations. The melody is almost entirely stepwise, making it forgiving for developing singers.

, The widest range of famous vocal versions in the canon, from Louis Armstrong’s gravelly swing reading to contemporary pop-jazz interpretations. The melody is almost entirely stepwise, making it forgiving for developing singers. Autumn Leaves (#1) , Johnny Mercer’s English lyric is among the most singable in the repertoire. The melody moves in long, arching phrases that reward breath control and dynamic shading.

, Johnny Mercer’s English lyric is among the most singable in the repertoire. The melody moves in long, arching phrases that reward breath control and dynamic shading. Fly Me to the Moon (#15) , Frank Sinatra’s Reprise recording with the Count Basie Orchestra remains the definitive vocal reference. The song’s short phrases and conversational rhythm suit a wide range of vocal styles.

, Frank Sinatra’s Reprise recording with the Count Basie Orchestra remains the definitive vocal reference. The song’s short phrases and conversational rhythm suit a wide range of vocal styles. Misty (#12) , Both Ella Fitzgerald and Sarah Vaughan recorded benchmark versions. The bridge lifts unexpectedly into the upper register, giving singers a natural emotional climax to work toward.

, Both Ella Fitzgerald and Sarah Vaughan recorded benchmark versions. The bridge lifts unexpectedly into the upper register, giving singers a natural emotional climax to work toward. Summertime (#4) , Simultaneously a lullaby, a blues, and an aria. The slow, rocking rhythm gives singers room to stretch syllables and improvise around the melody without losing the groove.

, Simultaneously a lullaby, a blues, and an aria. The slow, rocking rhythm gives singers room to stretch syllables and improvise around the melody without losing the groove. Lover Man (#24) , Billie Holiday’s Decca recording set the emotional template: restrained, aching, and harmonically sophisticated. It’s a masterclass in how a vocalist can inhabit a lyric rather than simply deliver it.

, Billie Holiday’s Decca recording set the emotional template: restrained, aching, and harmonically sophisticated. It’s a masterclass in how a vocalist can inhabit a lyric rather than simply deliver it. Georgia on My Mind (#38) , The Ray Charles recording crossed jazz into R&B and soul, but the song’s jazz credentials are impeccable. Its slow, hymn-like quality suits singers who work in the space between jazz and gospel.

, The Ray Charles recording crossed jazz into R&B and soul, but the song’s jazz credentials are impeccable. Its slow, hymn-like quality suits singers who work in the space between jazz and gospel. Stardust (#20) , Mitchell Parish’s lyric, added to Hoagy Carmichael’s melody in the late 1920s, is considered one of the finest in American popular song. The verse alone is worth learning; most singers drop it, which is a mistake.

, Mitchell Parish’s lyric, added to Hoagy Carmichael’s melody in the late 1920s, is considered one of the finest in American popular song. The verse alone is worth learning; most singers drop it, which is a mistake. All the Things You Are (#2) , Technically demanding because of its three key centers, but the payoff is enormous. Singers who master this song signal to any jazz musician in the room that they know what they’re doing.

, Technically demanding because of its three key centers, but the payoff is enormous. Singers who master this song signal to any jazz musician in the room that they know what they’re doing. The Girl from Ipanema (#16), Astrud Gilberto’s breathy, conversational delivery on the Getz/Gilberto album defined a new kind of jazz singing: understated, rhythmically subtle, and completely at home in the bossa nova pocket.

For a deeper look at the vocalists who built this repertoire, the women who defined jazz vocals across every era remain the most documented and influential voices in the standard canon.

For Instrumentalists: Where to Start

Instrumentalists approach the standard repertoire differently from singers. The melody is a launching pad, not a destination, and the question isn’t “can I sing this lyric?” but “what does this harmonic structure let me do?” The 50 standards on this list divide naturally into three tiers of difficulty, and knowing which tier a tune belongs to can save a developing player months of frustration.

Beginner Standards: Strong Melodies, Predictable Harmony

Start with tunes where the chord changes follow well-worn ii-V-I patterns and the melody is strong enough to anchor an improvisation even when the harmony gets blurry. Autumn Leaves (#1) is the universal first lesson: it contains ii-V-I progressions in both G major and G minor, which means learning it once teaches you two key centers simultaneously. All of Me (#19), Fly Me to the Moon (#15), and There Will Never Be Another You (#11) belong in the same category. Tune Up (#47) is a pedagogical gem: three consecutive ii-V-I resolutions, each a whole step lower, that teach transposition almost by accident.

The Jamey Aebersold Play-Along series, which spans 133 volumes, built its early volumes almost entirely around these beginner-accessible standards, and for good reason. A player who can navigate Autumn Leaves at a medium swing tempo has the harmonic vocabulary to attempt most of the Tin Pan Alley repertoire.

Intermediate Standards: Wider Key Movement, Faster Tempos

Once the basic ii-V-I is internalized, the next challenge is standards that move through multiple key centers or demand faster execution. All the Things You Are (#2) is the benchmark: it modulates through Ab major, C major, and Eb major within 36 bars, requiring a player to shift tonal centers fluidly. Stella by Starlight (#9) cycles through so many implied keys that analysts still disagree on its tonic. Cherokee (#10) is the intermediate player’s wall: the A section is manageable, but the B section in B major at any real bebop tempo separates the committed from the casual.

Blues-based standards offer a different kind of intermediate challenge. Bags’ Groove (#30), Straight, No Chaser (#18), and St. James Infirmary (#50) all use the 12-bar blues form, but Monk’s rhythmic displacement in Straight, No Chaser and the minor-key dirge quality of St. James Infirmary push players beyond the comfort of a simple F blues. For a broader grounding in jazz harmony at this level, the guide to jazz chord progressions covers the theoretical framework behind these movements in detail.

Advanced Standards: Coltrane Changes and Modal Abstraction

Let’s be honest: Giant Steps (#13) is in a category of its own. The “Coltrane changes” cycle through three key centers a major third apart (B major, G major, Eb major), moving so rapidly that conventional ii-V-I thinking breaks down entirely. Most players spend years developing a vocabulary specifically for this one tune. Impressions (#44) presents the opposite challenge: almost no harmonic movement at all, just D Dorian for 16 bars, then Eb Dorian for 8, then back. The difficulty there is sustaining melodic interest over a static harmony, which demands a different kind of imagination. Confirmation (#26) and Anthropology (#27) require bebop fluency at high tempos, with chord changes that move every two beats in places.

The Hardest Jazz Standards

The hardest jazz standards aren’t just fast. They’re harmonically unforgiving, structurally unusual, or both at once. A standard earns the label “difficult” when even experienced players approach it with a specific practice plan rather than just sitting down and blowing.

Why Some Standards Are Technically Brutal

Harmonic density is the primary culprit. When chord changes move every two beats at a tempo above 200 BPM, a player has roughly a quarter of a second to identify the new key center, select an appropriate scale or arpeggio, and execute it cleanly. That’s not improvisation in any relaxed sense; it’s applied music theory at athletic speed. Cherokee‘s B section in B major was specifically the challenge Charlie Parker used to develop the vocabulary that became bebop. According to jazz historian Ted Gioia in The History of Jazz (Oxford University Press), Parker reportedly spent months working through Cherokee at increasing tempos before recording Ko-Ko in 1945.

The Five Hardest Standards on This List

Giant Steps (#13) , The consensus pick for the single most harmonically demanding standard in the canon. The major-thirds key cycle moves so fast that most players develop a dedicated “Coltrane changes” vocabulary before attempting it in a live setting.

, The consensus pick for the single most harmonically demanding standard in the canon. The major-thirds key cycle moves so fast that most players develop a dedicated “Coltrane changes” vocabulary before attempting it in a live setting. Cherokee (#10) , The B section in B major at bebop tempos remains a rite of passage. It’s the tune that, by most accounts, forced bebop into existence.

, The B section in B major at bebop tempos remains a rite of passage. It’s the tune that, by most accounts, forced bebop into existence. Confirmation (#26) , Parker’s bebop head moves through ii-V-I chains in multiple keys with almost no harmonic breathing room. Clean execution at the written tempo requires years of dedicated transcription work.

, Parker’s bebop head moves through ii-V-I chains in multiple keys with almost no harmonic breathing room. Clean execution at the written tempo requires years of dedicated transcription work. All the Things You Are (#2) , Three key centers, a deceptive cadence in the bridge, and a melody that sits awkwardly on most instruments unless the player has internalized the harmony completely. Deceptively difficult for something that sounds so elegant.

, Three key centers, a deceptive cadence in the bridge, and a melody that sits awkwardly on most instruments unless the player has internalized the harmony completely. Deceptively difficult for something that sounds so elegant. Stella by Starlight (#9), The chord sequence resists easy analysis. Players who try to memorize it as a series of ii-V-Is get lost; those who hear it as a continuous harmonic narrative find it more manageable, but that takes time.

Modal standards present a different kind of difficulty. Impressions (#44) and So What (#7) are technically simple to start but brutally hard to play well. Sustaining melodic logic over 16 bars of a single mode, without the harmonic scaffolding of chord changes to lean on, exposes every weakness in a player’s melodic vocabulary. For a full breakdown of how modal thinking works in practice, the guide to modal jazz covers the theory and its key recordings in depth.

Frequently Asked Questions About Jazz Standards

What is the most recorded jazz standard of all time?

Autumn Leaves is widely cited as the most recorded jazz standard, with AllMusic cataloguing over 1,400 documented versions. Stardust is frequently cited alongside it as one of the most recorded American songs across all genres, not just jazz. Both figures reflect decades of continuous recording activity across every jazz style from swing to contemporary post-bop.

What jazz standards should a beginner learn first?

Most jazz educators recommend starting with Autumn Leaves, All of Me, Fly Me to the Moon, and Tune Up. These four cover the most common harmonic patterns (ii-V-I in major and minor, basic AABA form, and sequential transposition) without demanding the advanced vocabulary required for bebop heads or Coltrane changes. The best jazz albums for beginners article pairs well with this list as a listening companion to the repertoire.

What is the difference between a jazz standard and a jazz original?

A jazz standard is any composition, regardless of origin, that has entered the shared repertoire through widespread recording and performance. A jazz original is a composition written specifically within the jazz tradition, by a jazz musician, for jazz performance. The distinction matters less than it used to: ‘Round Midnight (Monk) and Giant Steps (Coltrane) are jazz originals that became standards, while Summertime (Gershwin) is a Broadway/opera composition that became a standard through jazz adoption.

Are jazz standards still being written today?

Yes, though the pace has slowed considerably. The last wave of widely accepted new standards came primarily from the 1960s bossa nova movement and the post-bop era. A handful of compositions from the 1970s and 1980s, including some by Wayne Shorter and Herbie Hancock, have achieved near-standard status in certain circles. For a look at the composers and performers pushing the repertoire forward right now, contemporary jazz singers defining the genre today are among the artists most actively expanding what counts as a standard.

What is the Real Book and why does it matter for jazz standards?

The Real Book is an informal collection of jazz lead sheets, first compiled by students at Berklee College of Music in the 1970s and circulated as an unauthorized photocopy. It contains approximately 400 compositions and became the de facto reference for working jazz musicians worldwide. Hal Leonard later published an authorized edition (the Sixth Edition) that corrected many of the original’s harmonic errors. Inclusion in the Real Book is one of the strongest indicators that a composition has achieved standard status, because it signals that the jazz community has collectively decided the tune is worth knowing.

The Jazz Standard Canon Is Still Alive

The 50 best jazz standards on this list aren’t museum pieces. They’re the living vocabulary of a music that reinvents itself at every performance. Autumn Leaves sounds different in the hands of a 22-year-old pianist at a Brooklyn jam session than it did on Miles Davis’s 1958 Blue Note date, and that’s exactly the point. The standard provides the shared language; what musicians do with it is entirely their own. For anyone serious about jazz, whether as a listener, a singer, or an instrumentalist, this repertoire is the place to start. Learn ten of these tunes deeply, and the other forty will begin to make sense on their own. Learn all fifty, and you’ll have a passport to sit in at any jazz session anywhere in the world.